Here are 20 Vegan Summer Salads that are perfectly satisfying and filling and full of fresh vibrant summer produce! The best part? Most of these can be made ahead making these perfect for midweek lunches during the work week.

They also travel well and are perfect candidates for your next picnic, potluck, and family gathering. I listed them according to main ingredients with a separate section for

So just jump right to the section that interests you most. I’m sure I’ve got a salad for every taste in this collection. Let’s get started! As always, click on the recipe card to see the actual recipe. Let me know which one’s your favorite in the comment section below!

20 Vegan Summer Salads with beans, chickpeas, lentils, veggies, pasta and more

Lentil Salads

Lentils are hearty, earthy and are a great addition to salads. They make for a lighter meal!

Lentil Orzo Salad Keep things simple this summer with this easy vegan lentil orzo salad. It's packed with protein-rich lentils and ancient grain farro. Perfect for picnics, potlucks and mealprep. Nutfree Soyfree. Gluten-free option TRY THIS RECIPE

Curried Sweet Potato Lentil Salad Curried Sweet Potato Lentil Salad. Simple Indian spices, roasted sweet potato, earthy lentils, lime juice and a refreshing lunch bowl. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be made oil-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Falafel Spice Lentil Salad Sandwich Recipe Falafel Spice Lentil Salad Sandwich with lemony tahini dressing. Lentils spiced with falafel spices & pickles, serve in sandwich or pita bread. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be made gluten-free with a gluten-free wrap or bread. TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea Salads

Chickpea salads are always a fave. Be it a salad bowl or smashed chickpea salad in sandwiches or lettuce cups!

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich For a healthy and easy lunch try this Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe. Summery and fresh! Soyfree Nutfree. Serve with gluten-free bread or lettuce for gluten-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad Sandwich This Mediterranean Sandwich with Chickpea salad with sun dried tomato, tahini and Za’atar makes a delicious vegan lunch sandwich. Soyfree and nutfree. Skip the bread and serve with lettuce cups for Glutenfree! It’s also a great salad for a week-day lunch, picnic, or potluck! TRY THIS RECIPE

Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich This Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich is the ultimate vegan lunch sandwich with a spicy chickpea salad that has all the flavors of buffalo wings! 100% plant-based perfect for a summer picnic or as an office lunch! TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea Sundal Cooked chickpeas and flavors of coconut and spiced with mustard seeds, curry leaves and urad dal, this dish is a huge crowd pleaser. It is also free of dairy, egg, corn, soy, gluten, nut, and grain.

Spicy Chickpea Sweet Potato Salad Bowl with Tahini Dressing If you need a healthy salad bowl recipe that feels like comfort food, make this spicy sweet potato chickpea salad bowl with creamy tahini dressing! Great as a lunch salad or for meal prep. Smoky bbq spiced baked veggies, leafy greens, nuts, seeds and a creamy vegan dressing! TRY THIS RECIPE

Bean Salads

There are various beans that can be used in any of the earlier salads. Use the chickpeas lentils and beans interchangeably for a variety of options!

Mexican Street Corn Salad with Black Beans and Chipotle Mayo. Elote Bean Salad Mexican Street Corn Salad with Black Beans and Chipotle Mayo. Elote Bean Salad. Serve with Tortilla Chips. Vegan Gluten free Nutfree Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Black Bean Salad with Chimichurri - Summer Sweet Potato, Bean, Corn Salad Summer Black Bean Salad with Sweet Potato, Corn, Peppers and Chimichurri Dressing. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegetable and Tofu Salads

Raw or roasted veggies in whole form or chopped up, all are amazing in salads and bowls. Add local seasonal and colorful veggies to your summer bowls





Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl This Spicy BBQ Cauliflower Salad Bowl is a medley of exciting textures and bold flavors!, Oven-roasted sweet, spicy and smokey cauliflower on a bed of iceberg, apples pecans, drizzled with creamy Vegan Ranch. A vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free salad recipe that is healthy. TRY THIS RECIPE

Roasted Broccoli Cauliflower Salad with Sun dried Tomato Dressing Roasted Broccoli Cauliflower Salad with Sun dried Tomato Dressing. Creamy Sun-dried tomato dressing with roasted veggies, spring greens, apples and pepitas. Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free Recipe. Easily made nut-free



Vegan Taco Salad Bowl with Carrot Walnut Taco "Meat" Vegan Taco Salad Bowl with Carrot Walnut Taco "Meat". Vegan Taco filling. Meatless Taco Salad. Make a wrap or tacos or burrito. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe.

