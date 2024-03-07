Vegan Richa
Beans in Easy Rosé Sauce (1 pan, 30 minutes, nut-free, soy-free, gluten-free)

Published:

White beans in a super quick and easy rosé sauce are a satisfying dinner over pasta or with bread to dip! This pink sauce needs just 1 pan, 30 mins, everyday ingredients and is dairy-free and so simple. 

rosé sauce beans in the pan with sourdough dipped into it
Table of Contents

Beans are having a moment especially large beans like cannelini or butter beans ! These beans work wonderfully in this super quick and easy rosé sauce. The creamy pink sauce with the bean protein makes for a satisfying dinner with pasta or with bread to dip! The rosé sauce is dairy-free and so simple. 

This is a super simple 30-minute recipe with a really delicious tomato cream sauce. It all comes together in one pot with everyday ingredients for a delicious, satisfying weeknight meal! And it smells amazing and looks gorgeous!

dipping sourdough into rosé sauce beans in the pan

Just sauté some aromatics, add your non-dairy cream of choice along with tomato puree and Italian herbs. Bring it to a boil, add in your beans, simmer for a few minutes and it’s done. Garnish with some vegan Parmesan and fresh basil to bring out all of those amazing flavors!

You can use pretty much any kind of white beans in this quick rosé sauce, like butter beans, cannellini beans, or great northern beans. You can also use cubed tofu or chickpeas!

close up of rosé sauce beans on sourdough bread

These are great to serve with some toasted sourdough or garlic bread or even naan or pita bread. Or, you can serve this over pasta or even mashed potatoes or baked potatoes. 

However you serve it, you’re going to love this simple pink sauce.

close-up of rosé sauce beans in the pan

Why You’ll Love Rosé Sauce Beans

  • one-pan, 30-minute meal
  • tender beans in flavorful tomato cream sauce
  • high protein vegan recipe
  • versatile dish! Serve with bread to dip, over pasta, or over baked or mashed potatoes
  • naturally gluten-free, options for soy-free, and nut-free

rosé sauce beans in the pan with sourdough dipped into it
5 from 2 votes

Beans in Easy Rosé Sauce

Tender white beans in a super quick and easy rosé sauce are a satisfying dinner over pasta or with bread to dip! 1 pan 30 minutes. The pink sauce is dairy-free and so simple. Glutenfree
Prep Time10 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Total Time30 minutes
Course: dinner, Main, Main Course
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: easy rosé sauce, quick rosé sauce, simple rosé sauce
Servings: 3
Calories: 326kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 1/2 cup (80 g) chopped onion
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon Italian herb blend
  • 1/4 teaspoon sage or more, to taste, or use thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 8 ounces (226.8 g) tomato puree Use canned tomato puree.
  • 1/3 cup (78.86 ml) cashew cream, or non-dairy yogurt or non dairy cream or 1/4 cup vegan cream cheese
  • 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
  • 1 cup (236.59 ml) water
  • 2 tablespoons vegan Parmesan
  • 15 ounce (425.24 g) can of white beans such as cannellini beans, butter beans, great northern beans, or use other beans or chickpeas or cubed tofu
  • pepper flakes, fresh basil and more vegan Parmesan for garnish

Instructions

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt and sauté until the onion is golden. Stir occasionally, about 4 to 6 minutes.
  • Mix in all of the herbs (onion powder, Italian herb blend, sage, salt and black pepper). Then, add in the tomato puree, your non-dairy cream of choice, and the nutritional yeast. Mix well and bring to a boil.
  • Add in the water and vegan Parmesan and mix for a few seconds. Now, add the beans and mix in. Partially cover the pan, and simmer for 5 to 8 minutes.
  • Taste and adjust salt and flavor. If the sauce has thickened too much, you can add in a little more water or some non-dairy milk to thin it to preference. If it hasn’t thickened enough, then continue to cook for another few minutes.
  • Switch off the heat and garnish with pepper flakes, fresh basil or other herbs, and more vegan Parmesan, and serve with toasted sourdough, garlic bread, pita bread, or over pasta or mashed or baked potatoes.

