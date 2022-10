These easy Chickpea Kathi Rolls filled with Indian spiced chickpeas and fresh cilantro mint chutney are the perfect easy lunch or weeknight dinner! Nutfree Soyfree Oilfree Gluten-free option

For an easy lunch or weeknight dinner or a mid meal snack, look no further than these chickpea wraps! Kathi rolls are a popular wrap that originated in eastern India. It originally was made with kebabs but got adapted all over the country for variations witb fillings and styles. One of the popular snack stalls around our neighborhood in India had all these veggie kathi rolls with options like brown chickpeas, veggies, Paneer cheese, soya chaap(vegan meat) and more. Some of those were simple wraps put together with a warmed fresh Paratha or thick roti, quick spiced up chickpeas or paneer and topped with tomato onion or cucumber tossed with a fresh cilantro mint chutney and sprinkled with chaat masala or garam masala. They flavors and textures together were fantastic!

For todays versions I made these with white chickpeas as they are easily available. But if you have access to brown chickpeas, try these with some cooked brown chickpeas(desi chickpeas- kala chana)!

They are savory, spicy, hearty and there is crunch from added lettuce and veggies. I like the tender chew you get from the chickpeas and the Indian spice mix we simmer the chickpeas in take these wraps to the next level.

With a short prep time of under 20 minutes, this is a quick, protein- and fiber-filled meal to go that is perfect any day of the week.

The chickpeas are flavored with Chaat masala, a tangy and sweet Indian spice blend that you can get in your Indian store or online.It’s spelled as C-H-A-A-T.

You can also make this recipe with cooked brown chickpeas white chickpeas or any other beans of choice. If you want, add in some cooked potato cubes as well to make this extra substantial . To add some sweetness to this all-over quite savory wrap, add some mango chutney or date tamarind chutney.

You can use gluten-free wraps or serve this in lettuce leaves for gluten-free or if you want to cut down on the carbs. This recipe is nut free as is. You’ve got to try these Chana Kathi rolls!

How to make Chickpea Kathi Rolls

Add the chickpeas and all of the ingredients to a skillet over medium heat and mix well. Cook until the water reduces. This can take anywhere from 3-6 minutes, depending on your stove and pan.

You can also add a few drops of oil to help the spices be more vibrant. If you don’t want to measure all the spices, you can also use 1 to 1.5 tablespoons of chana masala blend. You can get this in an Indian store. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Warm up the tortillas or flat bread and set aside. In a bowl add chopped onion, tomato slices and add in 3-4 tablespoons of the chutney and toss well to coat.

Also, add half to 1 teaspoon lemon juice if your chutney isn’t tangy enough and mix in.

optional: heat up the tortillas in a skillet with some vegan butter. You can use a roti or paratha as well.

Then layer some lettuce in the tortillas and add the chickpeas.

Add the tomato onion mixture and sprinkle some chaat masala all over and then serve. Wrap them up in some parchment paper, store or serve as needed. You can also make a burrito out of it so that you can carry it for a snack.

Storage:

Store the chickpeas and tomato onion topping separately, refrigerate the chickpeas for upto 3 days. Refrigerate chutney and chopped tomato onion separately for upto 3 days. Assemble when ready to serve.

Variations:

Make these into Chaat or nacho style. Use tortilla chips or Indian papdi and layer on a plate. Spread the chickpea mixture on top. Add the tomato onion chutney mix all over. Then drizzle some tamarind chutney and add chopped cilantro and serve.

Use other beans such as brown chickpeas, black beans, black eyed peas etc or other protein such as pressed and cubed tofu. Toss the tofu in all the ingredients and 2 teaspoons lime juice. Omit the water. Then bake the tofu for 20 mins and use.