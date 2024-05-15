This amazingly toothsome, creamy, smoky sandwich was inspired by the flavors and textures of a vegan cheesesteak. It’s a healthy version of the fast food favorite that doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of flavor.

This vegan cheesesteak uses soy curls as the meat. Soy curls have more of a chicken-like texture, rather than steak, so I can’t really call it a Philly cheesesteak, but it hits such similar flavor notes and textures.

This sandwich is so easy to make! You pan fry seasoned, smoky soy curls and make my easy nacho cheese sauce. If you don’t want to use that sauce, you can also use my liquid mozzarella or Potato carrot cheese sauce instead.

Either way, you serve this sandwich up in buns or on hoagie rolls or however else you like. If you’re craving a vegan cheesesteak, I definitely recommend making this recipe.

What are soy curls?

Soy-curls are a meet alternative made with just 1 ingredient. Whole soybeans. Soy beans are boiled and dehydrated in a certain way to get that chicken like texture. Soycurls can be cooked in many ways. I love rehydrating them in a marinade or broth to make stir fried like my General tso soy curls, use it to make vegan chickin curry by cooking them in the curry, add it to creamy pasta sauces like my florentine, make spicy crispy soycurls snack and many more ways!

Why You’ll Love this Vegan Cheesesteak

smoky, crispy soy curls cook up in just 1 pan

satisfying, toothsome texture with creamy cheese sauce on toasted bread

choose your favorite vegan cheese sauce – so versatile!

easily made nut-free, soy-free, and gluten-free with simple swaps

Vegan Cheesesteak This amazingly toothsome, creamy, smoky sandwich was inspired by the flavors and textures of a vegan cheesesteak. It's a healthy version of the fast food favorite that doesn't sacrifice an ounce of flavor. Make this delicious smoky soycurl meat and serve with me my 10 min cheese sauce! Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 304 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Smoky Soy Curls 4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) Dried soy curls soaked in 2 cups of warm chicken-flavored or beef-flavored broth for at least 15 minutes

2 teaspoons oil For the Seasoning 1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning or poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper For the rest of the Mixture ½ cup ( 80 g ) chopped or sliced onion

½ cup ( 74.5 g ) sliced bell pepper I use both red and green.

2 teaspoons vegan Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon barbecue sauce or use steak sauce For The Sandwich 4 hoagie rolls or buns or bread of choice

vegan cheese sauce like my cashew nacho cheese, my potato carrot cheese sauce, or my mozzarella cheese sauce Instructions Soak the soy curls, if you haven't already. Then, after 15 minutes, drain them and set aside. Reserve the soaking broth. Don't press them too much, you just want to remove some of the excess moisture and leave some moisture in the soycurls

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Once the skillet is hot, add the soy curls and cook and roast them for 2 to 4 minutes, until they start to turn golden on some of the edges.

Then, add all of the spices, salt, and pepper and mix really well to coat the soy curls and cook for a minute

Add the onion and bell pepper and another teaspoon of oil and cook until the onions are translucent, then add all of the sauces and mix well.

Add in 2 to 4 tablespoons of reserved broth to help the mixture come together. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, then switch off the heat.

Taste and adjust the flavor by adding more sauces and salt or heat etc., then prep your bread by toasting it up on a skillet with some butter or in a toaster.

Top the bread it with a good helping of the cheese sauce, then this soy curl mixture, then more cheese sauce. You can add some chopped fresh herbs, like parsley or cilantro, if you like. Close the sandwich with the other half of the bread and serve immediately. Video Notes Use my nacho cheese sauce . Or my liquid mozzarella instead. Variation: You can make this sandwich with seitan, mushrooms, or tofu, as well. You don’t need to soak any of these. Just add to a skillet, crisp up a little bit with the spices and add the onion, pepper and continue with the recipe as written from there. This recipe is naturally nut-free, as long as you use a nut-free cheese sauce.

Variation: You can make this sandwich with seitan, mushrooms, or tofu, as well. You don't need to soak any of these. Just add to a skillet, crisp up a little bit with the spices and add the onion, pepper and continue with the recipe as written from there. This recipe is naturally nut-free, as long as you use a nut-free cheese sauce.

For gluten-free, choose gluten-free bread and use gluten-free sauces. Soyfree: use seitan or mushrooms instead of the soy curls. Also make sure that your sauces are soy-free. Nutritional information doesn't include cheese sauce, since the type and amount you use will vary. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Cheesesteak Amount Per Serving Calories 304 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 578mg 25% Potassium 192mg 5% Carbohydrates 45g 15% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 20g 40% Vitamin A 752IU 15% Vitamin C 26mg 32% Calcium 161mg 16% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

soy curls – You’ll soak these in vegan chicken or vegan beef broth and drain them. You can sub in seitan, mushrooms, or tofu instead. No need to soak any of these, if you do that.

– You’ll soak these in vegan chicken or vegan beef broth and drain them. You can sub in seitan, mushrooms, or tofu instead. No need to soak any of these, if you do that. oil – To pan fry the soy curls.

seasoning – We are seasoning the soy curls with all-purpose or poultry seasoning, smoked paprika, onion and garlic powders, salt, and black pepper.

onion and bell pepper – For that classic vegan cheesesteak vibe.

For that classic vegan cheesesteak vibe. sauces – Vegan Worcestershire, ketchup and BBQ sauce or steak sauce add even more flavor to the soy curls.

add even more flavor to the soy curls. vegan cheese sauce – You can use store-bought or make one of my quick and easy vegan cheese sauces: nacho cheese sauce, liquid mozzarella, or Instant Pot cheese sauce.

💡 Tips When you drain the soy curls, don’t squeeze them out too much. You want to leave them moist for the best flavor.

Save time by prepping the veggies, cheese sauce, and other ingredients while the soy curls soak.

How to Make this Vegan Cheesesteak

Soak the soy curls, if you haven’t already. Then, after 15 minutes, drain them and set aside. Don’t press them too much, you just want to remove some of the excess moisture. Reserve the soaking stock.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Once the skillet is hot, add the soy curls and cook and roast them for 2 to 4 minutes, until they start to turn golden on some of the edges.

Then, add all of the spices, salt, and pepper and mix really well to coat the soy curls and cook for a minute





Add the onion and bell pepper and another teaspoon of oil and cook until the onions are translucent, then add all of the sauces and mix well.

Add in 2 to 4 tablespoons of chicken-flavor or beef-flavor broth to help the mixture come together. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, then switch off the heat.

Taste and adjust the flavor by adding more sauces and salt or heat etc., then prep your bread by toasting it up on a skillet with some butter or in a toaster.

Top the bread it with a good helping of the cheese sauce, then this soy curl mixture, then more cheese sauce. You can add some chopped fresh herbs, like parsley or cilantro, if you like. Close the sandwich with the other half of the bread and serve immediately.

Store the soycurls and cheese sauce separately in the fridge for upto 3 days. Reheat on skillet and make sandwiches