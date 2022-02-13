14 Comforting Vegan Soups

Rounding up some amazing vegan soups to warm you up. Creamy soups, hearty, brothy, veggie filled, lentil, bean, comforting soups.

It’s cold out here and all I’ve been craving this past month is soups. Here are few you can whip up for a cozy dinner by the fire.

Ah it’s our adopted puppet’s birthday today! Send him some good vibes. We adopted him from the shelter last year and he will be 7 years old today.

Also it’s big game day! See here for all the fun party recipes

Let’s make some delicious vegan soups!

All instant pot recipes have stove top options mentioned in recipe notes.

Vegan Lentil Soup Instant Pot or Saucepan 1 Pot Vegan Lentil Soup made in Instant Pot or Saucepan. This Easy Lentil Vegetable Soup is warming, comforting and so filling. 30 Minute Freezer friendly, Everyday Ingredients! Gluten-free, Soyfree, Nutfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Lentil soup : Els says ….“Absolute winner with our (usually fussy) family!! We used this in our brand new instant pot, and found recipe easy to use and result looked pretty much like the pic!”

Chickpea rice soup: Meredith says ….“5 stars for sure! I usually just use recipes for inspiration, but this is one that I come back to, and actually do it word for word. Don’t wanna mess up this magic. Making it for my non-vegan in-laws tonight because it’s perfectly hearty and comforting and everyone always loves it!”

Vegan Chickpea Rice Soup Comforting and Healing Vegan Chickpea Rice Soup with Veggies. A glutenfree variation of Vegan Chicken Noodle Soup. Easy 1 Pot 30 minute meal. Instant Pot option Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Soyfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup - Vegan Lasagna Soup Instant Pot Lasagna Soup - Vegan Lasagna Soup with Red lentils, lasagna noodles, veggies, and basil. 1 Pot weekday meal. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

lasagna soup:Trysta says….”I keep googling to find your recipe again, this is a winner. Our favorite dinner, no changes needed. So darn yummy!”

Turkish lentil soup : Jane says :….”Seriously delicious. With a squeeze of lemon and a little pita it’s absolute heaven!”

Turkish Red Lentil Soup Easy Turkish Red Lentil Soup with carrots, turkish spices, red lentils.Easy weeknight meal. Few ingredients. Vegan Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe. Since the soup gets blended, the veggies can be chopped roughly to save time. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen For a hearty Indo-Chinese meal full of veggies and tofu try my Vegan Hot and Sour Soup with Ramen! The perfect Asian-inspired comfort food that’s ready in under 30 minutes! 1 Pot No added Oil! TRY THIS RECIPE

Hot sour soup ramen: Meredith says…”Wow. This is outstanding and very authentic tasting. It’s also super easy and fast. I’ll be adding this to our regular dinner rotation.

I’ve been on a quest for a good vegan hot and sour soup recipe for ages. Thank you!!”

Potato soup: phoebe says …” I cooked it tonight. It is super easy and quick. I made it in 20 mins. It was absolutely delicious. My boyfriend really loved it.!”

Vegan Potato Soup This thick, hearty Vegan Potato Soup is quick and easy to make using simple ingredients and very budget-friendly too. Enjoy it chunky as is, puree it until smooth and/ or get all fancy with toppings. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Black Bean Soup This easy Vegan Black Bean Soup made from dried soaked black beans is a delicious plant-based Instant Pot meal that is perfect for feeding a crowd on a budget. TRY THIS RECIPE

Black bean soup: Jackie says …”This was delicious!! I will definitely make this often. It was good by itself or over rice or baked potato!”

Minestrone : Donna says …” love this. I have been making this for almost a year. It’s simple, super quick and delicious every time!”

Vegan Minestrone - Veggies Pasta & White Bean Soup Vegan Minestrone - White Bean Soup with Elbows, Veggies, Basil and vegan parmesan. Can be gluten-free, nut-free. Soy-free Vegan Dairy-free Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea Potato Soup in Instant Pot Chickpea Potato Soup in Instant Pot. Creamy Potato Chickpea Spinach soup with Veggies. Saucepan option. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Oil-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea potato soup; Kate says …” This was the most flavorful veggie soup I’ve had! Loved that it was super easy to make in the pressure cooker. I used zucchini, carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower for the veggies and coconut milk and vegetable broth for the soup.”

Mushroom chickpea soup: Arla says …”Perfectly spiced. Great way to use up veggies! Hearty soup. One of my favourite soup recipes ever!”

Mushroom Chickpea Soup with Veggies and Greens Easy brothy Mushroom Chickpea Soup with pepper, cayenne, ginger, garlic and cinnamon. Peppery flavorful soup for the cold season. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Egg Drop Soup Vegan Egg Drop Soup. Egg-less Egg drop soup with Jackfruit and Tofu. Soothing Chinese "egg" drop soup. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Emily says ..”Amazing! Loved the texture added by the jackfruit. We had this with some take out mapo tofu. Fantastic dinner.”

Moroccan lentil soup: yasmin says …” This was the best soup I’ve had in a little while. Perfect mix of spices and so good for you!“

Moroccan Lentil Soup Recipe from The Abundance Diet. My Australian sister-in-law Annette made this soup for us while her family was here vacationing in the United States. Here’s my interpretation of her soup, which is easily the most popular soup recipe on my website. (Recipe from The Abundance Diet, © 2015 by Somer McCowan. Used by permission from Vegan Heritage Press LLC.) TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Soup (Instant Pot) Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Soup made in Instant Pot Pressure cooker. This pumpkin apple soup is quick and easy and perfect for fall. Stove top option. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe, Can be nut-free

TRY THIS RECIPE

Pumpkin soup : Heather says …”I love this recipe so much and have made it several times. I’ve made it with and without the apple. And have used pumpkin and different squashes”

Tomato soup. Nina Says …”Move over Campbell’s tomato soup!! This soup is so flavorful! “

Red lentil chili. Ashley says …”This was seriously the best vegan Chili I’ve ever had! And I’m a regular Chili eater who has made probably 10 other recipes. Thank you so much for sharing. ”

Instant Pot Tomato Soup Instant Pot Tomato Soup with Cornmeal Crusted Tofu Croutons. Easy 1 Pot Vegan Tomato Soup with Crispy Croutons. Use any croutons and spices of choice. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe. can be nut-free. TRY THIS RECIPE