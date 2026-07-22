Flavor-packed lentil dip comes together fast with serious protein and fiber punch! Lentils, roasted corn, veggies and crispy capers with herby pepper lime dressing is perfect for parties, potlucks, cookouts, and snacking! (gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free) High fiber, protein and iron!

This is the perfect lentil dip for summer. I was inspired by a lentil dip that went viral on TikTok, where you just take some lentils, add bruschetta and feta, Instead of those flavors, we’re adding a load of veggies and a fantastic dressing, and also crisp capers! All these flavors and textures have made this my fave this summer!

There’s also kale in the dip, hidden along with some herbs, so it’s a great way to sneak in kale. There’s just so much amazing flavor and texture overall in this lentil dip.

There’s the protein from the lentils. There are the fresh, crunchy veggies, jalapeño, and onion. There’s sweetness from the corn and the apple, the tart freshness from the cherry tomatoes, and refreshing vibrancy from the lime zest.

The nutritional yeast adds a bit of cheesiness and protein, while the hemp seeds bump up the protein and texture even more. And all of that balances out with a hint of spice from the jalapeño and the pepper flakes and a savory burst of flavor from the crispy capers.

This lentil dip is a great source of protein, fiber, vitamin C, B vitamins, potassium, magnesium, and iron because of all the plant-based ingredients in it. You can use whichever veggies you have on hand. If you don’t like lentils, you can use chickpeas or white beans and add some more spices to the dressing.

Make this dip and serve it with tortilla chips, crispy crackers, garlic bread or baguette slices. You can also use it to make wraps with pita bread or tortillas. It’s a versatile lentil dip that will disappear in no time.

Why You’ll Love this Lentil Dip

protein- and veggie-packed dip with amazing flavors and textures

quick and easy herb-lime dressing comes together in 1 jar

crispy capers add a little crunch and a ton of umami

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Easy Lentil Dip with Crispy Capers No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 25 minutes mins Cook: 5 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: Snack Cuisine: Mediterranean SaveSaved Pin Print Flavor-packed lentil dip comes together fast with serious protein and fiber punch! Lentils, roasted corn, veggies and crispy capers with herby pepper lime dressing is perfect for parties, potlucks, cookouts, and snacking! (gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free) High fiber, protein and iron! Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Lentil Dip ▢ 15 ounce can brown lentils , drained, or 1 1/2 cups cooked lentils (See notes to make lentils from scratch.)

, ▢ 2 small ears corn , or 1 cup frozen corn

, ▢ 1 jalapeño , finely chopped, remove the seed section for less heat, if needed

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped red onion

▢ 1 cup chopped cherry tomatoes , or Roma tomatoes

, ▢ 1 cup chopped kale

▢ 1/2 cup chopped cilantro , or other fresh herbs

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped apple

▢ 1/2 cup chopped Persian cucumber , or more, to taste

, ▢ 2 tablespoons hemp seeds For the Dressing ▢ 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

▢ 1 teaspoon dried basil , or 1 to 2 tablespoons fresh basil

, ▢ 1 teaspoon maple syrup

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

▢ zest of 1 lime

▢ 2 tablespoons lime juice , or more, to taste

, ▢ 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper For the Crispy Capers ▢ 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

▢ 3 tablespoons capers , drained Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Prep the ingredients. Drain the lentils, and set them aside so they aren't too moist. If you want the dip to be more lentil-heavy, you can use 2 cans of lentils instead of 1, or replace 1 can of lentils with chickpeas for a variation in texture and protein.. You can also add toasted nuts later for additional texture. Drain the capers for about 5 minutes or so. Pat them dry thoroughly with paper towels or let them air dry on paper towels while you prepare the rest of the ingredients. You want them as dry as possible before they go into the hot oil. Finely chop the jalapeño and finely dice the onion . Chop the cucumber, apple, tomatoes, kale, and herbs into a similar size, so that no one vegetable overshadows the others in the dip.

Grill the ears of corn on a grill or directly over a gas flame on the stovetop over medium-high heat until most of the kernels have a bit of char. If you don't want to grill or char the corn, boil over medium heat it in enough water to cover for about 15 minutes, or until cooked to your preference. Let the corn cool slightly, then remove the corn kernels with a knife and set them aside.

If using frozen corn, heat it on a skillet with 1 teaspoon oil for 7 to 8 minutes, until it starts to pickup some golden color. Or, boil it for 10 to 15 minutes. Make the crispy capers. Heat a small skillet over medium heat and add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the dried capers and spread them into an even layer. Let them cook undisturbed for 3 to 4 minutes, then stir them occasionally until they have shrunk slightly and changed color. Remove the crispy capers with a spatula and transfer them to a bowl, and reserve the oil. Meanwhile, make the dressing. Add the garlic powder, nutritional yeast, red pepper flakes, salt, black pepper, and dried basil, if using dried, to a jar. Carefully pour the hot caper oil into the jar, so the garlic powder and pepper flakes can infuse the oil. Then add the lime zest, lime juice, red wine vinegar, and maple syrup, and close the jar. Shake well until everything is combined. If the dressing is too thick, add a little more lime juice and olive oil and shake again until smooth. Or, mix really well in a bowl until all of the ingredients are well incorporated. Assemble the dip. Add the lentils, corn, all of the chopped vegetables, herbs, hemp seeds, and dressing to a large bowl. Toss everything together really well. Taste and adjust the salt, heat, and lime juice as needed, then toss again.

