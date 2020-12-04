25 vegan comfort food recipes for the cold months that will hit the spot when you need something warming and satisfying. Whether it’s for breakfast, dinner, or dessert, these easy plant-based recipes are perfect at any time.
25 Vegan Comfort Food Recipes to keep you warm and cozy all winter long!
Before us lie many of those days when you’re just craving something hearty, comforting, and delicious! I’ve gathered some of my favorite vegan comfort food classics for you to enjoy all winter long!
This is a collection of easy recipes that prove once again that a vegan meal can be every bit as satisfying as traditional comfort food fare. Whether you’re craving filling mac and cheese, a hearty Sheperd’s Pie, a steaming plate of creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes, or something sweet and soul-hugging like Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal. These tried and tested recipes will deliver whenever you need something a little more indulgent.
Comfort Food Casseroles
Crowd-pleasing and easy to make ahead of time!
Satisfying Soups & Stews
Nothing better than a steaming hot bowl of soup on a cold winter day! Here are my current favorites.
Satisfying Side Dishes
These side dishes will take centre stage.
Sweets for the Soul
Simple, indulgent sweet treats to curl up on the sofa with!
I hope you found some inspiration scrolling through this collection. If not, here are some more vegan recipe collections that will inspire you to get cooking.
