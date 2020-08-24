Blueberry muffin fans – these Vegan Blueberry Muffin Overnight Oats are for you! A fun and delicious breakfast that is easy to make ahead of time – perfect for a busy morning! Glutenfree, Nutfree option Jump to Recipe

Overnight Oats are a total lifesaver for busy mornings and while the base is always the same – chia seeds, oats and plant-based milk- , you can come up with endless flavor variations. Have you tried my Samoa Cookie Overnight Oats or my Mango Overnight Oats? Or the Tiramisu overnight oats! So good!

Just when you thought I couldn’t come up with another overnight oat recipe variation, these Blueberry Muffin Overnight Oats made their entry. These easy vegan blueberry overnight oats are so delicious I could have them every day.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Blueberry Muffins Overnight Oats Vegan These easy homemade Blueberry Muffins Overnight Oats are for all lovers of blueberry cakes and lemon blueberry muffins! A fun and delicious dessert-inspired vegan breakfast that is easy to make ahead of time - perfect for a busy morning! Gluten-free, oilfree, Nutfree option Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 5 mins Chilling 8 hrs Total Time 8 hrs 15 mins Servings: 3 Calories: 269 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Blueberry Compote 1 pint ( 473.18 g ) fresh blueberries

Juice of one lemon

Zest of 1/4 Lemon

2 tbsp sugar or maple or another sweetener of choice

1 pinch ( 1 Pinch ) salt

2 tbsp water Overnight Oats 1 Cup ( 81 g ) Old Fashioned Rolled Oats , Certified gluten-free if needed

2 tsp Chia Seeds

1 1/2 cups ( 354.88 ml ) Non-Dairy Milk Such as almond, oat, soy, light coconut milk

Zest of 1/4 Lemon

a drop of vanilla extract

1 tbsp ( 14.79 g ) sugar or maple syrup or sweetener of choice Garnishes blueberries or other berries of choice

chopped roasted nuts or seeds of choice Instructions To make the Blueberry Compote,combine all the Blueberry Compote ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Mash the Blueberries, and continue to cook until tender and the mixture thickens a bit.

Let the mixture sit and cool.

In a separate bowl, combine the Oats, Chia Seeds, Non Dairy Milk, Lemon Zest, Vanilla Extract, and 1 tbsp of sweetener of choice.

Mix and chill for 15 minutes. This will help thicken the mixture, so that it's easier to pour into your overnight jars.

Pour your compote into 2 or 3 jars, depending on the size.

Distribute your oat mixture into the jars.

Top them with Blueberries, or other berries of choice, and some chopped roasted walnuts, pecans, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, or chia seeds.

Chill overnight, and serve! Notes These Overnight Oats will keep for up to 3 days in the refrigerator. You can use other grain flakes such as rice flakes or quinoa flakes, if you cannot find gluten-free oats.

The oat mixture can be mixed in a bowl and then transferred to serving bowls or jars, like I did, or directly mixed in a mason jar.

Use other berries to make the compote for variation Nutrition Nutrition Facts Blueberry Muffins Overnight Oats Vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 269 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 0.8g 5% Sodium 46mg 2% Potassium 219mg 6% Carbohydrates 55g 18% Fiber 8g 33% Sugar 28g 31% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 85IU 2% Vitamin C 15mg 18% Calcium 190mg 19% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

Oats and chia seeds are mixed with non-dairy milk to form the base. Use certified gluten-free oats if needed or gluten-free muesli of choice to keep this glutenfree.

Blueberries – the star of this oatmeal show! If you can’t find fresh blueberries, frozen ones work too. If you are using fresh, remember to set some aside for decoration.

I like some fresh lemon zest and vanilla for that muffin flavor but you could add some lemon extract instead of fresh lemon peel.

You can use other grain flakes such as rice flakes or quinoa flakes, if you cannot find gluten-free oats.

The oat mixture can be mixed in a bowl and then transferred to serving bowls or jars, like I did, or directly mixed in a mason jar.

You can add some sugar to sweeten this up, or maple syrup to taste.

Tips and Variations:

Toast some old fashioned oats before soaking. Toasting adds a nice nutty flavor and also improves the oat texture and flavor.

I like to top my jars with chopped pecans and blueberries but anything goes.

Almond milk, creamy cashew milk, or oat milk are great here but feel free to use any kind of milk such as coconut, soy, or hemp milk!

How to make Blueberry Muffins Overnight Oats

To make the Blueberry Compote, combine all the Blueberry Compote ingredients in a saucepan

and bring to a boil. Mash the blueberries, and continue to cook until tender. Let the mixture sit and cool.

In a separate bowl, combine the oats, chia seeds, non-dairy milk, lemon zest, vanilla extract, and 1 tbsp of sweetener of choice. Mix and chill for 15 minutes. This will help thicken the mixture so that it’s easier to pour into your overnight jars. Pour your compote into 2 or 3 jars, depending on the size. Distribute your oat mixture into the jars.

Top them with blueberries, or other berries of choice, and some chopped roasted walnuts, pecans, pumpkin seeds,

hemp seeds, or chia seeds. Chill overnight, and serve!

How to store overnight oats

Store your blueberry overnight oats in an airtight container such as a glass meal-prep container in the refrigerator for up to 3-5 days. Make sure to seal or close the container.

Should I eat this warm or cold?

Most people eat their overnight oats cold, straight out of the fridge. Once the blueberry overnight oats soak overnight, the oatmeal will become chewy and delicious and they will be easy to digest. If you want this warm, just heat it up for 40 -60 seconds in the microwave.

