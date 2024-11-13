Chili miso pasta is a fusion you didn’t know you needed! It combines a cheesy, Italian-inspired sauce with some heat and miso, paired with spicy tofu crumbles for an umami-packed dish that is going to just blow you away! It is a super easy meal with tons of amazing flavor

This is a quick, weeknight meal with spicy tofu crumbles and a simple pasta sauce which combines miso with Italian herbs, pepper flakes, and vegan cheese. The combination of the miso and Italian flavors in a cheesy, spicy sauce and then topped with these smoky spicy tofu crumbles is just fantastic! If you are skeptical, I definitely encourage you to try it.

This pasta is also a very flexible recipe. You can adjust the heat and change up the herbs to preference, if you like. If you don’t want to use vegan cheese, you can use some non-dairy milk or non-dairy cream, like cashew cream, instead.

No matter how you make it, this is a super comforting dish, and you will want to make that spicy tofu crumble for topping a lot of things. So definitely make a bunch, and keep it on hand for adding to salads, soups, etc. you can make the tofu crumble on a skillet or bake it.

Why You’ll Love Chili Miso Pasta

umami-packed pasta dish that’s so easy to make

super flexible: mix up your herbs, proteins, and pasta shapes to use what you have

quick and easy weeknight meal

nut-free with easy gluten-free and soy-free options

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon Italian herb blend

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 2 teaspoon sambal oelek , or asian chili sauce or gochujang

, ▢ 2 teaspoons sweet soy sauce , or a mix of 1.5 tsp soy sauce and half tsp molasses

, ▢ 1 teaspoon oil For the Pasta ▢ 7 ounces pasta , such as farfalle or fetuccini, cooked according to instructions on package. For the Sauce ▢ 2 teaspoons oil , divided

, ▢ 5 to 6 ounces sliced mushroom , such as cremini or white

, ▢ pinches of salt and pepper

▢ 2 cloves garlic , minced

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes , or gochugaru pepper flakes

, ▢ 1 teaspoon Italian herb blend , or a mix of oregano, basil, thyme, and rosemary

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 cup non-dairy milk , or pasta water or stock, divided, or cashew milk for creamier

, ▢ 1 tablespoon yellow or white miso

▢ 1/2 cup vegan mozzarella

▢ 1/4 cup vegan parmesan

▢ 1/4 cup non-dairy yogurt , or non-dairy cream cheese or non-dairy cream, optional for a creamier pasta

, ▢ black pepper, , fresh basil, and more vegan parmesan for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the tofu crumbles. Press and crumble the tofu, if you haven’t already, then heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the teaspoon of oil . Once the oil is hot, add the crumbled tofu, Italian herbs, salt, pepper, and sambal oelek and mix well. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then mix in the sweet soy sauce and continue to cook for another 3 to 5 minutes. If the mixture is not getting crispy enough, you can add in another teaspoon of oil and continue to cook. You can also add in more sweet soy sauce, if you want the color of the tofu to be darker. Cook until most of the tofu is crisp, then transfer to a bowl.

To bake the tofu instead: Add the crumbled tofu to a bowl, then mix in all of the remaining tofu crumble ingredients. Add oil and toss to coat. Spread it on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 minutes or until crisped to preference. Stir the tofu at 15-minute mark, so the tofu in the center of the baking sheet can move to the outer edges and get cooked evenly. Then remove from the baking sheet and set aside. Cook your pasta. Cook the pasta according to instructions, if you haven't already. (I usually add a little bit of bouillon to the water along with Italian herbs and salt, then boil the pasta in that mixture for some extra flavor in the pasta.) Once the pasta is cooked to preference, drain and rinse with cold water and set aside. (See recipe notes to cook pasta directly with sauce) Make the sauce. Heat the 1 teaspoon of the oil over medium-high heat in the same skillet in which you made the tofu. Add the mushroom and a good pinch of salt and pepper , and toss well. Continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then mix again, cover with the lid, and continue to cook for another 2 to 3 minutes until the mushrooms are mostly cooked. Reserve the thinner slices of the mushrooms that are fully cooked to use as garnish (optional), then move the remaining mushrooms to a corner of the skillet. Add the other teaspoon of oil and the garlic to the pan. Reduce the heat to medium, and cook until the garlic is starting to turn golden.

