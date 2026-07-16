Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.

Have you ever whipped your tofu? This one simple trick turns a block of tofu into a creamy, versatile breakfast base – sweet or savory – that powers 9 different recipes. Make a batch, keep it in the fridge, and you’ve got easy vegan breakfasts ready all week long.

Vegan Richa at the kitchen counter in front of whipped tofu recipes on plates
Hungry for more?
My quick start guide has tips and secrets with easy recipes that you will LOVE!


Table of Contents

This video went viral!

Blending tofu into a thick, creamy base is a game-changer for breakfast meal prep. I whip up a batch, keep it in the fridge, and use it all week to make egg fry, omelettes, waffles, tofu chia pudding, protein pancakes, and so much more.

whipped tofu egg fry on toast

If I am planning to use it for only savory breakfast, I add the cornstarch and salt, otherwise I just blend tofu and water as the base and store it.

Try these whipped tofu recipes, and let me know other ways you use whipped tofu cream!

If you’d love to have all of these recipes in one place, here’s the free PDF guide I shared in my YouTube video — perfect for printing and keeping in your kitchen

whipped tofu in the blender after blending

Why You’ll Love Whipped Tofu

  • Quick and easy to make.
  • A protein-packed base with endless sweet and savory uses.
  • Naturally gluten-free and nut-free.
protein pancakes

You can also use whipped tofu in recipes such as pasta sauce and mozzarella cream, or to thicken curries and make them extra creamy.

More Whipped Tofu Recipes

tofu scramble in the pan after cooking

💡Tips

  • If the omelette or egg fry is too delicate, add more cornstarch or flour. Different Tofu brands can have different amounts of moisture.
  • For the egg muffins, add a little extra flour if they’re sinking or staying too soft in the middle.
whipped tofu toast on a black plate

Whipped Tofu Base Recipes

There are two easy ways to make your whipped tofu base. The savory version adds flavor plus cornstarch and flour, making it perfect for eggy dishes like scrambles, omelettes, and strata. The neutral/sweet version keeps things simple and works beautifully in sweet recipes like French toast, pancakes, and puddings.

Savory Whipped Tofu Base

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
Course: Condiment
Cuisine: Vegan
whipped tofu in the blender after blending
Pin Print
This whipped tofu base is great for all kinds of eggy dishes, like scrambles, egg fries, and more!
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Equipment

Ingredients 
 

  • 14 ounces firm or extra firm tofu
  • 1 scant cup water, 1 tablespoon less than 1 cup
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • kala namak, aka black salt, optional, for an eggy flavor
  • garlic powder, optional

Instructions 

  • Blend everything until smooth and creamy. Store in a container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

Video

Notes

See below for many ways to use whipped tofu!

Nutrition

Calories: 91kcal, Carbohydrates: 4g, Protein: 9g, Fat: 4g, Saturated Fat: 0.5g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g, Monounsaturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 149mg, Potassium: 1mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 0.3g, Calcium: 124mg, Iron: 1mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Sweet/Neutral Whipped Tofu Base

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
Course: Condiment
Cuisine: Vegan
pouring neutral whipped tofu base into a storage container
Pin Print
If you aren't sure how you want to use the whipped tofu yet, start with this base, and add other ingredients as needed. This is best for sweet applications, like pudding.
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Equipment

Ingredients 
 

  • 14 ounces firm or extra firm tofu
  • 1 scant cup water, 1 tablespoon less than 1 cup

Instructions 

  • Blend until smooth and creamy. No salt, flour, or cornstarch needed. Chill in the fridge for a few hours to let it thicken. Use for sweet, cold, or uncooked dishes. Store refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Video

Notes

See below for many ways to use this whipped tofu base!

Nutrition

Calories: 83kcal, Carbohydrates: 2g, Protein: 9g, Fat: 4g, Saturated Fat: 0.5g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g, Monounsaturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 4mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 0.3g, Calcium: 124mg, Iron: 1mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Savory Whipped Tofu Recipes

Use the savory whipped tofu mixture to make all kinds of delicious, eggy vegan breakfasts.

