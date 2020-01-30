Vegan Blueberry Buckle. Blueberry Coffee Cake with streusel. Use any seasonal berries of choice! Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Nutfree, Gluten-free option. Jump to Recipe

This Berry Buckle is all things you want in a dessert. A soft vanilla cake batter, seasonal berries, topped with cinnamony streusel.

It comes together quickly and is amazing served warm with a dollop of whipped coconut cream. Berries and batters are made for each other, be it a lemony pound loaf or a cobbler. Try this blueberry buckle with a mix of wild and regular blueberries.

Ingredients you will need for this Vegan Blueberry Buckle

Wet Ingredients include non dairy milk, applesauce or non dairy yogurt, vinegar, oil, sugar, vanilla extract and almond extract

Dry ingredients include flour, almond flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and frozen or fresh blueberries

I us a mix of all purpose and wheat/spelt flours. For gluten-free, see recipe not section.

Streusel includes flour sugar, salt, vegan butter(or oil), oil and cinnamon

Nut-free: Omit the almond flour.

How to make Vegan Blueberry Buckle with Step photos

Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add the wet and mix in. Add more flour if needed to make a thick batter. Transfer the batter to a parchment lined baking dish. Top with blueberries.









Lightly fold in the berries on the top batter. Add the streusel and spread evenly. Bake until a toothpick from the center comes out clean.

Gluten-free