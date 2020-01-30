Vegan Blueberry Buckle. Blueberry Coffee Cake with streusel. Use any seasonal berries of choice! Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Nutfree, Gluten-free option. Jump to Recipe
This Berry Buckle is all things you want in a dessert. A soft vanilla cake batter, seasonal berries, topped with cinnamony streusel.
It comes together quickly and is amazing served warm with a dollop of whipped coconut cream. Berries and batters are made for each other, be it a lemony pound loaf or a cobbler. Try this blueberry buckle with a mix of wild and regular blueberries.
Ingredients you will need for this Vegan Blueberry Buckle
- Wet Ingredients include non dairy milk, applesauce or non dairy yogurt, vinegar, oil, sugar, vanilla extract and almond extract
- Dry ingredients include flour, almond flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt and frozen or fresh blueberries
- I us a mix of all purpose and wheat/spelt flours. For gluten-free, see recipe not section.
- Streusel includes flour sugar, salt, vegan butter(or oil), oil and cinnamon
- Nut-free: Omit the almond flour.
How to make Vegan Blueberry Buckle with Step photos
Mix all the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add the wet and mix in. Add more flour if needed to make a thick batter. Transfer the batter to a parchment lined baking dish. Top with blueberries.
Lightly fold in the berries on the top batter. Add the streusel and spread evenly. Bake until a toothpick from the center comes out clean.
Vegan Blueberry Buckle
Ingredients
Wet:
- 1 cup non dairy milk such as almond, light coconut, oat or soy milk
- 1 tbsp applesauce or non dairy yogurt or more non dairy milk applesauce or yogurt work best
- 1 tsp vinegar
- 1/3 cup sugar , 1 tbsp more for sweeter
- 1/4 cup neutral oil , or use 3 tbsp applesauce to make oil-free
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- a few drops of almond extract , optional but wonderful
Dry:
- 1.5 cups of flour , I use 1 cup unbleached all purpose and 1/2 cup wheat flour, or all unbleached all purpose, see note for gluten-free
- 2 tbsp almond flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1.5 cups frozen blueberries , I use a mix of wild and regular blueberries, do not thaw, or use fresh. Or use mixed seasonal berries.
Streusel:
- 1/2 cup flour (all purpose)
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 to 1/2 tsp tsp salt
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp vegan butter or use oil
- 1.5 tbsp oil refined coconut or other neutral like safflower
Instructions
- Line a pan with parchment with parchment hanging on the edges. Preheat the oven to 350 deg F (176 C). In a bowl, mix in the wet ingredients until the sugar is fully combined.
- In another bowl, whisk 1 1/2 cup flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. (Add spices of choice if you like.
- Fold into the wet until just about combined. Add more flour if needed 1 tbsp at a time to make just slightly thick batter. Pour into a parchment lined pan. Add blueberries on top and lightly fold some of the berries with the batter just on the top, not in the entire batter.
- In a bowl, add the dry streusel ingredient and mix well. Add the vegan butter and oil and mix it in with your fingers until well distributed and crumbly. Add a bit more oil if needed for fat crumb mixture. Spread over the cake batter.
- Bake at 350 degrees F for 40 to 50 mins (depends on the pan, cake height etc). Cool for 10 mins, then remove from pan. Cool completely before slicing. Serve with whipped coconut cream, ice cream or a simple icing if you wish. Store on the counter for upto 2 days, refrigerated for upto 7 days, freeze (slices) for upto a month
