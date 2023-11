Pot pie but make it with an Indian twist! Veggies and tofu baked in butter chicken sauce and topped with puff pastry! Everything baked in the same pan. 2 step 15 min active time recipe. Nutfree, options for gluten-free and soyfree

Just when you thought I was done using my butter chicken sauce! This is a super easy fusion pot pie with my vegan butter chicken sauce. The butter chicken sauce is super easy with just coconut milk, tomato puree, salt and plenty of spices.

Butter Sauce Pot Pie is a one pan recipe. You just add everything to the pan with veggies and tofu and mix in. Then, cover it in puff pastry and bake.

That’s it! It’s a one-pan recipe with two steps, about 10 minutes of active prep time.

You can use other proteins, such as cooked chickpeas, to make a soy free version of this dish.

Try my other butter chikin fusions! Like my butter chikin ramen, enchiladas, 10 min butter chickpeas, butter Soycurl bao buns!!

Why You’ll Love Butter Sauce Pot Pie

One-pan meal

Soy-free and gluten-free options

Only 10 minutes of active prep time.

Addictive mix of flavors and textures

Veggies-packed

Cozy comfort food dish

More Vegan Casseroles

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Butter Sauce Pot Pie Pot pie but make it with an Indian twist! Veggies and tofu baked in butter chicken sauce and topped with puff pastry! Everything baked in the same pan. 2 step 15 min active time recipe. Butter Sauce Pot Pie is packed with vegetables and flavor. Nutfree, options for gluten-free and soyfree ! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Cooling time 5 minutes mins Total Time 50 minutes mins Servings: 6 Calories: 401 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the veggies and tofu: 1 1/2 cups ( 273 g ) or more chopped vegetables choice I use a mix of chopped veggies like peppers and carrots and some frozen veggies like peas beans, corn, edamame, etc.

10 ounces ( 283.5 g ) firm or extra firm tofu, pressed and cubed. Or you can use soy-free tofu like chickpea tofu or pumpkin seed tofu or use 1.5 cups of cooked or 15oz can chickpeas. For the sauce. 1 teaspoon oil

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves or kasuri methi – or you can use half teaspoon ground mustard instead

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon onion flakes

1 teaspoon garlic powder

8 ounces ( 226.8 g ) of canned tomato puree

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) full fat coconut milk you can use the whole can, but add a bit more vegetables and protein so that there’s not too much sauce in the pot

1/2 teaspoon salt To top 1 puff pastry sheet 9×9" sheet For garnish cilantro and pepper flakes Equipment 8×10" baking dish Instructions In an 8×10” or similar size baking dish, add the oil, tofu, salt and all of the spices and mix well. Then add in all of the vegetables and mix in. Then put the pan into the oven at 400° F (205° C) to bake for 15 minutes to crisp the tofu a little bit and pre-cook the vegetables a little bit.

Meanwhile, roll out the thawed puff pastry sheet to a size which will fit the baking dish. I usually like to cut it into strips and stick the edges on the sides so that the pastry sheet is not completely getting submerged in the saucy veggies at the bottom. You can also use the entire puff pastry and just seal it on all of the edges, then use a scissor to snip some holes in the puff pastry sheet.

Take the dish out of the oven. Mix in the tomato puree and the coconut milk.

Now, put the puff pastry sheet on top. Use a little bit of water to seal the edges to the baking dish, keep it a bit taut so that it doesn't completely fall into the saucy veggies.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden and cooked through. Depending on your oven, you may want to move the pot around after 15 minutes, so the puff pastry cooks evenly.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, let it cool for 5 minutes, then slice it up and serve. You can garnish with some cilantro and pepper flakes. Notes This super comforting pot pie is best served fresh. Tomato purée- This is more like passata: slightly thickened pureed tomatoes. You don’t want to use tomato paste here. If you are using tomato paste then use 2 tablespoons of tomato paste Nutrition Nutrition Facts Butter Sauce Pot Pie Amount Per Serving Calories 401 Calories from Fat 216 % Daily Value* Fat 24g 37% Saturated Fat 10g 63% Sodium 335mg 15% Potassium 393mg 11% Carbohydrates 31g 10% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 2507IU 50% Vitamin C 10mg 12% Calcium 93mg 9% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients

tofu – This is the protein in your veggie pot pie, and you can use alternate proteins like an equivalent amount of vegan chicken or a can of cooked, drained chickpeas or white beans instead of the tofu.

veggies – Have fun with this! Mix and match chopped fresh and frozen vegetables like peppers, carrots, peas, corn, edamame, etc.

tomato puree – Ideally, use canned tomato puree, not tomato paste. If you do need to use tomato paste, use 2 tablespoons.

coconut milk – Coconut milk brings creaminess and added flavor to the sauce. You can sub 1 cup of any other thick, non-dairy milk of choice mixed with 1/4 cup of non-dairy yogurt instead.

salt and spices – The butter chicken sauce in this pot pie is all about the spices! Deep seasonings like garam masala, fenugreek, and cumin give this dish an incredible flavor!

Tips

To make this without coconut milk, use cashew milk or other thick non-dairy milk. You can also use a mix of about 1/4 cup of non-dairy cream or yogurt mixed with a cup of non-dairy milk.

To make this gluten-free, you can use a gluten free pie crust of choice or you can just omit the puff pastry completely. You can also use naan dough, if you just roll out the naan or a pizza dough and use that as a topping. Make sure to make some holes in the dough, so that the steam can escape while baking.

For soy-free, use a can of cooked, drained chickpeas or beans or an equivalent amount of your favorite vegan chicken substitute in place of the tofu.

You can make this without the puff pastry topping, if needed, After mixing the tomato puree and coconut milk, bake for 17-18 minutes and then serve with some flatbread or rice.

For the best texture, serve immediately after baking.

How to Make Butter Sauce Pot Pie

In an 8×10” or similar size baking dish add the oil, tofu, salt and all of the spices and mix well. Then add in all of the vegetables and mix in.

Bake the veggie pot pie at 400° F (205° C) for 15 minutes to crisp the tofu a little bit and pre-cook the vegetables slightly.

Meanwhile, roll out the thawed puff pastry sheet to a size which will fit the baking dish.





I usually like to cut it into strips and stick the edges on the sides so that the pastry sheet is not getting submerged in the saucy veggies at the bottom. You can also use the entire puff pastry and just seal it on all of the edges, then use a scissor to snip some holes in the puff pastry sheet.

Once the tofu and veggies are done pre-cooking a little bit, take the dish out of the oven. Mix in the tomato puree and the coconut milk.

Now, put the puff pastry sheet on top. You can use a little bit of water to seal the edges to the baking dish so that it doesn’t completely fall into the saucy veggies.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden and cooked through. Depending on your oven, you may want to move the pot around after 15 minutes, so the puff pastry cooks evenly.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, let it cool for 5 minutes, then slice it up and serve. You can garnish with some cilantro and pepper flakes.

Frequently Asked Questions