Kachumber Salad - Cucumber Tomato Onion Salad Recipe Kachumber Salad - Cucumber Tomato Onion Salad Recipe. Kachumbar is a simple chopped salad with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and a salt, pepper/cayenne, lemon dressing. Serve as a side with Indian curries, or as a dip with chips, or over burgers. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Oil-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Thai Salad with Chickpea Carrot Crumble & Garlic Soy Dressing Thai Salad with Chickpea Carrot Crumble & Garlic Sesame Soy Sauce Dressing. Crunchy Summer Salad with Ginger Chickpea Carrot crumble and garlicky dressing. Use lentils for variation. Add roasted peanut or other nuts. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Potato Salad with Cauliflower, Chickpeas, & Zucchini This Vegan Potato Salad with cauliflower, chickpeas, & zucchini has the volume turned up since we are roasting all the vegetables together. It all gets tossed in a vegan sour cream and onion dressing that soaks into all those roasted veggies. Vegan & gluten-free, it is the best side dish for summer BBQs and picnics! TRY THIS RECIPE

Deconstructed Vegan Summer Rolls - Veggies Spring Rolls Crunchy Veggie Vegan Summer Rolls Deconstructed into a Bowl. Served with Date Sweetened Peanut Butter Dipping Sauce. Fresh Spring Rolls/ Rice paper rolls in a bowl. Make a bowl, wrap or fill up rice paper wrappers. Vegan Gluten-free Oil-free Recipe. Use Sunbutter to make it nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Vietnamese inspired Curried Tofu Summer Bowl Tuck into a Vietnamese inspired Curried Tofu Noodle Bowls - so fresh and delicious. Rice noodles and quick-pickled vegetables topped with pan-fried sweet and salty curried tofu, drizzled with a spicy maple lime dressing. Glutenfree Nutfree! TRY THIS RECIPE

Noodle & Pasta Salads

Noodle salads are perfectly satisfying summer meals. They are a noodle bowl and a crunchy refreshing salad at the same time!

Vegan Peanut Sesame Noodle Salad Peanut Sesame Noodle Salad - a simple Thai-style cold noodle salad with an addictive peanut butter & sesame dressing that you will love. Perfect for meal prep. Glutenfree Nutfree optoons TRY THIS RECIPE

Cold Soba Noodle Salad Recipe with Sesame Lime Ginger Dressing Cold Soba Noodle Salad Recipe. Noodle Salad Bowl with Peppers, Carrots, Zucchini, Green Onion and Sesame Lime Ginger Dressing. Refreshing Summer Salad. Vegan Nutfree. Gluten-free Option, Soy-free Option TRY THIS RECIPE

Southwestern Pasta Salad with Black Bean Dressing This easy Southwestern Salad has macaroni, black beans, veggies tossed in a creamy sauce made with beans. Free of Dairy, egg, oil, soy, nut. Can be made corn-free and gluten-free with gf pasta. TRY THIS RECIPE

Tabbouleh Pasta Salad Tabbouleh Pasta Salad. Parsley, tomatoes, fusilli pasta dressed with olive oil, salt, pepper and lemon. Fresh Summer Salad. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Can be made gluten-free with gf pasta. TRY THIS RECIPE

Easy Summer Salad with Roasted Veggies This Easy Summer Pasta Salad with Grilled Vegetables will be your new go-to for all potlucks and picnics! Perfectly cooked pasta, juicy tomatoes, smoky-sweet grilled veggies, and protein-rich chickpeas all tossed in a quick Italian dressing! The perfect make-ahead bbq side dish or weeknight dinner. Nutfree, Soy-free easily made Gluten-free TRY THIS RECIPE