Whipped Tofu Egg Fry

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Servings: 1
Course: Breakfast, brunch
Cuisine: American
whipped tofu egg fry on toast
Pin Print
This is the easiest vegan fried egg ever! Fry up the whipped tofu base to make it, and you can top with my super easy bacon drizzle for even more flavor.
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Ingredients 
 

  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons savory whipped tofu
  • turmeric
  • black pepper
  • Kala Namak, aka Indian Black Salt/Sulphur Salt

Instructions 

  • Heat a skillet over medium-low heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the savory tofu mixture, and spread it out. It might start to bubble and spatter a bit, but if it's spattering too much turn the heat down a little bit. Sprinkle turmeric in the center for a yolk look, and sprinkle black pepper and kala namak generously.
  • Cover the pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, increasing heat to medium at the 2-minute mark. Once it's golden on the edges and the center has set, top with pesto, a small pinch of Kala namak , my bacon drizzle (see notes), chili oil or other toppings of choice. Serve immediately on buttered multigrain or sourdough toast, with sliced tomatoes or avocado.

Video

Notes

Bacon drizzle mixture: Mix 1 tsp soy sauce, 1 tsp maple syrup , 1/2 tsp smoked paprika, 1/4 tsp garlic powder and use.
More Variations: Use spices on your egg fry for variation, such as Cajun blend, Berbere or garam masala.
Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. It does not include toppings, since that will vary.

Nutrition

Calories: 52kcal, Carbohydrates: 1g, Protein: 1g, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 0.4g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 3g, Sodium: 50mg, Potassium: 53mg, Fiber: 0.03g, Sugar: 0.4g, Calcium: 9mg, Iron: 0.2mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Whipped Tofu Omelette

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Servings: 1
Course: Breakfast, brunch
Cuisine: American
whipped tofu omelette on a white plate
Pin Print
The tofu cream mixture makes fluffy omelets! The cream needs a bit of binding so we add some flour to help. Use all purpose or chickpea flour.
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Ingredients 
 

  • 1/2 cup savory tofu mixture
  • 2 teaspoons Cornstarch*
  • 1/4 teaspoon oregano
  • dashes of turmeric and Kala namak
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons chopped onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped bell pepper
  • 1 small mushroom, thinly sliced
  • vegan cheese, to taste

Instructions 

  • Mix together the tofu mixture, cornstarch , turmeric, Kala namak, oregano, baking powder, salt, and pepper.
  • Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a little bit of oil. Sprinkle the onion, peppers, and mushrooms onto the skillet, and cook for a minute. Sprinkle vegan cheese on top, then drizzle the tofu mixture all over the veggies, and spread it out with a spatula.
  • Cover, and cook 4 to 5 minutes, reducing to medium-low during the last minute of cooking. Cook until the edges get golden and the top is set, then sprinkle more kala namak, if desired, fold the omelette, and serve with toasted bread or however you like.

Video

Notes

* the original pdf on the YouTube video, uses flour as thickener, I’ve tested this several times and  starch makes the omelet more sturdy. 
Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. 

Nutrition

Calories: 114kcal, Carbohydrates: 14g, Protein: 8g, Fat: 3g, Saturated Fat: 0.5g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 10mg, Potassium: 461mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 4g, Vitamin A: 591IU, Vitamin C: 26mg, Calcium: 96mg, Iron: 2mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Whipped Tofu Strata

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 25 minutes
Cooling Time: 10 minutes
Total: 45 minutes
Servings: 2
Course: Breakfast, brunch
Cuisine: Italian
whipped tofu strata on a plate
Pin Print
This tofu cream is perfect to make a hearty breakfast casserole! It acts as an egg custard.
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Ingredients 
 

  • 1/4 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped mushroom
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup chopped day-old bread
  • spinach, optional

For the Custard

  • 1 cup savory tofu mixture
  • 1/8 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/8 teaspoon kala namak
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, optional
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons flour

Instructions 

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F (205° C). In a baking dish, mix the onion, mushroom, herbs, salt, pepper, and bread with oil, tossing well to coat. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, until the bread is golden.
  • Meanwhile, mix together the tofu with turmeric, kala namak, mustard, paprika, baking powder, and flour. Pour over the bread and veggies, add spinach if you want, and toss well. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, until the top is nicely set. Cool 10 minutes before slicing and serving with hot sauce, vegan Hollandaise, or dressing of choice

Video

Notes

Nutritional information is for 1/2 of the recipe, which makes 2 servings. 

