Lets make the best Garlic Mushrooms in your Instant Pot! They are the perfect quick and easy side to serve alongside all your favorite vegan roasts or pasta or mashed potatoes. Stove top option in notes. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree

For a quick and easy side that packs some serious flavor, make these garlic mushrooms! They have such a satisfying meaty, juicy texture, are incredibly flavorful, and go so well with any vegan main.

I like to cook mushroom in the instant pot as they get that delicious Townes mushroom flavor without having to stand around sautéeing for 20-30 mins. Mushrooms cooked under pressure with less liquid have amazing flavor and texture.

You can serve them as a side for vegan nut roast for the holidays, or any weekday with pasta, over mashed potatoes, over grilled cauliflower or vegetables. Really any way you like.

You can make them creamy by adding in 1/4 cup of non-dairy cream, such as cashew cream or blended silken tofu instead of the cornstarch slurry.

Which kind of mushrooms to use:

I recommend you use white button mushrooms, cremini mushrooms or baby bella.

why you’ll love these instant pot garlic mushrooms

they are super easy

they are Gluten-free Nutfree and Soyfree

They are a perfect side

They are super flavorful

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Instant Pot Garlic Mushrooms These garlic mushrooms are incredibly flavorful. You can serve these with pasta, over mashed potatoes, over grilled cauliflower or vegetables, or any way you like. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree, Stovetop option Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 16 mins Inactive time 10 mins Total Time 41 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 85 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 tablespoon vegan butter

6 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

16 oz ( 453.59 g ) quartered mushrooms, white, cremini or baby portobella

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar or 2 tablespoons red wine

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or rosemary or basil or you can add half of each if you want it more herbed flavor

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast or use 1 teaspoon yellow miso

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) or more water or broth as needed To thicken: 1 tbsp cornstarch or tapioca starch

2 tbsp water Instructions Start the instant pot on saute, Once the pot is hot add the butter, let it melt, then add the garlic and onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is translucent. 3-5 mins

If the onion is starting to turn too brown too quickly on some edges, add splashes of water to deglaze and continue cooking.

Then add in the balsamic vinegar, mix in and switch off the saute. Add the mushrooms, herbs, nutritional yeast, salt, black pepper.

Mix well. Add 1/4 cup water. If you are using a larger instant pot like an 8 qt, then add 1/3 cup water. Mix, Close the lid. Press Pressure cook. Set pressure cooking time to 16 minutes for high pressure. Then let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes, then quick release. Open the lid.

Add the cornstarch slurry of 1 tablespoon corn starch mixed with 2 tablespoons of water and mix into the mushrooms. Start sauté mode and bring it to a boil to thicken. Carefully Taste and adjust Salt and flavor.

(You can also add 1/4-1/3 cup thick cashew cream or non dairy cream instead of the cornstarch slurry. Bring to a boil and Taste and adjust salt and flavor.)Then switch off the saute. Transfer the mushrooms to your serving dish.

Top it with some fresh herbs like fresh basil or parsley. Serve with pasta, over mashed potatoes , over vegan meatloaf or cauliflower steak. Notes stovetop : after the third step, sauté the mushroom over medium for 5-7 mins, deglazing as needed. Then add 1/3 to 1/2 cup water/cream and cover and cook for 15-30 mins(depending on size of mushroom, pan etc)

: after the third step, sauté the mushroom over medium for 5-7 mins, deglazing as needed. Then add 1/3 to 1/2 cup water/cream and cover and cook for 15-30 mins(depending on size of mushroom, pan etc) To make this extra delicious, you could deglaze the sauteed mushrooms with white wine instead of water.

For a hint of heat, add some crushed red pepper flakes or some cayenne pepper

No onion garlic: add 1/4 teaspoon more oregano. If you have asafetida, add a pinch of that. For the onion, use peeled and sliced zucchini or sliced fennel. Add 1/2 teaspoon miso Nutrition Nutrition Facts Instant Pot Garlic Mushrooms Amount Per Serving Calories 85 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 481mg 21% Potassium 425mg 12% Carbohydrates 11g 4% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 10IU 0% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Calcium 23mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

mushrooms: white, cremini or baby portobello. Baby Bella and cremini hold up especially well

vegan butter – use your favorite brand

garlic – I like my garlic thinly sliced for this recipe but you could also mince it a bit finer

chopped onion – white or red onions

I like to add a splash of balsamic vinegar for sweetness and acidity. It’s a great sub for wine

herbs: dried thyme, dried oregano or rosemary, or basil. You can play around with the amount according to your taste

for a boost of umami, we add some nutritional yeast but you can also use 1 teaspoon of yellow miso paste

to thicken we add a cornstarch slurry

Tips:

To make this extra delicious, you could deglaze the sauteed mushrooms with white wine instead of water.

For a hint of heat, add some crushed red pepper flakes or some cayenne pepper

To take these in an Indian direction, add some garam masala, some cinnamon, and coriander.

How to Make Instant Pot Garlic Mushrooms:

Start the instant pot on saute. Once the pot is hot add the butter, let it melt, then add the garlic and onion, and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is translucent. 3-5 mins

If the onion is starting to turn too brown too quickly on some edges, add a splash of water to deglaze and continue cooking.

Then add in the balsamic vinegar, mix in and switch off the saute. Add the mushrooms, the herbs, nutritional yeast, salt, and black pepper.





Mix well. Add 1/4 cup water. If you are using a larger instant pot like an 8 qt, then add 1/3 cup water. Close the lid. Press Pressure cook. Set the pressure cooking time to 16 minutes.

Let the pressure release naturally for 5 minutes, then quick release. Open the lid.

Add the cornstarch slurry of 1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons of water and mix into the mushrooms. Start sauteing and bring it to a boil to thicken. You can also add 1/3-1/2 cup thick cashew cream or non dairy cream. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Then switch off the saute. Transfer the mushrooms to your serving dish.

Top it with some fresh herbs like fresh basil or parsley.

Storage & Leftovers:

These mushrooms can be made ahead of time and stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Leftovers also make for an amazing wrap filling or pizza topping and I also like to add them to my favorite mushroom lasagna.