Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Smoky Vegan Mac and Cheese Creamy, smoky vegan mac and cheese topped with cheesy-crunchy breadcrumbs is an easy, delicious side dish. Just cook the pasta, mix the sauce ingredients in the baking dish, mix in pasta, top with breadcrumb topping, bake and done! I give you lots of options for toppings and mix-ins to make it your own! Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 50 minutes mins Servings: 6 Calories: 280 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 6 ounces ( 170.1 g ) macaroni or other pasta, cooked according to package directions and drained and rinsed in cold water For the Sauce 1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) non-dairy sour cream or yogurt or cream cheese

1 teaspoon yellow miso, use chickpea miso for Soyfree

2 teaspoons ketchup or tomato paste

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

3/4 cup ( 177.44 ml ) warm non-dairy milk

1/4 cup ( 59 g ) vegan cheese like a mix of cheddar and mozzarella or cheddar and vegan Parmesan For the Breadcrumb Topping 3/4 cup ( 81 g ) breadcrumbs

1/4 cup ( 28 g ) vegan cheese, such as a mix of cheddar and vegan Parmesan

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 to 1 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika depending on how smoky you want the topping

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil Instructions Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C) and cook your pasta according to instructions on the package, if you haven't already. (Add the pasta to a large pot of boiling water, and mix and cook until the pasta is a bit more than al dente. ) Drain and rinse with room temperature water, and set aside. (I usually cook the pasta when ready to bake as it reduces the bake time) Make the sauce. In a 9×11” or similar-sized baking dish, add the non-dairy sour cream, miso, and ketchup, half of the non dairy milk, and mix really well. Be sure to mix the miso in to the mixture well, because otherwise later it will just be a blob in the entire sauce.

Mix in all of the spices, salt, and the flour and mix in.

Add in the remaining non-dairy milk, vegan cheese and mix. Add your cooked pasta, and toss well to a coat. If the sauce is too thick or not feeling like enough sauce for your pasta, add in 1/4 cup more non-dairy milk and mix. Then even out the top of the casserole with the spatula and make the topping . Make the breadcrumb topping and bake. In a small bowl, add all of the topping ingredients, except the olive oil, and mix really well. Then, drizzle the olive oil onto the mixture and mix in.

Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the baking dish, and even out the top of with a spatula

Bake for 14-17 minutes, until the top is golden and the sauce is starting to get nice and bubbly. You might need more or less cooking time, based on your baking dish and your oven.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, and garnish with fresh herbs and optional pepper flakes. Serve immediately and enjoy. Video Notes Variations: Add in some sliced jalapeño to the sauce and on top, for jalapeño mac and cheese.

fold some blanched broccoli into the mac and cheese just before baking.

Use extra black pepper for black pepper mac and cheese.

Variations: Add in some sliced jalapeño to the sauce and on top, for jalapeño mac and cheese.

fold some blanched broccoli into the mac and cheese just before baking.

Use extra black pepper for black pepper mac and cheese.

Stir in some buffalo sauce or cajun spice for different flavors Protein options: with my : with my Crispy tofu or tofu schnitzels or my lentil loaf or chickpea loaf, crisped up vegan chicken, grilled portobello mushrooms, or plant-based protein of choice. This is a soy-free recipe, if you use a soy-free non-dairy sour cream, non-dairy milk, and cheese. To make it gluten-free, use gluten-free breadcrumbs and gluten-free pasta and cornstarch or other starch instead of flour. To make it nut-free, use a nut-free vegan cheese, non-dairy sour cream, and non-dairy milk. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Smoky Vegan Mac and Cheese Amount Per Serving Calories 280 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 653mg 28% Potassium 131mg 4% Carbohydrates 42g 14% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 421IU 8% Vitamin C 0.2mg 0% Calcium 82mg 8% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

macaroni – Or use your favorite bite-sized pasta. Choose gluten-free, if needed.

non-dairy sour cream – Adds creaminess to the sauce. You can use vegan yogurt or cream cheese, if you prefer. Choose nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.

yellow miso – Adds a cheesy, umami flavor. Use chickpea miso for Soyfree

ketchup – Or use tomato paste. Adds umami and color to the sauce.

ground spices – Onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, and paprika season the sauce. You’re using smoked paprika and onion powder in the breadcrumb topping, too!

flour – To thicken the sauce in the oven. Use cornstarch instead for gluten-free.

non-dairy milk – Adds moisture and creaminess to the sauce. Choose nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.

vegan cheese – We are adding cheese to the sauce and the topping for maximum cheesiness! Choose nut-free and/or soy-free, if needed.

breadcrumbs – For the topping. Use gluten-free, if needed.

olive oil – Helps the topping brown in the oven.

💡 Tips When you add the miso to the pan, mix it in really well, because it won’t dissolve during baking otherwise.

Save time by prepping the sauce and breadcrumb topping while the pasta cooks.

How to Make Smoky Mac and Cheese

