Here are the best Vegan Thanksgiving Menu ideas that are sure to make this year’s Thanksgiving dinner a full success! A mix of vegan versions of classic holiday dishes along with some more comfort food options and a special Indian inspired holiday menu. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree options

Thanksgiving is coming up! For us we’ve been cooking up comfort food since mid October with Diwali and meeting with friends and family. Thanksgiving is another occasion to get together over great food. Whether you’re having a bunch of friends over for Friendsgiving or are hosting this year’s family Thanksgiving dinner, here are some great Vegan Thanksgiving menu options!

Many of these dishes have been tried and tested and have pleased a mixed crowd.

Besides a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with classics like vegan Wellington or a holiday roast, you’ll also find an Indian Thanksgiving menu with the best Indian Inspired dishes for the holidays. The mixed menu is for all of us who want to include both classics and some experimental alternatives.

But what’s stopping you from picking your favorite menu items from any of the lists and just mix them to make a truly unique Thanksgiving dinner that none of your guests are likely to forget anytime soon!

Should you not have found your perfect vegan Thanksgiving menu amongst the proposals below, feel free to head over to my 10 Vegan Thanksgiving Centerpieces, Vegan Thanksgiving Sides or this list of 18 Vegan Thanksgiving Desserts and fill any empty slots.

Without further ado, here are my favorite vegan Thanksgiving recipes gathered up for you.

Vegan Thanksgiving Menu Ideas

Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner





For a traditional spread try my Wellington or holiday roast, some mashed potatoes and gravy, Mac cheese and definitely the pumpkin pie!

Vegan Gluten-free Holiday Roast This holiday season, try my glutenfree holiday roast! It's made with chickpeas and tofu, comes filled with roasted vegetables and features a sweet and sticky glaze. Gluten-free, nut-fre TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Wellington with Lentils, Mushrooms, Walnuts, Veggies Mushroom lentil Wellington. Easy Vegan Wellington for the Holidays and potlucks. Puff pastry wrapped lentil walnut mushroom loaf. Vegan Recipe. Make into a loaf to make gluten-free. Makes 2 wellingtons. TRY THIS RECIPE

Easy Vegan Mashed Potatoes Easy Vegan Mashed Potatoes. Serve with gravy as a side. Fluffy Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Saucepan option. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Pressure cocker Recipe. Can be oil-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Easy Vegan Stuffing With Sausage Crumbles This Vegan Stuffing is made with chickpea sausage crumbles and is hearty, wholesome, and packed with flavor! Serve it for your vegan Thanksgiving Dinner. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Mushroom Sauce (Oilfree Creamy Mushroom Wine Sauce) Creamy Vegan Mushroom Sauce. This Oil-free Mushroom wine sauce is flexible and versatile and great to serve as side with pasta, roasted veggies, mashed veggies, lentil loafs and more. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Nut-free option



TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Sauce with pasta, topped with crisp sage and breadcrumbs. Vegan Soyfree Recipe Nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Easy Vegan Pumpkin Pie with a few ingredients and a rustic crust. Can be made gluten-free. Serve with whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream. TRY THIS RECIPE

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

Mixed Menu

change things up with the portobello mushrooms with garlic sauce or a shepherds pie, some scalloped potatoes and a chocolate pumpkin pie or pumpkin cake !

Vegan Lentil Quinoa Loaf This Lentil Quinoa Loaf with a Spicy Ketchup glaze is nut-free, vegan and can be made gluten-free. Perfect addition to a holiday meal. Makes 1 loaf, serves 3 to 4 TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom Lentil Shepherdless Pie Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be soy-free oil-free. Vegetarian Shepherds Pie. Makes 1 9 by 9 inch dish TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with Potato Carrot Cheese Sauce Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with a light potato carrot cheese sauce. Free of dairy, egg, corn, nuts. Can be made soy-free and gluten-free with gf pasta. 30 minute meal. Add cashews to make a thicker creamier sauce. Recipe inspired by several veggie cheese sauce recipes. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes without Nutritional Yeast You have to try My Creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe! No Dairy, No Nuts, No nutritional Yeast! in this Potato Gratin. Can be gluten-free, soy-free, Oil-free . Makes a 8 in pan



