Up your weeknight dinner casserole game and take those baked vegetables on a trip to India with this easy vegan vegetable curry casserole loaded with Indian spices and creamy tomato gravy!

I have been loving making casserole style meals like thjs lentil curry casserole lately and here’s is another one you will love! Easy vegan Vegetable Curry Casserole! Whenever I am looking for a delicious way to get my fill of veggies, I turn to this vegetable casserole! Tons of healthy colorful vegetables baked in an Indian style coconut curry sauce to make an incredibly flavorful meal that is made in one dish!

This veggie casserole is easy to make, gluten-free, vegan & makes a big big portion, perfect for feeding a family or for making ahead for a quick meal whenever hunger hits! Yes, you heard me – this healthy veggie casserole is perfect for meal prep! I like to make this casserole on Sunday or Monday, then eat it throughout the week with a side of rice, cauliflower rice ornaan!

What really brings this dish to life is the light and flavorful curry sauce to which we add a bunch of Indian spices! You can use coconut milk or cashew milk or other Alternate thick non-dairy milk.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Baked Veggie Curry Casserole Up your weeknight dinner casserole with this easy vegan vegetable curry casserole loaded with Indian spices and creamy tomato gravy! All in 1 dish! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 55 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 138 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 tsp oil

1 tsp ground coriander

0.5 tsp ground cumin

0.5 tsp ground cardamom

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp ground mustard

1/2 cup chopped red onion

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 hot green chili finely chopped

8 oz ( 226 g ) can of tomato purée

14 oz ( 425.24 g ) can coconut milk or 1 1/4 cup thick non dairy milk such as oat milk or cashew milk (1/4 cup cashews blended with 1 1/4 cup water )

3/4 tsp salt

3-4 cups ( 546 g ) chopped vegetables such as cauliflower, green beans, butternut squash, or sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, zucchini, carrots, seasonal vegetables, etc, chopped to about 3/4 inch or similar sizes

Lemon Juice and cilantro for garnish Instructions Add oil to a baking dish, a 7x11 inch baking dish.

Add in the spices and mix. Add in the onion, garlic, green chili, and a good pinch of salt, and mix it, and spread out.

Put the baking dish in the oven at 400 degrees F for about 7-9 minutes, or until the onions are starting to turn golden.

Take the dish out from the oven and add in the tomato sauce, nondairy milk, and salt, and mix in.

Add in the vegetables, and mix well to coat, and put the dish back in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the vegetables are done to preference.

Take the dish out of the oven, add a drizzle of lemon juice, and chopped cilantro for garnish. You can add in some pepper flakes as well. Serve it with some flat bread, or over rice. Notes if using fresh tomatoe s, Purée three tomatoes add to the dish after the onions are golden, and bake for another 6 to 8 minutes and then proceed with adding the veggies and milk

Add in a can of cooked chickpeas instead of a 1 cup of the veggies to make this into a hearty meal You can easily double this recipe, just use a slightly larger casserole dish. You might need to add a few minutes to the cooking time. Instead of the ground spices, you can also use pre mixed spices such as, 1.5 tsp of garam masala, or 2 tsp curry powder, or berbere, or cajun spice blend, or Jamaican curry powder. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Baked Veggie Curry Casserole Amount Per Serving Calories 138 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 5g 31% Sodium 415mg 18% Potassium 233mg 7% Carbohydrates 17g 6% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 4789IU 96% Vitamin C 12mg 15% Calcium 32mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

coconut milk – use full-fat coconut milk for a rich sauce or any other thick non-dairy milk such as oat milk or cashew milk if you want to lower the calories or don’t like coconut milk.

spices: a bold Indian spice mix containing coriander, ground cumin, ground cardamom, black pepper, paprika, ground mustard

onions, chili, and garlic – always a good base for any dish!

veggies: I use what I have sitting in my fridge and freezer! This time, a mix of bell peppers, cauliflower, green bean, and frozen squash.

Tomato sauce for that wonderful color and for some plant-based umami

Tips:

Use whichever veggies you have. Think sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, zucchini, carrots, seasonal vegetables, etc, chopped to about 3/4 inch or similar sizes

I recommend full-fat coconut milk or cashew milk for the ultimate creaminess.

If you want to add some cool creaminess, top this dish with a dollop of coconut yogurt or vegan sour cream.

Cooking the casserole longer than 40 minutes will make the vegetables too soft so don’t overdo it.

Like it spicy? Spice up the casserole by adding some cayenne pepper.

How to make Vegan Curry Vegetable Casserole:

Add oil to baking dish, a 7×11 inch baking dish. Toss in the spices and mix.

Add in the onion, garlic, green chili, and a good pinch of salt, and mix it, and spread out.

Put the baking dish in the oven at 400 degrees F for about 7-9 minutes, or until the onions are starting to turn golden.

Move the dish from the oven and add in the tomato sauce, non-dairy milk, and salt, and mix in.

Add in the vegetables, and mix well to coat, and put the dish back in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the vegetables are done to preference.

Take the dish out of the oven, add a drizzle of lemon juice, and chopped cilantro for garnish. You can add in some pepper flakes as well. Serve it with some flatbread, or over rice.

WHAT TO SERVE WITH THIS VEGAN VEGETABLE CASSEROLE?

This vegan vegetable casserole is best enjoyed

Over a plate of steamed basmati rice, or cauliflower rice

With some fresh bread or Vegan Naan Bread

with mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes

Reheating and storing:

Leftovers of this vegetable curry casserole will stay good in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. To reheat your leftovers, place them in a microwave-safe bowl, cover, and microwave for 2 minutes.

Make a big batch!

You can easily double this recipe, just use a slightly larger casserole dish. However, you might need to add a few minutes to the cooking time. Instead of the ground spices, you can also use pre-mixed spices such as 1.5 tsp of garam masala, or 2 tsp curry powder, or berbere, or cajun spice blend, or Jamaican curry powder.