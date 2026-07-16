Have you ever whipped your tofu? This one simple trick turns a block of tofu into a creamy, versatile breakfast base – sweet or savory – that powers 9 different recipes. Make a batch, keep it in the fridge, and you’ve got easy vegan breakfasts ready all week long.

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Blending tofu into a thick, creamy base is a game-changer for breakfast meal prep. I whip up a batch, keep it in the fridge, and use it all week to make egg fry, omelettes, waffles, tofu chia pudding, protein pancakes, and so much more.

If I am planning to use it for only savory breakfast, I add the cornstarch and salt, otherwise I just blend tofu and water as the base and store it.

Try these whipped tofu recipes, and let me know other ways you use whipped tofu cream!

If you’d love to have all of these recipes in one place, here’s the free PDF guide I shared in my YouTube video — perfect for printing and keeping in your kitchen

Why You’ll Love Whipped Tofu

Quick and easy to make.

A protein-packed base with endless sweet and savory uses.

Naturally gluten-free and nut-free.

You can also use whipped tofu in recipes such as pasta sauce and mozzarella cream, or to thicken curries and make them extra creamy.

💡Tips If the omelette or egg fry is too delicate, add more cornstarch or flour. Different Tofu brands can have different amounts of moisture.

For the egg muffins, add a little extra flour if they’re sinking or staying too soft in the middle.

Whipped Tofu Base Recipes

There are two easy ways to make your whipped tofu base. The savory version adds flavor plus cornstarch and flour, making it perfect for eggy dishes like scrambles, omelettes, and strata. The neutral/sweet version keeps things simple and works beautifully in sweet recipes like French toast, pancakes, and puddings.

Savory Whipped Tofu Base No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Total: 10 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: Condiment Cuisine: Vegan SaveSaved Pin Print This whipped tofu base is great for all kinds of eggy dishes, like scrambles, egg fries, and more! Equipment blender Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 14 ounces firm or extra firm tofu

▢ 1 scant cup water , 1 tablespoon less than 1 cup

, ▢ 2 teaspoons cornstarch

▢ 2 teaspoons flour

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ kala namak aka black salt, optional, for an eggy flavor

▢ garlic powder , optional Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Blend everything until smooth and creamy. Store in a container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Video Notes See below for many ways to use whipped tofu! Nutrition Calories: 91 kcal , Carbohydrates: 4 g , Protein: 9 g , Fat: 4 g , Saturated Fat: 0.5 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Sodium: 149 mg , Potassium: 1 mg , Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 0.3 g , Calcium: 124 mg , Iron: 1 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Sweet/Neutral Whipped Tofu Base No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Total: 10 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: Condiment Cuisine: Vegan SaveSaved Pin Print If you aren't sure how you want to use the whipped tofu yet, start with this base, and add other ingredients as needed. This is best for sweet applications, like pudding. Equipment blender Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 14 ounces firm or extra firm tofu

▢ 1 scant cup water , 1 tablespoon less than 1 cup Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Blend until smooth and creamy. No salt, flour, or cornstarch needed. Chill in the fridge for a few hours to let it thicken. Use for sweet, cold, or uncooked dishes. Store refrigerated for up to 4 days. Video Notes See below for many ways to use this whipped tofu base! Nutrition Calories: 83 kcal , Carbohydrates: 2 g , Protein: 9 g , Fat: 4 g , Saturated Fat: 0.5 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Sodium: 4 mg , Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 0.3 g , Calcium: 124 mg , Iron: 1 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Savory Whipped Tofu Recipes

Use the savory whipped tofu mixture to make all kinds of delicious, eggy vegan breakfasts.

