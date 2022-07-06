These Vegan Summer Salads are just perfect for hot days! They are colorful, packed with vibrant summer produce, easy to make ahead of time, and healthy as well! Salads with beans, chickpeas, lentils, veggies, pasta and more.
Here are 20 Vegan Summer Salads that are perfectly satisfying and filling and full of fresh vibrant summer produce! The best part? Most of these can be made ahead making these perfect for midweek lunches during the work week.
They also travel well and are perfect candidates for your next picnic, potluck, and family gathering. I listed them according to main ingredients with a separate section for
So just jump right to the section that interests you most. I’m sure I’ve got a salad for every taste in this collection. Let’s get started! As always, click on the recipe card to see the actual recipe. Let me know which one’s your favorite in the comment section below!
20 Vegan Summer Salads with beans, chickpeas, lentils, veggies, pasta and more
Lentil Salads
Lentils are hearty, earthy and are a great addition to salads. They make for a lighter meal!
Chickpea Salads
Chickpea salads are always a fave. Be it a salad bowl or smashed chickpea salad in sandwiches or lettuce cups!
Bean Salads
There are various beans that can be used in any of the earlier salads. Use the chickpeas lentils and beans interchangeably for a variety of options!
Vegetable and Tofu Salads
Raw or roasted veggies in whole form or chopped up, all are amazing in salads and bowls. Add local seasonal and colorful veggies to your summer bowls
Noodle & Pasta Salads
Noodle salads are perfectly satisfying summer meals. They are a noodle bowl and a crunchy refreshing salad at the same time!
Like these recipes? Get more in my cookbooks!. If you have any of my books, do review them! Reviews are very important for authors to get competitive distribution and marketing.
For more summer ideas see this summer Produce guide snd recipes,
and these 60+ Potluck and bbq recipes
and these Burgers!
Leave a Reply