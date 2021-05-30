For busy weeknights pick any of these Lazy Vegan Recipes to get a simple breakfast, lunch, or dinner on the table in no time! These easy plant-based meals are perfect for beginners and seasoned chefs alike. Also included: One pot and one skillet recipes as well as Instant Pot recipe ideas.
Get a meal on the table in no time with these Lazy Vegan Recipes
Even if you’re one of those people who truly love to cook, you simply don’t always have the time or energy to spend hours in the kitchen. When you’re pressed for time around meal o’clock and energy is low, these Lazy Vegan Recipes will come to the rescue! They’re my go-to easy meals when life is busy and I just don’t feel like spending much time in the kitchen.
Super quick prep times and off-hands preparation make these recipes lifesavers. I have a good mix of breakfast casseroles, make-ahead breakfasts, light lunches, and set-and-forget dinners. Most of these are one-pot or one-skillet meals so clean-up will also be lower. Trust me, making any of these easier than pondering over that take-out menu!
These super-simple vegan meals can be prepped in 10-15 minutes, with minimal fuss.
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinners
I hope to have helped all you people who are wondering what on earth to make for breakfast, lunch, and dinner this week. If you’re still looking, check out my Easy Vegan Recipes for Beginners and these Easy Plant-Based Recipes.
Comments
Sally saysMay 30, 2021 at 5:38 pm
*****
What a varied and resourceful collection.. thank you. Although ‘lazy’ and Vegan Richa don’t belong in the same sentence ☺️😉
Richa saysMay 31, 2021 at 9:20 pm
Thanks!