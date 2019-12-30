Best Vegan Recipes 2019 from Vegan Richa

Top Vegan Recipes of 2019 from VeganRicha.com, Sticky sesame cauliflower, Tofu Amritsari Masala, Chickpea brownies and more…

This year has been a year of ups and downs.

I made a ton of videos, learnt so much, hired people to help with the editing. wrote a book proposal for an Instant Pot cookbook, streamlined some of the blog process, but there’s still lot there to be done.

Back to the good stuff. There were many new recipes that resonated a lot with you all, and many that I really loved. And amazingly, there were many recipes that I loved, that ended up in the top recipes! I usually like the more complex flavor or more creative recipes, which don’t always get the interest as much as the popular and easy recipes.

So here are top 19 posts from 2019!

65 Easy Vegan Recipes for beginners

This was a very popular post especially in January when people plan to try a vegan diet (Veganuary) or add more plant based meals in the beginning of the year.

Chickpea coconut curry– tomato free, nut-free

This chickpea curry is made with dried chickpeas that are soaked and cooked until they are soft and melt in the mouth. This curry uses the techniques used tot cook chickpeas in Indian dishes and the curry has fusion flavors.

Chickpea Brownies Grain free

Bean brownies were all the rage some time back, but it is the time for chickpea brownies now!

Orange Tofu GF Nut-free

This is another popular recipe, popular mainly because so many of you are searching for some delicious orange tofu!

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies – 1 Bowl

I mean, this one is obvious.

Lentil soup Instant pot or saucepan GF SF NF

This easy Lentil Soup is a bowl of comfort in any season. Simple everyday flavors, lots of spice and herb options and methods of cooking as well.

Instant pot Indian Recipes

Instant Pot Recipes are always a popular and so are Indian recipes. So this round up was bound to be popular.

Apple Cake

This easy delicious apple cake got remade so many times by many of you. The easy custard is a great topping on the cake or use a different frosting or icing of choice.

Sticky Sesame Cauliflower GF NF

Baked Cauliflower in sticky sauce is definitely a weekly must make.

Baked Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi is a super popular Indian side. This dry versions comes together quickly and makes for amazing flavor and texture. No Mushy Cauliflower!

Vegan Bowl Recipes

Bowl recipes are always popular throughout year. Mix of veggies, protein, grains, nuts, dressing etc.

Tofu Amritsari Masala

This one was a surprise hit. The amritsari sauce is not as known a name as a tikka masala, but the flavor it packs is amazing. The spices and cayenne are roasted and then the onion and the sauce cooked in them!

Turmeric Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower makes another appearance in this delicious golden lemony cauliflower rice

Pear Upside Down Cake GF option

This upside down cake also was remade many times with various fruits!

Scalloped Potatoes SF NF

These Scalloped potatoes were the stars of so many holiday tables!

Lemon Asparagus Pasta NF

This creamy lemon sauce is nut-free! made with tofu and so creamy.

Sesame Garlic Broccoli GF NF

An easy side with a few ingredients is sometimes the most loved dish!

Nashville cauliflower

Baked cauliflower with a spicy Nashville hot sauce. You need this.

Chickpea Rice Soup – GF SF NF

It’s a delicious substitute for a chikin noodle soup!

Gluten free Cauliflower Flatbread

Gluten-free and grain-free flatbread made with cauliflower and chickpea flour. It’s not dry, is super pliable and can be used as tortillas, wraps and what not.

Cauliflower Pea Curry – Baked

This baked 1 pot cauliflower curry has a ton of flavor with no sautéing and cooking the sauce. Add other veggies

Posts that were consistently very popular this year(posted earlier than 2019)

The Lasagna Soup!(Instant Pot), this soup gets made every single day!

Mushroom Bourguignon with potato cauliflower mash (Instant Pot or saucepan), gets made every other day 🙂

Indian Dal Names (Hindi and English names of lentils, beans, legumes with Pictures!)

Vegan Coffee Cake, gets made every week!

Easy 20 Minute Pizza Crust!

Wishing you all a wonderful 2020! Let me know in the comments about your faves from the blog this year and what you’d like to see me do more in the new year.

Wishing our family some calm in the next year. do send some calming wishes our way.