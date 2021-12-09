35 Vegan Christmas Breakfast and Brunch Ideas

Holiday Breakfasts can be elaborate and can also be fun to do with the entire family. Here are some options for you whether you want simple breakfasts like pancakes and scrambles, large batch breakfasts like sheet pan pancakes, coffee cake and cinnamon rolls, savory brunches like frittatas and quiches and on the go options like muffins and bars to pack up while doing outdoor activities with fam! Check out many allergy friendly options for vegan Christmas breakfast and brunches below.

Vegan Christmas Breakfast and Brunch Ideas

Pancakes and Waffles

Fresh warm fluffy pancakes and crisp waffles are everyone’s faves. Whether you like classic pancakes or cinnamon roll pancakes, simple chocolate oat waffles or savory Pizza waffles!

Vegan Sheet Pan Pancakes These Vegan Sheet Pan Pancakes are baked instead of pan-fried making this pancake recipe perfect for feeding a crowd.

Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes (Gluten-free) These Vegan Banana Oat Pancakes need just 7 ingredients and a blender. Gluten-free, satisfying and delicious Banana Oatmeal Pancakes! Vegan Breakfast Soy-free Recipe.



Vegan Carrot Cake Pancakes These Carrot Cake pancakes are almost a Carrot Cake with roasted carrots, walnuts and loads of spices. Layered with a vegan yogurt frosting. Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy. can be made gluten-free

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes These Vegan Cinnamon Roll Pancakes use my multi-grain pancake mix. Delicious breakfast with With swirls of cinnamon sugar. gluten-free option

Chickpea Flour Pancakes - Indian Besan Chilla This is my Mom's Cheela/Chilla recipe. It is also known as Puda or Pudla. The classic Indian pancake made with chick­pea flour is a popular breakfast in North India. These chillas in the simplest form are easy and perfect for breakfast, a snack, or a side flatbread. For a veggie omelet version, add less water for a thicker batter and add leavening such as baking powder. Add finely chopped vegetables such as zucchini. (Recipe from Vegan Richa's Indian KitchenCopyright © 2015 by Richa Hingle. Used by permission Vegan Heritage Press, LLC.)

Pakora Waffles - Savory Chickpea Flour Waffles Pakora Chickpea Flour Waffles are a fun savory vegan breakfast treat or snack! Veggie Pakora fritters are a staple at most Indian restaurants and now you can have them for breakfast - unfried! Gluten-free too! Soyfree Nutfree. Makes 8-9 mini waffles or 4-5 regular size

Vegan Pizza Waffles Vegan Pizza Waffles stuffed with bell peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella are a must-try for all pizza lovers and everyone craving pizza for breakfast! Perfectly cheesy yet light and crispy and with pizza sauce and favorite pizza toppings. No nuts! Makes 10-11 mini waffles and 4-5 regular size waffles

Indian Spiced Vegan Potato Quinoa Waffles These easy Indian Spiced Vegan Potato Quinoa Waffles are inspired by my favorite Indian potato snack, Aloo Tikki! The quinoa adds nutrition and texture making them a savory brunch treat that is wonderfully filling! Makes 8-10 mini waffles

Oatmeal chocolate chip waffles or oatmeal raisin waffles Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Waffles are a great homemade sweet breakfast or brunch recipe you will love. You can even make them ahead for busy mornings and enjoy by just popping them in the toaster!

Glutenfree Lemon Blueberry Waffles These easy vegan gluten-free Lemon Blueberry Waffles are crispy on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside and perfect for brunch or breakfast! Super simple to make in one bowl. Makes 6 mini or 3 regular waffles

Easy Vegan Waffles (1 Bowl) Easy Vegan Waffles! Crispy, Delicious, waffles for Everyday Breakfast. 1 Bowl. Serve with fruits and favorite toppings. Vegan Waffle Recipe. Soy-free Nut-free option. Freezer friendly. Makes 3-4 regular size and 6-7 mini waffles

Savory brunches

I love savory breakfast meals and these quiches, egg casseroles and chilaqulies are frequent repeats

