For busy weeknights pick any of these Lazy Vegan Recipes to get a simple breakfast, lunch, or dinner on the table in no time! These easy plant-based meals are perfect for beginners and seasoned chefs alike. Also included: One pot and one skillet recipes as well as Instant Pot recipe ideas.

Get a meal on the table in no time with these Lazy Vegan Recipes

Even if you’re one of those people who truly love to cook, you simply don’t always have the time or energy to spend hours in the kitchen. When you’re pressed for time around meal o’clock and energy is low, these Lazy Vegan Recipes will come to the rescue! They’re my go-to easy meals when life is busy and I just don’t feel like spending much time in the kitchen.

Super quick prep times and off-hands preparation make these recipes lifesavers. I have a good mix of breakfast casseroles, make-ahead breakfasts, light lunches, and set-and-forget dinners. Most of these are one-pot or one-skillet meals so clean-up will also be lower. Trust me, making any of these easier than pondering over that take-out menu!

These super-simple vegan meals can be prepped in 10-15 minutes, with minimal fuss.

Breakfast

Tofu Bhurji Vegan Bhurji Tofu Bhurji - Vegan Bhurji or Akoori . Indian Scrambled eggs. Tofu scrambled with onion, tomato, cilantro and cumin for a delicious Eggless Bhurji Scramble Breakfast. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Recipe.Can be soyfree with chickpea flour tofu

Lemon Poppy Seed Vegan Baked Oatmeal For a Vegan Baked Oatmeal Recipe that tastes like a lemon and poppy seed muffin, look no further than this gluten-free and vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Oatmeal.

Chickpea Flour Scramble Breakfast Recipe Easy peppery Chickpea flour Scramble. Soy-free Breakfast Scramble. Make with lentil flour or lentil batter for variation. Vegan Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe. When doubling the recipe, use a tbsp or so less water.





Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal Vegan Vegan Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal! 7 Ingredient Warm Spiced Banana Baked Oatmeal for breakfast or snack. Oilfree Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Can be nut-free. Makes 9 by 9 inch pan

Mango Overnight Oats with Turmeric and Chia Seeds Mango Overnight Oats with Turmeric and Chia Seeds. Golden Overnight Oats with toasted oatmeal. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe.

Vegan Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal This easy Vegan Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal features a layer of baked oatmeal with crunchy nuts, chia seeds, and warming spices topped with delicious homemade apple pie filling. Plenty of cinnamon, and some maple syrup for sweetness - this baked oatmeal is perfect for a cozy morning

Lunch

Mushroom Stroganoff This Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff recipe is packed with earthy flavor and umami from mushrooms and so creamy you won't believe it's dairy-free. Made in just 1 skillet! Paired with pasta or mashed potatoes, it's the ultimate vegan comfort food.

Spicy Avocado Chickpea Salad Sandwich Easy Smashed Avocado Chickpea Salad sandwich spiced with cumin and cayenne. Serve over soft fresh bread layered with greens and juicy tomatoes.

Skillet Enchiladas with Soy Curls Everyone will love these unconventional vegan skillet enchiladas made in one skillet with soy curls, black beans, sauteed veggies, queso, and crunchy tortilla chips. Garnish with your favorite Mexican toppings like cilantro, vegan shredded cheese, and avocado. A great recipe for 5 de Mayo

Chickpea Tahini Salad Sandwich Amazing Chickpea Tahini Salad Sandwich. Summery, crunchy and refreshing Chickpea Salad with pecans, celery, onion, tahini and shawarma spice! Serve in lettuce wraps or sandwiches. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be made nut-free Gluten-free

One Pot Peanut Sauce Noodles One pot peanut sauce noodles, Ready in 20 minutes! Brown Rice Noodles, Veggies, Peanut or Almond Butter, spices, flavors, boil and done. Easy Vegan Gluten-free Oil-free Quick Weeknight Dinner Recipe

Vegan Potato Soup This thick, hearty Vegan Potato Soup is quick and easy to make using simple ingredients and very budget-friendly too. Enjoy it chunky as is, puree it until smooth and/ or get all fancy with toppings.

1 Pot Lentil Tortilla Soup (Instant Pot or Saucepan) Easy Tortilla Soup with Red lentils. 1 Pot 30 minutes! Add veggies of choice, garnish with tortilla chips or avocado. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. To double, double everything except water. Start with a bit less than double water/liquid.

Dinners

Instant Pot Kitchari Learn how to make Kitchari in your Instant Pot - a traditional ayurvedic recipe for basmati rice with red lentils that is easy to digest, packed with fiber and warming spices! Perfect for the cold season.

French Onion Skillet Lasagna Vegan French Onion Skillet Lasagna – that's sweet and savory caramelized onion, spinach, and vegan bechamel cooked on the stove alongside lasagna sheet pasta! No baking required! An easy one-skillet dinner your family will love!

Vegan Black Bean Soup This easy Vegan Black Bean Soup made from dried soaked black beans is a delicious plant-based Instant Pot meal that is perfect for feeding a crowd on a budget.

Chickpeas in Turmeric Peanut Butter Curry Recipe 1 Pot Chickpeas in Turmeric Peanut Butter Curry. Easy Nut Butter Curry with Summer veggies and Chickpeas. Serve over rice or cooked grains. Vegan Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe

Baked Veggie Curry Casserole Up your weeknight dinner casserole with this easy vegan vegetable curry casserole loaded with Indian spices and creamy tomato gravy! All in 1 dish!

Vegan Red Lentil Sweet Potato Curry This creamy Thai inspired Vegan Red Lentil Sweet Potato Curry features healthy coconut milk and plenty of veggies. It's all made in just one pot, gluten-free and perfect as a quick weeknight dinner!

Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried Rice This Vegan Instant Pot Teriyaki Fried rice is packed with colorful veggies, sesame seeds and a sweet and salty teriyaki sauce. It makes a delicious Asian one-pot dinner! An easy Japanese restaurant-style fried rice that is ready in 20 minutes making it family-friendly for busy weeknight dinners.

I hope to have helped all you people who are wondering what on earth to make for breakfast, lunch, and dinner this week. If you’re still looking, check out my Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners and these Easy Plant-Based Recipes.