Whipped Tofu Egg Fry No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 5 minutes mins Total: 10 minutes mins Servings: 1 Course: Breakfast, brunch Cuisine: American SaveSaved Pin Print This is the easiest vegan fried egg ever! Fry up the whipped tofu base to make it, and you can top with my super easy bacon drizzle for even more flavor. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons savory whipped tofu

▢ turmeric

▢ black pepper

▢ Kala Namak aka Indian Black Salt/Sulphur Salt Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Heat a skillet over medium-low heat, and add the oil . Once the oil is hot, add the savory tofu mixture , and spread it out. It might start to bubble and spatter a bit, but if it's spattering too much turn the heat down a little bit. Sprinkle turmeric in the center for a yolk look, and sprinkle black pepper and kala namak generously.

Cover the pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, increasing heat to medium at the 2-minute mark. Once it's golden on the edges and the center has set, top with pesto, a small pinch of Kala namak , my bacon drizzle (see notes), chili oil or other toppings of choice. Serve immediately on buttered multigrain or sourdough toast, with sliced tomatoes or avocado. Video Notes Bacon drizzle mixture: Mix 1 tsp soy sauce, 1 tsp maple syrup , 1/2 tsp smoked paprika, 1/4 tsp garlic powder and use. More Variations: Use spices on your egg fry for variation, such as Cajun blend, Berbere or garam masala. Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. It does not include toppings, since that will vary. Nutrition Calories: 52 kcal , Carbohydrates: 1 g , Protein: 1 g , Fat: 5 g , Saturated Fat: 0.4 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 50 mg , Potassium: 53 mg , Fiber: 0.03 g , Sugar: 0.4 g , Calcium: 9 mg , Iron: 0.2 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Whipped Tofu Omelette No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Total: 20 minutes mins Servings: 1 Course: Breakfast, brunch Cuisine: American SaveSaved Pin Print The tofu cream mixture makes fluffy omelets! The cream needs a bit of binding so we add some flour to help. Use all purpose or chickpea flour. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1/2 cup savory tofu mixture

▢ 2 teaspoons Cornstarch*

▢ 1/4 teaspoon oregano

▢ dashes of turmeric and Kala namak

▢ 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

▢ salt and pepper , to taste

, ▢ 2 tablespoons chopped onion

▢ 2 tablespoons chopped bell pepper

▢ 1 small mushroom , thinly sliced

, ▢ vegan cheese , to taste Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Mix together the tofu mixture, cornstarch , turmeric, Kala namak, oregano, baking powder, salt, and pepper .

Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a little bit of oil . Sprinkle the onion, peppers, and mushrooms onto the skillet, and cook for a minute. Sprinkle vegan cheese on top, then drizzle the tofu mixture all over the veggies, and spread it out with a spatula.

Cover, and cook 4 to 5 minutes, reducing to medium-low during the last minute of cooking. Cook until the edges get golden and the top is set, then sprinkle more kala namak, if desired, fold the omelette, and serve with toasted bread or however you like. Video Notes * the original pdf on the YouTube video, uses flour as thickener, I’ve tested this several times and starch makes the omelet more sturdy. Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. Nutrition Calories: 114 kcal , Carbohydrates: 14 g , Protein: 8 g , Fat: 3 g , Saturated Fat: 0.5 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Sodium: 10 mg , Potassium: 461 mg , Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 4 g , Vitamin A: 591 IU , Vitamin C: 26 mg , Calcium: 96 mg , Iron: 2 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Whipped Tofu Strata No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Cooling Time: 10 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Servings: 2 Course: Breakfast, brunch Cuisine: Italian SaveSaved Pin Print This tofu cream is perfect to make a hearty breakfast casserole! It acts as an egg custard. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1/4 cup chopped onion

▢ 1/4 cup chopped mushroom

▢ 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

▢ 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 3/4 cup chopped day-old bread

▢ spinach , optional For the Custard ▢ 1 cup savory tofu mixture

▢ 1/8 teaspoon turmeric

▢ 1/8 teaspoon kala namak

▢ 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard , optional

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 2 teaspoons flour Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F (205° C). In a baking dish, mix the onion, mushroom, herbs, salt, pepper, and bread with oil , tossing well to coat. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, until the bread is golden.

