35 Vegan Christmas Breakfast and Brunch Ideas

Holiday Breakfasts can be elaborate and can also be fun to do with the entire family. Here are some options for you whether you want simple breakfasts like pancakes and scrambles, large batch breakfasts like sheet pan pancakes, coffee cake and cinnamon rolls, savory brunches like frittatas and quiches and on the go options like muffins and bars to pack up while doing outdoor activities with fam! Check out many allergy friendly options for vegan Christmas breakfast and brunches below.
Vegan Christmas Breakfast and Brunch Ideas
Pancakes and Waffles
Fresh warm fluffy pancakes and crisp waffles are everyone’s faves. Whether you like classic pancakes or cinnamon roll pancakes, simple chocolate oat waffles or savory Pizza waffles!
Savory brunches
I love savory breakfast meals and these quiches, egg casseroles and chilaqulies are frequent repeats
Classics and large batch
A large batch of Cinnamon rolls or a lemon blueberry loaf or a marbled banana bread or Some freshly baked scones! always popular
baked oatmeal and granola
I love these baked oatmeal’s as the texture of oats is amazing baked. Crunchy granola is a must bake
