Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits. Chickpea tofu is chopped and cooked with smoky flavors to make a smoky topping. Vegan Nut-free Gluten-free Soy-free recipe Jump to Recipe
Tofu scrambles are such a fixture for breakfast. Made with various veggies, herbs, spices, scrambled up or cubed and served with various ways. For a change, try this chickpea flour tofu(just 10 mins active etime to make your own!) scrambled up! A portion of the chickpea tofu is cooked with smoky additions to make bacon tasting bits for topping. The rest of the chickpea tofu is scrambled up with onion and zucchini or other veggies and herbs of choice. Depending on your texture preference, make your chickpea tofu softer(add additional water) or firmer(the recipe as written).
I like the version with the crisped up chickpea tofu cubes topped with the bacony bits. Add some smashed avocado or a dressing and serve with toasts, add to wraps or tacos.
Ingredients for this Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble
For the bacony bits you need chickpea tofu, onion powder, smoked paprika, maple syrup, balsamic vinegar and tamari or liquid aminos.
For the tofu scramble you need chickpea tofu, onion, garlic, green chili or peppers, zucchini or other veggies, kala namak(Indian sulphur black salt), salt and pepper.
Kala namak adds an amazing eggy flavor to the scramble You can omit it and add more herbs and spices for a different flavor profile.
How to make Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Bacony bits
Add cilantro, kala namak and the bacony bits and toss well. You can add in other herebs of choice, dried or fresh. Add fresh black pepper. Take off heat. Taste and adjust with additional salt. Serve over buttered or avocado toast.
Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits
Ingredients
- 1 Recipe Chickpea Tofu , or 1.5 cups firm tofu, pressed and cubed, pressed and cubed
For the smoky bacony bits
- 1/2 tsp oil
- 1/3 cup (2.92 oz) finely chopped chickpea tofu or firm tofu
- 1/4 tsp onion powder
- 1/4 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 1.5 tsp liquid aminos or tamari
For the scramble:
- 1/2 tsp oil
- 1/2 cup (2.82 oz) finely chopped onion
- 2 cloves of garlic finely chopped
- 1/2 hot green chili finely chopped or 2 tbsp chopped green bell pepper
- 1/2 zucchini thinly sliced or bell peppers or both or other veggies.
- 1.25 cups (10.93 oz) chickpea tofu
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup (4 g) chopped cilantro or other fresh herbs of choice such as basil parsley
- 1/4 tsp kala namak optional
Instructions
- Make the Chickpea Tofu if you haven't already and let it chill for 15-20 mins to set enough to slice.
- Smoky Bits: Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat, add all the ingredients and mix well to coat. Cook for 1-3 mins until the liquid dries out and remove from pan.
- Scramble: Add oil to the skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and chili and a pinch of salt. Cook until translucent.
- Add the zucchini and other veggies if using and toss well. Cover and cook for 2 mins or until the veggies are crisp tender.
- Add the chickpea tofu or tofu, salt, pepper and mix well. Cover and cook for 3 mins.
- Add cilantro, kala namak and half of the bacony bits and toss well. Add a splash of water or broth if drying up too much. Add freshly ground black pepper. Take off heat. Taste and adjust with additional salt. Add the rest of the bacony bits over the scramble. Serve over buttered or avocado toast.Store: Refrigerate for upto 3 days.