Then, mix in the pepper flakes and Italian herbs. Add the 1/2 teaspoon salt and a 1/4 cup of the non-dairy milk, and mix in as well. Mix in the miso into the non dairy milk really well, then add the rest of the non-dairy milk and continue to mix in the miso. Mix in the vegan cheeses . If the mixture is not creamy enough, mix in your non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream, and bring to a boil, then taste and adjust salt and flavor. Now, fold in your pasta , then cover the pan with the lid, and let it simmer for a minute or 2, then switch off the heat. Let the sauce sit for another few minutes for the sauce to add some flavor to the pasta.

To serve, spoon the pasta into your pasta bowls, then top it with some of the reserved mushroom and plenty of the tofu crumbles along with some vegan parmesan, black pepper, and fresh basil. Video Notes Storage: You can make the tofu crumbles ahead. They will not stay as crisp when refrigerated, so crisp them on a skillet again before serving. You can store them in the fridge for up to 3 days. Chili miso pasta keeps in the fridge for up to 3 days. The sauce will thicken a little bit, so add a little bit of stock while reheating in the skillet or in the microwave. To cook pasta with sauce to make 1 pan meal: after adding miso, add 2 cups stock and bring to a boil. Add the pasta, cover and cook until the pasta is cooked to preference. Stir once in between. Then add in the vegan cheeses and vegan yogurt/cream and proceed. To make this soy-free, use crumbled chickpea tofu or mashed chickpeas or lentils or chopped walnuts instead of the tofu, and make sure to use chickpea miso and soy-free vegan cheeses and non-dairy milk. Use coconut aminos instead of soy-sauce. To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free pasta, and use gluten-free sauces and cheeses. This recipe is nut-free as long as you choose nut-free non-dairy milk, cream, and cheeses. Nutrition Calories: 371 kcal , Carbohydrates: 51 g , Protein: 14 g , Fat: 12 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 678 mg , Potassium: 257 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 6 g , Vitamin A: 95 IU , Vitamin C: 5 mg , Calcium: 201 mg , Iron: 2 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – extra firm, For the crispy, spicy, umami crumbles. You can use other proteins, like crumbled chickpea tofu, mashed chickpeas, chopped walnuts, or lentils instead.

– extra firm, For the crispy, spicy, umami crumbles. You can use other proteins, like crumbled chickpea tofu, mashed chickpeas, chopped walnuts, or lentils instead. Italian herbs – To season the tofu and the pasta sauce.

– To season the tofu and the pasta sauce. sambal oelek – To season the tofu and add the heat. You can use other asian chili sauce or gochujang instead, if you prefer.

– To season the tofu and add the heat. You can use other asian chili sauce or gochujang instead, if you prefer. sweet soy sauce – Or use a mix of soy sauce and molasses. Use coconut aminos for soy-free or gluten-free sauce for gluten-free, if needed.

– Or use a mix of soy sauce and molasses. Use coconut aminos for soy-free or gluten-free sauce for gluten-free, if needed. oil – To crisp the tofu and to sauté.

– To crisp the tofu and to sauté. pasta – Choose your favorite! I like farfalle here

– Choose your favorite! I like farfalle here mushrooms – cremini, white or portobello, Adds texture and umami to the sauce.

– cremini, white or portobello, Adds texture and umami to the sauce. garlic – Flavors the sauce.

– Flavors the sauce. pepper flakes – Add heat to the sauce.

– Add heat to the sauce. non-dairy milk – Adds moisture to the sauce. You can use the pasta cooking water or veggie stock instead, if you prefer.

– Adds moisture to the sauce. You can use the pasta cooking water or veggie stock instead, if you prefer. yellow or white miso – Adds umami to the sauce. Use chickpea miso for soy-free, if needed.

– Adds umami to the sauce. Use chickpea miso for soy-free, if needed. vegan cheese – A mix of vegan mozzarella and vegan parmesan help make the sauce creamy.

– A mix of vegan mozzarella and vegan parmesan help make the sauce creamy. non-dairy yogurt – Makes the sauce even creamier. This is optional, if it’s already creamy enough for you. You can also substitute non-dairy cream cheese or non-dairy cream, if you prefer.

– Makes the sauce even creamier. This is optional, if it’s already creamy enough for you. You can also substitute non-dairy cream cheese or non-dairy cream, if you prefer. garnishes – Top your chili miso pasta with freshly cracked black pepper, fresh basil, and more vegan parmesan.

💡 Tips When you are adding the non-dairy milk to the pan, make sure that the miso dissolved completely before moving on. Miso can be stubborn!

Seasoning the pasta when it cooks boosts the flavor even more. I like to add a bouillon cube and some Italian herbs and salt to the pan when boiling the pasta.

What to Serve with Chili Miso Pasta

This is a delicious meal on its own, but it’s also nice with a green salad and/or some garlic bread to go with it.