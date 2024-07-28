This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.

Chickpea salads are such a versatile dish. Whether you’re craving a salad with spiced chickpeas, or mashed chickpea salad sandwich or a dinner salad starring whole chickpeas and amazing dressings, I’ve got lots of satisfying options for you to try.

Chickpeas are such a versatile, plant-based protein! You can use them to make soups, stews, curries, etc. And you can smash them into salads or use whole chickpeas in your green salads. Today, we’re talking about chickpea salads – smashed and otherwise. They make a great, quick summer lunch, so let’s celebrate them!

A simple chickpea salad sandwich can be seasoned like vegan chicken salad, of course, but you can also use so many fun additions to mix up the flavor profile!

And when it comes to whole chickpea salads, the sky’s the limit! You can mix up additions and salad dressing flavors to create so many delicious combinations. I have tons of flavor-packed options for you to try. Also check out my summer salads with other proteins and veggies!

Whole Chickpea Salads

Vegan Chickpea Dill Salad 5 from 12 votes This beautiful Chickpea Dill Salad takes just minutes to put together! It is refreshing and delicious with Greek flavors from the dill dressing. Crumbled up tofu soaks up the dressing to sub as vegan feta! Make ahead and serve as is or in pita bread. Glutenfree Nutfree View Recipe

Chickpea Mango Zucchini Koshimbir Salad with Curry Leaves 5 from 6 votes Fresh, flavorful Indian koshimbir inspired salad with crunchy zucchini, sweet mango, crisp peanuts and hearty chickpeas, is flavored Curry leaf scented spiced oil – tadka. It works as a side dish or as a meal on its own with pita or chips for dipping. It’s a satisfying vegan summer salad that’s naturally gluten-free and soy-free! View Recipe

Crunchy Salad with firecracker Chickpeas and Peanut sauce 5 from 12 votes Crunchy Salad with firecracker Chickpeas. Easy chickpeas tossed in firecracker sauce served over salad and Peanut sauce dressing. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe Free of Dairy, egg, soy, gluten, grain, yeast. View Recipe

BBQ Chickpea and Potato Salad 5 from 5 votes This BBQ chickpea and potato salad is the star of summer! Roasted potatoes and onions top crunchy veggies with a zesty BBQ dressing. Perfect for cookouts, potlucks, and picnics! View Recipe

How to make Mediterranean Balela Chickpea Salad 5 from 7 votes This colorful Mediterranean Balela Chickpea Salad is hearty, refreshing and bursting with fresh herbs and zesty flavor from the fresh lemon garlic dressing. So easy, so delicious, and so satisfying! Turn it into an easy weeknight meal by serving it with pita bread! View Recipe

Berbere Chickpea Bowl with Blueberry Tomato Lime Salad 5 from 8 votes These Ethiopian Berbere spiced chickpea bowls are the perfect nourishing comfort food for a hot summer day. Chickpeas are braised in a fragrant sauce spiced with a medley of berbere and warming spices and served with a zesty fruity blueberry lime salad. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree View Recipe

Vegan Potato Salad with Cauliflower, Chickpeas, & Zucchini 4.95 from 17 votes This Vegan Potato Salad with cauliflower, chickpeas, & zucchini has the volume turned up since we are roasting all the vegetables together. It all gets tossed in a vegan sour cream and onion dressing that soaks into all those roasted veggies. Vegan & gluten-free, it is the best side dish for summer BBQs and picnics! View Recipe

Sriracha Chickpeas, Cashews, Spinach Bowl with Ranch Curry Dressing 4.41 from 15 votes Sriracha Chickpeas, Cashews, Spinach Bowl with Ranch Curry Dressing. Add these Sriracha Roasted Chickpeas and Cashews to Bowls, wraps, salads. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Omit Cashews to make nutfree. View Recipe

Spicy Chickpea Sweet Potato Salad Bowl with Tahini Dressing 5 from 6 votes If you need a healthy salad bowl recipe that feels like comfort food, make this spicy sweet potato chickpea salad bowl with creamy tahini dressing! Great as a lunch salad or for meal prep. Smoky bbq spiced baked veggies, leafy greens, nuts, seeds and a creamy vegan dressing! View Recipe

Mashed Chickpea Salad Sandwiches

Gochujang Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 5 votes A creamy, spicy gochujang chickpea salad sandwich with spicy-sweet gochujang caramelized onions is a Korean-style twist on this lunchtime favorite! It’s hearty, satisfying, and packed with FLAVOR! Options for gluten-free Soyfree and nutfree. View Recipe

Cajun Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 7 votes This delicious and satisfying 20 minute 1 Bowl Cajun chickpea salad is packed with peppers, cajun spices, herbs, sun-dried tomato, and veggies. Pile it into a sandwich or serve it as a lettuce wrap. It’s a quick, flavor-packed, refreshing lunch. Soyfree Nutfree , gluten-free option View Recipe

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 23 votes For a healthy and easy lunch try this Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe. Summery and fresh! Soyfree Nutfree. Serve with gluten-free bread or lettuce for gluten-free View Recipe

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 7 votes This Mediterranean Sandwich with Chickpea salad with sun dried tomato, tahini and Za’atar makes a delicious vegan lunch sandwich. Soyfree and nutfree. Skip the bread and serve with lettuce cups for Glutenfree! It’s also a great salad for a week-day lunch, picnic, or potluck! View Recipe

Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 15 votes This Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich is the ultimate vegan lunch sandwich with a spicy chickpea salad that has all the flavors of buffalo wings! 100% plant-based perfect for a summer picnic or as an office lunch! View Recipe

Jalapeno Popper Chickpea Salad Sandwich 4.84 from 18 votes This Jalapeno Popper Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe combines two favorites into a new exciting lunch sandwich! Protein-rich chickpeas and veggies tossed with a creamy tofu based jalapeño popper dip, with a bit of a kick thanks to both pickled and fresh jalapenos! Soyfree option Glutenfree option View Recipe

Spicy Avocado Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 20 votes Easy Smashed Avocado Chickpea Salad sandwich spiced with cumin and cayenne. Serve over soft fresh bread layered with greens and juicy tomatoes. View Recipe

Chickpea Tahini Salad Sandwich 5 from 18 votes Amazing Chickpea Tahini Salad Sandwich. Summery, crunchy and refreshing Chickpea Salad with pecans, celery, onion, tahini and shawarma spice! Serve in lettuce wraps or sandwiches. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be made nut-free Gluten-free

View Recipe