Vegan Quiche Recipe This easy Vegan Quiche Recipe features an almond flour pastry and cheesy, savory tofu filling with sauteed mushrooms, leeks, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach! Perfect for brunch! Gluten-free option. Oil-free option

Chickpea Flour Frittata - Vegan Frittata Recipe Chickpea Flour Frittata - Eggless Vegan Frittata Recipe. This Chickpea flour Vegetable frittata is filling, easy and delicious. Use the batter to make pancakes, crepes, crustless quiche. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe Nutfree option

Vegan Mexican Egg Casserole with Tofu Eggs This Vegan Mexican Egg casserole gets a delicious Mexican flair with layers of roasted potatoes, onion and bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes, cheese, and fluffy tofu eggs seasoned with taco spice. You while family will gobble this easy brunch recipe up! Nut-free + gluten-free option.

Vegan Tofu Eggs in Purgatory Change up your morning routine with this vegan eggs in purgatory recipe. Quick homemade tofu eggs simmered up in the fiery, garlicky, chunky Italian tomato sauce! Serve with crusty bread for an amazing savory brunch or breakfast.

Vegan Eggs Benedict Casserole This Vegan Egg Breakfast Casserole is loaded with veggie goodness baked in one pan along with an easy vegan "egg" sauce made from tofu. Mushrooms add a touch of earthy flavor and savoriness to this vegan breakfast casserole.

Vegan Chilaquiles with Chickpeas Recipe Vegan Chilaquiles with spiced Chickpeas. Spiced Chickpeas and crisped tortilla with easy red sauce. Easy Chilaquiles Recipe. Nut-free, soy-free. can be gluten-free with gluten0free chips or tortillas.

Vegan Omelet with Mung Bean Egg Substitute Vegan Omelet with Delicious Breakfast Potatoes. Mung Bean egg mixture makes a great soy-free egg substitute. Easy Moong Dal Batter for omelets or savory pancakes. No Chickpea flour! Vegan Gluten-free Grain-free soy-free Recipe Nut-free option.



Easy Scramble Seasoning Mix and the Best Ever Tofu Scramble Easy and versatile Tofu scramble seasoning Recipea and The best vegan tofu scramble that is fluffy yet creamy and tastes just like eggs thanks to my secret scramble seasoning. Gluten-free.

Classics and large batch

A large batch of Cinnamon rolls or a lemon blueberry loaf or a marbled banana bread or Some freshly baked scones! always popular

1 Hour Cinnamon Rolls with Aquafaba Easy Homemade 1 hour Cinnamon Rolls. 1 Bowl Aquafaba Cinnamon Rolls! Vegan Cinnamon Rolls with Cashew cream frosting. Ready in 60 minutes. How to make cinnamon rolls. Vegan Soy-free Palm Oil free Breakfast Recipe. Makes 1 8 by 8 inch brownie pan or 9 inch pie pan. serves 6 to 9

No Yeast Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls Vegan These easy no yeast vegan cinnamon rolls feature sweet potato puree which makes them the most flavorful and soft homemade vegan cinnamon buns you'll ever make. No dough-punching & no long wait for the dough to rise to make these Vegan sweet potato cinnamon rolls!

Vegan Apple Cinnamon Scones (No Oil, Low Fat) Vegan Apple Cinnamon Scones! Crisp Apple Scones with No added refined oil and No Coconut milk! Lower fat delicious Apple Pie Scones. Vegan Soy-free Oil-free Recipe. Can be nut-free



Vegan Coffee Cake Recipe Cinnamon Streusel Cake Easy Vegan Coffee Cake Recipe. Simple soft Vanilla Cake topped with a delicious Streusel. Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee cake. Vegan soyfree nutfree Recipe. Glutenfree option.Makes One 8 by 8 inch pan or use 9 by 9 inch brownie pan

Vegan Pear Upside Down Cake Pear Upside Down Cake. This amazing Vegan Upside Down Cake needs just 1 Bowl and 40 mins. Use other fruits for variation. Vegan Nutfree Soyfree Recipe. GF option Makes 8 or 9 inch cake pan

Vegan Churro Scones No Oil (Vegan Cinnamon Scones) These Vegan Churro Scones need just 1 Bowl, 8 Ingredients and have No Added Oil! Crisp Vegan Cinnamon Scones for breakfast or Dessert. Vegan Soyfree Recipe Nutfree option Glutenfree option

Date Nut Cake This easy vegan date nut cake is moist, fluffy, and packed with chewy dates and crunchy pecans and walnuts! So simple to make and the perfect sweet treat to bring to a potluck or bake sale. Gluten-free option.

