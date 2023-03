This Mushroom Patiala is a vegan spin on the Punbaji dish chicken patiala using mushrooms as a stand-in. The creamy slightly spicy yogurt sauce is simply to die for and this patiala tastes best served alongside a vegan omelet. Use vegan Chicken or soycurls for variation. Glutenfree Soyfree Indian Recipe

This Mushroom Patiala is a vegan version of restaurant-style chicken Patiala, a Punjabi dish with a rich and luscious creamy gravy that is seasoned with ginger, garlic and garam masala. Restaurants esp dhabas(highway street restaurants) serve patiala with a side of omelet. You can serve it with a vegan one or serve with Naan or rice.

I am using mushrooms instead of chicken for this vegan twist on a restaurant favorite. If you are not a super fan of mushrooms can also use some vegan chicken or seitan or soy curls. Check out the recipe notes on how to use them.

As with all my Indian recipes, I try to simplify the process and spices as much as possible without losing its expected/traditional flavor profile. There are lots of flavor components. This dish will taste fantastic even if you are missing a spice or 2! Try this patiala instead of the usual butter chickin/tofu and tikka masala.

Print Recipe No ratings yet Mushroom Patiala (Mushrooms in spicy onion pepper yogurt sauce) This Mushroom Patiala is a vegan version of the chicken Patiala. Serve with vegan omelet or Naan or rice! Use vegan chicken or seitan or soy curls for variation. Glutenfree Indian Recipe Servings: 4 Calories: 177 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the mushrooms: 2 teaspoons oil

1 cup ( 160 g ) sliced red onion

1 bell pepper thinly sliced (you can use green or red or half of both)

12 oz ( 340.2 g ) sliced mushrooms (white button or cremini or small portobello mushroom) For the sauce: 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste or 1/2 an inch of ginger and 4-5 cloves of garlic, minced

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 whole clove, optional

1 cup ( 149 g ) chopped tomato

1 green chili julienned (serrano or Indian long chilies)

1/2 inch of ginger julienned

1/2 teaspoon or more salt divided

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) non-dairy yogurt or cashew cream or vegan cream cheese

1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) water

Cilantro and lemon juice for garnish For the omelet: 3/4 cup of “Just Egg” vegan egg replacement or use my moong egg batter

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Pinch of salt Instructions Make the patiala : Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil. Once the oil is hot add the onion, bell pepper, and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion starts to turn translucent. 3-5 mins

Then add the mushroom and another good pinch of salt and stir. Cook until the mushrooms are golden on some of the edges. 6-8 mins. Remove the mixture from the skillet into a bowl and set aside.

In that same skillet add 1 teaspoon of oil, the ginger-garlic paste, ground coriander, garam masala, black pepper, and the whole clove, and mix really well for a few seconds. Add the chopped tomato and a splash of water, mix and continue to cook for 5-8 minutes until the tomatoes are jammy, press and mash some of the larger tomato pieces.

Then add the yogurt and the Kashmiri chili powder and bring them to a boil. Mix really well. Add the water, ginger, green chili, and the reserved mushroom mixture ,salt and mix in. Bring to a good boil, Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Check if the mushrooms are cooked to your preference otherwise let them simmer for a few more minutes. Take off the heat. If you want it saucy you can add some non-dairy milk.

Once cooked, add some cilantro and a squeeze of lemon juice and serve with vegan omelet. (The chicken Patiala is usually served with an omelet.)

To make the omelet heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot add a thick layer of the “Just Egg” or my heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot add a thick layer of the “Just Egg” or my moong egg batter and spread it around. Top it with paprika and black pepper. (The amount is for 2 large omelets. Divide the batter and spices into 2 to use ).

Once the “Just Egg” starts to set a little bit, use a spatula to pick up the edges and make sure they are not sticking to the pan. Continue to cook until the bottom of the omelet is starting to turn a little bit golden, then fold the omelet over and transfer it to your serving dish. Repeat for the next omelet.

