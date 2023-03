These Sticky Sesame Mushrooms are baked in the oven along with the most addictive sweet and salty sticky sesame sauce in 1 Pan! Serve these baked mushrooms with rice or quinoa and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds for the ultimate vegan dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree recipe

Sticky Baked Sesame Mushrooms – sweet salty and savory mushroom deliciousness! And all baked in a pan! No need to stand around sautéing and browning the mushroom! Mushrooms leak a lot of moisture and when sautéeing, they take a long while. When you bake them, the cooking is handsfree! The sauce is a fave sesame soy garlic sauce. The sesame oil adds a nice nutty taste to the sticky sauce, the toasted seeds add additional nutty toasty flavor and a bit of crunch to this mushroom dish.

The mushrooms are first coated in cornstarch and sesame oil, then baked to give them a nice meaty texture. Then we add all ingredients for the sticky sesame sauce and return everything to the oven.

I love me a one-casserole dish. Fewer dishes means more quality time with the family. This recipe is so simple. Bake, season to taste, and serve with rice or, quinoa or for a lower-carb meal, in lettuce wraps or over cauliflower rice.

You can play around with the recipe, adding more maple syrup for additional sweetness and adapting the amount of sambal olek according to your personal heat tolerance.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Sticky Sesame Mushrooms Baked These Sticky Sesame Mushrooms are baked in the oven and served with the most addictive sweet and salty sesame sauce in just 1 pan. Serve them with rice and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds for the ultimate vegan dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 113 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the mushrooms: 14 ounces ( 400 g ) mushrooms such as portobello, Oyster, white mushrooms or cremini mushrooms sliced into 1/4 inch thick slices

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon cornstarch or other starch such as arrowroot or tapioca For the sauce: 1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons minced ginger

3 cloves garlic minced

3 tablespoons soy sauce , use tamari for gluten-free

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons maple syrup , 1 tbsp more depending on how sweet you like your sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 teaspoons sambal oelek less or more to your heat preference

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) water

Sesame seeds and green onion for garnish Instructions In a bowl or a baking dish(8.5 by 6 inch or larger stoneware or ceramic dish), add the mushrooms and add the sesame oil. Toss well to coat.

Then sprinkle the cornstarch all over. Toss well and then spread the mushrooms out in the baking dish so they don’t overlap too much.

Then bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit(205c) for 20 minutes until the mushrooms are starting to get golden and shrink a little.

Remove the dish from the oven . Some of the mushrooms might get stuck in the bottom. That's fine, they will come off of the bottom when you add the sauce.

Add all of the sauce ingredients except the cornstarch and water to the baking dish. Then mix the cornstarch in the water and add that in. Mix really well. While you're mixing the sauce, try to dislodge the mushrooms if any are stuck.

Then put it back in the oven to bake for 10-15 minutes or until the sauce is boiling and thickening.

Mix well and then remove the dish.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor carefully. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions and serve with rice, quinoa or over noodles. Notes For additional protein, bake 7 oz pressed and cubed extra firm tofu along with the mushrooms. Add another 1 teaspoon of sesame oil and another 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and toss all those together and spread it out in a larger baking dish and then bake. *You want to use a smaller baking dish here because the mushrooms are going to shrink and you don't want the sauce to just spread all over. I use 8.5 inch by 6 inches baking dish. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Sticky Sesame Mushrooms Baked Amount Per Serving Calories 113 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 0.5g 3% Sodium 497mg 22% Potassium 457mg 13% Carbohydrates 18g 6% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 12g 13% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 5IU 0% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 29mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tips:

Make sure to not crowd the mushrooms in your baking dish after they have been coated. We want them to crisp up nicely while baking.

add more or less maple syrup, depending on how sweet you like your sauce

For additional protein, you can bake 7 ounces of pressed and cubed extra firm tofu along with the mushrooms. Add another 1 teaspoon of sesame oil and another 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and toss all those together and spread it out in a larger baking dish and then bake.

You want to use a smaller baking dish here because the mushrooms are going to shrink and you don’t want the sauce to just spread all over. I use 8.5 inch by 6 inches baking dish.

Glutenfree: use tamari

Storage

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days