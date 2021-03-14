Add a healthy punch to your plate with these veggie-centric vegan spring dinner recipes! A recipe collection chock-full of lovely spring produce like leeks, spinach, asparagus or carrots!

Make the most of spring’s abundance with these Vegan Spring Dinner Recipe Ideas!

Let’s bring on spring produce! After a long winter, I simply can’t wait to hit the farmer’s market and come home with a big wicker basket filled with spring’s best produce.

Crisp green stalks of asparagus and bunches of fresh spinach, young potatoes, leeks, carrots – more than I can probably handle on my own, but I’m up for the challenge and I know my friends will love to try some of these spring dinner recipes, I already have on my to-make list!

Want to join in? Let’s get our hands on those spring greens and get cooking! Here are some of my favorite veggie-tastic spring dinner recipes that are colorful, wholesome, and simply feel and taste like spring. Most of these are very easy to make and you will find both light spring cuisine as well as comforting recipes for those colder days.

Artichokes

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake You will love this delicious vegan spinach and artichoke pasta bake recipe. It's like having spinach and artichoke dip, but for dinner!

Artichoke Spinach Cauliflower Bean Burgers. Grill-able Vegan Veggie Burger Recipe. These Grill-able Aritchoke Spinach burgers are easy and great for summer. Use any favorite dressings or toppings.

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe Easy 1 Pot Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe. Ready in 30 Minutes. This Creamy Cheesy artichoke dip is perfect for parties, picnics, game day. No Cream cheese or vegan cheese subs. Can be glutenfree, nutfree. Use a 9 inch skillet or stoneware dish to bake

Asparagus

Vegan Lemon Asparagus Pasta Vegan Lemon Asparagus Pasta - 30 mins! Creamy Lemon Alfredo style sauce with tofu with fettuccine and pan roasted garlic asparagus and more lemon. Vegan Nutfree Recipe. Can be Glutenfree. 17 gm of protein

Fettuccine with Tomato Cream Sauce and Asparagus Fettuccine with Tomato Cream Sauce and Asparagus. Easy tomato Cream sauce with pasta and garlic roasted Asparagus. Use other veggies of choice. Add some chickpea chorizo or smoked coconut for variation. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be gluten-free with gf pasta.

Roasted Asparagus Basil Soup. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe This Roasted Asparagus Basil Soup is a simple soup with fresh asparagus, basil, dill, onions and cashews. Creamy, Vegan and Gluten-free Recipe

Chickpea Tofu Asparagus Curry Easy Asparagus Curry with Chickpea Tofu, Spinach, Indian Spices and tomato curry. Indian Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Serve with Rice or flat-bread. Asparagus Ki Geeli subzi

Bulgogi Roasted Spring Veggie Bowl Bulgogi Roasted Spring Veggie Bowl. Spicy, sweet Korean Gochugaru blend roasted Cauliflower Mushroom Asparagus Bowl. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe

Carrots

Carrot Zucchini Chickpea Fritters Vegan Recipe Carrot Zucchini Chickpea Fritters Vegan Recipe. Eggless, nut-free, yeast-free. Can be made gluten-free. Cooked Chickpeas, shredded veggies and turkish spices. Makes 7 to 8 patties

Vegetable Carrot Fried Rice - Carrot Pilaf Vegetable Carrot Fried Rice with Indian spices. Carrot Veggie Brown Rice Pilaf. Colorful flavorful side for Easter or Holidays. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe. Add more Peas or chickpeas to make this a full meal.

Peanut Butter Roasted Cauliflower and Carrot Salad Bowl Peanut Butter Cauliflower Bowl with Roasted Carrots. Cauliflower tossed in peanut butter sauce and roasted, carrots tossed in hot sauce and roasted. Vegan Recipe, Gluten-free option.

Radishes

Fusilli with Broccoli and Basil pesto and Red radish Fusilli with Broccoli and Basil pesto is an easy and quick meat free meal, a great recipe after a long day at work

Roasted Cauliflower and Radish with Mustard, Nigella, and Fennel Seeds This recipe is super-easy and addictive. Fennel and nigella seeds give the vegetables an Indian pickle flavor profile. Roasted cauliflower is always a hit, and here you can try roasted radish as well. I like to use baby red radishes because they make the dish look so colorful. Serve this with Northeastern dals such as odia dal or cholar dal, and with spicy curries that use fennel seeds. (Recipe from http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1941252095/vegric-20 Copyright © 2015 by Richa Hingle.

Spring Cabbage

Instant Pot Indian Cabbage and Peas (Patta Gobi Subzi) Instant Pot Indian Cabbage and Peas! Patta Gobi Ki Subzi This Cabbage Curry is made in a pressure cooker. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Braised Cabbage Recipe. Stove top option in notes

Vegan Okonomiyaki - Cabbage Carrot Pancakes Vegan Okonomiyaki - Cabbage Carrot Pancakes. Japanese Okonomiyaki made vegan. Served with home made tonkatsu sauce.Makes 5 to 6 pancakes

Avocado

Avocado Pasta with Smoky Pecans Avocado Pasta with Smoky Pecans. This 20 Minute Creamy Avocado Basil Sauce is great over spaghetti or zoodles. Serve with smoky spicy pecans for amazing flavor. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be nutfree.

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad with Arugula, Avocado Mediterranean Quinoa Salad with Arugula, Avocado and Lemon Oregano Olive oil dressing. The Mediterranean Lemon Garlic Dressing brightens up this Summery Quinoa Salad. Perfect to make ahead and serve at Picnics. Vegan Gluten-free, Nut-free Soy-free Recipe.

Spicy Avocado Chickpea Salad Sandwich Easy Smashed Avocado Chickpea Salad sandwich spiced with cumin and cayenne. Serve over soft fresh bread layered with greens and juicy tomatoes.

Spinach

Vegan Palak Tofu "Paneer" - Tofu in Spinach Sauce This Vegan Palak Tofu Paneer is the easiest and the tastiest dairy-free, gluten-free Saag Tofu. Tofu in Spinach Sauce. Can be made soy-free with chickpea tofu. Ready in 20 Minutes!

Cauliflower Chickpeas and Spinach in Mustard seed Curry Leaf Sauce This easy cauliflower chickpea and spinach saute features a fragrant Mustard Seed & Curry Leaf Sauce - an easy vegan meal that is ready in 30 minutes. Packed with healthy cauliflower, creamy chickpeas, and super food spinach in every bite

Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry ( Lasooni Aloo Palak) Garlic Potato Spinach Stir fry - Lasooni Aloo Palak. Potato Spinach curry with garlic and Indian spices. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Soy-free Recipe



Potatoes

Gujarati Potatoes with Sesame Seeds - Bateta Nu Shaak Gujarati Potatoes with Sesame Seeds. Indian Spiced Potatoes with sesame seed and peanuts. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Indian Gujarati Recipe. Bateta Nu Shaak.

Potato Pesto Pizza - Vegan Pesto Pizza Easy Potato Pesto Pizza with Thin Crust. Basil Spinach Pesto makes for a refreshing Pizza base topping with thin potato slices, onion and garlic. Bake or make on the grill. Vegan Soyfree Recipe.