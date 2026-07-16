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Have you ever whipped your tofu? This one simple trick turns a block of tofu into a creamy, versatile breakfast base – sweet or savory – that powers 9 different recipes. Make a batch, keep it in the fridge, and you’ve got easy vegan breakfasts ready all week long.
Table of Contents
- Why You’ll Love Whipped Tofu
- More Whipped Tofu Recipes
- 💡Tips
- Whipped Tofu Base Recipes
- Savory Whipped Tofu Base Recipe
- Sweet/Neutral Whipped Tofu Base Recipe
- Savory Whipped Tofu Recipes
- Whipped Tofu Egg Fry Recipe
- Whipped Tofu Omelette Recipe
- Whipped Tofu Strata Recipe
- Whipped Tofu Scramble Recipe
- Egg Muffins and Savory Sausage Waffles Recipe
- Whipped Tofu Toast Recipe
- Sweet Whipped Tofu Recipes
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding Recipe
- Vegan French Toast Recipe
- Protein Pancakes Recipe
This video went viral!
Blending tofu into a thick, creamy base is a game-changer for breakfast meal prep. I whip up a batch, keep it in the fridge, and use it all week to make egg fry, omelettes, waffles, tofu chia pudding, protein pancakes, and so much more.
If I am planning to use it for only savory breakfast, I add the cornstarch and salt, otherwise I just blend tofu and water as the base and store it.
Try these whipped tofu recipes, and let me know other ways you use whipped tofu cream!
If you’d love to have all of these recipes in one place, here’s the free PDF guide I shared in my YouTube video — perfect for printing and keeping in your kitchen
Why You’ll Love Whipped Tofu
- Quick and easy to make.
- A protein-packed base with endless sweet and savory uses.
- Naturally gluten-free and nut-free.
You can also use whipped tofu in recipes such as pasta sauce and mozzarella cream, or to thicken curries and make them extra creamy.
More Whipped Tofu Recipes
💡Tips
- If the omelette or egg fry is too delicate, add more cornstarch or flour. Different Tofu brands can have different amounts of moisture.
- For the egg muffins, add a little extra flour if they’re sinking or staying too soft in the middle.
Whipped Tofu Base Recipes
There are two easy ways to make your whipped tofu base. The savory version adds flavor plus cornstarch and flour, making it perfect for eggy dishes like scrambles, omelettes, and strata. The neutral/sweet version keeps things simple and works beautifully in sweet recipes like French toast, pancakes, and puddings.
Savory Whipped Tofu Base
Equipment
Ingredients
- 14 ounces firm or extra firm tofu
- 1 scant cup water, 1 tablespoon less than 1 cup
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 2 teaspoons flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- kala namak, aka black salt, optional, for an eggy flavor
- garlic powder, optional
Instructions
- Blend everything until smooth and creamy. Store in a container in the fridge for up to 4 days.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Sweet/Neutral Whipped Tofu Base
Equipment
Ingredients
- 14 ounces firm or extra firm tofu
- 1 scant cup water, 1 tablespoon less than 1 cup
Instructions
- Blend until smooth and creamy. No salt, flour, or cornstarch needed. Chill in the fridge for a few hours to let it thicken. Use for sweet, cold, or uncooked dishes. Store refrigerated for up to 4 days.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Savory Whipped Tofu Recipes
Use the savory whipped tofu mixture to make all kinds of delicious, eggy vegan breakfasts.
Whipped Tofu Egg Fry
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 2 to 3 tablespoons savory whipped tofu
- turmeric
- black pepper
- Kala Namak, aka Indian Black Salt/Sulphur Salt
Instructions
- Heat a skillet over medium-low heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the savory tofu mixture, and spread it out. It might start to bubble and spatter a bit, but if it's spattering too much turn the heat down a little bit. Sprinkle turmeric in the center for a yolk look, and sprinkle black pepper and kala namak generously.
- Cover the pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, increasing heat to medium at the 2-minute mark. Once it's golden on the edges and the center has set, top with pesto, a small pinch of Kala namak , my bacon drizzle (see notes), chili oil or other toppings of choice. Serve immediately on buttered multigrain or sourdough toast, with sliced tomatoes or avocado.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Whipped Tofu Omelette
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup savory tofu mixture
- 2 teaspoons Cornstarch*
- 1/4 teaspoon oregano
- dashes of turmeric and Kala namak
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons chopped onion
- 2 tablespoons chopped bell pepper
- 1 small mushroom, thinly sliced
- vegan cheese, to taste
Instructions
- Mix together the tofu mixture, cornstarch , turmeric, Kala namak, oregano, baking powder, salt, and pepper.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a little bit of oil. Sprinkle the onion, peppers, and mushrooms onto the skillet, and cook for a minute. Sprinkle vegan cheese on top, then drizzle the tofu mixture all over the veggies, and spread it out with a spatula.
