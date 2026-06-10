Kidney bean stew with smoky, creamy, Cajun-inspired flavors is an absolutely delicious, 1-pot comfort food dinner! Make it in the Instant Pot or on the stovetop using dried or cooked kidney beans. (gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. 24 grams protein, 20 grams fiber per serving)

The chilly weather in Seattle has me craving something hearty and warm. I love kidney beans and wanted to make Southern, Cajun-style red beans, but I also wanted it to be thick with more texture, like a chili with those rich, Cajun flavors. So this is kind of a mix of the two.

Smoky kidney bean stew is great with your favorite toppings, or you can serve it with rice. It’s a really hearty meal. We use red lentils to thicken the stew and give it a meaty texture, though you can also use brown lentils, because they will break down during the cooking time needed for the kidney beans.

You can cook this two ways. You can cook the kidney beans first and then add the lentils and cook the whole stew, or you can add everything together and cook it that way. Both methods are listed below.

You can also change up the flavors by adjusting the spices, adding more beans, or adding black beans along with the kidney beans. You can double the recipe to make a large batch, and it’s freezer-friendly.

Why You’ll Love Kidney Bean Stew

one-pot, high-protein meal

amazing smoky flavor and tons of cajun seasonings

hearty kidney beans and meaty texture from lentils

versatile! Used dry or canned kidney beans, and make the beans beforehand or the whole dish at once.

make-ahead and freezer friendly

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Smoky Kidney Bean Stew No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Soaking Time: 8 hours hrs Total: 9 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: cajun SaveSaved Pin Print Kidney bean stew with smoky, Cajun-inspired flavors and a meaty texture is an absolutely delicious, 1-pot comfort food dinner! Make it in the Instant Pot or on the stovetop using dried or cooked kidney beans. (gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. 20 grams protein, 19 grams fiber per serving) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Stew ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1 to 1½ cups chopped red onion

▢ 4 cloves garlic , finely chopped

, ▢ ½ cup chopped celery

▢ ½ cup chopped red bell pepper

▢ 1 tablespoon tomato paste

▢ ½ to 1 cup tomatoes , to preference

, ▢ 1 tablespoon Mexican chili powder blend , or a mix of chili powder, Cajun seasoning, or chipotle chili powder

, ▢ 1 teaspoon ground cumin

▢ 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

▢ 2 teaspoons cocoa powder

▢ ½ teaspoon onion powder

▢ 2 bay leaves

▢ 1 teaspoon salt, divided

▢ 1½ cups dried kidney beans , soaked overnight and drained

, ▢ 1/3 – 1/2 cup red lentils or brown lentils

▢ 2 cups or more water or stock Optional Add-Ins ▢ 2 tablespoons mild green chiles

▢ pinch of cinnamon

▢ ¼ teaspoon dried thyme For Topping ▢ chopped onion

▢ chopped jalapeños

▢ vegan sour cream

▢ lime wedges

▢ tortilla strips Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Start the Instant Pot on sauté mode and add the oil . Once the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, and about ⅛ teaspoon salt . Mix and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, adding a splash of water if the onions begin to dry out so they can cook and brown slightly.

Add the celery and bell pepper , mix, and cook for a minute. Add the tomato paste and tomatoes with a splash of water, and cook until the tomato paste is incorporated and the mixture becomes slightly jammy, about 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the bay leaves, spices, cocoa powder, and remaining salt , and mix well. Cook the spices for a minute or two to deepen the flavor.

Add the soaked and drained kidney beans, lentils, and water or stock . Mix well, making sure nothing is stuck to the bottom of the Instant Pot. Turn off sauté mode, close the lid, and pressure cook on bean mode for 1 hour.

Let the pressure release naturally, then open the lid and check whether the kidney beans are cooked to your preference. Add in 1/2 teaspoon salt. If needed, pressure cook again for 15 to 20 minutes. Taste and adjust salt, since adding too much salt early can slow bean cooking. Add more water, if the stew is too thick. Add more chili powder or smoked paprika, if needed, and finish with a squeeze of lime juice.

Serve in bowls topped with onion, jalapeños, sour cream or vegan cheese, tortilla strips, or any toppings you like . Serve with toasted sourdough, garlic bread, rice, or tortilla chips.

