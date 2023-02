Chataka Dal is a spicy flavorful Dal from the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is made from yellow split pigeon peas simmered along with tomatoes, then seasoned with a spicy chili tempering. Gluten-free, soy free and nut free.

I grew up in Maharashtra state and the dishes of this particular cuisine have a special place in my heart! Simple dals, bhaji like my jackfruit brown chickpea bhaji, saoji , kohlapuri, and Zunka are already on the blog! You can find misal pav and anti dal in my cookbook.

This Chataka dal is another dish I love – it’s a simple dal with few ingredients but trust me, it’s far from simple in taste. It’s fiery with the added chili powder tempering. As always, you can adjust the spice level to your preference.

To serve, I serve with flatbread or rice. This dish goes incredibly well with rice but you could also serve this with cauliflower rice.

Dals are soul food with many variations from various states and regions in India.

There are several types of Dals and legumes used in Indian cuisine. You can see a list with pictures here.

This Chataka dal is quick and delicious. Traditionally it used 1-2 tablespoon of the Indian chili powder, but that is doing to be a lot of heat. So I use less. You can use whichever lentils or split peas you have for this recipe. Just cook them long enough until tender and then add the tempering/Tadka.

Print Recipe No ratings yet Chataka Dal Spicy Maharashtrian Toor Dal Chataka Dal is a spicy flavorful Dal from the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is made from yellow split pigeon peas simmered along with tomatoes, then seasoned with a spicy chili tempering. Gluten-free, soy free and nut free. Cook Time 1 hr 35 mins Total Time 1 hr 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 127 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 3/4 cup ( 126 g ) toor dal (split pigeon peas) You can also use chana dal (split skinned brown chickpeas) or Moong dal (split mung beans)

1 tomato chopped small

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups ( 950 ml ) water For the tadka/tempering: 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/8 teaspoon asafoetida (hing)

12 curry leaves fresh or frozen or dried

6 to 8 cloves of garlic finely chopped

1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne or use 1/2 teaspoon cayenne and 1/2 teaspoon paprika

Lemon juice and cilantro for garnish Instructions Cook the split peas or lentils : wash the lentils/dal and soak in hot water for 10 minutes then drain and add to a sauce pan. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix. Cook over medium heat, partially covered. Depending on the dal it will take anywhere between 35 to 55 minutes.

If using chana dal, use a pressure cooker and pressure cook 18-20 minutes. It might take up to 2 hours in a saucepan if the dal is too old.

To pressure cook the dal, use only 2 cups of water and add the rest of the ingredients with the washed and drained dal to an instant pot or pressure cooker and pressure cook for 10 minutes for the split pigeon pea / toor dar, 6 minutes for moong dal and 18 minutes for chana dal. Let the pressure release naturally for 10 mins then quick release, then open the lid.

Make the tempering . Add oil to a skillet over medium high heat. Once the oil is hot, you can check the oil by putting 1 or 2 mustard seeds and see if they start to change colour immediately. If they don’t then let the oil get hot for another minute or 2. If they pop out immediately, the oil is a bit too hot, reduce heat a bit and continue.

Add the mustard seeds to the hot oil and cook until either the mustard seeds pop or change color and lighten significantly. Then add the cumin seeds and mix well for a few seconds. Then reduce the heat to medium and add the curry leaves, asafoetida and mix in for another few seconds. Then add garlic carefully and mix in really well.

If you’re using an electric stove, take pan off the stove because the electric stove takes longer to reduce the heat. Also add in 1 more teaspoon of oil if pan is overheated.

As soon as the garlic is starting to turn golden, mix really well then add in the Kashmiri chili powder, cayenne and mix in. Take the pan off heat.

Drop this tadka/tempering into the dal. I usually put the dal into a serving container before adding the tadka so that tempering can be swirled in and not mixed in completely.

If your tempering doesn’t have enough oil then you can add in a few splashes of water to get all of the tempering and pour this hot tempering all over the cooked dal. Swirl it in.

Garnish with lemon juice and cilantro and serve immediately, with flatbread or rice. This Chataka dal goes incredibly well with rice. Notes It’s a spicy dal, to reduce the heat you can reduce the cayenne and the Kashmiri chili powder.

Serve with sides like poriyal, jackfruit bhaji , crispy potatoes or some eggplant and potatoes.

this dal is gluten free, soy free and nut free.

No Garlic: omit the garlic and add a pinch more asafetida and 1/2 teaspoons dried fenugreek leaves Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chataka Dal Spicy Maharashtrian Toor Dal Amount Per Serving Calories 127 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 0.2g 1% Sodium 337mg 15% Potassium 117mg 3% Carbohydrates 20g 7% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 7g 14% Vitamin A 589IU 12% Vitamin C 66mg 80% Calcium 52mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