TRY THIS RECIPE

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Garlic Sauce Grilled Portobello Mushrooms with Garlic Sauce. Grilled or Baked Marinated Portabella Mushrooms served with creamy garlic gravy. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Chickpea Spinach Pie with Berbere Spice Chickpea Spinach Pie with Berbere Spice. Easy Chickpea Spinach Pastry for holidays and company with vegan puff pastry. Use spices or blends of choice. Use lentils for variation. Vegan Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Roasted Golden Beets, Leeks & Fennel - the best Roasted Root Vegetables Make my Roasted Golden Beets, Fennel & Leeks as a simple side for your holiday meal or use it as a stuffing for your holiday roast. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Pie This rich vegan chocolate pumpkin pie is perfect for you’re craving something a little different this holiday season. An easy almond flour crust filled with a silky-smooth filling packed with the cozy flavors of chocolate, pumpkin and pumpkin spice. Free of dairy, egg, corn, soy, and gluten. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Cake with Chocolate Pumpkin Ganache Vegan Pumpkin Cake with creamy Chocolate Pumpkin Ganache. Easy 1 Bowl Pumpkin Sheet Cake with a thick chocolate frosting. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be nut-free. Glutenfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

Indian Menu

Going the Indian food route? There’s plenty of impressive dishes like the whole roasted cauliflower in butter sauce, cheese stuffed naan, baked chickpea rice, Samosa pie and and Ras Malai tres leches cake!

Gobi Musallam - Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Creamy Makhani Sauce. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe Gobi Musallam (cauliflower that has been roasted whole) is a fantastic centerpiece. The whole cauliflower head is lightly blanched then drenched with the luscious Mughlai-inspired makhani sauce and baked. This is a main dish to serve during the holiday season. When roasted, the whole cauliflower looks gorgeous and smells divine. The makhani curry is decadent, creamy, buttery, and fantastic. You can serve the cauliflower as is, or sliced with some sauce on the side, or with naan or other flatbread, salads, rice, or quinoa. TRY THIS RECIPE

Malai Tofu ( Vegan Malai Paneer) Malai Tofu - a simple Indian weeknight curry with tofu in a thick spiced tomato coconut milk sauce. Serve with naan and/or rice for a delicious plant-based dinner. Soy-free option included. TRY THIS RECIPE

Spinach Potato Stuffed Naan Bread This recipe for Vegan Stuffed Spinach Potato & Cheese Naan turns out perfect every time, without any added yeast! thanks to a mix of dairy-free yogurt and baking powder. Served brushed with garlic butter - so good! Soyfree Nutfree. Gluten-free option included. Makes 3-4 Naan TRY THIS RECIPE

Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts These Curried Caramelized Brussels Sprouts have the best of both worlds. Brussels Sprouts are pan roasted to caramelize with cumin seeds, then mixed with a tomato onion sauce. Serve as a side. No Bake! Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe.



TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Samosa Pie Like Samosa? you need to make this Samosa pie! It's like a giant veggie samosa and has everything we love about Samosas…but comes in giant pie form! This is a great savory pie perfect for the holidays but also makes for great party food. Gluten-free and nut-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Chana Pulao Casserole or Baked Spiced Chickpea Rice Casserole Baked Chana Pulao is a simple and easy, baked chickpea rice pilaf that comes together quickly but is loaded with flavors. Serve with my quick raita. Gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Rasmalai Tres Leches Cake This Vegan Ras Malai Tres Leches Cake is the ultimate make-ahead dessert! A light sponge soaked in cardamom and saffron-scented nut milk. Dairyfree Eggless. It only gets better with time, so perfect for holidays, and Indian festive season! TRY THIS RECIPE

Did you find your perfect Thanksgiving menu? Which items did you go for? Feel free to share your personal menu in the comment section below! Or tag me on social media #veganricha @veganricha . Happy holidays!