- Cover, and cook 4 to 5 minutes, reducing to medium-low during the last minute of cooking. Cook until the edges get golden and the top is set, then sprinkle more kala namak, if desired, fold the omelette, and serve with toasted bread or however you like.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Whipped Tofu Strata
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup chopped mushroom
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3/4 cup chopped day-old bread
- spinach, optional
For the Custard
- 1 cup savory tofu mixture
- 1/8 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/8 teaspoon kala namak
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard, optional
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons flour
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (205° C). In a baking dish, mix the onion, mushroom, herbs, salt, pepper, and bread with oil, tossing well to coat. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, until the bread is golden.
- Meanwhile, mix together the tofu with turmeric, kala namak, mustard, paprika, baking powder, and flour. Pour over the bread and veggies, add spinach if you want, and toss well. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, until the top is nicely set. Cool 10 minutes before slicing and serving with hot sauce, vegan Hollandaise, or dressing of choice
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Whipped Tofu Scramble
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 2 tablespoons each chopped onion, pepper, mushroom, or other veggies
- 7 ounces firm tofu, crumbled
- 1/4 cup savory tofu mixture
- 2 teaspoons tofu scramble seasoning, 1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, kala namak
- black pepper, green onion, kala namak, and herbs, for topping
Instructions
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the veggies with a pinch of salt and sauté 2 minutes. Mix in the crumbled tofu, whipped tofu mixture, and scramble seasoning. Cook for about 2 more minutes, until heated through. Top with more kala namak, black pepper, green onion, and fresh herbs. Serve with toast, roasted veggies, salad, or fruit on the side.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Egg Muffins and Savory Sausage Waffles
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup savory tofu mixture
- 2 tablespoons flour, or chickpea flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons scramble seasoning, or 1/2 teaspoon each garlic, onion, pepper, kala namak
- paprika and oregano, optional
- 1/4 cup chopped vegan sausage
- 1 tablespoon chopped sun-dried tomato
- handful fresh spinach, or 3 tablespoons frozen spinach
Instructions
Make the egg muffins.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175° C).
- In a bowl, mix whipped tofu, flour, baking powder, and seasonings. Then, fold in the sun-dried tomato, sausage, spinach, and any other veggies of choice. Scoop into a lined muffin tin or double liners on a baking sheet. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes.
Or, make savory waffles!
- Add 2 more tablespoons flour, grease the waffle iron well, and cook the batter in the waffle iron until it's golden brown.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Whipped Tofu Toast
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons neutral whipped tofu mixture, chilled at least 1 hour
- 1 slice bakery bread, like rosemary or olive bread
- toppings of choice, like sliced tomato, cucumber, bagel seasoning, pepper flakes, hemp or sesame seeds, greens/sprouts, lemon zest, or balsamic glaze
Instructions
- Chill the neutral whipped tofu cream for at least an hour, so it thickens up. Toast the bread. Spread the tofu cream onto the toast, and add toppings of choice.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Sweet Whipped Tofu Recipes
Use the neutral whipped tofu to make recipes like French toast and protein-packed breakfast pudding!
Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 3 tablespoons hot water
- 1/2 cup sweet whipped tofu mixture
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1 to 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons peanut butter, softened
- chopped peanuts, chocolate chips, berries, for topping
Instructions
- Combine chia seeds with hot water in a small bowl, and let that sit 5 minutes for the chia seeds to hydrate. Stir in the whipped tofu, cocoa powder, maple syrup, and vanilla. Mix well. Spoon into jars, swirl in the peanut butter, and top with nuts and/or berries.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Vegan French Toast
Ingredients
- ¼ cup non-savory tofu cream, with or without flour or cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- cinnamon, to taste
- vanilla, to taste
- 1 teaspoon non-dairy milk, optional, if needed to thin the mixture
- 2 slices bread
- oil or vegan butter, for cooking
Instructions
- In a small bowl, combine the tofu cream, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla. Mix well. If the mixture is too thick, add the non-dairy milk, and mix until smooth. Pour the mixture into a shallow bowl. Place the bread slices into the mixture, flipping them over to coat both sides thoroughly.
- Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add a little oil or vegan butter. Place the coated bread slices on the skillet and cook until golden brown on both sides.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.
Protein Pancakes
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup flour
- 2 tablespoons almond flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla powder, or extract
- 1/4 cup sweet whipped tofu mixture
- 1 to 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 6 to 7 tablespoons non-dairy milk
- berries, chocolate chips, or cinnamon, optional
Instructions
- Mix the flour, almond flour, baking powder, and vanilla powder (if using) well. Press and mix to mix the almond flour in. Stir in the vanilla extract (if using), the whipped tofu, maple syrup, and 6 tablespoons of the milk to make a thick batter. If it's too thick, add more milk to thin it out, but don’t thin out too much. Keep batter thicker than pancake batter.
- Heat a skillet over medium-high, and add some oil or vegan butter. Once the oil is hot, spread the protein pancake batter onto the skillet. The batter is going to be thick, so you’ll need to spread it out using a spatula instead of by hand. Then press in the berries and chocolate chips. Cook 2 minutes until golden, flip, and cook another minute or two. Serve with fruits, maple syrup, vegan butter, and your favorite fixin’s.
Video
Notes
Nutrition
Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.