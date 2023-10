This delicious Indian feast uses simple shortcuts, so you can create a gorgeous Diwali party menu with a lot less work. All of these dishes are dairy-free, soy-free, nut-free and easily made gluten-free

It’s festival time! Diwali — an Indian Festival of Lights —is here, and it’s a time to celebrate with family, friends, and plenty of delicious food.

If you’re hosting a big Diwali party, and you’re trying to make several dishes along with rice and some condiments, it can get incredibly tiring. My solution is this easy Diwali party menu, where you make just one base sauce, and then you divide it to make three dishes.

Spiced onion lentils (Dal do pyaaza)

Cauliflower pea butter curry (Gobi Matar makhani)

Chickpea spinach curry (Chana Saag)

This way, you’re not sautéing the spices and the aromatics again and again and again for three different dishes! The base sauce is basically a do pyaza or a double onion based sauce, and it’s incredibly delicious and versatile! We use a third of it to make Lentil curry (Malka Dal do pyaaza), another third to make Cauliflower pea curry(gobi matar Makhani), and thr last third to make Chickpea Spinach curry ( Chana saag).

Make some rice on the side use store-bought a flatbread or naan, or if you’re up for it then make my naan recipe. You can also use store-bought chutneys or an Indian pickle and make a quick yogurt raita dip and serve that as well.

It’s much easier, and then you have this amazing spread for any Indian dinner party or for Diwali with less stress. You can even make everything but the rice ahead of time, so there’s very little active cooking on the day of your Diwali feast. I always make rice fresh, because it tastes best when it’s fresh.

This menu is soy-free and easily made nut-free if you use a nut-free non-dairy yogurt. It’s also easy to make this gluten-free, if you use gluten-free naan or flat bread.

If you have any questions about any of the recipes, leave them in the comments below!

Don’t let the long Recipe card intimidate you. It has 4 recipes and many have the same spices. Once you have the ingredients, things move quickly.

Why You’ll Love this Diwali Party Menu

3 flavor-packed courses, plus rice

just 1 simple base sauce saves you time in the kitchen

bonus recipes for quick and easy raita and salad

dairy-free and soy-free

easy to make gluten-free and nut-free

More Vegan Diwali Menus

Print Recipe No ratings yet Diwali Party Menu (Dal do pyaaza, Gobi matar makhani, Chana Saag) This delicious, three-course Indian feast uses simple shortcuts, so you can create a gorgeous Diwali party menu with a lot less work. Dal do pyaaza, gobi matar makhani, Chana saag and cumin rice! All of these dishes are dairy-free and soy-free, and you can easily make them gluten-free and nut-free, too. Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Total Time 2 hours hrs Servings: 6 Calories: 624 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the base sauce (Do Pyaza sauce) 1 1/2 teaspoons whole cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

5 cups ( 800 g ) chopped red onion

1 hot green chili such as Serrano or Indian green chili, chopped, optional

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 ounces ( 113.4 ml ) canned tomato puree

3 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste or use ten cloves of garlic and 1 1/2” ginger, minced

2 tablespoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons garam masala

1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves, kasuri methi

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) non-dairy yogurt For the cauliflower and peas (Gobi Matar makhani): 3 to 4 cups ( 300 g ) chopped cauliflower florets

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves

1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt divided

4 ounces ( 113.4 ml ) canned tomato puree

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) full fat coconut milk or other thick non dairy milk

1/2 cup ( 72.5 g ) of green peas For the brown lentils (Dal Do Pyaza): 1 black cardamom pod opened slightly

2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne or Indian red chili powder, or omit if you want to keep it less spicy

1/2 teaspoon salt

15- ounce ( 425.24 g ) can brown lentils drained or 1 1/2 cups cooked For the chickpeas Spinach curry (Chana Saag): 1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) non-dairy milk or water

2 cups ( 312 g ) of frozen spinach thawed

15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can chickpeas drained, or use 1 1/2 cups of cooked chickpeas

1/2 to 1 teaspoon Kashmiri garam masala or use regular garam masala and add generous pinches of ground cloves, ground cinnamon, and ground cardamom

8 curry leaves

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) non-dairy yogurt For the rice: 1/2 teaspoon whole cumin seeds

2 whole cloves

1 or 2 green cardamom pods slightly opened, optional

1 1/2 cups ( 277.5 g ) of white basmati rice washed

3 cups of water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup ( 48.33 g ) green peas use less or more to preference

cilantro and lime juice for garnish, oil as needed Instructions Make the base sauce. Using a very large skillet, add 2 teaspoons oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook until the cumin seeds are very fragrant and they have changed color significantly. They should darken to a dark brown. Then, mix in the bay leaves and add the onion and green chili and sprinkle in the salt. Mix in and continue to cook until the onions are golden brown, adding splashes of water in between, if the onions are starting to dry out. Or you can also add a few drops of oil here and there. This will all take anywhere from 17 to 20 minutes, so make sure you stir occasionally. (The time it takes will depend on the skillet that you're using. This is the most time-consuming step, but it’s important for the sauce to get that right flavor with golden caramelized onions)

Once the onions have caramelized, mix in the tomato puree, ginger-garlic paste, and the spices. Then, mix in non-dairy yogurt, reduce the heat to medium, and continue to cook for another 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, then set the base sauce aside. You can cook some of the other parts of this Diwali menu on your other burners while the onion sauce cooks, so start with the cauliflower and peas. Make the cauliflower and peas while the onions cook. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, then add the cauliflower florets. Mix all the spices and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl, and sprinkle them all over the cauliflower, tossing well to coat.