For a stovetop version , sauté everything in a saucepan over medium heat, then add pre-cooked kidney beans, lentils, and 2 cups water. Partially cover and cook for 35 to 40 minutes, until the lentils are cooked and the stew thickens. Add more water as needed. Mash some of the beans and lentils to thicken the stew, then continue cooking for another 15 minutes or so. The longer it cooks, the more flavorful it becomes. Adjust spices as needed and serve.

Store: Store refrigerated for upto 4 days, freeze for months Video Notes Smoky kidney bean stew is naturally gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free, as long as you choose nut-free and/or soy-free vegan sour cream and nut-free and/or soy-free vegan cheese. If using pre-cooked or canned kidney beans, follow the same sauté steps, then add the beans, lentils, and about ¼ cup less water. Pressure cook for 25 minutes. To pre-cook the kidney beans in the Instant Pot, add soaked and drained beans with bay leaves, two whole garlic cloves, and 2 cups water. Pressure cook on bean mode for 1 hour. Nutrition Calories: 388 kcal , Carbohydrates: 69 g , Protein: 24 g , Fat: 4 g , Saturated Fat: 0.5 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g , Sodium: 698 mg , Potassium: 1523 mg , Fiber: 21 g , Sugar: 7 g , Vitamin A: 1872 IU , Vitamin C: 41 mg , Calcium: 117 mg , Iron: 8 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

oil – To sauté.

– To sauté. aromatics – Onion, garlic, celery, and red bell pepper bring so much flavor to this stew!

– Onion, garlic, celery, and red bell pepper bring so much flavor to this stew! tomato – A mix of tomato paste and fresh tomatoes ups the umami factor.

– A mix of tomato paste and fresh tomatoes ups the umami factor. dried herbs and spices – A mix of Mexican chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, onion powder, and bay leaves give this stew a great, Cajun flavor.

– A mix of Mexican chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, onion powder, and bay leaves give this stew a great, Cajun flavor. cocoa powder – Adds richness and a depth of flavor to this stew.

– Adds richness and a depth of flavor to this stew. dried beans – Kidney beans and red or brown lentils add tons of protein plus a great texture to this stew. You can use dried or cooked kidney beans, I have directions for both.

– Kidney beans and red or brown lentils add tons of protein plus a great texture to this stew. You can use dried or cooked kidney beans, I have directions for both. water or stock – Adds moisture.

– Adds moisture. optional add-ins – For more flavor, you can also add in some chopped, mild green chiles, cinnamon, and dried thyme.

– For more flavor, you can also add in some chopped, mild green chiles, cinnamon, and dried thyme. toppings – Top your smoky kidney bean stew with chopped onions, jalapeños, vegan sour cream, a squeeze of lime juice, and crunchy tortilla strips. Or, use your favorite toppings!

💡Tips Adding splashes of water to the onions as they cook helps the onions brown more quickly and easily.

Depending on how old your dry kidney beans are, you may need to cook them longer. Older beans take longer to cook.

How to Make Smoky Kidney Bean Stew

These are Instant Pot directions for dried kidney beans. See the recipe card above for stovetop directions and for using cooked kidney beans instead of dried.

Start the Instant Pot on sauté mode and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, and about ⅛ teaspoon salt. Mix and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, adding a splash of water if the onions begin to dry out so they can cook and brown slightly. Add the celery and bell pepper, mix, and cook for a minute.

Add the tomato paste and tomatoes with a splash of water, and cook until the tomato paste is incorporated and the mixture becomes slightly jammy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the bay leaves, spices, cocoa powder, and remaining salt, and mix well. Cook the spices for a minute or two to deepen the flavor.

Add the soaked and drained kidney beans, lentils, and water or stock. Mix well, making sure nothing is stuck to the bottom of the Instant Pot. Turn off sauté mode, close the lid, and pressure cook on bean mode for 1 hour.

Let the pressure release naturally, then open the lid and check whether the kidney beans are cooked to your preference. If needed, pressure cook again for 15 to 20 minutes. Taste and adjust salt, since adding too much salt early can slow bean cooking. Add more water, if the stew is too thick. Add more chili powder or smoked paprika, if needed, and finish with a squeeze of lime juice.

What to Serve with Smoky Kidney Bean Stew

Serve in bowls topped with onion, jalapeños, sour cream or vegan cheese, tortilla strips, or any toppings you like. Serve with toasted sourdough, garlic bread, rice, or tortilla chips.