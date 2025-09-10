This foolproof blender recipe creates perfectly fudgy blondies studded with chocolate chips. Allergy-friendly, protein-packed, and absolutely delicious.

I have used chickpeas and lentils in various ways to make healthier desserts already on the blog. There is my chickpea cookie pie, my chickpea brownies, my lentil brownies, and my lentil cookie dough brownie bars.

There are just so many ways to use all these legumes, so I decided to try using white beans. Chickpeas can sometimes be a little bit more grainy and gritty, even when you blend them That’s because chickpeas have thicker skin. The texture of the bean is also a bit more gritty compared to creamy white beans, so white beans actually are a great option to use in dessert recipes instead of chickpeas.

I made these blondies with white beans and tahini. Usually, I add some kind of nut butter to my brownies or cookie pies. I wanted to keep this recipe nut-free, so I’m using tahini here. But if you don’t want to use tahini, you can just add some smooth almond butter or peanut butter.

It’s a super simple recipe with just a few ingredients. Just add everything to a blender or a food processor, blend, then transfer to a baking pan. Add your chocolate chips and chunks if you want, and bake. That’s it!

These are amazing and super easy, and you’re going to want to make them again and again.

Why You’ll Love White Bean Blondies

super easy – you make the batter in the blender!

lots of protein and fiber from the beans and tahini

versatile! Make it with chocolate chips or use the snickerdoodle variation

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Fudgy White Bean Blondies – Soy & Nut Free No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Servings: 9 Course: Dessert Cuisine: American SaveSaved Pin Print This foolproof blender recipe creates perfectly fudgy blondies studded with chocolate chips. Allergy-friendly, protein-packed, and absolutely delicious. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Batter ▢ 15 ounce can of cannellini beans , or other white beans such as navy beans or great northern beans, drained, or 1.5 cups cooked white beans

, ▢ 1/4 cup maple syrup

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons brown sugar

▢ 2 tablespoons oil , or melted vegan butter

, ▢ 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract , or vanilla powder

, ▢ 2 tablespoons tahini , or a smooth nut butter

, ▢ 1/4 cup flour , such as all-purpose flour, spelt flour, oat flour, or a gluten-free blend of choice

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 1/8 teaspoon salt To Mix In Later ▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons dark or semi sweet chocolate chips

▢ 2 tablespoons white chocolate chips Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Line an 8×8” or a 9×9” inch brownie pan with parchment. You can also use a 9×5” loaf pan or a cake pan. Preheat the oven to 350° F (175° C).

Add the white beans, maple syrup, brown sugar, tahini, oil, and vanilla to a food processor or a blender. Blend or process until the mixture is really smooth. Depending on your blender or food processor, this might take at least two rounds of blending for a minute each.

If you are using a food processor , add the flour, baking powder, salt, and vanilla powder (if using) directly into the processor and process until everything is well mixed. If using a blender , transfer the blended wet mixture to a bowl and stir in the flour, baking powder, and salt until combined.

Pour the batter into the lined pan. Sprinkle in half of the dark and white chocolate chips , mix them in, and spread the batter evenly in the pan. Top the batter with the remaining chocolate chips . You can also use chopped chocolate chunks or chopped up bars and press some larger pieces into the top. That will look really nice!

Bake for 20 minutes, until the blondies are set in the middle. If they are not fully set, bake for another 5 minutes or so. For more golden and crispier blondies, continue baking for another 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the blondies from the oven, and let them cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Then transfer them from the pan and let them cool for another 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Video Notes These blondies are nut free, gluten free if you use a gluten free flour, and soy free, as long as your chocolate chips are soy-free. If you do not want to use chocolate chips, you can omit them and top with a cinnamon sugar mixture for a snickerdoodle-style finish. Store on the counter for a couple of hours. For longer storage, refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for a couple of months. Nutrition Calories: 217 kcal , Carbohydrates: 31 g , Protein: 6 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 3 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Cholesterol: 1 mg , Sodium: 41 mg , Potassium: 341 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 14 g , Vitamin A: 3 IU , Vitamin C: 0.2 mg , Calcium: 86 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

beans and tahini – White beans and tahini add moisture that helps make these blondies so fudge! If you don’t like tahini, you can use smooth peanut butter or almond butter instead.

– White beans and tahini add moisture that helps make these blondies so fudge! If you don’t like tahini, you can use smooth peanut butter or almond butter instead. sweeteners – A mix of maple syrup and brown sugar sweetens and adds a nice flavor profile.

– A mix of maple syrup and brown sugar sweetens and adds a nice flavor profile. oil – You can use melted vegan butter instead, if you prefer. Make sure your vegan butter is allergy-friendly, if needed.

– You can use melted vegan butter instead, if you prefer. Make sure your vegan butter is allergy-friendly, if needed. vanilla – Adds flavor to the batter.

– Adds flavor to the batter. flour, baking powder, and salt – Helps the batter come together and conditions the batter. You can use your flour of choice: all-purpose, spelt, oat, or gluten-free.

💡Tips A food processor will be able to incorporate the dry ingredients into the batter, but if you are using a blender, you really do need to move the batter to a bowl to mix in the dry ingredients.

How long you need to bake depends on your pan, your oven, and how crisp you want the edges of the blondies to be.

How to Make White Bean Blondies

Line an 8×8” or a 9×9” inch brownie pan with parchment. You can also use a 9×5” loaf pan or a cake pan. Preheat the oven to 350° F (175° C).

Add the white beans, maple syrup, brown sugar, tahini, oil, and vanilla to a food processor or a blender. Blend or process until the mixture is really smooth. Depending on your blender or food processor, this might take at least two rounds of blending for a minute each.

If you are using a food processor, add the flour, baking powder, salt, and vanilla powder (if using) directly into the processor and process until everything is well mixed. If using a blender, transfer the blended wet mixture to a bowl and stir in the flour, baking powder, and salt until combined.

Pour the batter into the lined pan.

Sprinkle in half of the dark and white chocolate chips, mix them in, and spread the batter evenly in the pan. Top the batter with the remaining chocolate chips. You can also use chopped chocolate chunks or chopped up bars and press some larger pieces into the top. That will look really nice!

Bake for 20 minutes, until the blondies are set in the middle. If they are not fully set, bake for another 5 minutes or so. For more golden and crispier blondies, continue baking for another 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the blondies from the oven, and let them cool in the pan for about 10 minutes.

Then transfer them from the pan and let them cool for another 5 minutes before slicing and serving.