Top the dip with the crispy capers, and serve immediately with tortilla chips, crispy pita bread, baguette slices, or your favorite crackers. You can also use this lentil dip to make wraps. Warm some pita bread, spread on a little hummus, and pile the lentil dip on top. It's fantastically fabulous! Video Notes This lentil dip is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. How to Make Lentils from Scratch: Wash 1/2 cup dry brown lentils and soak for 10 minutes then drain and add to a saucepan with 2 cups of water. Cook over medium heat partially covered, until the lentils are cooked to preference (30-40 mins) . Or pressure cook in the instant pot with 1.5 cups water for 14 minutes with a natural release. Nutrition Calories: 284 kcal , Carbohydrates: 40 g , Protein: 16 g , Fat: 8 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 485 mg , Potassium: 773 mg , Fiber: 12 g , Sugar: 10 g , Vitamin A: 1173 IU , Vitamin C: 24 mg , Calcium: 73 mg , Iron: 6 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

lentils – Adds protein and texture to the dip. You can double the lentils or add a can of drained chickpeas for even more flavor and texture, if desired.

– Adds protein and texture to the dip. You can double the lentils or add a can of drained chickpeas for even more flavor and texture, if desired. corn – Charred corn adds sweetness and smokiness to the lentil dip. You can use corn on the cob or frozen corn kernels.

– Charred corn adds sweetness and smokiness to the lentil dip. You can use corn on the cob or frozen corn kernels. aromatics – Jalapeños add some heat and onion adds a ton of umami to the salad.

– Jalapeños add some heat and onion adds a ton of umami to the salad. veggies and fruits – Cherry tomatoes, finely chopped kale, cilantro, apple, and cucumber add a ton of flavor and texture!

– Cherry tomatoes, finely chopped kale, cilantro, apple, and cucumber add a ton of flavor and texture! hemp seeds – For even more texture and protein.

– For even more texture and protein. dried herbs – The dressing gets flavor from pepper flakes, basil, garlic powder, nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper.

– The dressing gets flavor from pepper flakes, basil, garlic powder, nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper. maple syrup – A hint of sweetness brings out the flavors in the dressing.

– A hint of sweetness brings out the flavors in the dressing. lime – Lime juice and zest add zingy flavor to the salad! Remember to zest the lime before you juice it.

– Lime juice and zest add zingy flavor to the salad! Remember to zest the lime before you juice it. red wine vinegar – Adds even more tang.

– Adds even more tang. capers – We are crisping up some capers in olive oil to add texture. The leftover oil adds richness and umami to the dressing.

💡Tips If you don’t want to grill the corn, you can boil it instead.

Get the lentils and capers draining first, then prep the rest of the ingredients, so both of those can drain/dry well.

You want all the veggies and herbs to be chopped finely to about the same size, so no one element overpowers the lentil dip.

How to Make Lentil Dip

Drain the lentils, and set them aside so they aren’t too moist. If you want the dip to be more lentil-heavy, you can use 2 cans of lentils instead of 1, or replace 1 can of lentils with chickpeas for a variation in texture and protein.

Drain the capers for about 5 minutes or so. Pat them dry thoroughly with paper towels or let them air dry on paper towels while you prepare the rest of the ingredients. You want them as dry as possible before they go into the hot oil.

Finely chop the jalapeño and finely dice the onion. Chop the cucumber, apple, tomatoes, kale, and herbs into a similar size, so that no one vegetable overshadows the others in the dip.

Grill the ears of corn on a grill or directly over a gas flame on the stovetop over medium-high heat until most of the kernels have a bit of char. If you don’t want to grill or char the corn, boil over medium heat it in enough water to cover for about 15 minutes, or until cooked to your preference.

Let the corn cool slightly, then remove the corn kernels with a knife and set them aside.

If using frozen corn, heat it on a skillet with 1 teaspoon oil for 7 to 8 minutes, until it starts to pickup some golden color. Or, boil it for 10 to 15 minutes.

Heat a small skillet over medium heat and add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the dried capers and spread them into an even layer. Let them cook undisturbed for 3 to 4 minutes, then stir them occasionally until they have shrunk slightly and changed color. Remove the crispy capers with a spatula and transfer them to a bowl, and reserve the oil.

Add the garlic powder, nutritional yeast, red pepper flakes, salt, black pepper, and dried basil, if using dried, to a jar. Carefully pour the hot caper oil into the jar, so the garlic powder and pepper flakes can infuse the oil.

Then add the lime zest, lime juice, red wine vinegar, and maple syrup, and close the jar. Shake well until everything is combined. If the dressing is too thick, add a little more lime juice and olive oil and shake again until smooth. If you don’t have a jar to use, you can mix the dressing ingredients in bowl until well incorporated instead.

Add the lentils, corn, all of the chopped vegetables, herbs, hemp seeds, and dressing to a large bowl. Toss everything together really well. Taste and adjust the salt, heat, and lime juice as needed, then toss again.

Top the dip with the crispy capers, and serve immediately with tortilla chips, crispy pita bread, baguette slices, or your favorite crackers.

How to Serve Lentil Dip

This lentil dip is a great appetizer, side dish, or snack with chips, crackers, or baguette for dipping. It works really well in a party spread with other finger foods, like Cucumber Sesame Mint Hummus Bites, Spinach Pinwheels, and my Everything Bagel Cheese Ball.

You can also use this lentil dip to make wraps. Warm some pita bread, spread on a little hummus, and pile the lentil dip on top. It’s fantastically fabulous!