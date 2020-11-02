Enjoy the flavors of fall in every sip of this Homemade Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee, a vegan version of the seasonal coffee shop favorite. Jump to Recipe
If you’re a fan of sweet and decadent Starbucks drinks, this copycat recipe is one you will want to keep handy for sure. But even if you don’t LOVE coffee you will really enjoy this drink!
This recipe is especially great for those wanting a homemade and less sweet version than the caramel mocha you can buy at the coffee shop. The sweetness is just right and the chocolate flavor paired with the salted caramel is simply to die for. You will find yourself craving this homemade coffee shop favorite all year round and now that you know how to make it, there’s no need for waiting until Starbucks puts it back on the menu.
What’s a mocha coffee anyway?
This popular Starbucks copycat drink is named after mocha coffee beans, which are used to make this vegan winter beverage. A mocha coffee tastes a lot like subtly coffee-flavored hot chocolate. Mocha coffee beans themselves have a slight hint of chocolate flavor but the signature Starbucks mocha drink also contains mocha and toffee nut syrup all combined with espresso and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a blend of turbinado sugar and sea salt.
My homemade Salted Caramel Mocha is bursting with creamy and salty flavors and has the same rich, creamy taste of the Starbucks version and comes with a homemade caramel sauce that goes so perfectly with the roast flavor of freshly brewed coffee and the subtle hints of chocolate.
This Starbucks Copycat Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee is pretty high in caffeine because of espresso, the cocoa, and coffee syrup used in the beverage. You can use decaf if you want to lower the amount of caffeine in this drink.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups (354.88 ml) pre-made coffee or two shots of espresso, plus one cup of water
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 2-2 1/2 tbsp salted caramel (recipe below)
- 1 1/2 cups (354.88 ml) of non dairy milk such as oat milk or soy milk or cashew milk
Toppings
- (ml) whipped coconut cream for topping
- caramel drizzle for topping
- generous pinches of sea salt
- granulated sugar for topping
For the Caramel:
- 4 tbsp coconut sugar
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp coconut oil (optional)
- 1/8 tsp sea salt
- 1 tbsp coconut cream or oat milk
Instructions
For the Caramel:
- Add the coconut sugar, maple syrup, oil, and salt to a skillet over medium heat and mix well.
- Once the maple syrup is bubbling consistently, add in the coconut cream or milk and mix in
- Cook this mixture until it bubbles evenly, and continutes to bubble. Cook it for another minute after that, and take off heat.
To Make the Mocha:
- Combine the coffee, 2 to 2.5 tbsp salted caramel, milk, and cocoa powder in a blender, and then blend the mixture.
- For hot coffee, you can transfer this mixture to a large cup to warm in the microwave until its hot, or you can serve this chilled. Distribute the mixture in two cups. Add a good dollop of whipped cream on top, and drizzle the remaining caramel. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt on the whipped cream, as well as some granulated sugar, and serve.
For the whipped coconut cream:
- Chill a 15 oz can of full fat coconut milk overnight. remove the can from the fridge without shaking or tipping it. Remove the top of the can, then spoon out the thick layer of coconut cream from the top of the can. (We won’t use the coconut water/thin milk that has settled to the bottom of the can. You can add it to curries or freeze to use later )Using a whisk attachment in a mixer bowl or a hand mixer, beat the coconut cream on medium speed for 2-4 minutes, you can add 1-2 tbsp powdered sugar and whip again. Use as much as you like and store the rest in the fridge for upto 3 days.
Notes
- This drink does contain caffeine, but you can make your mocha with decaf coffee instead of espresso.
- You can make your caramel sauce ahead of time. Feel free to make a big batch so that you can whip up a homemade salted caramel mocha coffee whenever you want.
Comments
Laurel saysNovember 2, 2020 at 6:29 am
Oh Gosh you are SUCH a BAD influence! THANK YOU.
YUMMMMMMM
Noan saysNovember 2, 2020 at 10:11 am
How to make the whipped cream?
Richa saysNovember 2, 2020 at 10:35 am
I usually use store bought. You can whip your own. Chill a can of full fat coconut milk overnight. Then remove the can without shaking or tipping it. Remove the top of the can, then spoon out the thick layer of coconut cream that should have separated to the top of the can. (You will not use the layer of coconut water that has settled to the bottom of the can.)
Using a whisk attachment in a mixer bowl or a hand mixer, beat the coconut cream on medium speed for 2-4 minutes, you can add some powdered sugar and whip again
Travis saysNovember 2, 2020 at 10:56 pm
Can the coconut sugar in the caramel be substituted?
Richa saysNovember 3, 2020 at 3:42 am
Yes use brown sugar
Wanya saysNovember 3, 2020 at 12:05 pm
Really loved this recipe.
Richa saysNovember 3, 2020 at 12:07 pm
Yay!