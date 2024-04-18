Need an easy meal? These amazing vegan sheet pan dinners to the rescue! No standing over the stove. Just toss everything onto a single pan in the oven.
Table of Contents
These sheet pan dinners include many options! Some have tofu ans the protein and other meals that center veggies, chickpeas, and other beans. What they all have in common is tons of FLAVOR. There are options here for family meals with kid-friendly flavors and some more unique flavor profiles that you just have to try!
And if you’re on a special diet, I’ve got you. There are high protein, gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options included in this collection.
Need even more easy vegan dinners? Check out my Instant Pot recipes and my section of one pot meals.
And wrap up these sheet pan meals with my Sheet pan desserts like Tiramisu sheet cake or Peanut butter cake.
Tofu Dishes
Tofu lovers, I’ve got you covered! These sheet pan meals feature tender tofu roasted up with amazing veggies and spices for flavor-packed meals without all of the effort.
Veggie and Bean Dinners
If you prefer more veggie- and bean-forward sheet pan dinners, this is the section for you! These incredible meals use chickpeas and other beans as the protein. There’s even a whole Thanksgiving dinner that you can make in one sheet pan!
Frequently Asked Questions
A lot of sheet pan recipes use a large cookie sheet-style pan, but I prefer using a large baking pan with sides on it (9×12″ or similar size), because that allows you to fit more food and also does not dry out or burn the ingredients.
This list includes soy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free options. Many of the recipes also include options, even if they don’t appear to be allergy-friendly on first glance. For example, you can use chickpea flour tofu in place of tofu in many of the vegan tofu sheet pan recipes to make them soy-free.
