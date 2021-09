For a fall-tastic breakfast treat that is easy to make, look no further than these vegan pumpkin breakfast cookies! Gluten-free, refined sugar-free, refined oil-free and packed with nutritious add-ins like pumpkin puree, chia seeds, chopped nuts, and rolled oats.

If you’re looking for an easy, one-bowl cookie recipe that the whole family will get excited about, these pumpkin breakfast cookies are it!

Trust me, they are going to bring your on-the-go breakfast game to the next level. These perfectly crispy yet chewy oatmeal cookies are made with gluten-free oats, almond flour sunflower seeds and a handful of especially healthy add-ins like chia seeds! But you can customize the recipe to your family’s preferences and use any seeds you have.

My pumpkin breakfast cookies are chock full of nutritious oats, unsweetened pumpkin puree, nuts, dried fruit, and seeds, and they are naturally sweetened with maple syrup. No Flouf, no Oil! With all those add-ins, these oatmeal cookies are definitely wholesome enough to eat for breakfast!

I like packing these pumpkin breakfast cookies as a lunchbox snack for the kids and make them for my own on-the-go breakfast. Leftovers keep for days so make lots and stash them away for snacks.

Ingredients:

pumpkin puree – storebought or homemade

these cookies are sweetened with maple syrup – no refined sugar here

almond flour adds the perfect chew to these breakfast cookies

baking powder gives these cookies the perfect rise

salt – brings out the sweetness, so don’t skip it

old fashioned oats are what we are using here

shredded coconut, chopped nuts and seeds such as pecans, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds as well as chia seeds add crunch

chopped dates for some chew

no pumpkin cookies without pumpkin pie spice and an extra dose of cinnamon

Tips:

you can use a store-bought pumpkin pie spice blend or make it yourself using my pumpkin pie spice recipe. I use ground cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg.

add some pepitas instead of sunflower seeds, if you like

make sure to use pumpkin puree and not pumpkin pie filling.

chopped dried cranberries are another optional add-in that I highly recommend. You can use them instead of dates

if your pumpkin purée is too moist , you can soak up some moisture using paper towels or cook it out by cooking the purée on a skillet for 5-7 mins.

use sweet potato purée to make sweet potato cookies. You can also use mashed banana. I like to bake sliced banana for 10 minutes before mashing and using in the cookie to reduce moisture content.

To make the cookies Nutfree : use 1/2 cup oat flour or all purpose flour instead of almond flour. Omit the chopped nuts and add more seeds

: use 1/2 cup oat flour or all purpose flour instead of almond flour. Omit the chopped nuts and add more seeds You can also bake them into bars. Press into a brownie pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes

How to make Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies:

In a bowl, mix the pumpkin puree and the maple syrup until well combined. In a separate bowl, combine the almond flour, baking powder, salt, oats, coconut, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, dates, nuts, and seeds.

Combine both of the bowls into one bowl and mix really well.

You’ll have to press and mix so that the pumpkin mixture mixes with the dry ingredients.

Let the pumpkin cookie dough chill for 15 minutes then use a cookie cutter to press it into 1/4 inch thick cookies. Place a cookie cutter on a parchment-lined baking sheet and then press the mixture into the cookie cutter. Tap to release.

Bake at 330 degrees Fahrenheit (165 c ) for 18-19 minutes.

Storage:

These cookies can be stored on the counter for the day and refrigerator for up to a week.