tofu with turmeric, kala namak, mustard, paprika, baking powder, and flour. Pour over the bread and veggies, add spinach if you want, and toss well. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, until the top is nicely set. Cool 10 minutes before slicing and serving with hot sauce, Meanwhile, mix together the. Pour over the, addif you want, and toss well. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, until the top is nicely set. Cool 10 minutes before slicing and serving with hot sauce, vegan Hollandaise , or dressing of choice Video Notes Nutritional information is for 1/2 of the recipe, which makes 2 servings. Nutrition Calories: 154 kcal , Carbohydrates: 20 g , Protein: 9 g , Fat: 4 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Sodium: 560 mg , Potassium: 492 mg , Fiber: 3 g , Sugar: 4 g , Vitamin A: 269 IU , Vitamin C: 2 mg , Calcium: 129 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Whipped Tofu Scramble No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 6 minutes mins Total: 16 minutes mins Servings: 1 Course: Breakfast, brunch Cuisine: American SaveSaved Pin Print This tofu scramble made with whipped tofu has just an incredible eggy flavor and texture, no eggs needed! Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 2 tablespoons each chopped onion , pepper, mushroom, or other veggies

, ▢ 7 ounces firm tofu , crumbled

, ▢ 1/4 cup savory tofu mixture

▢ 2 teaspoons tofu scramble seasoning , 1/2 teaspoon each garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, kala namak

, ▢ black pepper, green onion, kala namak, and herbs , for topping Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the veggies with a pinch of salt and sauté 2 minutes. Mix in the crumbled tofu, whipped tofu mixture, and scramble seasoning. Cook for about 2 more minutes, until heated through. Top with more kala namak, black pepper, green onion, and fresh herbs. Serve with toast, roasted veggies, salad, or fruit on the side. Video Notes Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. It does not include toppings, since that will vary. Nutrition Calories: 254 kcal , Carbohydrates: 10 g , Protein: 21 g , Fat: 14 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 7 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 5 g , Trans Fat: 0.02 g , Sodium: 25 mg , Potassium: 169 mg , Fiber: 3 g , Sugar: 1 g , Vitamin A: 1502 IU , Vitamin C: 3 mg , Calcium: 274 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Egg Muffins and Savory Sausage Waffles No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 22 minutes mins Total: 32 minutes mins Servings: 1 Course: Breakfast, brunch, Snack Cuisine: American SaveSaved Pin Print You don't need expensive, store-bought egg bites! Use this budget-friendly whipped tofu base to make savory muffins or waffles for a grab-and-go breakfast. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1/2 cup savory tofu mixture

▢ 2 tablespoons flour , or chickpea flour

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

▢ 2 teaspoons scramble seasoning or 1/2 teaspoon each garlic, onion, pepper, kala namak

▢ paprika and oregano , optional

, ▢ 1/4 cup chopped vegan sausage

▢ 1 tablespoon chopped sun-dried tomato

▢ handful fresh spinach , or 3 tablespoons frozen spinach Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the egg muffins. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175° C).

In a bowl, mix whipped tofu, flour, baking powder, and seasonings. Then, fold in the sun-dried tomato, sausage, spinach, and any other veggies of choice. Scoop into a lined muffin tin or double liners on a baking sheet. Bake for 22 to 25 minutes. Or, make savory waffles! Add 2 more tablespoons flour, grease the waffle iron well, and cook the batter in the waffle iron until it's golden brown. Video Notes Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. The waffle nutrition will be a little different because of the extra flour. Nutrition Calories: 202 kcal , Carbohydrates: 30 g , Protein: 12 g , Fat: 5 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Sodium: 16 mg , Potassium: 722 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 5 g , Vitamin A: 55 IU , Vitamin C: 2 mg , Calcium: 151 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Whipped Tofu Toast No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Chilling Time: 1 hour hr Total: 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Servings: 1 Course: Breakfast, brunch Cuisine: American SaveSaved Pin Print Move over, avocado toast! The neutral whipped tofu cream makes a great, protein-rich spread for toast with your favorite toppings. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 2 tablespoons neutral whipped tofu mixture , chilled at least 1 hour