Notes

Rosé sauce beans are naturally gluten-free
To make this nut-free, use a nut-free non-dairy cream or non-dairy yogurt and nut-free vegan Parmesan.
For soy-free, use soy-free vegan Parmesan and soy-free non-dairy cream.
Substitute for nutritional yeast: use one teaspoon miso instead of the nutritional yeast. Mix the miso and two tablespoons of water, and then add to the mixture where you would have added the nutritional yeast.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Beans in Easy Rosé Sauce
Amount Per Serving
Calories 326 Calories from Fat 90
% Daily Value*
Fat 10g15%
Saturated Fat 2g13%
Sodium 477mg21%
Potassium 1183mg34%
Carbohydrates 48g16%
Fiber 10g42%
Sugar 6g7%
Protein 16g32%
Vitamin A 399IU8%
Vitamin C 11mg13%
Calcium 152mg15%
Iron 7mg39%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha
beans, tomato, non-dairy cream, and other easy rosé sauce ingredients on the kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • oil – To sauté.
  • aromatics – Onion and garlic are the base flavors for this rosé sauce recipe.
  • spices – The next flavor layer comes from onion powder, Italian herbs, ground sage, salt, and black pepper.
  • tomato puree – Part of what gives this sauce its lovely pink color. It adds so much great umami flavor!
  • non-dairy cream – You can use cashew cream, non-dairy yogurt, or vegan cream cheese. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.
  • nutritional yeast – Adds more umami and a cheesy flavor. If you don’t like nutritional yeast, you can use miso dissolved in a little hot water instead.
  • vegan Parmesan – A little vegan Parm gives this a nice, deep flavor. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.
  • white beans – Use your favorite white beans such as cannelini, northern or butter beans or use cubes tofu or chickpeas in this simple pink sauce.
  • garnish – Garnish the dish with pepper flakes, fresh basil or other fresh herbs of choice, and more vegan Parmesan.

💡 Tips

  • If the pan starts to look dry when you’re sautéing the onion and garlic, add a little splash of water. This will not only add moisture but help conduct the heat, so the onion will brown more evenly.
  • Make a double batch of the sauce to use later with cooked pasta

How to Make Rosé Sauce Beans

Heat a skillet over medium heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt and sauté until the onion is golden. Stir occasionally, about 4 to 6 minutes. 


adding onion and garlic to the pan
onion and garlic in the pan after cooking

Mix in all of the spices (onion powder, Italian herbs, sage, salt and black pepper). Then, add in the tomato puree, your non-dairy cream of choice, and the nutritional yeast. Mix well and bring to a boil.

adding nutritional yeast to the pan

Add in the water and vegan Parmesan and mix for a few seconds. Now, add the beans and mix in. Partially cover the pan, and simmer for 5 to 8 minutes.

adding water to the simple rosé sauce
adding beans to the rosé sauce in the pan
adding vegan Parmesan to rosé sauce beans in the pan

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. If the sauce has thickened too much, you can add in a little more water or some non-dairy milk to thin it to preference. If it hasn’t thickened enough, then continue to cook for another few minutes. 

quick rosé sauce after simmering

Switch off the heat and garnish with pepper flakes, fresh basil or other herbs, and more vegan Parmesan, and serve with toasted sourdough, garlic bread, pita bread, or over pasta or mashed or baked potatoes.

dipping sourdough into rosé sauce beans in the pan

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

Rosé sauce beans are naturally gluten-free

To make this nut-free, use a nut-free non-dairy cream or non-dairy yogurt and nut-free vegan Parmesan.

For soy-free, use soy-free vegan Parmesan and soy-free non-dairy cream. 

What can I use instead of the nutritional yeast?

You can use one teaspoon of miso instead of the nutritional yeast. Mix the miso and two tablespoons of water, and then add to the mixture where you would have added the nutritional yeast.

