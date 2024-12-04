Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

This simple Ethiopian split pea stew, kik alicha, is a warming main dish with just six ingredients. Serve with Injera, flatbread or rice. (gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free). This post was originally published on Feb 7 2013

close-up of kik alicha in the pan after cooking
Table of Contents

My next choice of cuisine after Indian is Ethiopian. The dishes are so flavorful and well spiced. If you want to try making it at home, kik alicha is a wonderful starting point. It’s a very easy dish to make and doesn’t require a ton of spices or complicated processes.

Kik alicha is a spiced split pea stew that’s very similar in preparation to Indian split pea dal. You just sauté some aromatics, add your spices, then add soaked and rinsed split peas. Simmer, and you’re done!

For more authentic flavor, get some non dairy nitter kibbeh(Ethiopian spiced butter/oil), and use that to sauté the aromatics. You can make your own as well.

plate of kik alicha with flatbread

You can use yellow split peas, green split peas, or a mix in this recipe. The cooking time is going to depend on the age of your split peas. If your split peas are pretty fresh, they’ll cook to tender in 45 minutes to an hour. If they’re old, be prepared to let them simmer for more like two hours.

Cooking time also depends on how tender you want your split peas. Traditionally, kik alicha is quite soft, and then you mash some of the split peas after simmering. But if you want yours a bit firmer, you can start checking in on them sooner during simmering.

However you make it, this simple split pea stew is absolutely delicious, with flavors of ginger, garlic, and turmeric!

kik alicha in the pan after cooking

Why You’ll Love Kik Alicha

  • delicious, protein-packed dish
  • one-pot Ethiopian entree made with common pantry ingredients
  • versatile! Make it hotter with green chili and berbere, if you like!
  • naturally gluten-free, nut-free, and soy free

More Vegan Ethiopian-Inspired Recipes

Kik Alicha (Ethiopian Split Pea Stew)

4.96 from 22 votes
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 2 hours
Cook: 45 minutes
Total: 2 hours 45 minutes
Servings: 2
Course: Soup
Cuisine: ethiopian
close-up of kik alicha in the pan after cooking
Ingredients 
 

  • 1/2 cup dry split peas, soak overnight or 2 hours. Use yellow, green, or a mix!
  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 1 cup chopped red onion
  • 4-5 garlic cloves , minced
  • 2 teaspoons minced ginger
  • 1 serrano pepper, or jalapeño, chopped, optional
  • 1/3 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon berbere spice blend, optional, for a spicier wat version
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
  • black pepper, to taste
  • 2 cups water

Instructions 

  • Soak the split peas overnight or at least 2 hours in warm water, drain and rinse. See notes below for pressure cooker directions.
  • In a deep pan, add the oil or non dairy nitter kibbeh(Ethiopian spiced oil). Once the oil is hot, add onions, ginger, garlic, and chopped Serrano or jalapeño, if using. Cook stirring occasionally, until translucent. Add splashes of water if needed to help cook the onion evenly. Add the turmeric and berbere, if using, and mix well.
  • Add rinsed split peas, salt, pepper and water. Mix, cover and bring to a boil on medium heat.
  • Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until peas have softened to your desired consistency. Taste and adjust salt and spice if needed.
  • Mash the peas if desired. Add some lemon juice, if desired, and serve. Tastes best with a sour flat bread, like Injera, but you can also serve it with rice or flatbread of choice.

Video

Notes

To make in the Instant Pot: follow all of the sauté instructions on sauté mode, then switch off sauté, then pressure cook the mixture for 10 to 15 minutes at high pressure, depending on the split peas used, then do a natural release.

Nutrition

Calories: 226kcal, Carbohydrates: 34g, Protein: 12g, Fat: 4g, Sodium: 600mg, Potassium: 547mg, Fiber: 13g, Sugar: 5g, Vitamin A: 75IU, Vitamin C: 4.8mg, Calcium: 50mg, Iron: 2.4mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!
kik alicha ingredients in bowls on the counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • dry split peas – Use yellow, green, or a mix of the two. Soak for two hours, then drain and rinse.
  • oil – To sauté.
  • aromatics – This is your onion, garlic, and ginger. You can also add a green chili, like Serrano or jalapeño, for more heat, if you like.
  • spices – Turmeric is the main spice in kik alicha, along with salt and pepper, but you can also add some berbere for a hotter version.
  • water – To cook the split peas.

💡 Tips

  • Cooking time for the split peas will vary depending on how old they are and how soft you want them. They can take anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours or more. Older split peas need a lot longer to cook.

How to Make Ethiopian Split Pea Stew

Soak the split peas overnight or at least 2 hours in warm water, drain and rinse. See notes for pressure cooker directions.

In a deep pan, add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add onions, ginger, garlic, and chopped Serrano or jalapeño, if using. Cook stirring occasionally, until translucent.

onion in the pan
adding rest of the aromatics to the pan

Add the turmeric and berbere, if using, and mix well.

adding ground spices to the pan
cooked aromatics and spices

Add rinsed split peas, salt, pepper and water. Mix, cover and bring to a boil on medium heat.

adding yellow split peas to the pan
adding water to the pan

Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until peas have softened to your desired consistency. Taste and adjust salt and spice if needed. 

kik alicha in the pan before cooking
kik alicha in the pan after cooking

Mash the peas if desired. Add some lemon juice, if desired, and serve. Tastes best with a sour flat bread, like Injera, but you can also serve it with rice or flatbread of choice.

plate of kik alicha with flatbread

What to Serve with Kik Alicha

Serve this with rice, Injera, or your flatbread of choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

Yes! Kik alicha is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.

What does kik alicha taste like?

This simple stew is thick and hearty with subtle notes of ginger and turmeric. If you like a spicier dish, you can add green chili and berbere to up the heat and flavor.

4.96 from 22 votes (6 ratings without comment)

