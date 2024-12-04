This simple Ethiopian split pea stew, kik alicha, is a warming main dish with just six ingredients. Serve with Injera, flatbread or rice. (gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free). This post was originally published on Feb 7 2013

My next choice of cuisine after Indian is Ethiopian. The dishes are so flavorful and well spiced. If you want to try making it at home, kik alicha is a wonderful starting point. It’s a very easy dish to make and doesn’t require a ton of spices or complicated processes.

Kik alicha is a spiced split pea stew that’s very similar in preparation to Indian split pea dal. You just sauté some aromatics, add your spices, then add soaked and rinsed split peas. Simmer, and you’re done!

For more authentic flavor, get some non dairy nitter kibbeh(Ethiopian spiced butter/oil), and use that to sauté the aromatics. You can make your own as well.

You can use yellow split peas, green split peas, or a mix in this recipe. The cooking time is going to depend on the age of your split peas. If your split peas are pretty fresh, they’ll cook to tender in 45 minutes to an hour. If they’re old, be prepared to let them simmer for more like two hours.

Cooking time also depends on how tender you want your split peas. Traditionally, kik alicha is quite soft, and then you mash some of the split peas after simmering. But if you want yours a bit firmer, you can start checking in on them sooner during simmering.

However you make it, this simple split pea stew is absolutely delicious, with flavors of ginger, garlic, and turmeric!

Why You’ll Love Kik Alicha

delicious, protein-packed dish

one-pot Ethiopian entree made with common pantry ingredients

versatile! Make it hotter with green chili and berbere, if you like!

naturally gluten-free, nut-free, and soy free

Kik Alicha (Ethiopian Split Pea Stew) 4.96 from 22 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 2 hours hrs Cook: 45 minutes mins Total: 2 hours hrs 45 minutes mins Servings: 2 Course: Soup Cuisine: ethiopian SaveSaved Pin Print This simple Ethiopian split pea stew, kik alicha, is a warming main dish with just six ingredients. Serve with Injera, flatbread or rice. (gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1/2 cup dry split peas , soak overnight or 2 hours. Use yellow, green, or a mix!

, ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1 cup chopped red onion

▢ 4-5 garlic cloves , minced

, ▢ 2 teaspoons minced ginger

▢ 1 serrano pepper , or jalapeño, chopped, optional

, ▢ 1/3 teaspoon turmeric powder

▢ 1 teaspoon berbere spice blend optional, for a spicier wat version

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt , or to taste

, ▢ black pepper , to taste

, ▢ 2 cups water Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Soak the split peas overnight or at least 2 hours in warm water, drain and rinse. See notes below for pressure cooker directions.

In a deep pan, add the oil or non dairy nitter kibbeh(Ethiopian spiced oil). Once the oil is hot, add onions, ginger, garlic, and chopped Serrano or jalapeño , if using. Cook stirring occasionally, until translucent. Add splashes of water if needed to help cook the onion evenly. Add the turmeric and berbere , if using, and mix well.

Add rinsed split peas, salt, pepper and water . Mix, cover and bring to a boil on medium heat.

Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until peas have softened to your desired consistency. Taste and adjust salt and spice if needed.

Mash the peas if desired. Add some lemon juice, if desired, and serve. Tastes best with a sour flat bread, like Injera, but you can also serve it with rice or flatbread of choice. Video Notes To make in the Instant Pot: follow all of the sauté instructions on sauté mode, then switch off sauté, then pressure cook the mixture for 10 to 15 minutes at high pressure, depending on the split peas used, then do a natural release. Nutrition Calories: 226 kcal , Carbohydrates: 34 g , Protein: 12 g , Fat: 4 g , Sodium: 600 mg , Potassium: 547 mg , Fiber: 13 g , Sugar: 5 g , Vitamin A: 75 IU , Vitamin C: 4.8 mg , Calcium: 50 mg , Iron: 2.4 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

dry split peas – Use yellow, green, or a mix of the two. Soak for two hours, then drain and rinse.

– Use yellow, green, or a mix of the two. Soak for two hours, then drain and rinse. oil – To sauté.

– To sauté. aromatics – This is your onion, garlic, and ginger. You can also add a green chili, like Serrano or jalapeño, for more heat, if you like.

– This is your onion, garlic, and ginger. You can also add a green chili, like Serrano or jalapeño, for more heat, if you like. spices – Turmeric is the main spice in kik alicha, along with salt and pepper, but you can also add some berbere for a hotter version.

– Turmeric is the main spice in kik alicha, along with salt and pepper, but you can also add some berbere for a hotter version. water – To cook the split peas.

💡 Tips Cooking time for the split peas will vary depending on how old they are and how soft you want them. They can take anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours or more. Older split peas need a lot longer to cook.

How to Make Ethiopian Split Pea Stew

Soak the split peas overnight or at least 2 hours in warm water, drain and rinse. See notes for pressure cooker directions.

In a deep pan, add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add onions, ginger, garlic, and chopped Serrano or jalapeño, if using. Cook stirring occasionally, until translucent.

Add the turmeric and berbere, if using, and mix well.

Add rinsed split peas, salt, pepper and water. Mix, cover and bring to a boil on medium heat.

Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered for 45 minutes to 1 hour, or until peas have softened to your desired consistency. Taste and adjust salt and spice if needed.

Mash the peas if desired. Add some lemon juice, if desired, and serve. Tastes best with a sour flat bread, like Injera, but you can also serve it with rice or flatbread of choice.

What to Serve with Kik Alicha

Serve this with rice, Injera, or your flatbread of choice.