These Vegan Tofu Nuggets are baked and not fried but still the most delicious vegan nuggets ever! Just make sure to use extra firm tofu, press it and use my secret marinade and spice coating to get all that flavor like Southern fried chikin! Your whole family will love these!

Stop what you’re doing and go marinate some tofu NOW because you don’t want to miss out on these Crispy Baked Vegan Tofu Nuggets! They are my new favorite vegan party snack – well, along with my Baked General Tso Cauliflower!

I use the spices used for southern fried chicken and add them to the coating and the marinade. Together they add so much amazing flavor. These are perfectly crispy on the outside and wonderfully meaty on the inside – seriously the best texture and flavor thanks to some key tips and a delicious tofu marinade. Seriously, if you know someone who dislikes tofu, give them these Tofu Nuggets and their minds will be changed forever.

Now there are two things that are super important for making the perfect Tofu Nuggets.

Number one: you need to press your tofu! For most of my tofu recipes, I recommend pressing your tofu, and this is no exception. Squeeze all that excess water out of your tofu. This will give you much better tofu and will prepare it for my tofu nuggets. Use extra firm tofu so that you don’t end up with squishy bites.

tip #2 Marinate your tofu. Let the pressed tofu sit in the marinade a minimum of 5 minutes. We really want the marinade to soak up into the insides of the tofu, making the texture even better. You can marinate your tofu for 30 minutes, or even overnight.

Ingredients:

for this recipe, we need extra firm tofu pressed for at least 20 minutes

For the spicy marinade, we blend soy sauce with hot sauce and a small amount of oil

for the spice coating, we blend nutritional yeast with salt, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, sage, paprika, celery seeds, cumin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice

cornstarch is used as a coating to crisp up

Tips:

Tear your tofu instead of slicing it into cubes. Tearing your tofu means there are more rough edges for not only the marinade to soak into, but for the cornstarch spice mix to coat the tofu.

After adding the spiced mixture to the marinated tofu, you should go with your gut. If the tofu still feels a bit too wet then add some more cornstarch, 1 teaspoon at a time.

Depending on the brand of tofu, you might have slightly different textures. I recommend you invest in a good extra firm tofu

Instead of the celery salt, you can use ½ teaspoon celery salt and use only ¼ salt earlier

How to make Crispy Baked Tofu Nuggets

Press the tofu if you haven’t already, then break into bite-size pieces using your hands. Keep them at least 1 inch in size, add to a bowl.





Then add the marinade ingredients and toss well to coat, let the tofu sit for 5 minutes.

In another small bowl add all of the coating ingredients and 1 ½ tablespoons of corn starch and mix really well.

The marinade should have gotten absorbed in the tofu, there shouldn’t be any liquid left.

Sprinkle all of the spiced coating mixture over the tofu and toss well to coat. After adding the spiced mixture, if the tofu is too wet then add some more cornstarch, 1 teaspoon at a time.

then spread this tofu on a parchment line baking sheet and keep at least ½ inch distance between all the pieces.

Then bake at 400F (205c) for 20-25 minutes or until the tofu is crisp to preference

Depending on the brand of tofu, if it’s good extra firm tofu then the coating will get crisp around 23-24 minutes and if the tofu is a bit softer then the outside will get crisp, but tofu might be somewhat soft in the middle.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven then let it cool for a few minutes before plating it and serving it!.

Serve

Serve these immediately with dips of choice. These are best served right out of the oven. The pieces will tend to soften after sitting for an hour or so. They will still taste amazing though!

You can also use this tofu to add it to lettuce or tortilla wraps or tacos! You can also serve it as a side.