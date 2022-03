Vegan Baked Bhindi Masala with tomato onion and spices made in the oven in just a couple of minutes of prep time. Enjoy this easy Indian baked okra recipe with rice, roti or any other flatbread! Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree

Okra can be prepared in many ways in Indian cuisine. This baked bhindi okra has spiced onion and tomato and is packed with flavors that will definitely tantalize your taste buds! I love crispy battered okra like this popcorn okra and as you guys know, I bake them and they turn out fantastic!

I get Okra from the Indian store and they seem to always have a lot in stock. But most grocery stores have them these days. Get green and young okra. Or use frozen okra. If you like this recipe, try this sauteed okra masala recipe or my Okra in tamarind coconut sauce(Kuzhambu next.

If you are an okra / bhindi fan, you are going to love this easy baked Indian okra curry If you have not tried Okra before, baked bhindi is definitely be the one you would want to try.

Why you will love this Baked Bhindi

It’s a hands free recipe. You don’t have to stand around in the kitchen stirring the okra so it doesn’t get too brown or crispy and stir so it cooks evenly. You just stir twice, once to mix spices and then to mix in tomato!

It’s allergy friendly. No gluten , nut or soy.

it pairs well with many Indian Dals and curries

Ingredients:

oil – pick one with a high smoking point

fresh okra – Look for smooth, tender, blemish-free, bright green pods. Or use chopped frozen okra

medium onion – I like red onions in this as it is a bit milder in taste but white onions also work

spices: cayenne or Indian red chili powder, ground cumin, coriander, turmeric

tomato chopped into small pieces – we add them towards the end of the baking process to make the gravy

salt

Cilantro and lemon juice for garnish

Tips:

You want to use a thick baking dish for baking the okra so that the okra and onion don’t burn quickly, as we are baking it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

You also want a baking dish that’s large enough where the okra and onion are not piled more than about 1 1/2 layers. If they are like 2-3 layer deep, then the okra will get soggy and slimy and also take much longer to bake. the veggies will reduce once baked to about a single layer.

How to make Vegan Baked Bhindi

Slice up your okra and onion if you haven’t already. Add 1 teaspoon of oil to a 9×11 or similar sized baking dish and brush all over

Put okra on one side of the baking dish and onion on the other half

Add the rest of the oil over the onion and okra. Add the spices and salt on the onion and mix well and toss the okra as well to coat with the oil. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit(205 c) for 25 minutes.

Mix and move the okra and the onion and even them out at about the 25-minute mark and also to check if the onions are not burning.

If the onions are browning too much, then mix the okra and the onion instead of keeping them on separate sides and continue to bake for another 5-10 minutes.

Remove the baking dish from the oven. Add in the turmeric and salt and mix in. Add in the tomato and few sprinkles of water and mix well and even it out then bake again for 10-15 minutes or until the okra is cooked to your preference.

Then take the pan out from the oven. Garnish with some cilantro and lemon juice.

storage

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days

what to serve with Bhindi

Serve with masoor dal tadka, Urad dal, moong dal or curries and Some rice, or flatbread.