Nutrition

Calories: 154kcal, Carbohydrates: 20g, Protein: 9g, Fat: 4g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 1g, Trans Fat: 0.01g, Sodium: 560mg, Potassium: 492mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 4g, Vitamin A: 269IU, Vitamin C: 2mg, Calcium: 129mg, Iron: 3mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Whipped Tofu Scramble

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 6 minutes
Total: 16 minutes
Servings: 1
Course: Breakfast, brunch
Cuisine: American
Pin Print
This tofu scramble made with whipped tofu has just an incredible eggy flavor and texture, no eggs needed!
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Ingredients 
 

  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 2 tablespoons each chopped onion, pepper, mushroom, or other veggies
  • 7 ounces firm tofu, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup savory tofu mixture
  • 2 teaspoons tofu scramble seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, kala namak
  • black pepper, green onion, kala namak, and herbs, for topping

Instructions 

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the veggies with a pinch of salt and sauté 2 minutes. Mix in the crumbled tofu, whipped tofu mixture, and scramble seasoning. Cook for about 2 more minutes, until heated through. Top with more kala namak, black pepper, green onion, and fresh herbs. Serve with toast, roasted veggies, salad, or fruit on the side.

Video

Notes

Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. It does not include toppings, since that will vary.

Nutrition

Calories: 254kcal, Carbohydrates: 10g, Protein: 21g, Fat: 14g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 7g, Monounsaturated Fat: 5g, Trans Fat: 0.02g, Sodium: 25mg, Potassium: 169mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 1502IU, Vitamin C: 3mg, Calcium: 274mg, Iron: 3mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Egg Muffins and Savory Sausage Waffles

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 22 minutes
Total: 32 minutes
Servings: 1
Course: Breakfast, brunch, Snack
Cuisine: American
Pin Print
You don't need expensive, store-bought egg bites! Use this budget-friendly whipped tofu base to make savory muffins or waffles for a grab-and-go breakfast.
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Ingredients 
 

  • 1/2 cup savory tofu mixture
  • 2 tablespoons flour, or chickpea flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons scramble seasoning, or 1/2 teaspoon each garlic, onion, pepper, kala namak
  • paprika and oregano, optional
  • 1/4 cup chopped vegan sausage
  • 1 tablespoon chopped sun-dried tomato
  • handful fresh spinach, or 3 tablespoons frozen spinach

Instructions 

Make the egg muffins.

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F (175° C).
  • In a bowl, mix whipped tofu, flour, baking powder, and seasonings. Then, fold in the sun-dried tomato, sausage, spinach, and any other veggies of choice. Scoop into a lined muffin tin or double liners on a baking sheet. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes.

Or, make savory waffles!

  • Add 2 more tablespoons flour, grease the waffle iron well, and cook the batter in the waffle iron until it's golden brown.

Video

Notes

Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. The waffle nutrition will be a little different because of the extra flour.

Nutrition

Calories: 202kcal, Carbohydrates: 30g, Protein: 12g, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 16mg, Potassium: 722mg, Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 5g, Vitamin A: 55IU, Vitamin C: 2mg, Calcium: 151mg, Iron: 3mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Whipped Tofu Toast

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Chilling Time: 1 hour
Total: 1 hour 10 minutes
Servings: 1
Course: Breakfast, brunch
Cuisine: American
whipped tofu toast on a black plate
Pin Print
Move over, avocado toast! The neutral whipped tofu cream makes a great, protein-rich spread for toast with your favorite toppings.
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Ingredients 
 

  • 2 tablespoons neutral whipped tofu mixture, chilled at least 1 hour
  • 1 slice bakery bread, like rosemary or olive bread
  • toppings of choice, like sliced tomato, cucumber, bagel seasoning, pepper flakes, hemp or sesame seeds, greens/sprouts, lemon zest, or balsamic glaze

Instructions 

  • Chill the neutral whipped tofu cream for at least an hour, so it thickens up. Toast the bread. Spread the tofu cream onto the toast, and add toppings of choice.

Video

Notes

Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving.
Other Toppings: spice blends of choice, chili crisp, or Indian spiced oil (tadka with mustard seeds and curry leaves).

