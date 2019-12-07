Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Mushroom Sauce – No Oil Option

By 28 Comments

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce. This Mushroom wine sauce is flexible and versatile and great to serve as side with pasta, roasted veggies, mashed veggies and more. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Nut-free option.  Jump to Recipe

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce in a cast iron skillet

A flavorful sauce as a side elevates comfort dishes to a new level. This Creamy Mushroom sauce with caramelized mushrooms, herbs, wine, and creamy base is versatile and delicious!

Serve the sauce over cauliflower steaks, with pasta, roasted veggies, over mashed veggies, veggie meatloafs or burgers, grilled portobello mushroom, bowls and more. Change up the herbs, add more wine and less non dairy cream, adjust away to your preference!

Vegan Mushroom Sauce with Cauliflower Steak on a white plat

Ingredients for Vegan Mushroom Sauce

  • Oil or broth to saute
  • mushroom, garlic and onion make up the bulk
  • dried herbs such as rosemary and thyme or use fresh herbs
  • white wine for amazing flavor. Use broth as a substitute
  • prepared mustard deepens the wine and cheesy flavor
  • non dairy cream or a mix of broth and non dairy cream for the sauce. Use cashew milk, blended up silken tofu or other cream option

How to make Creamy Vegan Mushroom sauce

Heat oil or broth in a skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced mushrooms and Coos until golden. 5 o 8 mins.

Add garlic and onion and cook for a minute. Add the herbs, salt and pepper and mix in.

Ingredients for our Vegan Mushroom Sauce in white bowls

Mushrooms in a cast iron skillet

Add the wine and mix in and bring to a boil. Add mustard and mix in.

Mushrooms and wine in a cast iron skillet

Add non dairy cream of choice and mix in. You can use half water and half non dairy cream for less creeamy mushroom sauce. Bring to a boil. Taste and adjust flavor. Adjust consistency with veggie broth if needed. Garnish with fresh herbs.

Mushroom Wine Sauce in a cast iron skillet

Variations:

Use a mix of half broth or more wine and half non dairy cream for a less creamy sauce. Add 1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp broth and add to the sauce to thicken if needed

Add 2 tsp vegan worchestershire sauce for flavor variation.

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce in a black skillet

More Holiday sides

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce in a black skillet

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce in a cast iron skillet
Print Recipe
5 from 7 votes

Vegan Mushroom Sauce (Oilfree Creamy Mushroom Wine Sauce)

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce. This Oil-free Mushroom wine sauce is flexible and versatile and great to serve as side with pasta, roasted veggies, mashed veggies, lentil loafs and more. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Nut-free option

Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Side
Cuisine: American
Keyword: mushroom wine sauce
Servings: 4
Calories: 99.97kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp oil or 2 tbsp broth
  • 10 oz (283.5 g) mushrooms , thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves of garlic minced or crushed
  • 2 tbsp finely chopped onion or shallots
  • 1 tsp dried herbs such as rosemary and thyme or use 1-2 tbsp fresh
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • 1/2 cup (118.29 ml) white wine
  • 1 tsp mustard condiment, or use 1/4 tsp ground mustard + 1/2 tsp vinegar
  • 1 cup (236.59 ml) non dairy cream ,1/3 cup cashews blended with 1 cup water, or silken tofu cream (1/2 cup silken tofu blended with 1 cup water), or other non dairy cream or a thick nondairy milk such as oat milk

Instructions

  • Heat oil or broth in a skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced mushrooms and Coos until golden. 5 o 8 mins.
  • Add garlic and onion and cook for a minute. Add the herbs, salt and pepper and mix in.
  • Add the wine and mix in and bring to a boil. Add mustard and mix in
  • Add non dairy cream of choice and mix in. You can use half water and half non dairy cream for less creeamy mushroom sauce. Bring to a boil. Taste and adjust flavor. Adjust consistency with veggie broth if needed.
  • Garnish with fresh herbs and serve over cauliflower steaks, roasted veggies, mashed veggies, veggie meatloafs or burgers, grilled portobello mushrooms etc
    Store: Refrigerate for upto 4 days.

