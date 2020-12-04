Vegan Richa

25 Vegan Comfort Food Recipes

25 vegan comfort food recipes for the cold months that will hit the spot when you need something warming and satisfying. Whether it’s for breakfast, dinner, or dessert, these easy plant-based recipes are perfect at any time.

picture collage of easy vegan comfort food recipes for fall and winter

25 Vegan Comfort Food Recipes to keep you warm and cozy all winter long!

Before us lie many of those days when you’re just craving something hearty, comforting, and delicious! I’ve gathered some of my favorite vegan comfort food classics for you to enjoy all winter long!

This is a collection of easy recipes that prove once again that a vegan meal can be every bit as satisfying as traditional comfort food fare. Whether you’re craving filling mac and cheese, a hearty Sheperd’s Pie, a steaming plate of creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes, or something sweet and soul-hugging like Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal. These tried and tested recipes will deliver whenever you need something a little more indulgent.

Comfort Food Casseroles

Crowd-pleasing and easy to make ahead of time!

Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom Lentil Shepherdless Pie
Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be soy-free oil-free. Vegetarian Shepherds Pie. Makes 1 9 by 9 inch dish
Vegan Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. #Vegan #Glutenfree #Recipe. Can be soy-free. #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Jalapeno Chili Cornbread Casserole
Jalapeno Cornbread Chili Casserole is an easy vegan comfort food casserole recipe with a quick jalapeño cheddar cornbread crust baked right on top of the lentil chili. It’s warm and savory and comes together in one dish.  Nutfree soyfree. Glutenfree option.
Garlicky Korean Mac and Cheese
Spicy Garlicky Korean Mac and Cheese with Gochujang. Use sriracha for variation. Vegan Recipe. Gluten-free with gluten-free pasta
Lentil Rice Casserole with Chickpea Dumplings
Lentil Rice Casserole with Indian spices baked with chickpea flour dumplings. Use veggies and lentils of choice. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe.
Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake
You will love this delicious vegan spinach and artichoke pasta bake recipe. It's like having spinach and artichoke dip, but for dinner!
a serving of vegan spinach and artichoke pasta bake on a white plate
Vegan Baked Rigatoni with Vegan Lentil Meat Sauce
Vegan Baked Rigatoni is an easy weeknight meal ! No pre-cooking the pasta, no precooking the lentils needed for This comforting one-dish pasta made with rigatoni, lentil bolognese and cheesy tofu mozzarella topping. Gluten free option, Nutfree option . 
vegan baked rigatoni in a white casserole
Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust
Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust. Easy Mushroom Gravy Pot pie with mushrooms, cannellini or white beans, chard, topped with sliced sweet potato. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be made gluten-free, Soy-free and oil-free
Our Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie in green and blue baking dishes on a baking sheet
Vegan Cauliflower Gratin - No Bake
Vegan Cauliflower Gratin - Creamy, Spiced Cauliflower Casserole. No Bake Skillet Gratin or Bake with a garlic breadcrumb topping. Vegan Soy-free Recipe, Can be gluten-free and nut-free. 
Vegan Cauliflower Gratin - Creamy, Spiced Cauliflower Casserole. No Bake Skillet Gratin or Bake with a garlic breadcrumb topping. Vegan Soy-free Recipe, Can be gluten-free and nut-free. | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake
Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Sauce with pasta, topped with crisp sage and breadcrumbs. Vegan Soyfree Recipe Nutfree option
Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Sauce with pasta, topped with crisp sage and breadcrumbs. #Vegan #Soyfree #Recipe #VeganRicha #nutfree option

 

Satisfying Soups & Stews

Nothing better than a steaming hot bowl of soup on a cold winter day! Here are my current favorites.

