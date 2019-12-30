Best Vegan Recipes 2019 from Vegan Richa

Top Vegan Recipes of 2019 from VeganRicha.com, Sticky sesame cauliflower, Tofu Amritsari Masala, Chickpea brownies and more…
This year has been a year of ups and downs.
I made a ton of videos, learnt so much, hired people to help with the editing. wrote a book proposal for an Instant Pot cookbook, streamlined some of the blog process, but there’s still lot there to be done.
Back to the good stuff. There were many new recipes that resonated a lot with you all, and many that I really loved. And amazingly, there were many recipes that I loved, that ended up in the top recipes! I usually like the more complex flavor or more creative recipes, which don’t always get the interest as much as the popular and easy recipes.
So here are top 19 posts from 2019!
65 Easy Vegan Recipes for beginners
This was a very popular post especially in January when people plan to try a vegan diet (Veganuary) or add more plant based meals in the beginning of the year.
Chickpea coconut curry– tomato free, nut-free
This chickpea curry is made with dried chickpeas that are soaked and cooked until they are soft and melt in the mouth. This curry uses the techniques used tot cook chickpeas in Indian dishes and the curry has fusion flavors.
Chickpea Brownies Grain free
Bean brownies were all the rage some time back, but it is the time for chickpea brownies now!
Orange Tofu GF Nut-free
This is another popular recipe, popular mainly because so many of you are searching for some delicious orange tofu!
Peanut Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies – 1 Bowl
I mean, this one is obvious.
Lentil soup Instant pot or saucepan GF SF NF
This easy Lentil Soup is a bowl of comfort in any season. Simple everyday flavors, lots of spice and herb options and methods of cooking as well.
Instant Pot Recipes are always a popular and so are Indian recipes. So this round up was bound to be popular.
This easy delicious apple cake got remade so many times by many of you. The easy custard is a great topping on the cake or use a different frosting or icing of choice.
Sticky Sesame Cauliflower GF NF
Baked Cauliflower in sticky sauce is definitely a weekly must make.
Aloo Gobi is a super popular Indian side. This dry versions comes together quickly and makes for amazing flavor and texture. No Mushy Cauliflower!
Bowl recipes are always popular throughout year. Mix of veggies, protein, grains, nuts, dressing etc.
This one was a surprise hit. The amritsari sauce is not as known a name as a tikka masala, but the flavor it packs is amazing. The spices and cayenne are roasted and then the onion and the sauce cooked in them!
Cauliflower makes another appearance in this delicious golden lemony cauliflower rice
Pear Upside Down Cake GF option
This upside down cake also was remade many times with various fruits!
These Scalloped potatoes were the stars of so many holiday tables!
This creamy lemon sauce is nut-free! made with tofu and so creamy.
Sesame Garlic Broccoli GF NF
An easy side with a few ingredients is sometimes the most loved dish!
Baked cauliflower with a spicy Nashville hot sauce. You need this.
Chickpea Rice Soup – GF SF NF
It’s a delicious substitute for a chikin noodle soup!
Gluten free Cauliflower Flatbread
Gluten-free and grain-free flatbread made with cauliflower and chickpea flour. It’s not dry, is super pliable and can be used as tortillas, wraps and what not.
This baked 1 pot cauliflower curry has a ton of flavor with no sautéing and cooking the sauce. Add other veggies
Posts that were consistently very popular this year(posted earlier than 2019)
The Lasagna Soup!(Instant Pot), this soup gets made every single day!
Mushroom Bourguignon with potato cauliflower mash (Instant Pot or saucepan), gets made every other day 🙂
Indian Dal Names (Hindi and English names of lentils, beans, legumes with Pictures!)
Vegan Coffee Cake, gets made every week!
Wishing you all a wonderful 2020! Let me know in the comments about your faves from the blog this year and what you’d like to see me do more in the new year.
Wishing our family some calm in the next year. do send some calming wishes our way.
Comments
Crystal saysDecember 30, 2019 at 6:57 am
Hi ! I just wanted to say a heart felt thank you for all your recipes. We hail from the northerlands of the Bellingham area and are huge fans of all you do. I have both of your cookbooks and regularly use your website to make our family meals. In fact, your website seems to have just about everything I’m looking for- the variety, the substitutions, the flavor. I’ve never made a disappointing recipe from your collection. Thank you again.
Richa saysDecember 30, 2019 at 10:03 am
Thank you for this wonderful note Crystal! Happy new year to you and yours!
Sue saysDecember 30, 2019 at 3:59 pm
You are number 1 in my book Richa! I know you post many recipes every week, but seeing them listed today makes me appreciate you even more. Your creativity, style and abundance of recipes always amaze me! A big thank you to you. And I look forward to your next book.
Moe saysDecember 30, 2019 at 4:43 pm
HI Richa,
I love your recipes and your generosity and creativity is admirable. I have both your cookbooks and can’t wait to see the IP cookbook next!
melanie saysDecember 30, 2019 at 6:40 pm
I just wanted to say Thank-you !!!! I am so thankful to have access to your wonderful recipes and they are amazing. All the best in 2020 Hugs
Richa saysDecember 30, 2019 at 6:46 pm
Thank you for the wonderful note Melanie! happy 2020 to you too!
Kris saysDecember 30, 2019 at 6:41 pm
I have your books. I wish I had the time to make all of them, they all look so good. There are many in this blog I want to try. Having said that, I found this sentence under the subsection titled Vegan Bowl Recipes.
“Bowl recipes are always popular throughout year. Mix of veggies, protein, grains, buts, dressing etc.”
It cracked me up. What kind of “buts” are you talking about here? Don’t you just hate auto-correct sometimes?
Richa saysDecember 30, 2019 at 6:47 pm
😀 nuts 🙂
Sally saysDecember 30, 2019 at 7:41 pm
Thank you so much for a year of fabulous tasty recipes. I hope that one pot proposal gets snapped up, crazy if they don’t! Best wishes to you and yours for 2020 ☺️
Dimple saysDecember 30, 2019 at 8:58 pm
Hello Richa I recently started following your recipes and I must say they are wonderful! Didn’t knew we can have lot of options in vegan food. Simply loved your recipes. Thank you so much for all the great delicacies. Also Wish you and your family a very happy new year! Hope the new year bings lots of new recipes 😋
jennifer saysDecember 31, 2019 at 3:45 am
What a wonderful gift you have been in my life!
Your culinary creativity and generosity have rocked my vegan/gluten-free world!
Thank you, and all peace and blessings for 2020.
Richa saysDecember 31, 2019 at 10:57 am
Happy 2020 to you and yours too!
Amy saysDecember 31, 2019 at 4:22 am
Hello Richa! Thank you for sharing your recipes! I love your creativity and the variety…I always look forward to reading (and trying) your recipes! Happy New Year to you and your family!
Richa saysDecember 31, 2019 at 12:13 pm
Happy new year to you and your family too Amy!
Kenna Stagmeyer saysDecember 31, 2019 at 7:44 am
Hello.
Are all the recipes you post in both your cookbooks? I love each an every one of them. I do have your Indian Kitchen cookbook and don’t want to miss a single recipe. I just became vegan and your recipes make the new lifestyle something to look forward to. Thank you for your creativity with plant based foods~
Richa saysDecember 31, 2019 at 11:39 am
Hi Kenna, there are 150 recipes in each of my books, and 1000+ on the blog. 🙂 publishers dont publish books if 100% recipes are available for free online.So theres 40-50% of recipes from the blog in the books and the rest are all different. you can see the table of contents of both the books on the blog, just use the search bar to find that post