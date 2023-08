Kashmiri mushrooms — hearty mushrooms in spiced sun-dried tomato sauce cook up like a dream in the Instant Pot! This Indian mushroom curry has much flavor in the sauce with whole spices and ground spices! This dish is from the state of kashmir. It cook handsfree in the instant pot, No standing around! served with rice, flatbread, or naan.

This is a mushroom recipe from the state of Kashmir in India. It’s usually made with meat, but I use mushrooms in this delicious sauce, which is made with sun-dried tomatoes (tamater hatche in kashmiri) and spices.

Most of the region is on high altitude, so depending on the season, fresh veggies like tomatoes and onion are not easily available. So Kashmiri cuisine often uses things like ground ginger instead of fresh ginger, sun-dried tomato instead of tomato , and lots of whole and dried spices to make their sauces, meat curries or bean curries.

Mushrooms cook up in a simple sauce with some whole spices, ground spices, and sun-dried tomatoes blended up into a puree.

I make it an Instant Pot by adding everything to the pot and pressure cooking so that you don’t have to sauté the sauce for a long time. It still gets nicely roasted under pressure with the mushrooms, and it’s pretty quick recipe. You don’t have to stand around sweating while the mushrooms get done, either.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Instant Pot Kashmiri Mushroom in spiced Sun-dried tomato sauce Mushrooms in spiced sun-dried tomato sauce. This is a recipe from the state of Kashmir in India. It's usually made with meat, but I use mushrooms in the sauce, which is made with sun-dried tomatoes and spices. Prep Time 25 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 50 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 53 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the sun-dried tomato sauce: 1/4 cup ( 59.15 g ) sun-dried tomato dried or olive-oil soaked, drained

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) water for blending For the whole spices: 1 teaspoon oil to sauté

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 cinnamon stick

1 black cardamom pod partially open, or use more green cardamom pods

3 green cardamom pods partially open

2 whole cloves For the ground spices: 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika

1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri garam masala or regular garam masala. Use more to taste as needed

1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ginger powder, You can also use 1 tablespoon ginger paste or ginger garlic paste instead.

1/2 teaspoon kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) For the mushrooms: 8-10 ounces ( 226.8 g ) mushrooms quartered – baby portobello or white or similar-sized mushrooms

Ingredients and Substitutions

sun-dried tomatoes – Use dry or oil-packed. If you do use oil-packed tomatoes, drain them before soaking.

oil – To sauté the spices.

whole spices – Cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and cumin seeds roasted in a little bit of oil bring the first layer of flavor to the Kashmiri mushrooms.

ground spices – The second layer of flavor comes from Kashmiri chili powder, garam masala, fennel seeds, coriander, ground ginger, and dried fenugreek leaves( Kasuri methi). I use both dried fenugreek leaves and Kashmiri chili powder often in my recipes, so do get these as you will use them if you try more of my Indian recipes. They have a specific flavor!

mushrooms – Use button, baby bella, or other, similar-sized mushrooms, washed sliced into quarters.

garnish – Cilantro and lemon juice add brightness to balance the rich flavors of all of those spices!

Tips

When blending the tomato mixture, you want it totally smooth.

When roasting the whole spices, be sure to stir constantly, so they don’t burn.

For the pressure release in this recipe, let the pressure come down naturally for 5 minutes, then do a quick release. Carefully open the lid when the pressure gauge drops.

How to Make Kashmiri Mushrooms in the Instant Pot

Soak the sun-dried tomato in one cup of hot water, if you haven’t already, for at least 10 minutes. Then add all of this to a blender and blend until you get a smooth mixture. Blend for a minute, then let it sit for two minutes and blend again.

Start the Instant Pot on sauté mode.

Add the oil to the Instant Pot. Once the oil is hot, add all of the whole spices and mix, then continue to cook until the cumin seeds start to change color and get very fragrant.

Mix in the pureed tomato mixture, then mix in the ground spices.

Continue to cook for one to two minutes to bring the mixture to a boil, then add the mushrooms and salt. Stir that in, and one to two tablespoons of water.





Switch off the sauté, close the lid, and press pressure cook at high pressure for 14 minutes.

If you want to cook your rice at the same time, in the same pot, add a cup of soaked for 5 mins and drained rice and one and a quarter cups of water to an Instant-Pot safe inner pan(steel or ceramic), and place it on a tall trivet over the mushrooms before closing the pot.

Once the pressure cooking is done, let the pot sit for 5 minutes then Quick release carefully and then open the lid

Fluff the rice and remove the pan. Carefully mix and taste, adjusting the flavor and salt as needed. You can add in a quarter teaspoon or more of maple syrup to balance out the flavor, if you like. You can also add more heat, if you like, by adding some cayenne.

Serve over rice, flatbread, or naan along with some spiced beans, or my Kashmiri dal.

