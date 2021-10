Pumpkin Energy Balls are a fun vegan snack perfect for the cozy season. These snack bites are naturally sweetened, gluten-free, soy-free and the perfect healthy treat both kids and adults will love.

It’s getting to be that cozy time of year where candy, desserts and all the comfort food start showing up. I can pass on most store-bought candy, but a piece of my pumpkin pie or vegan pumpkin bread are things I look forward to all year and cannot say no to.

This is the time of year I also start stocking the fridge and freezer with healthy fall-tastic snacks and mini treats that taste like the fall desserts I so love. These Pumpkin Pie Energy Balls or Snack Bites are the perfect replacement for when I’m craving a slice of pie but really just one bite – not the whole slice.

These vegan pumpkin energy balls are packed with cozy pumpkin spice, pumpkin puree, and healthy nuts and seeds. So as you can imagine they’re also great as a pre or post-workout snack.

These should be stored in the fridge until you are ready to eat them. Keep them no longer than 3 hours at room temperature. You could, however, coat these in melted, tempered dark chocolate to make them less sticky to handle.

Print Recipe Vegan Pumpkin Pie Energy Balls Pumpkin Pie Energy Balls are a fun vegan snack perfect for the cozy season. They are naturally sweetened, gluten-free, soy-free and the perfect healthy treat both kids and adults will love. Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 5 mins Chill time 30 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 68 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients pumpkin butter: 1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie mix

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

2 drops vanilla extract

pinch salt For the bites: 1/2 cup of finely chopped nuts and seeds such as pecans, walnuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds, or hemp seeds.

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/4 cup almond flour +2 tablespoons

shredded coconut for garnish

chia seeds or hemp seeds for garnishing Instructions In a skillet, add the pumpkin puree, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla and pinch of salt, and cook to mix and thicken slightly. You want to continue to cook until it's bubbling really well and cook for another minute after it has been bubbling consistently.

Take off heat and let cool. Add in the chopped nuts, chia seeds, and almond flour and mix in.

Chill the mixture for half an hour and see if you need more almond flour. If the mix is still sticky to handle, you can add some almond flour or add in 1 tablespoon of coconut flour for less sticky snack bites.

Use a cookie scoop to Scoop them out onto a plate and garnish with some shredded coconut, chia seeds, or hemp seeds. Lightly Press to stick. And serve.

Store on the counter for 2-3 hours or refrigerate for upto 5 days. They freeze well and are delicious and Fudgy right out of the freezer Notes You can store these in the fridge or in the freezer. In the fridge, they will last for 5-7 days. In the freezer for about two months.

I like them directly from the freezer as the consistency is stiff and cookie like

Nut-free: to make these without nuts: use 1/4 cup oat flour instead of almond flour. Add in more chopped seeds instead of the nuts Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Pumpkin Pie Energy Balls Amount Per Serving Calories 68 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 24mg 1% Potassium 58mg 2% Carbohydrates 7g 2% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 1g 2% Vitamin A 1592IU 32% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 25mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