Nutrition

Calories: 93kcal, Carbohydrates: 14g, Protein: 4g, Fat: 2g, Saturated Fat: 0.3g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 0.3g, Trans Fat: 0.01g, Sodium: 134mg, Potassium: 93mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 2g, Vitamin A: 1IU, Vitamin C: 0.1mg, Calcium: 44mg, Iron: 1mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!
whipped tofu chia pudding with chocolate and peanut butter in jars on the kitchen counter

Sweet Whipped Tofu Recipes

Use the neutral whipped tofu to make recipes like French toast and protein-packed breakfast pudding!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 10 minutes
Servings: 2
Course: Breakfast, brunch, Snack
Cuisine: American
Pin Print
This tofu cream makes a decadent mousse-like chia pudding.
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Ingredients 
 

  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 3 tablespoons hot water
  • 1/2 cup sweet whipped tofu mixture
  • 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons peanut butter, softened
  • chopped peanuts, chocolate chips, berries, for topping

Instructions 

  • Combine chia seeds with hot water in a small bowl, and let that sit 5 minutes for the chia seeds to hydrate. Stir in the whipped tofu, cocoa powder, maple syrup, and vanilla. Mix well. Spoon into jars, swirl in the peanut butter, and top with nuts and/or berries.

Video

Notes

Nutritional information is for 1 of 2 servings, half the recipe. It does not include toppings, since that will vary.

Nutrition

Calories: 225kcal, Carbohydrates: 18g, Protein: 9g, Fat: 15g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 6g, Monounsaturated Fat: 6g, Trans Fat: 0.01g, Sodium: 9mg, Potassium: 337mg, Fiber: 7g, Sugar: 8g, Vitamin A: 7IU, Vitamin C: 0.2mg, Calcium: 164mg, Iron: 2mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Vegan French Toast

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Servings: 1
Course: Breakfast, brunch
Cuisine: French
Pin Print
Sweet, crisp, tender vegan French toast is so easy to make with some whipped tofu from your fridge!
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Ingredients 
 

  • ¼ cup non-savory tofu cream, with or without flour or cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • cinnamon, to taste
  • vanilla, to taste
  • 1 teaspoon non-dairy milk, optional, if needed to thin the mixture
  • 2 slices bread
  • oil or vegan butter, for cooking

Instructions 

  • In a small bowl, combine the tofu cream, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla. Mix well. If the mixture is too thick, add the non-dairy milk, and mix until smooth. Pour the mixture into a shallow bowl. Place the bread slices into the mixture, flipping them over to coat both sides thoroughly.
  • Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add a little oil or vegan butter. Place the coated bread slices on the skillet and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Video

Notes

If you prefer, you can bake your French toast using my baked French toast recipe directions.
Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. It does not include toppings, since that will vary.

Nutrition

Calories: 241kcal, Carbohydrates: 42g, Protein: 9g, Fat: 4g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g, Monounsaturated Fat: 1g, Trans Fat: 0.02g, Sodium: 276mg, Potassium: 230mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 16g, Vitamin A: 1IU, Vitamin C: 0.1mg, Calcium: 116mg, Iron: 3mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Protein Pancakes

No ratings yet
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
Course: Breakfast, brunch
Cuisine: American
protein pancakes
Pin Print
These pancakes are so hearty and moist and still so fluffy! You need to add some tofu in pancakes.
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!

Ingredients 
 

  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 2 tablespoons almond flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla powder, or extract
  • 1/4 cup sweet whipped tofu mixture
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 6 to 7 tablespoons non-dairy milk
  • berries, chocolate chips, or cinnamon, optional

Instructions 

  • Mix the flour, almond flour, baking powder, and vanilla powder (if using) well. Press and mix to mix the almond flour in. Stir in the vanilla extract (if using), the whipped tofu, maple syrup, and 6 tablespoons of the milk to make a thick batter. If it's too thick, add more milk to thin it out, but don’t thin out too much. Keep batter thicker than pancake batter.
  • Heat a skillet over medium-high, and add some oil or vegan butter. Once the oil is hot, spread the protein pancake batter onto the skillet. The batter is going to be thick, so you’ll need to spread it out using a spatula instead of by hand. Then press in the berries and chocolate chips. Cook 2 minutes until golden, flip, and cook another minute or two. Serve with fruits, maple syrup, vegan butter, and your favorite fixin’s.

Video

Notes

Nutritional information is for 1 of 2 servings (half of the total recipe) and does not include mix-ins or toppings, since those will vary.

Nutrition

Calories: 205kcal, Carbohydrates: 34g, Protein: 6g, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 0.4g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 0.5g, Sodium: 63mg, Potassium: 311mg, Fiber: 2g, Sugar: 7g, Calcium: 180mg, Iron: 2mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

About Richa

Hi, I'm Richa! I create flavorful plant based recipes that are inspired by my Indian upbringing, including many gluten-free, soy-free, and oil-free options.

Read More

You May Also Like

Leave a comment

If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.