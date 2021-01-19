Vegan Pizza Waffles stuffed with bell peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella are a must-try for all pizza lovers and everyone craving pizza for breakfast! Perfectly cheesy yet light and crispy and with pizza sauce and favorite pizza toppings.



Take your waffles game to the next level! I give you Pizza Waffles!! HELLO, crispy savory vegan waffles stuffed with Italian pizza topping classics like mushrooms, bell peppers and vegan mozzarella cheese. They are amazing straight from the waffle iron but I can also see them getting dipped into warm marinara.

Look at these crispy golden edges! Breakfast for dinner has reached a whole new level. I mean, you’ve got everything you love in a pizza… The toppings, the cheese, and the crispy part of the dough – all compressed into one neat little package!

Kids LOVE these pizza waffles and as there is no crust, I can almost guarantee you there will be no leftovers on those plates! These are also way less messy to eat without all that cheese and sauce dripping all over the tablecloth.

MORE VEGAN BREAKFAST OPTIONS

Let’s make these pizza waffles!

Print Recipe Vegan Pizza Waffles Vegan Pizza Waffles stuffed with bell peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella are a must-try for all pizza lovers and everyone craving pizza for breakfast! Perfectly cheesy yet light and crispy and with pizza sauce and favorite pizza toppings. No nuts! Makes 12 mini waffles and 6 regular size waffles Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 20 mins Resting 25 mins Total Time 1 hr Servings: 6 Calories: 194 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Pizza Batter 1 ½ cups ( 187.5 g ) all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp semolina flour or rice flour or use more all purpose

1 tsp active yeast

⅓ tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking powder

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ cups ( 354.88 ml ) warm water Additions ½ cup ( 74.5 g ) thinly sliced red or green bell pepper or a mix of both

½ cup or more ( 48 g ) thinly sliced mushrooms

½ cup ( 91 g ) other thinly sliced vegetables of your choice optional

¾ cup ( 183.75 g ) pizza sauce

½ cup ( 56 g ) vegan shredded mozzarella

1 tsp red pepper flakes Toppings (optional) 3 cloves garlic minced

Oil as needed Instructions Make the pizza batter first - add all of the dry ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Add in the extra virgin olive oil and warm water, mix until the mixture is like a pancake batter. Let this mixture sit for 20-25 minutes until it gets bubbly

Meanwhile you can chop up the vegetables and gather other additions

To make the waffles, heat your waffle iron and add a few drops of oil. Add a spoonful of the pizza batter and spread it around - you want a thin layer. Add a small spoonful of the pizza sauce at every corner, not too much

Top this with your sliced mushrooms, peppers, and shredded mozzarella. Add another layer of the pizza batter on top, no need to cover the entire surface. Top with optional minced garlic and drizzle of oil and close waffle iron

Let the waffle cook until it’s golden brown on both sides, flip waffle if it’s not browning evenly, cook for a few more minutes

Repeat for all of the waffles, transfer prepared waffles onto a rack so they don’t get soggy. Serve immediately, these are best when served warm and crispy Notes Once cool you can store them in a closed container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze them Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Pizza Waffles Amount Per Serving Calories 194 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 402mg 17% Potassium 271mg 8% Carbohydrates 33g 11% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 1390IU 28% Vitamin C 20mg 24% Calcium 33mg 3% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

The base for our pizza batter is a mix of all-purpose flour with some semolina flour or rice flour

with some A blend of active yeast and baking powder is responsible for that perfect rise.

is responsible for that perfect rise. It would not be a pizza waffles batter without some salt and extra virgin olive oil

My pizza waffles toppings of choice are bell peppers, sliced mushrooms, pizza sauce and some vegan shredded mozzarella. You can add your toppings of choice. Some veggie crumbles and so on

of choice are bell peppers, sliced mushrooms, pizza sauce and some vegan shredded mozzarella. You can add your toppings of choice. Some veggie crumbles and so on I feel all things pizza call for red pepper flakes and these pizza waffles are no exception.

and these pizza waffles are no exception. If you want the extra crisp and flavor , add some minced garlic and a drizzle of oil on top

Tips & Variations:

Add in other additions/stuffing to the pizza like olives or veggie crumbles, make a white pizza with my ALFREDO SAUCE and sauteed mushrooms.

The water we add to the waffles batter should not be too hot or it will kill the yeast.

I like to add some dried herbs to the pizza waffles batter – think oregano, thyme, or rosemary. Or go for an Italian herb blend. Red pepper flakes and onion or garlic powder would be other great ways to spice up that pizza waffles batter.

If you are not planning on eating your waffles right away, you can simply place them on a wire rack to bring them to room temperature. Avoid placing freshly baked waffles on a plate as the steam will make them turn soggy on you.

Give your waffle iron time to heat up all the way to ensure your waffle iron is really HOT before the batter touches it! And grease it well.

And grease it well. Use a plastic or rubber utensil to remove your waffles from the iron to not damage the non-stick surface.

How to make Pizza Waffles:

Make the pizza batter first – add all of the dry ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Add in the extra virgin olive oil and warm water, mix until mixture is like a pancake batter. Let this mixture sit for 20-25 minutes until it gets bubbly

Meanwhile, you can chop up the vegetables and gather other additions

To make the waffles, heat your waffle iron and add a few drops of oil. Add a spoonful of the pizza batter and spread it around – you want a thin layer. Add a small spoonful of the pizza sauce at every corner, not too much (about 2 tsp or so)

Top this with your sliced mushrooms, peppers, and shredded mozzarella. Add another layer of the pizza batter on top, no need to cover the entire surface. Top with optional minced garlic and drizzle of oil and close waffle iron

Let the waffle cook until it’s golden brown on both sides, flip waffle if it’s not browning evenly, cook for a few more minutes

Repeat for all of the waffles, transferred prepared waffles onto a rack so they don’t get soggy. Serve immediately, these are best when served warm and crispy

How to make Pizza Waffles ahead of time and store them:

Once cool you can store Pizza Waffles in a closed container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze them. To reheat refrigerated waffles, you can use a toaster oven or broil in the oven until crispy.