Vegan Blueberry Muffins with Streusel Easy Vegan Blueberry Muffins with Streusel. These Blueberry Streusel Muffins are soft , tall, and berrylicious. The batter needs just 1 Bowl. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be made without nuts, Gluten-free option.

Lemon Coconut Chia Muffins Lemon Coconut Chia Muffins. Zesty Muffins with Lemon, chia seeds, coconut and Turmeric. 1 bowl 30 minute muffins. Vegan Soy-free Nut-free Oil-free Recipe. Makes 10 to 12 muffins

Vegan Lemon Blueberry Cake. Yogurt Pound Cake Loaf Vegan Lemon Blueberry Cake. This zesty Blueberry Lemon Pound Cake is dense and full of flavor. Use other berries in this Vegan Pound Cake Recipe. Non Dairy Yogurt Pound Cake Loaf with lemon and blueberries. 15 min prep and done. Makes one 8.5by 4.5 loaf pan.

Vegan Marbled Chocolate Banana Bread Tuck into this Vegan Marbled Chocolate Banana Bread made with a simple dairy-free and eggless batter swirled together into a beautiful marbled pattern. Topped with plenty of vegan chocolate chips this loaf makes for a decadent sweet breakfast treat! Oil-free option included.

Vegan Banana Bread with Coconut and toasted Walnuts 1 Bowl Vegan Banana Bread with Walnuts. Classic Super moist Banana bread with toasted nuts and coconut. No Palm oil. Vegan Recipe. Perfect Breakfast or Snack.

baked oatmeal and granola

I love these baked oatmeal’s as the texture of oats is amazing baked. Crunchy granola is a must bake

Vegan Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal This easy Vegan Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal features a layer of baked oatmeal with crunchy nuts, chia seeds, and warming spices topped with delicious homemade apple pie filling. Plenty of cinnamon, and some maple syrup for sweetness - this baked oatmeal is perfect for a cozy morning

Peanut Butter and Jelly Baked Oatmeal Vegan Peanut Butter And Jelly Baked Oatmeal! No Flour, No refined sugar, No Added oil! Favorite PB & J Sandwich in Baked Oatmeal Bar form. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe , Nut-free Option. Makes a 9 by 9 inch pan



Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal Vegan Vegan Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal! 7 Ingredient Warm Spiced Banana Baked Oatmeal for breakfast or snack. Oilfree Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Can be nut-free. Makes 9 by 9 inch pan

Vegan Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal Easy Vegan Gingerbread Baked Oatmeal. Oats tossed with gingerbread spices, molasses, candied ginger and non dairy milk and baked to make moist gingerbread oat bars. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe, can be nut-free.



Almond Coconut Granola This Homemade Baked Almond Coconut Granola is super easy to make and so delicious with the perfect amount of sweetness and the ultimate crunch from nuts, chia seeds and rolled oats! You will want to sprinkle it on everything! So much better than store-bought granola mixes.

Date Caramel Maple Pecan Granola This Date Caramel Maple Pecan Granola is lightly sweet and perfect for any time. Pecans, Oats, coconut, pumpkin and chia seeds and dried blueberries tossed in date caramel and baked to perfection. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe. Can be nutfree. Makes a 16 oz mason jar worth

Vegan Caramelized Banana Granola Bars These easy healthy Vegan Banana Nut Granola Bars are packed with deep caramelized banana flavor & are made with only a handful of ingredients. No refined sugar! Pack

Have a safe and wonderful holiday season!