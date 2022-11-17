Here are the best Vegan Thanksgiving Menu ideas that are sure to make this year’s Thanksgiving dinner a full success! A mix of vegan versions of classic holiday dishes along with some more comfort food options and a special Indian inspired holiday menu. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree options
Thanksgiving is coming up! For us we’ve been cooking up comfort food since mid October with Diwali and meeting with friends and family. Thanksgiving is another occasion to get together over great food. Whether you’re having a bunch of friends over for Friendsgiving or are hosting this year’s family Thanksgiving dinner, here are some great Vegan Thanksgiving menu options!
Many of these dishes have been tried and tested and have pleased a mixed crowd.
Besides a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with classics like vegan Wellington or a holiday roast, you’ll also find an Indian Thanksgiving menu with the best Indian Inspired dishes for the holidays. The mixed menu is for all of us who want to include both classics and some experimental alternatives.
But what’s stopping you from picking your favorite menu items from any of the lists and just mix them to make a truly unique Thanksgiving dinner that none of your guests are likely to forget anytime soon!
Should you not have found your perfect vegan Thanksgiving menu amongst the proposals below, feel free to head over to my 10 Vegan Thanksgiving Centerpieces, Vegan Thanksgiving Sides or this list of 18 Vegan Thanksgiving Desserts and fill any empty slots.
Without further ado, here are my favorite vegan Thanksgiving recipes gathered up for you.
Vegan Thanksgiving Menu Ideas
Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner
For a traditional spread try my Wellington or holiday roast, some mashed potatoes and gravy, Mac cheese and definitely the pumpkin pie!
✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
Mixed Menu
change things up with the portobello mushrooms with garlic sauce or a shepherds pie, some scalloped potatoes and a chocolate pumpkin pie or pumpkin cake !
✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
Indian Menu
Going the Indian food route? There’s plenty of impressive dishes like the whole roasted cauliflower in butter sauce, cheese stuffed naan, baked chickpea rice, Samosa pie and and Ras Malai tres leches cake!
Did you find your perfect Thanksgiving menu? Which items did you go for? Feel free to share your personal menu in the comment section below! Or tag me on social media #veganricha @veganricha . Happy holidays!