Top it with mushroom patiala , cilantro or green onion and black pepper and serve. Or Serve with Naan or rice. Store in the fridge for upto 3 days Notes To make this recipe using seitan or vegan chicken, add about 10 oz seitan or vegan chicken to the onion and bell pepper mixture and cook for 3-5 minutes until golden and set aside.

If using soy curls, rehydrate them first and squeeze out the excess moisture and add them to the onion and bell pepper mixture and cook. You will need 4-5 ounces of soy curls.

This Recipe is Gluten-free. It is Nutfree Soyfree depending on the non dairy yogurt used Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mushroom Patiala (Mushrooms in spicy onion pepper yogurt sauce) Amount Per Serving Calories 177 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 0.3g 2% Sodium 354mg 15% Potassium 499mg 14% Carbohydrates 28g 9% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 1433IU 29% Vitamin C 51mg 62% Calcium 51mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

veggies: red onion, bell pepper, thinly sliced (you can use green or red or half of both) and mushrooms, (white button or cremini or small portobello mushroom)

For the sauce we fry some ginger-garlic paste or minced to get the flavors going

ground spices: coriander, garam masala, black pepper and Kashmiri chili powder

chopped tomato adds body to the gravy

we add some heat by tossing in some green chili, julienned ginger and kahsmiri

non-dairy yogurt makes the sauce creamy and helps milden the heat

For the vegan omelet, we fry up some “Just Egg” (vegan egg replacement) or use my moong egg batter and season the omelet with paprika and black pepper

Tips:

To make this recipe using seitan or vegan chicken, add about 10 oz seitan or vegan chicken to the onion and bell pepper mixture and cook for 3-5 minutes until golden and set aside.

If using soy curls, rehydrate them first and squeeze out the excess moisture and add them to the onion and bell pepper mixture and cook. You will need 4-5 ounces of soy curls.

How to make Vegan Mushroom Patiala:

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil. Once the oil is hot add the onion, bell pepper, and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion starts to turn translucent. 3-5 mins

Then add the mushroom and another good pinch of salt and stir. Cook until the mushrooms are golden on some of the edges. 6-8 mins. Remove the mixture from the skillet into a bowl and set aside.

In that same skillet add 1 teaspoon of oil, the ginger-garlic paste, ground coriander, garam masala, black pepper, and the whole clove, and mix really well for a few seconds.





Add the chopped tomato and a splash of water, mix and continue to cook for 5-8 minutes until the tomatoes are jammy, press and mash some of the larger tomato pieces.

Then add the yogurt and the Kashmiri chili powder and bring them to a boil.

Mix really well. Add the water, ginger, green chili, and the reserved mushroom mixture and mix in. add the rest of the salt, and mix in. Bring to a good boil, Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Check if the mushrooms are cooked to your preference otherwise let them simmer for a few more minutes. Take off the heat. If you want it saucy you can add some more non-dairy milk

Once cooked, add some cilantro and a squeeze of lemon juice and serve with the omelet. The chicken Patiala is usually served with an omelet.

How to make Vegan Omelet:

To make the omelet heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot add a thick layer of the “Just Egg” or my moong egg batter and spread it around. Top it with paprika and black pepper. (The listed amount is for 2 omelets. divide the amounts of the egg batter and spices into 2).

Once the “Just Egg” starts to set a little bit, use a spatula to pick up the edges and make sure they are not sticking to the pan. Continue to cook until the bottom of the omelet is starting to turn a little bit golden, then fold the omelet over and transfer it to your serving dish. repeat to make another omelet.

Top it with mushrooms and some cilantro or green onion and black pepper and serve.

Storage

Store the mushroom mixture in a closed container in the refrigerator for upto 3 days. You can store the omelet separately in the fridge or make as needed

How to serve mushroom patiala

Patiala dish consists of the creamy spicy protein served over an omelet. You can serve it over rice or Naan or flatbread or add the mushroom patiala to wraps