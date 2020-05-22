A collection of the best easy eggless cake recipes. Forget boxed mixes and try any of these simple cake recipes instead.

When you’ve been having a bad day, you know what can instantly cheer you up? A slice of cake! Now, most cakes rely on eggs to create that fluffy, cloud-like texture that we are looking for. They are usually added to make the batter smoother with more stable air bubbles that give the cake structure and that airy fluffy consistency. Additionally, eggs also help in binding the other ingredients together.

The good news is that you can easily replicate the same spongy texture without the use of eggs. Eggs can be replaced with mashed bananas, applesauce, vinegar with baking soda, yogurt, and sometimes even silken tofu. Eggless cakes can be tricky to nail, but they don’t always have to be fussy or complicated. All you need is a good recipe. Here are some easy and best ones I have ever made.

Many of the regular cakes have Glutenfree options in recipe notes and there are some exclusively Glutenfree cakes listed as well!

These easy Eggless Cake Recipes are a treat to taste buds!

Eggless Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Peanut Butter Ganache – This easy chocolate cake ages really well and tastes best the next day as the ganache adds more moisture to it. You can add fruit preserves between the layers to make this extra special.

Eggless Carrot Cake – an incredibly moist carrot cake. It tastes even better after chilling as the spices infuse the loaf.

Lemon Blueberry Yogurt Loaf Cake – an amazing snack or breakfast cake. Glazed with a lemony drizzle, this one is such a mood-lifting springtime or summer treat.

Eggless Pumpkin Cake with Chocolate Ganache -made in 1 bowl, without refined sugar, and it only takes 15 mins to make. The frosting is just dark chocolate and pumpkin. Simple, quick, and festive!

Vegan Pear Upside Down Cake – a simple vanilla batter topped with caramelized pears. So good served with some whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. You can use the same recipe to make peach, apple or pineapple upside-down cake.

Vegan Coffee Cake – This simple eggless Coffee Cake is not overly sweet, which I love and the cinnamon crumb topping will have you roll your eyes with bliss.

Marbled Vegan Chocolate Banana Bread – Topped with plenty of vegan chocolate chips this loaf makes for a decadent sweet breakfast treat!

Vegan Chocolate Chips Cake – What’s not to love about a simple vanilla cake batter with chocolate chips or chunks mixed in? Add berries, pineapple, apple, nuts, or other additions.

Eggless Apple Coffee Cake – soft and light. I love serving this simple vegan coffee cake with creamy vegan vanilla custard.

Vegan Blueberry Buckle A soft and fluffy vanilla cake batter, topped with seasonal berries, and a cinnamon streusel.

One Bowl Strawberry Cake – serve this simple eggless one-bowl cake with lightly sweetened whipped coconut cream and strawberries or strawberry preserves.

Vegan Spice Cake – super delicious on its own or topped with nuts or a streusel. The spices develop even more flavor a day later. Add a vegan cream cheese frosting if you like or make the batter into muffins or a loaf!

One Bowl Eggless Orange Cake -a step up from a basic sponge cake, with a moist and flavorful glaze on top to really make it shine.

Mini Egg-less Pound Cakes – easy, soy-free, soft, and delicious. Make these into mini loaves for a brunch party or bring them to a potluck.

Vegan Chocolate Gingerbread Spice Cake – fresh ginger, candied ginger, dark chocolate, and gingerbread spices. Need I say more?

Eggless Peanut Butter Cake with Chocolate Ganache– super easy, moist, and made in a BLENDER! 5 minutes, you guys!

Vegan Marble Cream Cheese Pound Cake – a simple yet perfect marble cake with added vegan cream cheese to make it extra dense and fudgy.

Eggless Yellow Cake Recipe– the perfect base for a birthday layer cake.

Vegan Lemon Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting – Zesty, lemony, soft, moist, summery, and everything you could possibly want in a lemon cake. It has a Glutenfree option!

GLUTENFREE EGGLESS CAKES

Eggless Gluten-free Vanilla Cake– a soft amazing Vanilla Cake made with almond, oat, and rice flour, using mainly dates for sweetening. Can be made refined sugar free easily.

Gluten-free Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake – soft, moist, spiced, lightly sweet – simple the perfect fall snack, dessert or breakfast!

Molten Chocolate Lava Cake – because nothing beats a real molten lava cake!

Carrot Banana bread – grainfree. This moist carrot banana bread is full of flavor and texture.

Eggless Christmas Fruit Cake – the best vegan and gluten-free Christmas cake recipe out there! Super moist and gets better with every day.

Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake – this insanely delicious and decadent Mousse Pie features a chocolate oat almond crust followed by a dark and light chocolate mousse layer.

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Marble Cake – a delicious gluten-free loaf cake that uses a mix of almond and rice flours.

Here are some baking secrets for making the best eggless cake: