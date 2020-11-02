Vegan Richa

Enjoy the flavors of fall in every sip of this Homemade Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee, a vegan version of the seasonal coffee shop favorite. Jump to Recipe

a glass of Starbucks Copycat Vegan Caramel Mocha

If you’re a fan of sweet and decadent Starbucks drinks, this copycat recipe is one you will want to keep handy for sure. But even if you don’t LOVE coffee you will really enjoy this drink!

This recipe is especially great for those wanting a homemade and less sweet version than the caramel mocha you can buy at the coffee shop. The sweetness is just right and the chocolate flavor paired with the salted caramel is simply to die for. You will find yourself craving this homemade coffee shop favorite all year round and now that you know how to make it, there’s no need for waiting until Starbucks puts it back on the menu.

close-up of salted caramel mocha in a glass mug

MORE FESTIVE DRINKS

What’s a mocha coffee anyway?

This popular Starbucks copycat drink is named after mocha coffee beans, which are used to make this vegan winter beverage. A mocha coffee tastes a lot like subtly coffee-flavored hot chocolate. Mocha coffee beans themselves have a slight hint of chocolate flavor but the signature Starbucks mocha drink also contains mocha and toffee nut syrup all combined with espresso and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a blend of turbinado sugar and sea salt.

My homemade Salted Caramel Mocha is bursting with creamy and salty flavors and has the same rich, creamy taste of the Starbucks version and comes with a homemade caramel sauce that goes so perfectly with the roast flavor of freshly brewed coffee and the subtle hints of chocolate.

This Starbucks Copycat Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee is pretty high in caffeine because of espresso, the cocoa, and coffee syrup used in the beverage. You can use decaf if you want to lower the amount of caffeine in this drink.

a mug of salted caramel mocha with whipped cream

Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee

Enjoy the flavors of fall in every sip of this Homemade Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee, a vegan version of the seasonal coffee shop favorite.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Breakfast, brunch, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: salted caramel mocha, Starbucks recipe, vegan Starbucks copycat recipe
Servings: 2
Calories: 251kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups (354.88 ml) pre-made coffee or two shots of espresso, plus one cup of water
  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder
  • 2-2 1/2 tbsp salted caramel (recipe below)
  • 1 1/2 cups (354.88 ml) of non dairy milk such as oat milk or soy milk or cashew milk

Toppings

  • (ml) whipped coconut cream for topping
  • caramel drizzle for topping
  • generous pinches of sea salt
  • granulated sugar for topping

For the Caramel:

  • 4 tbsp coconut sugar
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp coconut oil (optional)
  • 1/8 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tbsp coconut cream or oat milk

Instructions

For the Caramel:

  • Add the coconut sugar, maple syrup, oil, and salt to a skillet over medium heat and mix well.
  • Once the maple syrup is bubbling consistently, add in the coconut cream or milk and mix in
  • Cook this mixture until it bubbles evenly, and continutes to bubble. Cook it for another minute after that, and take off heat.

To Make the Mocha:

  • Combine the coffee, 2 to 2.5 tbsp salted caramel, milk, and cocoa powder in a blender, and then blend the mixture.
  • For hot coffee, you can transfer this mixture to a large cup to warm in the microwave until its hot, or you can serve this chilled. Distribute the mixture in two cups. Add a good dollop of whipped cream on top, and drizzle the remaining caramel. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt on the whipped cream, as well as some granulated sugar, and serve.

For the whipped coconut cream:

  • Chill a 15 oz can of full fat coconut milk overnight. remove the can from the fridge without shaking or tipping it. Remove the top of the can, then spoon out the thick layer of coconut cream from the top of the can. (We won’t use the coconut water/thin milk that has settled to the bottom of the can. You can add it to curries or freeze to use later )
    Using a whisk attachment in a mixer bowl or a hand mixer, beat the coconut cream on medium speed for 2-4 minutes, you can add 1-2 tbsp powdered sugar and whip again. Use as much as you like and store the rest in the fridge for upto 3 days.

Notes

  • This drink does contain caffeine, but you can make your mocha with decaf coffee instead of espresso.
  • You can make your caramel sauce ahead of time. Feel free to make a big batch so that you can whip up a homemade salted caramel mocha coffee whenever you want.
nutrition does not include whipped coconut cream 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee
Amount Per Serving
Calories 251 Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 4g25%
Sodium 185mg8%
Potassium 305mg9%
Carbohydrates 50g17%
Fiber 3g13%
Sugar 36g40%
Protein 4g8%
Vitamin A 369IU7%
Calcium 277mg28%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

  • pre-made coffee, or two shots of espresso, plus one cup of water.
  • cocoa powder for that lovely chocolate note. I use Dutch processed
  • homemade salted caramel made from coconut sugar, maple syrup, salt, coconut oil, and coconut cream.
  • non-dairy milk such as oat milk works best in this recipe.
  • coconut whipped cream – whipped coconut milk for topping.
  • a drizzle of caramel sauce for the topping.
  • a generous pinch of sea salt is really amazing here and brings out the chocolate flavor.
  • some granulated sugar for topping. This is optional and more for crunch than sweetness.

Tips:

  • This drink does contain caffeine, but you can make your mocha with decaf coffee instead of espresso.
  • You can make your caramel sauce ahead of time. Feel free to make a big batch so that you can whip up a homemade salted caramel mocha coffee whenever you want.

ingredients needed for making salted caramel mocha

How to make Salted Caramel Mocha:

For the Caramel:

Add the Coconut Sugar, Maple Syrup, Oil, and Salt to a skillet over medium heat and mix well. Once the Maple Syrup is bubbling consistently, add in the coconut cream or milk and mix in. Cook this mixture until it bubbles evenly, and continues to bubble. Cook it for another minute after that, and take off the heat.

To Make the Mocha:

Combine the coffee, salted caramel, milk, and cocoa powder in a blender, and then blend the mixture. For hot coffee, you can transfer this mixture to a large cup to warm in the microwave until it’s hot, or you can serve this chilled. Distribute the mixture into two cups. Add a good dollop of whipped cream on top, and drizzle the remaining caramel. Sprinkle a pinch of sea salt on the whipped cream, as well as some granulated sugar, and serve.

overhead shot of a mug of vegan salted caramel mocha topped with whipped coconut cream and caramel syrup



