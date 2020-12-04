25 vegan comfort food recipes for the cold months that will hit the spot when you need something warming and satisfying. Whether it’s for breakfast, dinner, or dessert, these easy plant-based recipes are perfect at any time.

25 Vegan Comfort Food Recipes to keep you warm and cozy all winter long!

Before us lie many of those days when you’re just craving something hearty, comforting, and delicious! I’ve gathered some of my favorite vegan comfort food classics for you to enjoy all winter long!

This is a collection of easy recipes that prove once again that a vegan meal can be every bit as satisfying as traditional comfort food fare. Whether you’re craving filling mac and cheese, a hearty Sheperd’s Pie, a steaming plate of creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes, or something sweet and soul-hugging like Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal. These tried and tested recipes will deliver whenever you need something a little more indulgent.

Comfort Food Casseroles

Crowd-pleasing and easy to make ahead of time!

Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom Lentil Shepherdless Pie Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be soy-free oil-free. Vegetarian Shepherds Pie. Makes 1 9 by 9 inch dish

Vegan Jalapeno Chili Cornbread Casserole Jalapeno Cornbread Chili Casserole is an easy vegan comfort food casserole recipe with a quick jalapeño cheddar cornbread crust baked right on top of the lentil chili. It's warm and savory and comes together in one dish. Nutfree soyfree. Glutenfree option.

Garlicky Korean Mac and Cheese Spicy Garlicky Korean Mac and Cheese with Gochujang. Use sriracha for variation. Vegan Recipe. Gluten-free with gluten-free pasta

Lentil Rice Casserole with Chickpea Dumplings Lentil Rice Casserole with Indian spices baked with chickpea flour dumplings. Use veggies and lentils of choice. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe.

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake You will love this delicious vegan spinach and artichoke pasta bake recipe. It's like having spinach and artichoke dip, but for dinner!

Vegan Baked Rigatoni with Vegan Lentil Meat Sauce Vegan Baked Rigatoni is an easy weeknight meal ! No pre-cooking the pasta, no precooking the lentils needed for This comforting one-dish pasta made with rigatoni, lentil bolognese and cheesy tofu mozzarella topping. Gluten free option, Nutfree option .

Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust. Easy Mushroom Gravy Pot pie with mushrooms, cannellini or white beans, chard, topped with sliced sweet potato. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be made gluten-free, Soy-free and oil-free

Vegan Cauliflower Gratin - No Bake Vegan Cauliflower Gratin - Creamy, Spiced Cauliflower Casserole. No Bake Skillet Gratin or Bake with a garlic breadcrumb topping. Vegan Soy-free Recipe, Can be gluten-free and nut-free.

Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Sauce with pasta, topped with crisp sage and breadcrumbs. Vegan Soyfree Recipe Nutfree option

Satisfying Soups & Stews

Nothing better than a steaming hot bowl of soup on a cold winter day! Here are my current favorites.

Vegan Potato Soup This thick, hearty Vegan Potato Soup is quick and easy to make using simple ingredients and very budget-friendly too. Enjoy it chunky as is, puree it until smooth and/ or get all fancy with toppings.

Instant Pot Vegan Enchilada Soup - Stovetop Option Instant Pot Vegan Enchilada Soup with Quinoa, walnuts, mushrooms. Pressure Cooker Bean-free Vegan Quinoa Chili with Homemade Enchilada seasoning. Saucepan Option. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe. Soyfree Nutfree Oilfree option.

Vegan Black Bean Soup This easy Vegan Black Bean Soup made from dried soaked black beans is a delicious plant-based Instant Pot meal that is perfect for feeding a crowd on a budget.

Vegan Coconut & Peanut Stew with Kidney Beans This deliciously creamy and rich coconut-based Vegan Peanut Stew makes for a warm and comforting easy weeknight meal that's super quick and simple to make using just one pot. Packed with healthy vegetables and plant-based protein from kidney beans and peanut butter! Gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and plant-based! Serve over rice

Instant Pot Vegan Lentil Mushroom Stew with Mashed Sweet Potatoes Instant Pot Lentil Mushroom Stew with Easy Mashed Sweet Potatoes. 1 Pot 30 Minute. Upside down Lentil Shepherds Pie! Vegan Glutenfee Nutfree Soyfree Recipe Stovetop option

Pumpkin Chickpea Curry This easy one-pot vegan pumpkin curry with chickpeas is the perfect fall comfort food for the cold season! An easy, Indian inspired autumnal curry made featuring warming spices, veggies, chickpeas. Pumpkin purée in the curry sauce makes it so creamy! !Perfect for weeknights!

Satisfying Side Dishes

These side dishes will take centre stage.

Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts These Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts have the best of both worlds. Brussels Sprouts are pan roasted to caramelize with cumin seeds, then mixed with a tomato onion sauce. Serve as a side. No Bake! Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe.



Vegan Scalloped Potatoes without Nutritional Yeast You have to try My Creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe! No Dairy, No Nuts, No nutritional Yeast! in this Potato Gratin. Can be gluten-free, soy-free, Oil-free . Makes a 8 in pan



Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot Mushroom Free Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy - 1 Pot gravy- Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. Vegan Recipe.

Vegan Minestrone - Veggies Pasta & White Bean Soup Vegan Minestrone - White Bean Soup with Elbows, Veggies, Basil and vegan parmesan. Can be gluten-free, nut-free. Soy-free Vegan Dairy-free Recipe

Sweets for the Soul

Simple, indulgent sweet treats to curl up on the sofa with!

Vegan Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal Easy Vegan Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal. Oats tossed with gingerbread spices, molasses, candied ginger and non dairy milk and baked to make moist gingerbread oat bars. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe, can be nut-free.



No Yeast Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls Vegan These easy no yeast vegan cinnamon rolls feature sweet potato puree which makes them the most flavorful and soft homemade vegan cinnamon buns you'll ever make. No dough-punching & no long wait for the dough to rise to make these Vegan sweet potato cinnamon rolls!

Peanut Butter and Jelly Baked Oatmeal Vegan Peanut Butter And Jelly Baked Oatmeal! No Flour, No refined sugar, No Added oil! Favorite PB & J Sandwich in Baked Oatmeal Bar form. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe , Nut-free Option. Makes a 9 by 9 inch pan



Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie with Dates and Chai spice. All the pecan pie with chocolate. Vegan Pecan Pie Derby Pie. Glutenfree with gf crust. Soyfree Recipe. Makes a 9 inch pie

Vegan Pumpkin Donuts Vegan Pumpkin Donuts with Cinnamon Sugar. Soft, Spiced, Amazing. Vegan Doughnuts. Pumpkin Cinnamon sugar Donuts. Nut-free option. Gluten-free option

Vegan Pear Upside Down Cake Pear Upside Down Cake. This amazing Vegan Upside Down Cake needs just 1 Bowl and 40 mins. Use other fruits for variation. Vegan Nutfree Soyfree Recipe. GF option Makes 8 or 9 inch cake pan

I hope you found some inspiration scrolling through this collection. If not, here are some more vegan recipe collections that will inspire you to get cooking.

Looking for more vegan recipe round-ups?