Continue to cook, uncovered, for about 3 minutes or until the cauliflower is starting to get a bit golden on some of the edges, then cover with the lid and continue to cook, opening the lid every 2 to 3 minutes to stir and flip the cauliflower. Do this until the cauliflower is tender-crisp to preference, about 7-9 mins. You want the cauliflower to get some nice golden brown edges and also steam at the same time to get tender-crisp.

Once the cauliflower is done cooking, add 1/3 of your base sauce (the do pyaza) that you cooked earlier into the cauliflower, add the 4 ounces tomato puree, the coconut milk, peas, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and mix really well. Cover with the lid and cook for 2 minutes to just bring the sauce to a boil. Cook longer if needed if the cauliflower isn’t cooked to preference

Switch off the heat and set it aside. There's going to be ambient heat in the skillet, even after removing the pan from the stove, so account for that in your cooking time. Make the dal. Add 1/2 teaspoon oil to another skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the black cardamom and cook for about 15 seconds or so, then add in 1/3 of the base do pyaza sauce that you made earlier. Add the non-dairy yogurt, cayenne, and salt, and mix really well. Then, mix in the lentils and 1/2 -1 cup of water or non-dairy milk.

Bring to a good simmer. Depending on the consistency of the dal that you like, you can add in more water or non-dairy milk. Simmer for 5 minutes or so over medium heat, and then switch off the heat. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more heat or more garam masala as you like Make the chana saag: Combine the spinach, chickpeas, Kashmiri garam masala, curry leaves, and non-dairy yogurt into the remaining base do pyaza sauce in the skillet. Add 1/2 cup of non-dairy milk or water and mix in. Cook this over medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the spinach is cooked down.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor, and then switch off the heat. You can cook it a bit longer, if your spinach is not done it. It depends on your skillet and how frozen your spinach was to begin with. Make the rice: In a saucepan, add 1 teaspoon oil over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds , cardamom pods and cloves and cook them for 2 minutes or longer, until the cumin seeds are very fragrant and dark brown.

Add the washed rice and toast for a few seconds, then add in the water and salt and mix in. Partially cover the pan, and bring the rice mixture to a boil. Once the water is boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover completely with a lid, and let this cook for about 10 minutes.

Mix in the peas. If your rice is almost done, then you can cook for another 1 or 2 minutes and then switch off heat. If it's still watery, then cook for another 3-4 minutes or so, covered, over low heat. Fluff the rice after a few mins and serve.

Make ahead instructions in notes. Store refrigerated for upto 3 days Notes This menu is naturally dairy-free and soy-free. To make it nut-free, choose a nut-free non-dairy yogurt. For a gluten-free option, simply use gluten-free naan or flatbread. Pair these dishes with some flatbread, naan, or pita bread. Just warm those up when you’re ready to serve, and brush some vegan butter on them and sprinkle some chopped cilantro on the bread and over each of these dishes for a beautiful presentation. Drizzle some non-dairy cream, cashew cream, or thinned out non-dairy yogurt over the lentils and the chana saag. Serve it with mango chutney or tomato chutney, raita dip or an Indian pickle. I usually serve an Indian green or red chili pickle on the side. To make the raita dip, take 1 cup of unsweetened, non-dairy yogurt and add 1/4 cup or more water to thin it out . Mix 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin, and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne in, and sprinkle some chopped cilantro over it. You can also add in some shredded cucumber, if you like. Usually there is a side salad served with an Indian feast, as well, which is just sliced up or chopped up onion, tomato, radishes, and cucumber or other crunchy veggies of your choice. Add it on your table, and your feast is ready! Make-ahead directions: You can make the sauce ahead and then make the 3 dishes the day-off. Or, you can make all 3 dishes and refrigerate them for upto 3 days in containers that can go into the oven. or freeze them in closed containers.

Reheat: On the day of my Diwali party, reheat them all in the oven at about 310° F (155° C) to heat up for 15 to 20 minutes(350 deg F(180c) if frozen).

