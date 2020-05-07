Cauliflower Spinach and Chickpeas with Mustard Seed Curry Leaf Sauce

This easy cauliflower chickpea and spinach sauté features a fragrant Mustard seed & Curry Leaf Sauce – an easy vegan meal that is ready in under 45 minutes. Packed with healthy cauliflower, creamy chickpeas, and superfood spinach in every bite. Grain-free and gluten-free! Jump to Recipe

Coming at you with a dish that is as simple as it is delicious! Could I possibly interest you in some cauliflower, chickpeas and spinach? And South Indian flavors!

In my book, these ingredients are just about the greatest things ever. Toss them in a pan with a delicious mustard seed and curry leaf sauce and serve with quinoa, rice, or have it as-is and you’ve got yourself a simple dish that is sure to please. Toasted mustard seeds, Urad dal lentils, crisp curry leaves, and Sambhar masala add a fabulous complex flavor. An unexpected, sensational combination of simple ingredients that makes for a well-rounded recipe that is a must-try!

You got your iron, you got your protein, you got your vitamins. Check, check, check.

Ingredients for making this recipe:

oil – pick one with a neutral taste and high smoking point.

– pick one with a neutral taste and high smoking point. mustard seeds – When crushed, they are quite pungent. However, if they are roasted they turn nutty and sweet. They can be yellow, white, black or brown. Yellow and white mustard seeds are often used interchangeably. Black and brown seeds have greater potency of flavors than the lighter variety

– When crushed, they are quite pungent. However, if they are roasted they turn nutty and sweet. They can be yellow, white, black or brown. Yellow and white mustard seeds are often used interchangeably. Black and brown seeds have greater potency of flavors than the lighter variety Urad dal (split black gram) – a little black seed with a white interior that is similar to a mung bean in size and shape but tastes entirely different. It has been eaten in India for thousands of years and has an earthy flavor. The split and skinned beans are off white in color. You can use moong dal instead.

(split black gram) – a little black seed with a white interior that is similar to a mung bean in size and shape but tastes entirely different. It has been eaten in India for thousands of years and has an earthy flavor. The split and skinned beans are off white in color. You can use moong dal instead. curry leaves – these are important for the flavor of this dish so it’s worth it to search them out at a South Asian or international grocery or order some online. Use them in curries, stir-fries, or simple dishes of roasted or grilled vegetables It can be rubbed onto anything before grilling or stirred into mashed potatoes enriched with vegan melted butter. You can buy some fresh in bulk and freeze and use directly from the freezer!

– these are important for the flavor of this dish so it’s worth it to search them out at a South Asian or international grocery or order some online. Use them in curries, stir-fries, or simple dishes of roasted or grilled vegetables It can be rubbed onto anything before grilling or stirred into mashed potatoes enriched with vegan melted butter. You can buy some fresh in bulk and freeze and use directly from the freezer! garlic – always

– always cauliflower – make sure to ch0p it into in small florets

– make sure to ch0p it into in small florets chopped tomato or 1 large tomato as a base for the sauce

or 1 large tomato as a base for the sauce chickpeas – either canned and drained or cooked chickpeas

– either canned and drained or cooked chickpeas spinach – frozen or fresh works.

– frozen or fresh works. sambhar masala – a South Indian Spice mix. You can find my “home blend” recipe in my first cookbook. There are many versions based on the region and family recipes from states in Southern India. If you cannot find it anywhere and don’t want to make it from scratch, use 1 tsp ground coriander +1/8 tsp cayenne as a shortcut.

Tips for making this recipe:

Cut the cauliflower into small florets to allow for even cooking.

We add the garlic towards the end, after frying the spices, so that it does not brown and turn bitter. Keep an eye on it.

Buy fresh curry leaves. Leftover fresh curry leaves can be frozen and there is no need to defrost before cooking with them. Once cooked, curry leaves are entirely edible, though most people simply push them aside on the plate. Avoid dried curry leaves, which have much less flavor or aroma.

How to make Cauliflower Spinach and Chickpeas with Mustard Seed Curry Leaf Sauce:

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat, wait until hot. Add the mustard seeds wait for them to pop, add lentils and cook until golden, then carefully add curry leaves and mix

Add the garlic, and mix again.

Put the cauliflower in the pan and toss making sure it’s well-coated. Let the cauliflower cook 4-5 minutes uncovered until partially browned.

Add in the tomatoes and 1/2 cup of water and mix well. Cover everything and cook for 6-8 minutes. Now, add the spinach, chickpeas, sambhar masala, salt, and remaining 1/2 cup water. Mix everything well and let cook another 6-8 minutes. Stir once in a while, until the cauliflower is cooked to preference.

As a finishing touch, add some pepper flakes to taste for heat and garnish with cilantro.

SERVING SUGGESTIONS

How to store this spinach and chickpeas sauté.

Leftovers can be covered and kept in the fridge for up to 3 days