Vegan Potato Soup
This thick, hearty Vegan Potato Soup is quick and easy to make using simple ingredients and very budget-friendly too. Enjoy it chunky as is, puree it until smooth and/ or get all fancy with toppings.
Instant Pot Vegan Enchilada Soup - Stovetop Option
Instant Pot Vegan Enchilada Soup with Quinoa, walnuts, mushrooms. Pressure Cooker Bean-free Vegan Quinoa Chili with Homemade Enchilada seasoning. Saucepan Option. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe. Soyfree Nutfree Oilfree option. 
Instant Pot Enchilada Soup with Quinoa, walnuts, mushrooms. Bean-free Quinoa Chili with enchilada seasoning. Saucepan Option. #VeganRicha #Vegan #Soyfree #Glutenfree #Recipe #Nutfreeoption
Vegan Black Bean Soup 
This easy Vegan Black Bean Soup made from dried soaked black beans is a delicious plant-based Instant Pot meal that is perfect for feeding a crowd on a budget.
overhead shot of two bowls of vegan black bean soup against black background
Vegan Coconut & Peanut Stew with Kidney Beans
This deliciously creamy and rich coconut-based Vegan Peanut Stew makes for a warm and comforting easy weeknight meal that’s super quick and simple to make using just one pot. Packed with healthy vegetables and plant-based protein from kidney beans and peanut butter! Gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and plant-based!  Serve over rice 
two bowls of Vegan West African Peanut Stew with Kidney Beans
Instant Pot Vegan Lentil Mushroom Stew with Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Instant Pot Lentil Mushroom Stew with Easy Mashed Sweet Potatoes. 1 Pot 30 Minute. Upside down Lentil Shepherds Pie! Vegan Glutenfee Nutfree Soyfree Recipe Stovetop option
Pumpkin Chickpea Curry
This easy one-pot vegan pumpkin curry with chickpeas is the perfect fall comfort food for the cold season! An easy, Indian inspired autumnal curry made featuring warming spices, veggies, chickpeas. Pumpkin purée in the curry sauce makes it so creamy! !Perfect for weeknights!
Satisfying Side Dishes

These side dishes will take centre stage.

Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts
These Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts have the best of both worlds. Brussels Sprouts are pan roasted to caramelize with cumin seeds, then mixed with a tomato onion sauce. Serve as a side. No Bake! Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. 

Our Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts in Black Skillet
Vegan Scalloped Potatoes without Nutritional Yeast
You have to try My Creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe! No Dairy, No Nuts, No nutritional Yeast! in this Potato Gratin. Can be gluten-free, soy-free, Oil-free . Makes a 8 in pan

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes in a cast iron skillet on wood board
Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot Mushroom Free
Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot gravy- Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. Vegan Recipe. 
Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot - Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. #Vegan #Recipe #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Minestrone - Veggies Pasta & White Bean Soup
Vegan Minestrone - White Bean Soup with Elbows, Veggies, Basil and vegan parmesan. Can be gluten-free, nut-free. Soy-free Vegan Dairy-free Recipe
Sweets for the Soul

Simple, indulgent sweet treats to curl up on the sofa with!

Vegan Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal
Easy Vegan Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal. Oats tossed with gingerbread spices, molasses, candied ginger and non dairy milk and baked to make moist gingerbread oat bars. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe, can be nut-free.

Vegan Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal in a white baking dish
No Yeast Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls Vegan
These easy no yeast vegan cinnamon rolls feature sweet potato puree which makes them the most flavorful and soft homemade vegan cinnamon buns you’ll ever make.  No dough-punching & no long wait for the dough to rise to make these Vegan sweet potato cinnamon rolls!
overhead shot of a vegan no yeast cinnamon roll with sweet potato on a white plate
Peanut Butter and Jelly Baked Oatmeal
Vegan Peanut Butter And Jelly Baked Oatmeal! No Flour, No refined sugar, No Added oil! Favorite PB & J Sandwich in Baked Oatmeal Bar form. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe , Nut-free Option. Makes a 9 by 9 inch pan

Peanut Butrer And Jelly Oatmeal in a white plate
Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie
Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie with Dates and Chai spice. All the pecan pie with chocolate. Vegan Pecan Pie Derby Pie. Glutenfree with gf crust. Soyfree Recipe.  Makes a 9 inch pie
Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie with Dates and Chai spice. All the pecan pie with chocolate. Vegan Derby Pie. Glutenfree with gf crust. Soyfree Recipe. #vegan #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Pumpkin Donuts
Vegan Pumpkin Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar. Soft, Spiced, Amazing. Vegan Doughnuts. Pumpkin Cinnamon  sugar Donuts. Nut-free option. Gluten-free option
Vegan Pumpkin Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar. Soft, Spiced, Amazing. Vegan Doughnuts. Pumpkin Cinnamon  sugar Donuts. Nut-free option. #vegan #veganricha
Vegan Pear Upside Down Cake
Pear Upside Down Cake. This amazing Vegan Upside Down Cake needs just 1 Bowl and 40 mins. Use other fruits for variation. Vegan Nutfree Soyfree Recipe. GF option Makes 8 or 9 inch cake pan
Pear Upside Down Cake. This amazing Vegan Upside Down Cake needs just 1 Bowl and 40 mins. Use oother fruits for variation. #Vegan #Nutfree #Soyfree #Recipe Glutenfree option #VeganRicha #PearCake | VeganRicha.com

I hope you found some inspiration scrolling through this collection. If not, here are some more vegan recipe collections that will inspire you to get cooking.

Looking for more vegan recipe round-ups?