, ▢ 1 slice bakery bread , like rosemary or olive bread

, ▢ toppings of choice , like sliced tomato, cucumber, bagel seasoning, pepper flakes, hemp or sesame seeds, greens/sprouts, lemon zest, or balsamic glaze Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Chill the neutral whipped tofu cream for at least an hour, so it thickens up. Toast the bread. Spread the tofu cream onto the toast, and add toppings of choice. Video Notes Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. Other Toppings: spice blends of choice, chili crisp, or Indian spiced oil ( spice blends of choice, chili crisp, or Indian spiced oil ( tadka with mustard seeds and curry leaves). Nutrition Calories: 93 kcal , Carbohydrates: 14 g , Protein: 4 g , Fat: 2 g , Saturated Fat: 0.3 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 0.3 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Sodium: 134 mg , Potassium: 93 mg , Fiber: 1 g , Sugar: 2 g , Vitamin A: 1 IU , Vitamin C: 0.1 mg , Calcium: 44 mg , Iron: 1 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Sweet Whipped Tofu Recipes

Use the neutral whipped tofu to make recipes like French toast and protein-packed breakfast pudding!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Total: 10 minutes mins Servings: 2 Course: Breakfast, brunch, Snack Cuisine: American SaveSaved Pin Print This tofu cream makes a decadent mousse-like chia pudding. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 2 tablespoons chia seeds

▢ 3 tablespoons hot water

▢ 1/2 cup sweet whipped tofu mixture

▢ 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

▢ 1 to 2 tablespoons maple syrup

▢ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 2 tablespoons peanut butter , softened

, ▢ chopped peanuts , chocolate chips, berries, for topping Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Combine chia seeds with hot water in a small bowl, and let that sit 5 minutes for the chia seeds to hydrate. Stir in the whipped tofu, cocoa powder, maple syrup, and vanilla. Mix well. Spoon into jars, swirl in the peanut butter, and top with nuts and/or berries. Video Notes Nutritional information is for 1 of 2 servings, half the recipe. It does not include toppings, since that will vary. Nutrition Calories: 225 kcal , Carbohydrates: 18 g , Protein: 9 g , Fat: 15 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 6 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Sodium: 9 mg , Potassium: 337 mg , Fiber: 7 g , Sugar: 8 g , Vitamin A: 7 IU , Vitamin C: 0.2 mg , Calcium: 164 mg , Iron: 2 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Vegan French Toast No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 10 minutes mins Total: 20 minutes mins Servings: 1 Course: Breakfast, brunch Cuisine: French SaveSaved Pin Print Sweet, crisp, tender vegan French toast is so easy to make with some whipped tofu from your fridge! Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ ¼ cup non-savory tofu cream , with or without flour or cornstarch

, ▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ cinnamon , to taste

, ▢ vanilla , to taste

, ▢ 1 teaspoon non-dairy milk , optional, if needed to thin the mixture

, ▢ 2 slices bread

▢ oil or vegan butter , for cooking Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a small bowl, combine the tofu cream, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla . Mix well. If the mixture is too thick, add the non-dairy milk, and mix until smooth. Pour the mixture into a shallow bowl. Place the bread slices into the mixture, flipping them over to coat both sides thoroughly.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add a little oil or vegan butter. Place the coated bread slices on the skillet and cook until golden brown on both sides. Video Notes If you prefer, you can bake your French toast using my baked French toast recipe directions. Nutritional information is for the whole recipe, which makes 1 serving. It does not include toppings, since that will vary. Nutrition Calories: 241 kcal , Carbohydrates: 42 g , Protein: 9 g , Fat: 4 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Trans Fat: 0.02 g , Sodium: 276 mg , Potassium: 230 mg , Fiber: 2 g , Sugar: 16 g , Vitamin A: 1 IU , Vitamin C: 0.1 mg , Calcium: 116 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!