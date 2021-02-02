Savory Chickpea Flour Waffles – Pakora Waffles

Pakora Waffles! Chickpea Flour Waffles are a fun savory vegan breakfast treat or snack! Pakora’s are a staple at most Indian restaurants and now you can have them for breakfast – unfried! Gluten-free too!

So it was definitely time for me to come up with another creative savory use for a waffle iron. Enter Pakora Waffles.

What are Pakoras?

Pakora is a spiced fritter originating from the Indian subcontinent, often sold by street vendors and consisting of vegetables such as potatoes and onions, coated in spiced gram flour and then deep-fried.

These waffles are a fun play on the popular Indian snack. Light crispy waffles made with chickpea flour with plenty of veggie goodness and spices in them!

Is gram flour the same as chickpea flour?

Besan (gram flour) and Chickpea flour are not the same! Besan or gram flour is a flour of chana dal or split brown chickpeas. Chickpea flour or garbanzo flour is ground up white chickpeas. Similar flavors, but not the same flour. Besan is Brown Chickpea flour, is finer and milder flavor. Garbanzo bean flour (white Chickpea flour) is coarse, dryer, more bitter flavored and needs more moisture. Read this blog post for differences and where to use which flour.

Print Recipe Pakora Waffles - Savory Chickpea Flour Waffles Pakora Chickpea Flour Waffles are a fun savory vegan breakfast treat or snack! Pakora's are a staple at most Indian restaurants and now you can have them for breakfast - unfried! Gluten-free too! Soyfree Nutfree. Makes 8-9 mini waffles or 4-5 regular size Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 3 Calories: 208 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients ½ cup finely chopped cauliflower

½ cup chopped bell pepper

¾ cup finely chopped onion

1 hot green chili finely chopped

½ inch of fresh ginger minced

¼ cup Or more cilantro chopped

⅛ tsp carom(ajwain) seeds or cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp cayenne or red Indian chili powder

½ tsp salt

2 Tbsp rice flour or use fine semolina flour

1 cup chickpea flour or use 1 cup +2 tbsp besan

1/8 tsp baking soda

1 cup water

oil as needed Instructions Chop all of your vegetables and add them to a bowl. Or use a food processor to make a coarsely chopped mixture

Add the rice flour, chickpea flour, salt, spices, cilantro, baking soda and mix everything well.

Add in 1 cup of water to the mixture, stir well until combined. Add more water if needed - I need just about 1Tbsp more water when I make this, it really just depends on the amount of moisture leaking from your vegetables as well as the chickpea flour you use.

Let this mixture sit for 5 minutes before starting to make your waffles.

Oil and preheat your waffle maker - I usually drizzle some oil onto my waffle iron since I like my waffles to get nice and crispy and brown.

Pour and spread the thick batter on your waffle maker, spread evenly with a spatula. keep the batter amount to a medium thick layer for crispy waffles. Too thick will take long to cook and soften faster

Drizzle a few drops of oil on the top as well before closing the lid.

Cook until golden brown and crisp, to preference.

The waffle maker timer for my iron is pretty short, you may have to experiment to see what’s best for yours. Just make sure you cook it to a golden crisp brown to ensure the vegetables are fully cooked and the waffles get crispy.

Remove the waffle from the waffle maker, repeat for all of the batter.

These waffles are served best when they are warm and crispy, they will soften a bit as they cool off after about 30 mins or so. Serve with ketchup, salsa, chutney or other dressings of choice. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Pakora Waffles - Savory Chickpea Flour Waffles Amount Per Serving Calories 208 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 523mg 23% Potassium 519mg 15% Carbohydrates 35g 12% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 844IU 17% Vitamin C 45mg 55% Calcium 37mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for Chickpea Flour Waffles:

Chickpea flour is the base of our waffle batter. It’s the flour of white chickpeas and is labeled as chickpea flour or garbanzo flour. You can also use besan, you will need a few tbsp more flour

is the base of our waffle batter. It’s the flour of white chickpeas and is labeled as chickpea flour or garbanzo flour. You can also use besan, you will need a few tbsp more flour Rice flour makes these extra fluffy, light and crispy on the outside. If you can’t find rice flour in your local supermarket, try a shop where they sell Indian or Asian food. They’ll probably have it.

Veggies: your typical veggie pakora add-ins like cauliflower, bell pepper, onion, green chili, fresh ginger, and cilantro.

Spices: cumin seeds, turmeric, cayenne or red Indian chili powder, and obviously salt

water

Tips & Substitutions:

Like other types of flour, chickpea flour and besan should be stored in a sealed container in a cool place. It stays fresh for up to 6 months, and longer if refrigerated.

I usually drizzle some oil onto my waffle iron since I like my waffles to get nice and crispy and brown just like pakora fritters

These waffles are served best when they are warm and crispy, they will soften a bit as they cool off after about 30 mins or so.

How to make Savory Chickpea Flour Waffles:

Chop all of your vegetables and add them to a bowl. Add the rice flour, chickpea flour, salt, spices, cilantro, baking soda and mix everything well.

Add in 1 cup of water to the mixture, stir well until combined and more water if needed. I need just about 1Tbsp more water when I make this, it really just depends on the amount of moisture leaking from your vegetables as well as the chickpea flour you use.

Let this mixture sit for 5 minutes before starting to make your waffles.

Oil and preheat your waffle maker. Pour and spread the thick batter on your waffle maker, spread evenly with a spatula.

Drizzle a few drops of oil on the top as well before closing the lid. Cook until golden brown and crisp, to preference.

Tip: The waffle maker timer for my iron is pretty short, you may have to experiment to see what’s best for yours. Just make sure you cook it to a golden crisp brown to ensure the vegetables are fully cooked and the waffles get crispy.

Remove the waffle from the waffle maker, repeat for all of the batter.

Serve with ketchup, salsa, chutney or other dressings of choice.

CAN I MAKE CHICKPEA FLOUR AT HOME?

Yes! If you have a high-speed blender, blend dry chickpeas until a preferred fine consistency. Blend chana dal to make besan. It might not be as fine as store-bought.