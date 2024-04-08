Jamaican curry rice is a super quick, one pan meal which is absolutely delicious. Crisped up soy curls and lots of veggies simmer in a creamy, coconut Jamaican curry sauce that’s just packed with flavor!

This curry rice gets its incredible flavor from Jamaican curry powder that you make from scratch. If you’d rather not make the spice mix, you can use store-bought Jamaican curry powder instead.

Crisped up soycurls, loads of veggies and potato, rice, Jamaican curry powder, coconut milk all come together to make an easy meal. It’s like a vegan version of Jamaican curry chicken and rice!

It’s hearty, flavorful, delicious and needs just 1 pan. Perfect for weeknights. Serve with fresh lime, some non dairy yogurt, or a chili garlic sauce!

This curry rice is just so versatile. Use other veggies of choice and it goes well with a variety of proteins. You can use different proteins of choice, like beans, chickpeas, or tofu instead of the soy curls. Use other spice blends for variation such as curry powder, garam masala, Berbere or Cajun!

Why You’ll Love Jamaican Curry Rice

flavorful dish with plenty of protein and veggies

make your own Jamaican curry powder or use store bought!

easy one-pot meal ready in just over 30 minutes

naturally gluten-free and nut-free with easy soy-free option

Ingredients 1 teaspoon oil

2 ounces ( 56.7 g ) soy curls soaked in 1.5 cups broth for 15 minutes and then drained, reserve the broth

½ cup ( 80 g ) chopped onion

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste or 5 cloves of garlic minced and ½ inch of ginger minced

2 teaspoons hot sauce

2 tablespoons Jamaican curry powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme

½ cup ( 74.5 g ) chopped bell pepper

1 scotch bonnet pepper or use other hot chili pepper

2 tablespoons green onion

½ cup ( 64 g ) chopped carrots

½ to 1 cup ( 105 g ) peeled and cubed potatoes

¼ teaspoon salt

15 ounce ( 425.24 ml ) can coconut milk

½ cup ( 118.29 ml ) water/broth (use reserved broth after draining soycurls)

1 cup ( 185 g ) white rice washed and drained

green onion, cilantro, and lime juice for garnish Instructions Soak your soy curls, if you haven't already, and then drain, reserving the stock, and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, then add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the soy curls, onions, and ½ teaspoon salt, and cook for a few minutes to crisp up the soy curls and until the onion turns translucent. 5-7 minutes

Reduce heat to medium. Mix in the ginger garlic paste, hot sauce, and another splash of water, then add the Jamaican curry powder and thyme to the pan. Cook for half a minute.

Then, mix in the bell peppers, Scotch bonnet pepper, green onion, carrots, potatoes, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Cover and cook until the potatoes are al dente, about 10 minutes.

Add the coconut milk and ½ cup of water/ broth, mixing well. Bring to a boil.

Next, add the drained rice, and mix in and even it out. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan with the lid, and cook for 15 to 17 minutes, or until the rice is cooked to preference.

Fluff with a fork, then garnish with green onion, cilantro, and lime, and serve, or you can also add some non-dairy yogurt or creamy dressing of choice or garlic chili sauce. Notes To make your own Jamaican curry powder, mix the following and use. This can be scaled up easily, if you want to make more to have on hand for other recipes. ¾ teaspoon turmeric,

2 teaspoons ground coriander,

½ teaspoon ground cumin,

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg,

¼ teaspoon ground clove,

½ teaspoon ground ginger,

½ teaspoon fenugreek leaves,

¼ teaspoon allspice,

¼ teaspoon mustard,

½ teaspoon black pepper. This is a gluten-free nut-free recipe. Use chickpeas or other beans to make it soy-free. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Jamaican Curry Rice Amount Per Serving Calories 368 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 7g 44% Sodium 601mg 26% Potassium 351mg 10% Carbohydrates 56g 19% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 3353IU 67% Vitamin C 38mg 46% Calcium 94mg 9% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To sauté.

soy curls – This is your protein. For soy-free, use seitan or a drained can of chickpeas or chickpea tofu instead.

veggies – This Jamaican curry rice dish is packed with onion, bell pepper, Scotch bonnet pepper, green onions, carrots, and potatoes!

ginger garlic paste – Adds umami and a ginger kick!

hot sauce – For tang and heat.

Jamaican curry powder – You can use store-bought, or make your own by mixing ¾ teaspoon turmeric, 2 teaspoons ground coriander, ½ teaspoon ground cumin, ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg, ¼ teaspoon ground clove, ½ teaspoon ground ginger, ½ teaspoon fenugreek leaves, ¼ teaspoon allspice, ¼ teaspoon mustard, and ½ teaspoon black pepper.

coconut milk – Gives the curry rice a coconutty creaminess.

water – Moisture for the rice.

rice – Soak and drain your rice before cooking for the best results.

garnishes – Garnish with more green onion and some fresh cilantro and lime juice.

