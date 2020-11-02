Enjoy the flavors of fall in every sip of this Homemade Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee, a vegan version of the seasonal coffee shop favorite. Jump to Recipe

If you’re a fan of sweet and decadent Starbucks drinks, this copycat recipe is one you will want to keep handy for sure. But even if you don’t LOVE coffee you will really enjoy this drink!

This recipe is especially great for those wanting a homemade and less sweet version than the caramel mocha you can buy at the coffee shop. The sweetness is just right and the chocolate flavor paired with the salted caramel is simply to die for. You will find yourself craving this homemade coffee shop favorite all year round and now that you know how to make it, there’s no need for waiting until Starbucks puts it back on the menu.

What’s a mocha coffee anyway?

This popular Starbucks copycat drink is named after mocha coffee beans, which are used to make this vegan winter beverage. A mocha coffee tastes a lot like subtly coffee-flavored hot chocolate. Mocha coffee beans themselves have a slight hint of chocolate flavor but the signature Starbucks mocha drink also contains mocha and toffee nut syrup all combined with espresso and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a blend of turbinado sugar and sea salt.

My homemade Salted Caramel Mocha is bursting with creamy and salty flavors and has the same rich, creamy taste of the Starbucks version and comes with a homemade caramel sauce that goes so perfectly with the roast flavor of freshly brewed coffee and the subtle hints of chocolate.

This Starbucks Copycat Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee is pretty high in caffeine because of espresso, the cocoa, and coffee syrup used in the beverage. You can use decaf if you want to lower the amount of caffeine in this drink.

Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee Enjoy the flavors of fall in every sip of this Homemade Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee, a vegan version of the seasonal coffee shop favorite. Ingredients 1 1/2 cups ( 354.88 ml ) pre-made coffee or two shots of espresso, plus one cup of water

2 tbsp cocoa powder

2-2 1/2 tbsp salted caramel (recipe below)

1 1/2 cups ( 354.88 ml ) of non dairy milk such as oat milk or soy milk or cashew milk Toppings ( ml ) whipped coconut cream for topping

caramel drizzle for topping

generous pinches of sea salt

granulated sugar for topping For the Caramel: 4 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp coconut oil (optional)

1/8 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp coconut cream or oat milk Instructions For the Caramel: Add the coconut sugar, maple syrup, oil, and salt to a skillet over medium heat and mix well.

Once the maple syrup is bubbling consistently, add in the coconut cream or milk and mix in

Cook this mixture until it bubbles evenly, and continutes to bubble. Cook it for another minute after that, and take off heat. To Make the Mocha: Combine the coffee, 2 to 2.5 tbsp salted caramel, milk, and cocoa powder in a blender, and then blend the mixture.

For hot coffee, you can transfer this mixture to a large cup to warm in the microwave until its hot, or you can serve this chilled. Distribute the mixture in two cups. Add a good dollop of whipped cream on top, and drizzle the remaining caramel. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt on the whipped cream, as well as some granulated sugar, and serve. For the whipped coconut cream: Chill a 15 oz can of full fat coconut milk overnight. remove the can from the fridge without shaking or tipping it. Remove the top of the can, then spoon out the thick layer of coconut cream from the top of the can. (We won’t use the coconut water/thin milk that has settled to the bottom of the can. You can add it to curries or freeze to use later ) Using a whisk attachment in a mixer bowl or a hand mixer, beat the coconut cream on medium speed for 2-4 minutes, you can add 1-2 tbsp powdered sugar and whip again. Use as much as you like and store the rest in the fridge for upto 3 days. Notes This drink does contain caffeine, but you can make your mocha with decaf coffee instead of espresso.

