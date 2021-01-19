Vegan Pizza Waffles stuffed with bell peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella are a must-try for all pizza lovers and everyone craving pizza for breakfast! Perfectly cheesy yet light and crispy and with pizza sauce and favorite pizza toppings.
Take your waffles game to the next level! I give you Pizza Waffles!! HELLO, crispy savory vegan waffles stuffed with Italian pizza topping classics like mushrooms, bell peppers and vegan mozzarella cheese. They are amazing straight from the waffle iron but I can also see them getting dipped into warm marinara.
Look at these crispy golden edges! Breakfast for dinner has reached a whole new level. I mean, you’ve got everything you love in a pizza… The toppings, the cheese, and the crispy part of the dough – all compressed into one neat little package!
Kids LOVE these pizza waffles and as there is no crust, I can almost guarantee you there will be no leftovers on those plates! These are also way less messy to eat without all that cheese and sauce dripping all over the tablecloth.
Let’s make these pizza waffles!
Vegan Pizza Waffles
Ingredients
Pizza Batter
- 1 ½ cups (187.5 g) all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp semolina flour or rice flour or use more all purpose
- 1 tsp active yeast
- ⅓ tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 ½ cups (354.88 ml) warm water
Additions
- ½ cup (74.5 g) thinly sliced red or green bell pepper or a mix of both
- ½ cup or more (48 g) thinly sliced mushrooms
- ½ cup (91 g) other thinly sliced vegetables of your choice optional
- ¾ cup (183.75 g) pizza sauce
- ½ cup (56 g) vegan shredded mozzarella
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
Toppings (optional)
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- Oil as needed
Instructions
- Make the pizza batter first - add all of the dry ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Add in the extra virgin olive oil and warm water, mix until the mixture is like a pancake batter. Let this mixture sit for 20-25 minutes until it gets bubbly
- Meanwhile you can chop up the vegetables and gather other additions
- To make the waffles, heat your waffle iron and add a few drops of oil. Add a spoonful of the pizza batter and spread it around - you want a thin layer. Add a small spoonful of the pizza sauce at every corner, not too much
- Top this with your sliced mushrooms, peppers, and shredded mozzarella. Add another layer of the pizza batter on top, no need to cover the entire surface. Top with optional minced garlic and drizzle of oil and close waffle iron
- Let the waffle cook until it’s golden brown on both sides, flip waffle if it’s not browning evenly, cook for a few more minutes
- Repeat for all of the waffles, transfer prepared waffles onto a rack so they don’t get soggy. Serve immediately, these are best when served warm and crispy
Notes
Ingredients:
- The base for our pizza batter is a mix of all-purpose flour with some semolina flour or rice flour
- A blend of active yeast and baking powder is responsible for that perfect rise.
- It would not be a pizza waffles batter without some salt and extra virgin olive oil
- My pizza waffles toppings of choice are bell peppers, sliced mushrooms, pizza sauce and some vegan shredded mozzarella. You can add your toppings of choice. Some veggie crumbles and so on
- I feel all things pizza call for red pepper flakes and these pizza waffles are no exception.
- If you want the extra crisp and flavor , add some minced garlic and a drizzle of oil on top
Tips & Variations:
- Add in other additions/stuffing to the pizza like olives or veggie crumbles, make a white pizza with my ALFREDO SAUCE and sauteed mushrooms.
- The water we add to the waffles batter should not be too hot or it will kill the yeast.
- I like to add some dried herbs to the pizza waffles batter – think oregano, thyme, or rosemary. Or go for an Italian herb blend. Red pepper flakes and onion or garlic powder would be other great ways to spice up that pizza waffles batter.
- If you are not planning on eating your waffles right away, you can simply place them on a wire rack to bring them to room temperature. Avoid placing freshly baked waffles on a plate as the steam will make them turn soggy on you.
- Give your waffle iron time to heat up all the way to ensure your waffle iron is really HOT before the batter touches it! And grease it well.
- Use a plastic or rubber utensil to remove your waffles from the iron to not damage the non-stick surface.
How to make Pizza Waffles ahead of time and store them:
Once cool you can store Pizza Waffles in a closed container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze them. To reheat refrigerated waffles, you can use a toaster oven or broil in the oven until crispy.
Comments
Tamara saysJanuary 19, 2021 at 6:39 am
I can’t wait to make this! What’s the purpose of the semolina flour? Can I just omit?
Richa saysJanuary 19, 2021 at 7:42 am
Makes them crispy. You can use more all purpose flour instead
Lynn saysJanuary 19, 2021 at 7:28 am
Can it be made in a Belgium waffle maker
Richa saysJanuary 19, 2021 at 7:42 am
Yes
Sara saysJanuary 19, 2021 at 11:05 am
Can these be made with all purpose GF flour?
Richa saysJanuary 19, 2021 at 1:17 pm
They should work. You might need less or more liquid to make a batter depending on your blend