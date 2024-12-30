This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.



What a year it has been!! Ups and downs personally and in the world, and so much more to come, extremes of everything, many changes on search and socials, sometimes so difficult to keep up, loads of recipes, I started making longer YouTube videos! I am still learning and hopefully making good content. I posted more regional Indian recipes, I tried to add more time to meet up with people and host friends and family.

Happy new year to all. May there be love, compassion, understanding, patience, kindness, healing, happiness, connections, less cruelty, less pain, less suffering in 2025.

For now, lets do a look back on what has been.

I did 110 posts in 2024, wowza thats a post every three days or so!

And so many of you made many of the recipes I put out there. I loved seeing your recreations and reviews and amazing ways you served them! Here are a few highlights that I made this year that were absolutely loved, and I sneaked in a few of my faves. 💜

Here are Your favorites!

Lentil Chickpea Stew with sun-dried tomato and italian herbs 5 from 37 votes This Red Lentil chickpea stew with italian herbs and sun-dried tomato, is a super easy, one-pan, meal! It makes a delicious, protein-packed weeknight meal with garlic bread or sourdough to dip, or serve it over pasta, baked potato, or roasted vegetables. View Recipe

Spicy Quinoa Casserole 5 from 17 votes This fluffy quinoa casserole is packed with amazing Indian spices, toothsome chickpeas, and lots of veggies. 1 Pan 1 Step dump and bake. No need to stand around to sauté. It comes together quickly and easily. Gluten-free, soyfree, Nutfree View Recipe

White Bean Stroganoff 5 from 39 votes Creamy, mushroom-packed bean stroganoff is a 30-minute, one pot meal that is packed with flavor! White beans go amazingly in the easy sauce and it makes for a hearty weeknight dinner with some sourdough or bakery bread or over pasta or mashed potatoes! View Recipe

Almond Butter Brownies 5 from 3 votes These super easy almond butter brownies have only 6 ingredients and taste incredibly decadent. Packed with rich chocolate, creamy almond butter, and maple syrup for sweetness, they are easy to make gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. View Recipe

General Tso’s Tofu 5 from 13 votes General Tso’s tofu is a super quick weeknight dinner! Crispy tofu in sticky, mildly-spicy sauce comes together in one pan and is just packed with amazing flavor. View Recipe

Baked Eggplant and Tofu in Peanut Sauce 5 from 9 votes Baked eggplant and tofu in a super quick and flavorful peanut sauce is a one-pan meal that is super versatile! You can easily make this recipe gluten-free, soy-free, and even nut-free! Serve with rice, quinoa, or as lettuce wraps. View Recipe

Sheet Pan Gochujang Bowl 5 from 9 votes A sheet pan gochujang bowl is an easy, flavor-packed way to use up leftover veggies. Tofu, Veggies, chickpeas are tossed in a delicious Gochujang marinade and baked!. Serve your gochujang bowls over rice, lettuce, or noodles. It’s such a versatile meal! Nut-free View Recipe

Spinach and Cheese Savory Scones 5 from 6 votes Spinach and cheese savory scones with Italian herbs and sun-dried tomato are crisp on the outside and buttery inside with no added oil! They’re the perfect addition to breakfast or brunch, served with gravy or soups, and they make a great snack, too. View Recipe

Punjabi Chole (North Indian Chickpea Curry) 5 from 11 votes Punjabi chole is a North Indian chickpea curry with a unique and delicious blend of flavors. In this Instant Pot Punjabi chole, the beans cook in the Instant Pot in the sauce until they melt in your mouth! Serve with rice, naan, or flatbread. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree View Recipe

Mongolian Chickpeas 5 from 13 votes Sticky-sweet-spicy Mongolian chickpeas is a one-pot meal that’s super versatile. Try this sauce with different plant-based proteins and dish it up over rice or quinoa. It makes great lettuce wraps, too! View Recipe

Marry Me Pasta (Vegan Marry Me Tofu-Chikin pasta) 5 from 6 votes Marry me pasta with a smoky, creamy sauce topped with seared, sliced tofu is an easy meal that is absolutely addictive. Everyday ingredients! Options for Soy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free . View Recipe

Lemon Garlic Butter Beans 5 from 12 votes Creamy Lemon Garlic butter beans with bright, lemony flavors are a super quick, 1-pan, 30 minute bean recipe. Serve it with rice, pasta, or crusty bread for an easy meal. View Recipe

My Faves!

Here are a few of my husbands faves and my faves based on the flavor profiles we loved, I loved the recipe development and the ones we repeated many times!

Rara Chicken Curry (North Indian Onion Pepper Fennel Curry 5 from 4 votes Rara chicken curry, a North Indian Smoky Onion Fennel Pepper Cardamom curry, that is absolutely bursting with amazing complex flavors! Prepare it as-is with tofu or use your protein of choice to make it your own! It is delicious served with flatbread, naan, or rice. View Recipe

Strawberry Mousse Cake 5 from 1 vote Make the most of strawberry season with this amazing strawberry mousse cake! It is jam packed with sweet-tart strawberries with a thick layer of rich strawberry mousse and strawberry compote on top. Gluten-free option View Recipe

Tofu Barra (Vegan Chicken Barra) North Indian Silky Onion Curry 5 from 12 votes This is a vegan version of chicken barra, a creamy chicken dish from North Indian Mughlai cuisine. You can find it in some restaurants in India, You’ve got to try making this for it unique flavor and texture. It has a creamy silky sauce made with crispy onion and cashews, the protein is marinated in the sauce and roasted! Gluten-free, options for soyfree and nutfree View Recipe