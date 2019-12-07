Vegan Mushroom Sauce – No Oil Option

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce. This Mushroom wine sauce is flexible and versatile and great to serve as side with pasta, roasted veggies, mashed veggies and more. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Nut-free option. Jump to Recipe
A flavorful sauce as a side elevates comfort dishes to a new level. This Creamy Mushroom sauce with caramelized mushrooms, herbs, wine, and creamy base is versatile and delicious!
Serve the sauce over cauliflower steaks, with pasta, roasted veggies, over mashed veggies, veggie meatloafs or burgers, grilled portobello mushroom, bowls and more. Change up the herbs, add more wine and less non dairy cream, adjust away to your preference!
Ingredients for Vegan Mushroom Sauce
- Oil or broth to saute
- mushroom, garlic and onion make up the bulk
- dried herbs such as rosemary and thyme or use fresh herbs
- white wine for amazing flavor. Use broth as a substitute
- prepared mustard deepens the wine and cheesy flavor
- non dairy cream or a mix of broth and non dairy cream for the sauce. Use cashew milk, blended up silken tofu or other cream option
How to make Creamy Vegan Mushroom sauce
Heat oil or broth in a skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced mushrooms and Coos until golden. 5 o 8 mins.
Add garlic and onion and cook for a minute. Add the herbs, salt and pepper and mix in.
Add the wine and mix in and bring to a boil. Add mustard and mix in.
Add non dairy cream of choice and mix in. You can use half water and half non dairy cream for less creeamy mushroom sauce. Bring to a boil. Taste and adjust flavor. Adjust consistency with veggie broth if needed. Garnish with fresh herbs.
Variations:
Use a mix of half broth or more wine and half non dairy cream for a less creamy sauce. Add 1 tsp cornstarch mixed with 2 tbsp broth and add to the sauce to thicken if needed
Add 2 tsp vegan worchestershire sauce for flavor variation.
Vegan Mushroom Sauce (Oilfree Creamy Mushroom Wine Sauce)
Ingredients
- 1 tsp oil or 2 tbsp broth
- 10 oz (283.5 g) mushrooms , thinly sliced
- 3 cloves of garlic minced or crushed
- 2 tbsp finely chopped onion or shallots
- 1 tsp dried herbs such as rosemary and thyme or use 1-2 tbsp fresh
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 cup (118.29 ml) white wine
- 1 tsp mustard condiment, or use 1/4 tsp ground mustard + 1/2 tsp vinegar
- 1 cup (236.59 ml) non dairy cream ,1/3 cup cashews blended with 1 cup water, or silken tofu cream (1/2 cup silken tofu blended with 1 cup water), or other non dairy cream or a thick nondairy milk such as oat milk
Instructions
- Heat oil or broth in a skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced mushrooms and Coos until golden. 5 o 8 mins.
- Add garlic and onion and cook for a minute. Add the herbs, salt and pepper and mix in.
- Add the wine and mix in and bring to a boil. Add mustard and mix in
- Add non dairy cream of choice and mix in. You can use half water and half non dairy cream for less creeamy mushroom sauce. Bring to a boil. Taste and adjust flavor. Adjust consistency with veggie broth if needed.
- Garnish with fresh herbs and serve over cauliflower steaks, roasted veggies, mashed veggies, veggie meatloafs or burgers, grilled portobello mushrooms etcStore: Refrigerate for upto 4 days.
Notes
Nutrition
Comments
MarkO saysDecember 7, 2019 at 4:30 am
This looks very good, and I can’t wait to try it. So many excellent VR recipes.
I have one quibble though: that is not a correct use of a cast iron skillet. The natural nonstick coating (AKA “Seasoning”) will come off when you use it this way. I know it makes a good-looking photograph, but better to use stainless for this one.
Circe saysDecember 7, 2019 at 5:45 am
Mark: Richa can use her skillet however she likes and there is nothing wrong with using it for a recipe like this. People like you are bloody insufferable. Go spew your ignorant mansplaining nonsense somewhere else.
MarkO saysDecember 7, 2019 at 9:51 am
Ah. Yes. I will do that. No more Vegan Richa for me. No need to thank me. I’m doing it for my well-being, not yours.
