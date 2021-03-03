Up your weeknight dinner casserole game and take those baked vegetables on a trip to India with this easy vegan vegetable curry casserole loaded with Indian spices and creamy tomato gravy!
I have been loving making casserole style meals like thjs lentil curry casserole lately and here’s is another one you will love! Easy vegan Vegetable Curry Casserole! Whenever I am looking for a delicious way to get my fill of veggies, I turn to this vegetable casserole! Tons of healthy colorful vegetables baked in an Indian style coconut curry sauce to make an incredibly flavorful meal that is made in one dish!
This veggie casserole is easy to make, gluten-free, vegan & makes a big big portion, perfect for feeding a family or for making ahead for a quick meal whenever hunger hits! Yes, you heard me – this healthy veggie casserole is perfect for meal prep! I like to make this casserole on Sunday or Monday, then eat it throughout the week with a side of rice, cauliflower rice ornaan!
What really brings this dish to life is the light and flavorful curry sauce to which we add a bunch of Indian spices! You can use coconut milk or cashew milk or other Alternate thick non-dairy milk.
MORE INDIAN DISHES TO TRY
- Butter Tofu GF
- IP Tikka Masala Simmer Sauce , with Cauliflower. GF
- Tofu Amritsari Masala.GF
- Instant Pot Vegan Butter Chickin(soycurls). GF – Creamy, Delicious
- Mushroom Matar Masala GF
- Bombay Potato and Peas GF
- Tofu in Spinach Curry – Palak Tofu GF
Baked Veggie Curry Casserole
Ingredients
- 2 tsp oil
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 0.5 tsp ground cumin
- 0.5 tsp ground cardamom
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/4 tsp ground mustard
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- 3 cloves garlic finely chopped
- 1 hot green chili finely chopped
- 8 oz (226 g) can of tomato purée
- 14 oz (425.24 g) can coconut milk or 1 1/4 cup thick non dairy milk such as oat milk or cashew milk (1/4 cup cashews blended with 1 1/4 cup water )
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 3-4 cups (546 g) chopped vegetables such as cauliflower, green beans, butternut squash, or sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, zucchini, carrots, seasonal vegetables, etc, chopped to about 3/4 inch or similar sizes
- Lemon Juice and cilantro for garnish
Instructions
- Add oil to a baking dish, a 7x11 inch baking dish.
- Add in the spices and mix. Add in the onion, garlic, green chili, and a good pinch of salt, and mix it, and spread out.
- Put the baking dish in the oven at 400 degrees F for about 7-9 minutes, or until the onions are starting to turn golden.
- Take the dish out from the oven and add in the tomato sauce, nondairy milk, and salt, and mix in.
- Add in the vegetables, and mix well to coat, and put the dish back in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the vegetables are done to preference.
- Take the dish out of the oven, add a drizzle of lemon juice, and chopped cilantro for garnish. You can add in some pepper flakes as well. Serve it with some flat bread, or over rice.
Notes
- if using fresh tomatoes, Purée three tomatoes add to the dish after the onions are golden, and bake for another 6 to 8 minutes and then proceed with adding the veggies and milk
- The baked curry will keep in the fridge for up to three days.
- Add in a can of cooked chickpeas instead of a 1 cup of the veggies to make this into a hearty meal
Nutrition
Ingredients:
- coconut milk – use full-fat coconut milk for a rich sauce or any other thick non-dairy milk such as oat milk or cashew milk if you want to lower the calories or don’t like coconut milk.
- spices: a bold Indian spice mix containing coriander, ground cumin, ground cardamom, black pepper, paprika, ground mustard
- onions, chili, and garlic – always a good base for any dish!
- veggies: I use what I have sitting in my fridge and freezer! This time, a mix of bell peppers, cauliflower, green bean, and frozen squash.
- Tomato sauce for that wonderful color and for some plant-based umami
Tips:
- Use whichever veggies you have. Think sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, zucchini, carrots, seasonal vegetables, etc, chopped to about 3/4 inch or similar sizes
- I recommend full-fat coconut milk or cashew milk for the ultimate creaminess.
- If you want to add some cool creaminess, top this dish with a dollop of coconut yogurt or vegan sour cream.
- Cooking the casserole longer than 40 minutes will make the vegetables too soft so don’t overdo it.
- Like it spicy? Spice up the casserole by adding some cayenne pepper.
How to make Vegan Curry Vegetable Casserole:
Add oil to baking dish, a 7×11 inch baking dish. Toss in the spices and mix.
Add in the onion, garlic, green chili, and a good pinch of salt, and mix it, and spread out.
Put the baking dish in the oven at 400 degrees F for about 7-9 minutes, or until the onions are starting to turn golden.
Move the dish from the oven and add in the tomato sauce, non-dairy milk, and salt, and mix in.
Add in the vegetables, and mix well to coat, and put the dish back in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the vegetables are done to preference.
Take the dish out of the oven, add a drizzle of lemon juice, and chopped cilantro for garnish. You can add in some pepper flakes as well. Serve it with some flatbread, or over rice.
WHAT TO SERVE WITH THIS VEGAN VEGETABLE CASSEROLE?
This vegan vegetable casserole is best enjoyed
- Over a plate of steamed basmati rice, or cauliflower rice
- With some fresh bread or Vegan Naan Bread
- with mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes
Reheating and storing:
Leftovers of this vegetable curry casserole will stay good in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. To reheat your leftovers, place them in a microwave-safe bowl, cover, and microwave for 2 minutes.
Make a big batch!
You can easily double this recipe, just use a slightly larger casserole dish. However, you might need to add a few minutes to the cooking time. Instead of the ground spices, you can also use pre-mixed spices such as 1.5 tsp of garam masala, or 2 tsp curry powder, or berbere, or cajun spice blend, or Jamaican curry powder.
Comments
Sarah saysMarch 2, 2021 at 8:50 pm
Totally making this. I’m obsessed with your lentil casserole, as are my friends who tried the recipe. This looks great!
Danielle saysMarch 3, 2021 at 7:29 am
This looks so great and easy. I haven’t been feeling the best the past few days, and was looking for something easy and tasty. I am going to make it tonight! Thank you as always, you are awesome for sharing all these recipes.
Richa saysMarch 3, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Awesome
Donna saysMarch 3, 2021 at 7:55 am
I am gluten and histamine sensitive. Do you have a substitute for the red tomato sauce in this recipe. Can I use a lesser amount of Tamarind and what would that amount be please? I adore veggies and would love to make this recipe. Thanks!
Richa saysMarch 3, 2021 at 12:00 pm
You can blend in some toasted red pepper witb the non dairy milk if that works
Donna saysMarch 3, 2021 at 5:56 pm
Thank you, thank you, thank you. I am anxious to try your substitution for the red tomato sauce. Cooking without out tomatoes is one of my biggest challenges and finding the best substitutions is difficult. I have tried several of your other recipes and we really do enjoy them.
JoAnn saysMarch 3, 2021 at 11:14 am
Would I use garam marsala in place of all the other spices or in addition to them?
Richa saysMarch 3, 2021 at 12:49 pm
Yes you can use just garam masala or use half of spices and garam masala
Sandra saysMarch 3, 2021 at 2:18 pm
This was so yummy! I needed to add more veggies but otherwise it was perfect.
Thanks.