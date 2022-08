This easy homemade Fresh Blueberry Lemonade is the perfect way to cool down on a hot day! It’s bursting with flavor from sweet blueberries, refreshing mint and tart lemon. Lightly sweetened, it makes for a very special summer drink that is so much better than storebought lemonade.

When life gives you lemons and blueberries, make Blueberry Lemonade. Blueberry is definitely an unconventional lemonade flavor but trust me, it’s divine. Wonderfully fruity and sweet from the plump fresh and juicy blueberries with just enough of a zesty kick from the lemons and a lovely freshness from the mint.

And doesn’t it just look so pretty, served with fresh lemon slices and mint leaves?

Making this blueberry lemonade could not be any easier. You need water, lemons, blueberries, sugar and mint. That’s it. Add less or more blueberries to preference and less or more mint.

This is really the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day. Of course, you can get creative, play around with the recipe and try different berry and herb combinations. I will add some ideas in the tips section.

Ingredients 1/2 cup ( 74 g ) Or more fresh blueberries

1 whole lemon thinly sliced

3 to 4 tablespoons of sugar

5 leaves of mint

2 cups ice

3 cups ( 709.76 ml ) of water or you can use carbonated water

Ingredients:

fresh blueberries – you could also use thawed frozen blueberries

no lemonade without freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 lemon, thinly sliced – try and use an organic lemon

I sweeten my lemonade with 3 to 4 tablespoons of sugar. You could of course add more or less or use your favorite alternative sweetener

fresh mint for a refreshing kick. The recipe works without mint but I really like this addition

ice cubes – for an extra pretty presentation, you could pop a small mint leaf into each ice cub before freezing

water – regular filtered water or use carbonated water

a pinch of salt is added to bring out the sweetness

Tips:

I like blueberries and mint but blueberries go so well with all kinds of herbs! Think blueberry and thyme, basil or rosemary.

To make this an adult beverage or summery cocktail, you could of course add a shot of white rum or vodka

Use other berries like blackberries or raspberries for variation.

How to make Fresh Blueberry Lemonade:

To a bowl, add the blueberries, 2-3 slices of lemon, sugar, and 2 leaves of mint and muddle everything.





Alternatively, you can use a mason jar and muddle the berries, then add ice and lemon juice and mix or shake until the sugar is well combined, then transfer it to your serving jar or jug.

Add the blueberry mix to the serving jug. Add the remaining mint leaves and lemon slices to the serving jug. Add water (or seltzer water).

Mix really well.

Let the berry mix set a little bit, then taste and adjust the flavor by adding more sugar if needed. I also usually like to add a pinch of salt to bring out the sweetness. Chill and serve immediately.

Store; refrigerate until ready to serve. Store refrigerated for upto 2 days.