Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits

Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits. Chickpea tofu is chopped and cooked with smoky flavors to make a smoky topping. Vegan Nut-free Gluten-free Soy-free recipe Jump to Recipe

Tofu scrambles are such a fixture for breakfast. Made with various veggies, herbs, spices, scrambled up or cubed and served with various ways. For a change, try this chickpea flour tofu(just 10 mins active etime to make your own!) scrambled up! A portion of the chickpea tofu is cooked with smoky additions to make bacon tasting bits for topping. The rest of the chickpea tofu is scrambled up with onion and zucchini or other veggies and herbs of choice. Depending on your texture preference, make your chickpea tofu softer(add additional water) or firmer(the recipe as written).

I like the version with the crisped up chickpea tofu cubes topped with the bacony bits. Add some smashed avocado or a dressing and serve with toasts, add to wraps or tacos.

Ingredients for this Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble

For the bacony bits you need chickpea tofu, onion powder, smoked paprika, maple syrup, balsamic vinegar and tamari or liquid aminos.

For the tofu scramble you need chickpea tofu, onion, garlic, green chili or peppers, zucchini or other veggies, kala namak(Indian sulphur black salt), salt and pepper.

Kala namak adds an amazing eggy flavor to the scramble You can omit it and add more herbs and spices for a different flavor profile.

How to make Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Bacony bits

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat, add the ingredients for the bacony bits and mix well to coat. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the liquid dries up and remove from pan.

Smoky Chickpea Tofu bits on a white skillet Onions on a white skillet

Add oil, onion, garlic and chili and a pinch of salt. Cook until translucent.
Add the zucchini and other veggies if using and toss well. Cover and cook for 2 mins

Add the chickpea tofu or tofu, salt, pepper and mix well. Cover and cook for 3 mins.

Add cilantro, kala namak and the bacony bits and toss well. You can add in other herebs of choice, dried or fresh. Add fresh black pepper. Take off heat. Taste and adjust with additional salt. Serve over buttered or avocado toast.

Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits

Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits. Chickpea tofu is chopped and cooked with smoky flavors to make a smoky topping. Vegan Soy-free Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe

Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chickpea tofu scramble, vegan bacon bits
Servings: 4
Calories: 149.44kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the smoky bacony bits

  • 1/2 tsp oil
  • 1/3 cup (2.92 oz) finely chopped chickpea tofu or firm tofu
  • 1/4 tsp onion powder
  • 1/4 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1.5 tsp liquid aminos or tamari

For the scramble:

  • 1/2 tsp oil
  • 1/2 cup (2.82 oz) finely chopped onion
  • 2 cloves of garlic finely chopped
  • 1/2 hot green chili finely chopped or 2 tbsp chopped green bell pepper
  • 1/2 zucchini thinly sliced or bell peppers or both or other veggies.
  • 1.25 cups (10.93 oz) chickpea tofu
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup (4 g) chopped cilantro or other fresh herbs of choice such as basil parsley
  • 1/4 tsp kala namak optional

Instructions

  • Make the Chickpea Tofu if you haven't already and let it chill for 15-20 mins to set enough to slice.
  • Smoky Bits: Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat, add all the ingredients and mix well to coat. Cook for 1-3 mins until the liquid dries out and remove from pan.
  • Scramble: Add oil to the skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and chili and a pinch of salt. Cook until translucent.
  • Add the zucchini and other veggies if using and toss well. Cover and cook for 2 mins or until the veggies are crisp tender.
  • Add the chickpea tofu or tofu, salt, pepper and mix well. Cover and cook for 3 mins.
  • Add cilantro, kala namak and half of the bacony bits and toss well. Add a splash of water or broth if drying up too much. Add freshly ground black pepper. Take off heat. Taste and adjust with additional salt. Add the rest of the bacony bits over the scramble. Serve over buttered or avocado toast.
    Store: Refrigerate for upto 3 days.

Notes

To make this oil-free: Omit oil for the smoky bits. 
Use broth to saute the onion, garlic for the scramble. 
Nutrition is for 1 serve without toast or other sides

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits
Amount Per Serving
Calories 149.44 Calories from Fat 28
% Daily Value*
Fat 3.14g5%
Saturated Fat 0.32g2%
Sodium 307.03mg13%
Potassium 346.94mg10%
Carbohydrates 22.66g8%
Fiber 4.01g17%
Sugar 6.18g7%
Protein 7.82g16%
Vitamin A 110.57IU2%
Vitamin C 7.01mg8%
Calcium 24.73mg2%
Iron 1.55mg9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Comments

  1. 5 stars
    This kind of food makes me soo happy to have found you & your talent/efforts/skills!
    Thank you so much for sharing with us.
    (I finally realized I needed a recipe file labeled Vegan Richa) 🙂

    Reply

