This deliciously creamy and rich Vegan Peanut Stew makes for a warm and comforting weeknight meal that’s super easy to make using just One Pot. Gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, oil-free option and plant-based!

Today we are gonna stir some peanut butter into a kidney bean stew and trust me, you will love it! Enter – Vegan Peanut Stew!

I know peanut butter and kidney beans might sound like a strange combination but you have to trust me when I say it’s amazing. If this is the first time you ever make a peanut-based stew or curry, you’re in for a delicious treat.

This unique peanut, tomato, and coconut milk-based stew is so incredibly flavorful, super comforting, and is truly a hug in a bowl. The nutty peanut flavor lends itself beautifully to the creamy sweet kidney beans and served over some rice, this hearty vegan stew surely makes for a nutritious meal perfect for weeknights.

Why this Peanut Stew will be your new One Pot weeknight dinner fave:

While most peanut stews out there are more West African-inspired dishes, made with chicken, I am adding kidney beans to this dish to make it vegan and plant-based, but I promise you won’t even miss the meat. You’re going to fall in love with this rich and flavorful peanut stew!

This is the kind of vegan comfort food that is perfect for a cozy night in, curled up on the couch under a big soft blanket.

Another thing I truly love about this vegan kidney bean stew recipe is that it is extremely easy to make using just one pot, so next to no dishes! It is also packed full of healthy ingredients like bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, and protein-packed kidney beans. We should all eat more of those!

The combination of natural peanut butter and coconut milk lends this stew a creaminess that you will LOVE and that really brings out the exciting flavors we incorporate.

Ingredients for making Vegan Kidney Bean Peanut Stew:

Peanut Butter – used as a thickener and for flavor, it lends this stew a creamy richness that seems almost decadent. I use smooth peanut butter for this recipe. If you don’t mind the chunks, you can use chunky. You can also use almond butter or use sunbutter to keep it nut-free

– used as a thickener and for flavor, it lends this stew a creamy richness that seems almost decadent. I use smooth peanut butter for this recipe. If you don’t mind the chunks, you can use chunky. You can also use almond butter or use sunbutter to keep it nut-free Kidney Beans – canned, or soaked and cooked. Make sure to rinse and drain them well if using canned. Or use other beans of choice

– canned, or soaked and cooked. Make sure to rinse and drain them well if using canned. Or use other beans of choice Spices – chilli powder for some heat, and Indian curry powder for that mild warming flavor. You can use, garam masala, Jamaican curry powder, berbere or Baharat instead (all of these blends can be made at home and the recipes are in my second book). This stew is mildly spiced, but if you want a bit more kick, add more chili and/or some red pepper flakes.

– chilli powder for some heat, and Indian curry powder for that mild warming flavor. You can use, garam masala, Jamaican curry powder, berbere or Baharat instead (all of these blends can be made at home and the recipes are in my second book). This stew is mildly spiced, but if you want a bit more kick, add more chili and/or some red pepper flakes. Herbs – oregano and thyme – use more or less according to your taste.

Vegetables – carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, and diced tomatoes. You can add other veggies – see tips section.

Coconut milk – opt for full-fat for the ultimate creaminess.

Tips and substitutions for making kidney bean peanut stew:

To take this stew into an African direction, you can add more peanut butter and maybe a splash more broth, should your gravy become too thick. Also add a scotch bonnet pepper.

For a fall/winter version, you could also add in some diced roasted leftover sweet potatoes or squash, if you have any.

Toss in some spinach, swiss chard, or even kale or fresh chopped collard greens for extra flavor, color and superpower phytonutrients.

Broth can be used instead of oil when sauteing the onions for an oil-free stew.

African-Style Peanut Stews usually get topped off with a generous sprinkle of fresh cilantro and some chopped peanuts and you can go that way for sure. For my creation, I also like to add a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Something about that hint of sour really helps cut through the richness and it goes so well with the savory tomato and sweet nutty taste of the peanut butter.

How to make One-Pot Vegan Peanut Stew with Kidney Beans:

Heat oil or broth in a skillet over medium heat, add onion and sautee them until golden.

Add all the spices and herbs and stir into the onions for few seconds. Add in the peanut butter and mix it in.

Now, add in the diced tomatoes and veggies and mix in, letting everything come to a simmer.

Add the coconut milk, rinsed and drained kidney beans, salt, sugar and water and mix well.

Cover and cook for 13-15 minutes or until the veggies are cooked to preference. I like to add some broccoli halfway through the cooking time. I add them in a bit later so that they don’t lose their color and I also do not mind it being a bit on the crunchy side. Add it in earlier if you want yours fully cooked, or break it into even smaller florets.

Taste and add more salt or sugar to taste. Garnish with cilantro and lime juice.

How to Store Vegan Peanut Stew

This recipe holds up extremely really well both in the refrigerator or freezer. You can refrigerate this peanut stew for up to 3 days or freeze it for up to a month!

What to serve with this vegan kidney bean stew:

This peanut stew tastes amazing as is but I love serving it with a side of garlic bread, gluten-free naan, chickpea flatbread, cauliflower flatbread, rice or cooked grains. You could serve it with cauliflower rice to cut down on the carbs.

More Vegan One-Pot Recipes from the blog: