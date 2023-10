Creamy pumpkin alfredo with a crisp rosemary breadcrumb topping. A perfect cozy, 30 min fall dinner!! The pasta and sauce all come together in a single pot!

Pumpkin season is HERE! Let’s celebrate with this creamy, one-pot pumpkin alfredo. This is a lighter, vegan twist on classic fettuccine alfredo, but you don’t give up any decadence.

Instead, you get a creamy, one-pot pasta that’s packed with flavors of rosemary and thyme in a vibrant, orange sauce. It’s so perfect for fall!

While the pasta and pumpkin alfredo sauce cook together in one pan, you make the crispy, rosemary breadcrumbs to sprinkle on top. They’re such a lovely contrast to the creaminess of the pasta and really make this pasta dish special.

Why You’ll Love Pumpkin Alfredo

one-pot pasta with creamy sauce and amazing fall flavors!

alfredo sauce is packed with pumpkin goodness

versatile – You can use any type of pasta you like, even gluten-free!

soy-free and nut-free and easily made gluten-free

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Vegan Pumpkin Alfredo Creamy pumpkin alfredo with a crisp rosemary breadcrumb topping. A perfect cozy, 30 min fall dinner!! The pasta and sauce all come together in a single pot. Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 311 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the pumpkin alfredo 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves minced

2.5 tablespoons flour

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary or 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) water or broth

3/4 cup ( 183.75 g ) pumpkin puree

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups ( 473.18 ml ) water or broth

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

6 ounces ( 170.1 g ) fettucini

1/4 cup ( 25 g ) vegan parmesan divided For the Breadcrumb Topping 2 teaspoons vegan butter

1 clove garlic minced

1 sprig fresh rosemary chopped into 2 to 3 pieces

1/4 cup ( 27 g ) breadcrumbs For Garnish pepper flakes, parsley or other fresh herbs Instructions Make the pumpkin alfredo. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the extra virgin olive oil. Add the minced garlic and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden on some edges. Add the flour, thyme, rosemary, and black pepper and mix in. If the flour is too dry add another 1 to 2 teaspoons of oil and cook.

Then add one cup of water by pouring in about 1/3 cup at a time and mix it in with the flour. This helps the flour mix in and reduces the chances of lumps. Once mixed in add the pumpkin puree, the rest of the water, salt, and nutritional yeast, and mix really well. Bring it to a boil and add the fettucini to the skillet and press it into the mixture.

Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of vegan parmesan and cover with the lid. Let it cook for 12 to 15 minutes. Stir at the 12-minute mark to make sure the noodles are not sticking to each other. Continue to cook until the noodles are cooked to your preference. In the meantime, make the breadcrumb topping. Make the breadcrumb topping while the pasta cooks. Add the vegan butter to a small skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and rosemary, and cook for a few seconds, then add the breadcrumbs and a pinch of salt. Cook until the mixture is golden, and use it to top the pasta.

By now, your pasta should be nearly done. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add in more salt or herbs if needed. Top it with the rest of the vegan parmesan, red pepper flakes, and parsley. Cover with the lid and switch off the heat.

Let it sit for 2 to 3 minutes for the parmesan to soften or melt and then serve topped with the breadcrumb topping and with some garlic bread on the side. Notes Glutenfree: use gluten-free pasta and gluten-free breadcrumbs. Use 1 tablespoon of rice flour and 1 tablespoon of tapioca starch instead of the flour. This recipe is Soy-free and nut-free as long as you choose soy- and nut-free vegan parmesan and vegan butter. Variations: top with toasted pine nuts, walnuts, coconut bacon or other vegan bacony bits, or fried sage would also be amazing.

Use butternut squash mash or purée instead of pumpkin Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Pumpkin Alfredo Amount Per Serving Calories 311 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 537mg 23% Potassium 310mg 9% Carbohydrates 47g 16% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 7277IU 146% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 58mg 6% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients

pasta – For creamy sauces like alfredo, I recommend a thicker pasta, like fettucini. use gluten-free pasta if needed.

garlic – We start by sautéing garlic in extra virgin olive oil to get a good base flavor. You’ll also use sautéed garlic in the breadcrumb mixture.

for thickening the alfredo sauce – We make a traditional roux by cooking flour in hot olive oil. Use a tablespoon each of rice flour and tapioca starch for gluten-free.

herbs – Use dried or fresh thyme, rosemary, and black pepper.

pumpkin puree – I used store-bought, but you can obviously also use homemade. Just be sure it’s unsweetened. Don’t use pumpkin pie filling, as that contains sugar and spices that won’t work in this dish.

water or broth – Thins out the sauce slightly, to get a perfect, creamy texture.

vegan butter – To sauté the breadcrumb mixture. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

fresh rosemary – Gives the breadcrumb mixture a lovely, fall flavor.

breadcrumbs – Gluten-free is fine, if needed.

vegan parmesan and nutritional yeast – Adds that cheesy taste we love about alfredo sauce. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

garnishes – Go with the classics: pepper flakes and parsley.

Tips

This recipe can easily be made gluten-free by using gluten-free pasta and use one tablespoon of rice flour and one tablespoon of tapioca starch instead of the all purpose flour.

I serve my pumpkin alfredo topped with parmesan and parsley as well as a grating of pepper, but toasted pine nuts, walnuts, or fried parsley or sage would also be amazing. Wanna sprinkle some coconut bacon on top? Go for it!

Not a fan of pumpkin? You can make this using homemade butternut squash or kabocha puree.

How to Make Pumpkin Alfredo

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the extra virgin olive oil. Add the minced garlic and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden on some edges. Add the flour, thyme, rosemary, and black pepper and mix in. If the flour is too dry add another one to two teaspoons of oil and cook.

Then add one cup of water by pouring in about 1/3 cup at a time and mix it in with the flour. This helps the flour mix in evenly without forming lumps. Once mixed in add the pumpkin puree, the rest of the water, salt, and nutritional yeast, and mix really well.

Bring it to a boil and add the fettucini to the skillet and press it into the mixture.





Add two to three tablespoons of vegan parmesan and cover with the lid. Let it cook for 12 to 15 minutes. Stir at the 12-minute mark to make sure the noodles are not sticking to each other. Continue to cook until the noodles are cooked to your preference. In the meantime, make the breadcrumb topping.

Add the vegan butter to a small skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and rosemary, and cook for a few seconds, then add the breadcrumbs and a pinch of salt. Cook until the mixture is golden, and use it to top the pasta.

By now, your pasta should be nearly done.

Taste the pasta and adjust salt and flavor. Add in more salt or herbs if needed. Top it with the rest of the vegan parmesan, red pepper flakes, and parsley. Cover with the lid and switch off the heat.

Let it sit for two to three minutes for the parmesan to soften or melt and then serve topped with the breadcrumbs and with some garlic bread on the side. My everything bagel garlic cheesy bread would be amazing with this pumpkin alfredo!

Frequently Asked Questions