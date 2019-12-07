Vegan Mushroom Sauce – No Oil Option

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce. This Mushroom wine sauce is flexible and versatile and great to serve as side with pasta, roasted veggies, mashed veggies and more. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Nut-free option. Jump to Recipe

A flavorful sauce as a side elevates comfort dishes to a new level. This Creamy Mushroom sauce with caramelized mushrooms, herbs, wine, and creamy base is versatile and delicious!

Serve the sauce over cauliflower steaks, with pasta, roasted veggies, over mashed veggies, veggie meatloafs or burgers, grilled portobello mushroom, bowls and more. Change up the herbs, add more wine and less non dairy cream, adjust away to your preference!

Ingredients for Vegan Mushroom Sauce

Oil or broth to saute

mushroom, garlic and onion make up the bulk

dried herbs such as rosemary and thyme or use fresh herbs

white wine for amazing flavor. Use broth as a substitute

prepared mustard deepens the wine and cheesy flavor

non dairy cream or a mix of broth and non dairy cream for the sauce. Use cashew milk, blended up silken tofu or other cream option

How to make Creamy Vegan Mushroom sauce

Heat oil or broth in a skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced mushrooms and Coos until golden. 5 o 8 mins.

Add garlic and onion and cook for a minute. Add the herbs, salt and pepper and mix in.

Add the wine and mix in and bring to a boil. Add mustard and mix in.

Add non dairy cream of choice and mix in. You can use half water and half non dairy cream for less creeamy mushroom sauce. Bring to a boil. Taste and adjust flavor. Adjust consistency with veggie broth if needed. Garnish with fresh herbs.

Variations:

Use a mix of half broth or more wine and half non dairy cream for a less creamy sauce. Add 1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp broth and add to the sauce to thicken if needed

Add 2 tsp vegan worchestershire sauce for flavor variation.