Notes

Variations:
Use a mix of half broth and half non dairy cream for a less creamy sauce. Add 1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp broth and add to the sauce to thicken if needed
Add 2 tsp vegan worchestershire sauce for flavor variation.
Nutrition is for 1 serve

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Mushroom Sauce (Oilfree Creamy Mushroom Wine Sauce)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 99.97 Calories from Fat 44
% Daily Value*
Fat 4.84g7%
Saturated Fat 0.74g5%
Sodium 166.13mg7%
Potassium 308.91mg9%
Carbohydrates 6.85g2%
Fiber 1.06g4%
Sugar 2.41g3%
Protein 3.94g8%
Vitamin C 2.56mg3%
Calcium 9.75mg1%
Iron 0.97mg5%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online!

Comments

  1. This looks very good, and I can’t wait to try it. So many excellent VR recipes.

    I have one quibble though: that is not a correct use of a cast iron skillet. The natural nonstick coating (AKA “Seasoning”) will come off when you use it this way. I know it makes a good-looking photograph, but better to use stainless for this one.

    Reply

    • Mark: Richa can use her skillet however she likes and there is nothing wrong with using it for a recipe like this. People like you are bloody insufferable. Go spew your ignorant mansplaining nonsense somewhere else.

      Reply

      • Ah. Yes. I will do that. No more Vegan Richa for me. No need to thank me. I’m doing it for my well-being, not yours.

        Reply

        • I hope you don’t give that much power to one silly person. There are ride, insecure people all over the Internet. 😀

          Reply

      • Didn’t need to respond so rudely Circe. I think he was just trying to be helpful. I know many a cast iron enthusiast that cringe at incorrect cooking techniques in this cookware.

        Reply

      • Jeez, it’s not as if she, or someone who would make her recipe, would leave the sauce in it for an extended time, right? A little bit of acidity from the wine isn’t going to damage a well-seasoned cast iron pan. Chill, Circe!

        Reply

    • Hi Mark, you can use any other skillet. I usually transfer the sauce and then wash the skillet with water and then season it. I think tomato based sauces are more corrosive. I use the iron skillet often, so it doesnt seem to be a problem, as the skillet keeps seasoning itself during the frequent searing, cooking.

      Reply

  3. 5 stars
    Excellent recipe – as always. Thank you, Richa. Also so sorry about the discourtesy shown here. I thought that Mark O made an entirely reasonable comment in a very reasonable way. And Richa responded to him in the same polite manner.
    There was no reason for Circe to jump down his throat. He was not insufferable at all.

    Reply

  4. Haven’t made this yet, but while I was reading this recipe, I was struck by gratitude that you so often give alternatives for people who have allergies. Thank you, Richa!

    Reply

    • Thank you! People come from various dietary situations. I myself appreciate when people I visit or others adjust for me. The simple gestures like food or giving me a seat(i have balance issues) are the ones i always remember.

      Reply

  6. What a great looking recipe! I love that you give options for how to make “non-dairy cream,” as well as some ideas for how to serve this sauce. I’m looking forward to trying it and will review afterwards.

    Reply

  7. 5 stars
    Hi Richa – I made this tonight serving it over roasted cauliflower. We both loved it and I will put it into rotation. It is a great way to get mushrooms into my partner! Thank you so much! Delicious!

    Reply

  8. 5 stars
    Hello, I made this sauce as a base for my vegan stroganoff. Delicious!!! I used to use red wine, years ago, when I made beef stroganoff. Since I’ve become vegan I haven’t made stroganoff. When I saw this sauce with white wine had to give it a shot. Turned out beautifully. Thank you for the inspiration.
    Trina

    Reply

  9. 5 stars
    Muy buena la receta, la preparé para acompañar unos filetes de seitán y quedaron muy ricos. Muchas gracias por compartir, me encantan todas tus recetas.

    Reply

  10. 5 stars
    I made this tonight! So good! I made some pearled barley and roasted come cauliflower and put this sauce over the top- I added some chopped tomatoes at the end for color- turned out great thank you!

    Reply

  11. This is some seriously good sauce! Just took my first mouthful over roasted cauliflower. Thank you once again for sharing a fabulous recipe Richa.

    Reply

