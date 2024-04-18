Vegan Richa
menu icon
subscribe
search icon
×

8 Crave-Worthy Vegan Sheet Pan Dinners (gf, sf, nf options)

Published: by Leave a Comment

Need an easy meal? These amazing vegan sheet pan dinners to the rescue! No standing over the stove. Just toss everything onto a single pan in the oven.

image collage of vegan sheet pan dinners
Table of Contents

These sheet pan dinners include many options! Some have tofu ans the protein and other meals that center veggies, chickpeas, and other beans. What they all have in common is tons of FLAVOR. There are options here for family meals with kid-friendly flavors and some more unique flavor profiles that you just have to try!

And if you’re on a special diet, I’ve got you. There are high protein, gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options included in this collection.

Need even more easy vegan dinners? Check out my Instant Pot recipes and my section of one pot meals.

And wrap up these sheet pan meals with my Sheet pan desserts like Tiramisu sheet cake or Peanut butter cake.


Tofu Dishes

Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Tofu, Chickpeas & Miso Maple Dressing
Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Tofu, Chickpeas, Sunflower seeds dressed with Miso Maple Dressing. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Recipe. Can be soyfree with chickpea miso. 23 gm of Protein!
TRY THIS RECIPE
Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Tofu, Chickpeas, Sunflower seeds dressed with Miso Maple Dressing. #Vegan #Glutenfree #Nutfree #Recipe. Can be #soyfree with chickpea miso #VeganRicha

Tofu lovers, I’ve got you covered! These sheet pan meals feature tender tofu roasted up with amazing veggies and spices for flavor-packed meals without all of the effort.

Sheet Pan Gochujang Bowl
A sheet pan gochujang bowl is an easy, flavor-packed way to use up leftover veggies. Tofu, Veggies, chickpeas are tossed in a delicious Gochujang marinade and baked!. Serve your gochujang bowls over rice, lettuce, or noodles. It’s such a versatile meal! Nut-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of gochujang tofu and veggies in bowl over lettuce with orange pieces and sesame seeds
Smoky Berbere Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with tahini dressing
Spice up your dinner routine with this flavorful Berbere Sheet Pan Dinner! Veggies, beans and tofu cubes are seasoned with a bold Ethiopian spice blend, baked until caramelized, then drizzled with a creamy lemon tahini dressing. Glutenfree Nutfree, Soyfree substitute option. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner with Garlic Mayo Dressing
This Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner served with creamy homemade garlic mayo dressing will turn into a family favorite in no time! Deconstructed cheeseburger with wholesome plant based ingredients! GF
TRY THIS RECIPE

Veggie and Bean Dinners

If you prefer more veggie- and bean-forward sheet pan dinners, this is the section for you! These incredible meals use chickpeas and other beans as the protein. There’s even a whole Thanksgiving dinner that you can make in one sheet pan!

Sheet Pan Shawarma Roasted Root Veggie Bowl with Mediterranean Dressing
These sheet pan Mediterranean Dinner feature sweet caramelized Shawarma spiced root veggies like golden beets and parsnips topped with a lemon dressing! Make them ahead of time for meal prep or serve an easy one-pan dinner! Naturally gluten-free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Sheet Pan Thanksgiving Dinner Vegan 1 Pan
This holiday season take some stress of your shoulders and make this easy no-fuss Thanksgiving Sheet Pan Dinner! Lentil Walnut Loaf, green beans, roasted sweet potatoes AND vegan stuffing all on one pan. Use 12 by 17 inch Or larger sheet , serves 2-4
TRY THIS RECIPE
Sheet Pan Ratatouille with Polenta
This bright and colorful Sheet Pan Ratatouille is a modern twist on the classic French chunky summer vegetable stew, rich with olive oil and fragrant with plenty of herbs. Serve over creamy polenta for the perfect summer dinner.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Sheet Pan Fajita Tacos Dinner
Sheet Pan Fajitas. Cauliflower, Peppers, Beans tossed in Chipotle Fajita Sauce and baked. Serve in tacos or Bowl Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree Recipe. Make Wraps, Bowls or Tacos. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Sheet Pan Fajitas. Tacos with Fajita Veggies with Chipotle Fajita Sauce. #Vegan #Glutenfree #Soyfree Nutfree #Recipe #VeganRicha

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of sheet pan should I use?

A lot of sheet pan recipes use a large cookie sheet-style pan, but I prefer using a large baking pan with sides on it (9×12″ or similar size), because that allows you to fit more food and also does not dry out or burn the ingredients.

Are these recipes allergy friendly?

This list includes soy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free options. Many of the recipes also include options, even if they don’t appear to be allergy-friendly on first glance. For example, you can use chickpea flour tofu in place of tofu in many of the vegan tofu sheet pan recipes to make them soy-free.

Sharing is caring!

Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp

More main course



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment and Rating

If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.