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To saute.

whole spices – Cumin seeds, bay leaves, green and black cardamom pods, cloves, and curry leaves are the first flavor layer in these dishes. You won’t use them all in each one.

aromatics – This is your second layer of flavor, coming from onion, garlic, ginger, and green chilis.

ground spices – Coriander, Garam Masala, fenugreek, Kashmiri chili powder, cayenne, and Kashmiri garam masala, are the finishing flavor layer for these various dishes.

tomato puree – For the base sauce (do pyaza) and for the gobi mutter (cauliflower and peas).

non-dairy yogurt – Adds creaminess to the base sauce, dal, and chana saag. For a nut-free menu, use nut-free non-dairy yogurt.

veggies – This Diwali party menu has plenty of veggies! The gobi mutter stars cauliflower and peas and the chana saag is packed with spinach.

coconut milk – To add creaminess to the cauliflower curry.

lentils – The base for the dal.

non-dairy milk – Adds moisture and creaminess to the dal and the chana saag.

chickpeas – The base for the chana saag.

rice – Make sure to rinse your rice before using for the best texture. It really does make a difference!

Tips

Don’t feel like you have to make each dish separately. The onions take a long time to cook down, so start the cauliflower and peas while those cook. While one dish finishes cooking, start on the next, so you’re making the most of your downtime.

When toasting spices or cooking the aromatics on high heat, make sure to stir frequently, so nothing burns.

How to Make a Vegan Diwali Feast with Step pictures

Make the base sauce first.

Using a very large skillet, add the oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook until the cumin seeds are very fragrant and they have changed color significantly. They should darken to a dark brown. Then, mix in the bay leaves and add the onion and green chili and sprinkle in the salt. Mix in and continue to cook until the onions are golden brown, adding splashes of water in between, if the onions are starting to dry out. Or you can also add a few drops of oil here and there.

This will all take anywhere from 17 to 20 minutes, so make sure you stir occasionally, so that they don’t scorch. The time it takes will depend on the skillet that you’re using. This is the most time-consuming step, but it’s important for the sauce to get that right flavor. You really need some golden, caramelized onions.

Once the onions have caramelized, mix in the tomato puree, ginger-garlic paste, and the spices. Then, mix in non-dairy yogurt, reduce the heat to medium, and continue to cook for another three to four minutes, stirring occasionally, then set the base sauce aside.

You can cook some of the other parts of this Diwali menu on your other burners while the onion sauce cooks, so start with the cauliflower and peas.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, then add the cauliflower florets. Mix all the spices and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl, and sprinkle them all over the cauliflower, tossing well to coat.





Continue to cook, uncovered, for about three minutes or until the cauliflower is starting to get a bit golden on some of the edges, then cover with the lid and continue to cook, opening the lid every two to three minutes to stir and flip the cauliflower. Do this until the cauliflower is tender-crisp to preference. You want the cauliflower to get some nice golden brown edges and also cook and steam at the same time to get tender-crisp.

Once the cauliflower is done cooking, add 1/3 of your base sauce that you cooked earlier into the cauliflower, add the four ounces tomato puree, the coconut milk, peas, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and mix really well. Cover with the lid and cook for two minutes to just bring the sauce to a boil. You don’t want to cook the cauliflower too much in the sauce to make it too soft. You want the cauliflower to still have shape and bite.

Cook for a few mins longer only if the cauliflower isn’t cooked to preference. Switch off the heat and set it aside. There’s going to be ambient heat in the skillet, even after removing the pan from the stove, so account for that in your cooking time.

Now, make the brown lentil dal (malka do pyaaza)

Add 1/2 teaspoon oil to another skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the black cardamom and cook for about 15 seconds or so, then add in 1/3 of the base do pyaza sauce that you made earlier. Add the non-dairy yogurt, cayenne, and salt, and mix really well. Then, mix in the cooked lentils and the 1/2 cup of non-dairy milk or water.

Bring to a good simmer. Depending on the consistency of the dal that you like, you can add in more water or non-dairy milk. Simmer for five minutes or so over medium heat, and then switch off the heat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more heat if you like. If you want to add more spice, then you can add in some more garam masala or chana masala spice blend, based on whatever flavor profile that you like.

Make the chana saag.

Combine the spinach, chickpeas, Kashmiri garam masala, curry leaves, and non-dairy yogurt into the remaining do pyaza sauce in the skillet. Add 1/2 cup of non-dairy milk or water and mix in. Cook this over medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the spinach is cooked down.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor, and then switch off the heat. You can cook it a bit longer, if your spinach is not done it. It depends on your skillet and how frozen your spinach was to begin with.

Make the rice while that cooks.

In a saucepan, add the oil over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds, cloves and cardamom pods and cook them for two minutes or longer, until the cumin seeds are very fragrant and dark brown.

Add the washed rice and toast for a few seconds, then add in the water and salt and mix in. Partially cover the pan, and bring the rice mixture to a boil. Once the water is boiling, reduce the heat to low, cover completely with a lid, and let this cook for about 10 minutes.

Mix in the peas. If your rice is almost done, then you can cook for another one or two minutes and then switch off heat. If it’s still watery, then cook for another 3-4 minutes or so, covered, over low heat

