This is a simple, warming, one-pot veggie white bean stew that is perfect for dinner on a chilly evening. It’s packed with veggies and beans and browned mushroom and has an absolutely amazing flavor! Nut-free. Options for gluten-free, soy-free

The secret to this veggie bean stew’s flavor is in the mushrooms. I sauté some mushrooms beforehand, and then set them aside, adding them into the stew at the end of cooking. This helps the mushrooms keep that nice, roasted flavor, which adds so much umami to this stew!

If you boil the mushrooms in the stew, the texture kind of changes a bit, and the flavor isn’t as strong. However, if you prefer to do it that way, it will still work and taste delicious!

Why You’ll Love Veggie Bean Stew

cozy, one-pot meal that’s packed with veggies and FLAVOR!

ready in just over 30 minutes

use any type of white beans you like!

naturally nut-free with easy soy-free option

Veggie Bean Stew one pot

Ingredients

US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x

For the Mushrooms

▢ 2 teaspoons olive oil

▢ 4 ounces mushrooms , sliced, such as portobello, cremini, white, or oyster. You can use more, if you like.

, ▢ pinches of salt and pepper For the Stew ▢ 1 teaspoon olive oil

▢ 1 cup chopped onion

▢ 3 cloves of garlic , finely chopped

, ▢ 2 bay leaves

▢ 1 teaspoon dried thyme

▢ 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour , or use gluten-free flour blend or cornstarch for gluten-free

, ▢ 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar , or 1/4 cup red wine

, ▢ 1 tablespoon soy sauce , , use tamari for gluten-free

, ▢ 1 tablespoon tomato paste

▢ 2 cups vegetable stock

▢ 1 cup chopped carrots , chopped into 1/4 inch thick slices

, ▢ 15 ounce can white beans , drained, or 1 1/2 cups cooked white beans, such as great northern, cannellini, butter beans, or any other beans that you like For Garnish ▢ chopped parsley, green onion, black pepper, lime juice Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the mushrooms. Heat the 2 teaspoons of oil in a saucepan or deep skillet on medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the mushrooms and spread them out, so they're not overlapping, and let them sit for 1 to 2 minutes, then flip them, and continue to let them sit and cook for a few minutes. At this point, add a sprinkle of salt and pepper. You can also add some dried herbs like thyme, if you like. Let the mushrooms cook for another 2 minutes or so, then cover with the lid, and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Open the lid, and check if the mushrooms are done. Depending on the thickness and type of mushrooms, you might need to cook them a few minutes longer. When the mushrooms are golden brown and cooked to preference, remove them from the saucepan. (You can leave half or all of the mushrooms in the pan, if you prefer.) Make the stew. Add the remaining teaspoon of oil . Once the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt . Mix in, then reduce the heat to medium, and cook until the onion is golden, about 4 to 5 minutes. (Add splashes of water in between and stir, to help the onion cook evenly). Then, add in the bay leaves , herbs, salt, pepper, and flour , mixing well. Add the balsamic or wine, the soy sauce, and the tomato paste . Add 1/2 cup stock and mix in the tomato paste and flour well, then add in the rest of the stock and the carrots , then bring to a boil. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes or until carrots are cooked.

Mix in the beans, and simmer for a few minutes, until the stew thickens to preference. Taste and adjust the salt and flavor, and then fold in the reserved mushrooms or use the mushrooms to top the stew in the serving bowls.

Nutrition

Calories: 223 kcal , Carbohydrates: 36 g , Protein: 13 g , Fat: 4 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 534 mg , Potassium: 911 mg , Fiber: 7 g , Sugar: 5 g , Vitamin A: 5422 IU , Vitamin C: 7 mg , Calcium: 118 mg , Iron: 4 mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To sauté.

– To sauté. mushrooms – For umami and texture. Use portobello, cremini, white, or oyster mushrooms, sliced. You can use the amount listed or more, if you really love mushrooms.

– For umami and texture. Use portobello, cremini, white, or oyster mushrooms, sliced. You can use the amount listed or more, if you really love mushrooms. aromatics – Sautéed onion and garlic add a ton of umami to the stew.

– Sautéed onion and garlic add a ton of umami to the stew. carrots – Add color, flavor, and texture.

– Add color, flavor, and texture. sauces – Tomato paste, balsamic vinegar or red wine, and soy sauce add even more amazing flavor! Use tamari for gluten-free, use coconut aminos, if you need this to be soy-free.

– Tomato paste, balsamic vinegar or red wine, and soy sauce add even more amazing flavor! Use tamari for gluten-free, use coconut aminos, if you need this to be soy-free. herbs – Bay leaves, thyme, and rosemary add even more amazing flavor this veggie bean stew. Change these up to preference if needed or for variation.

– Bay leaves, thyme, and rosemary add even more amazing flavor this veggie bean stew. Change these up to preference if needed or for variation. stock – For moisture and flavor.

– For moisture and flavor. white beans – Use any white beans you like, such as great northern, cannellini, or butter beans.

💡 Tips When cooking the onion, add splashes of water, as needed, to prevent sticking and help the onions brown more quickly and evenly.

How to Make Veggie White Bean Stew

Heat the 2 teaspoons of oil in a saucepan or deep skillet on medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the mushrooms and spread them out, so they’re not overlapping, and let them sit for 1 to 2 minutes, then flip them, and continue to let them sit for a few minutes.

At this point, add a sprinkle of salt and pepper. You can also add some dried herbs like thyme, if you like.

Let the mushrooms cook for another 2 minutes or so, then cover with the lid, and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Open the lid, and check if the mushrooms are done. Depending on the thickness and type of mushrooms, you might need to cook them a few minutes longer. When the mushrooms are golden brown and cooked to preference, remove them from the saucepan. You can leave half or all of the mushrooms in the pan, if you prefer to cook with the stew.

Add the remaining teaspoon of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Mix in, then reduce the heat to medium, and cook until the onion is golden, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add splashes of water to help the onion cook evenly.

Then, add in the herbs, salt, pepper, and flour, mixing well.

Add the balsamic or wine, the soy sauce, and the tomato paste, mixing well.

Add 1/2 cup stock and mix in the tomato paste and flour well, then add in the rest of the stock and the carrots, then bring to a boil. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes or until carrots are cooked.

Mix in the beans, and simmer for a few minutes, until the stew thickens to preference.

Taste and adjust the salt and flavor, and then fold in the reserved mushrooms or use them to top the stew in the serving bowls.

What to Serve with Veggie Bean stew

Serve this stew piping hot with a nicely toasted sourdough, garlic bread, dinner rolls or any other side that you like.