Need an easy meal? These amazing vegan sheet pan dinners to the rescue! No standing over the stove. Just toss everything onto a single pan in the oven.

These sheet pan dinners include many options! Some have tofu ans the protein and other meals that center veggies, chickpeas, and other beans. What they all have in common is tons of FLAVOR. There are options here for family meals with kid-friendly flavors and some more unique flavor profiles that you just have to try!

And if you’re on a special diet, I’ve got you. There are high protein, gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options included in this collection.

Need even more easy vegan dinners? Check out my Instant Pot recipes and my section of one pot meals.

And wrap up these sheet pan meals with my Sheet pan desserts like Tiramisu sheet cake or Peanut butter cake.





Tofu Dishes

Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Tofu, Chickpeas & Miso Maple Dressing Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Tofu, Chickpeas, Sunflower seeds dressed with Miso Maple Dressing. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Recipe. Can be soyfree with chickpea miso. 23 gm of Protein! TRY THIS RECIPE

Tofu lovers, I’ve got you covered! These sheet pan meals feature tender tofu roasted up with amazing veggies and spices for flavor-packed meals without all of the effort.

Sheet Pan Gochujang Bowl A sheet pan gochujang bowl is an easy, flavor-packed way to use up leftover veggies. Tofu, Veggies, chickpeas are tossed in a delicious Gochujang marinade and baked!. Serve your gochujang bowls over rice, lettuce, or noodles. It’s such a versatile meal! Nut-free TRY THIS RECIPE

Smoky Berbere Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with tahini dressing Spice up your dinner routine with this flavorful Berbere Sheet Pan Dinner! Veggies, beans and tofu cubes are seasoned with a bold Ethiopian spice blend, baked until caramelized, then drizzled with a creamy lemon tahini dressing. Glutenfree Nutfree, Soyfree substitute option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner with Garlic Mayo Dressing This Sheet Pan Cheeseburger Veggie Dinner served with creamy homemade garlic mayo dressing will turn into a family favorite in no time! Deconstructed cheeseburger with wholesome plant based ingredients! GF TRY THIS RECIPE

Veggie and Bean Dinners

If you prefer more veggie- and bean-forward sheet pan dinners, this is the section for you! These incredible meals use chickpeas and other beans as the protein. There’s even a whole Thanksgiving dinner that you can make in one sheet pan!

Sheet Pan Shawarma Roasted Root Veggie Bowl with Mediterranean Dressing These sheet pan Mediterranean Dinner feature sweet caramelized Shawarma spiced root veggies like golden beets and parsnips topped with a lemon dressing! Make them ahead of time for meal prep or serve an easy one-pan dinner! Naturally gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Sheet Pan Thanksgiving Dinner Vegan 1 Pan This holiday season take some stress of your shoulders and make this easy no-fuss Thanksgiving Sheet Pan Dinner! Lentil Walnut Loaf, green beans, roasted sweet potatoes AND vegan stuffing all on one pan. Use 12 by 17 inch Or larger sheet , serves 2-4 TRY THIS RECIPE

Sheet Pan Ratatouille with Polenta This bright and colorful Sheet Pan Ratatouille is a modern twist on the classic French chunky summer vegetable stew, rich with olive oil and fragrant with plenty of herbs. Serve over creamy polenta for the perfect summer dinner. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Sheet Pan Fajita Tacos Dinner Sheet Pan Fajitas. Cauliflower, Peppers, Beans tossed in Chipotle Fajita Sauce and baked. Serve in tacos or Bowl Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree Recipe. Make Wraps, Bowls or Tacos. TRY THIS RECIPE