Laura saysDecember 16, 2019 at 5:30 pm
I hope you don’t give that much power to one silly person. There are ride, insecure people all over the Internet. 😀
Gwendolyn Herst saysDecember 7, 2019 at 5:12 pm
Didn’t need to respond so rudely Circe. I think he was just trying to be helpful. I know many a cast iron enthusiast that cringe at incorrect cooking techniques in this cookware.
Adrienne saysDecember 7, 2019 at 7:37 pm
Jeez, it’s not as if she, or someone who would make her recipe, would leave the sauce in it for an extended time, right? A little bit of acidity from the wine isn’t going to damage a well-seasoned cast iron pan. Chill, Circe!
TG saysDecember 9, 2019 at 10:45 am
lol
You people are something else.
Richa saysDecember 7, 2019 at 9:58 am
Hi Mark, you can use any other skillet. I usually transfer the sauce and then wash the skillet with water and then season it. I think tomato based sauces are more corrosive. I use the iron skillet often, so it doesnt seem to be a problem, as the skillet keeps seasoning itself during the frequent searing, cooking.
Chana saysDecember 7, 2019 at 4:16 pm
When you say mustard is that mustard spice or the condiments?
Richa saysDecember 7, 2019 at 5:39 pm
the condiment. i’ll update the ingredient
Alex saysDecember 7, 2019 at 4:22 pm
Excellent recipe – as always. Thank you, Richa. Also so sorry about the discourtesy shown here. I thought that Mark O made an entirely reasonable comment in a very reasonable way. And Richa responded to him in the same polite manner.
There was no reason for Circe to jump down his throat. He was not insufferable at all.
Irene saysDecember 7, 2019 at 4:33 pm
Haven’t made this yet, but while I was reading this recipe, I was struck by gratitude that you so often give alternatives for people who have allergies. Thank you, Richa!
Richa saysDecember 7, 2019 at 6:23 pm
Thank you! People come from various dietary situations. I myself appreciate when people I visit or others adjust for me. The simple gestures like food or giving me a seat(i have balance issues) are the ones i always remember.
Susan saysDecember 8, 2019 at 3:38 am
This is a wonderful recipe. Use whatever skillets you have. And, please, don’t be rude to each other.
arj saysDecember 8, 2019 at 12:01 pm
What a great looking recipe! I love that you give options for how to make “non-dairy cream,” as well as some ideas for how to serve this sauce. I’m looking forward to trying it and will review afterwards.
Olwyn saysDecember 8, 2019 at 5:42 pm
Hi Richa – I made this tonight serving it over roasted cauliflower. We both loved it and I will put it into rotation. It is a great way to get mushrooms into my partner! Thank you so much! Delicious!
Richa saysDecember 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm
awesome!
Trina saysDecember 9, 2019 at 8:18 am
Hello, I made this sauce as a base for my vegan stroganoff. Delicious!!! I used to use red wine, years ago, when I made beef stroganoff. Since I’ve become vegan I haven’t made stroganoff. When I saw this sauce with white wine had to give it a shot. Turned out beautifully. Thank you for the inspiration.
Trina
Richa saysDecember 9, 2019 at 10:53 am
thanks
Kaly Fernandez saysDecember 9, 2019 at 3:12 pm
Muy buena la receta, la preparé para acompañar unos filetes de seitán y quedaron muy ricos. Muchas gracias por compartir, me encantan todas tus recetas.
Richa saysDecember 9, 2019 at 8:12 pm
Thanks
Cambria saysDecember 10, 2019 at 5:56 pm
I made this tonight! So good! I made some pearled barley and roasted come cauliflower and put this sauce over the top- I added some chopped tomatoes at the end for color- turned out great thank you!
Richa saysDecember 10, 2019 at 7:26 pm
Awesome!
Linda saysDecember 11, 2019 at 3:20 pm
This is some seriously good sauce! Just took my first mouthful over roasted cauliflower. Thank you once again for sharing a fabulous recipe Richa.
Richa saysDecember 11, 2019 at 4:01 pm
awesome! thanks!
Rachna Trehan saysDecember 12, 2019 at 11:12 pm
I think I’ll enjoy making it as much I loved reading and looking at the wonderful pics.
Rachna Trehan saysDecember 14, 2019 at 2:57 am
Made it today without wine. Was a blast with rice!! Thanks and keep adding more like this.
Richa saysDecember 14, 2019 at 12:22 pm
awesome!