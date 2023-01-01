18 Best Vegan Recipes of 2022

These are some of your favorite recipes from 2022! Easy vegan recipes like my gluten-free almond flour Naan, spicy urad Dal, snickers baked oatmeal, Samosa pie, liquid mozzarella and more!

It’s a wrap – the best recipes of 2022 are in. This year I put out 130 new recipes! I also put out a new cookbook! My instant pot cookbook has 150 recipes, several with variations that means more than 150 meals!, it’s 400 pages, thick 2.5 lb heavy, lots of photos and great print! A few popular recipes from the book include mushroom stroganoff, masoor dal, red beans, mason jar pancakes!, Mac and cheese, Alfredo fettucine, Palak tofu, dum aloo(potatoes in curries sauce), baingan bharta(Indian spiced eggplant) and strawberry cheesecake!

This blog roundup includes some popular dishes and some vegan takes on regional Indian dishes. This year I am hoping to make more regional Indian food, make some longer videos with tips and details about the recipes and hopefully do more lives and Q&As.

Let’s get to your faves of the year…

Best Vegan Recipes of 2022 on VeganRicha.com

Vegan Samosa Pie Like Samosa? you need to make this Samosa pie! It's like a giant veggie samosa and has everything we love about Samosas…but comes in giant pie form! This is a great savory pie perfect for the holidays but also makes for great party food. Gluten-free and nut-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Vietnamese Inspired Caramelized Lentil Pork Bowls Vietnamese-inspired Caramelized Pork Bowls are my vegan take on Caramelized ground Pork using lentils instead of meat substitutes. The dish comes together so quickly and is packed with flavor. My new favorite way of serving lentils! Nutfree vegan recipe. Gluten-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten-free Naan Almond flour flatbread Gluten free Almond Flour Naan - a delicious Indian flatbread that uses low carb almond flour and pairs perfectly with all Indian food, also a great side to soup or salad. Grainfree Yeast-free Soyfree vegan Indian bread recipe. 14g carbs per naan . No rolling out and kneading the dough needed TRY THIS RECIPE

Instant Pot Dal Bukhara Instant Pot Dal Bukhara - try this easy creamy black lentils made in the Instant Pot using my dump and done method. A rich, slow-cooked whole black gram curry recipe made with tomato puree, vegan butter and vegan cream. Gluten-free Soyfree , easily Nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Almond Flour Ginger Cookies Almond Flour Ginger Molasses Cookies - these are bursting with flavor of ground ginger, cinnamon, allspice and brown sugar and are wonderfully soft and chewy. Grainfree 1 Bowl Vegan Paleo. TRY THIS RECIPE

Khada Masala Murg Curry with Baked Tofu You must try this Vegan Khada Masala Murg - a delicious dhaba style vegan chicken curry featuring oven-baked tofu simmered in a ridiculously aromatic sauce made with a blend of Indian whole spices. Serve with rice or flatbread. Gluten-free Nutfree. Soyfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies These 5 ingredient No-Bake Peanut butter Cookies come together very quickly and satisfy the cookie, fudge and quick snack craving! Use almond butter to make it peanut-free and sunflower seed butter for nutfree. TRY THIS RECIPE

South Indian Eggplant Curry Baked Recipe This South Indian Baked Eggplant Curry is made in the oven instead of the skillet. Eggplant / aubergines and red lentils are baked in a fragrant spiced tomato coconut milk sauce. So good served over rice or as soup! It's Glutenfree, nutfree and also soyfree. TRY THIS RECIPE

Spicy Urad Dal Spicy Urad Dal - a simple but delicious vegan Indian daal recipe with black gram lentils in a fragrant Indian gravy that makes for the perfect comfort food dish to add to your weeknight or weekend dinner rotation. Gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Spinach Potato Stuffed Naan Bread This recipe for Vegan Stuffed Spinach Potato & Cheese Naan turns out perfect every time, without any added yeast! thanks to a mix of dairy-free yogurt and baking powder. Served brushed with garlic butter - so good! Soyfree Nutfree. Gluten-free option included. Makes 3-4 Naan TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Baklava Cookies These gluten-free vegan Baklava Cookies have all the flavor of the famous middle Eastern nut dessert! Super easy and delicious! They are made with almond flour and therefore entirely gluten-free and grain free. They are a decadent snack or dessert! TRY THIS RECIPE

Spicy Tofu Spinach Stir fry (15 Minute 1 Pan) An easy Spicy Spinach Tofu Stir-fry that can be made in 1 pot within 15 minutes. This recipe is a lifesaver come dinnertime. weeknight Indian spiced Tofu Spinach curry with almost no chopping! Gluten-free, Nut-free, soy-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Tex Mex Rice Casserole This Tex Mex Rice Casserole makes for a delicious one-pan meal your whole family will love! It’s family-friendly, budget-friendly, gluten-free, packed with simple and easily modifiable ingredients! Also perfect for meal prep. Gluten-free nutfree soyfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Chana Pulao Casserole or Baked Spiced Chickpea Rice Casserole Baked Chana Pulao is a simple and easy, baked chickpea rice pilaf that comes together quickly but is loaded with flavors. Serve with my quick raita. Gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Liquid Mozzarella Pizza Learn how to make the perfect vegan liquid mozzarella that bakes up to gooey, melty, and stretchy cheese perfection when drizzled over homemade vegan pizza! Gluten-free option included. TRY THIS RECIPE

Snickers Baked Oats Vegan This Vegan Snickers Baked Oatmeal recipe will be your new favorite breakfast meal prep! It takes only minutes of prep time and tastes like your favorite chocolate bar! Sweet, nutty, caramelly - the best way to start the day. Gluten-free Soyfree. Nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Baked Chana Saag Try this easy Vegan Baked Chana Saag recipe! A fragrant Spinach and Chickpea Curry cooked in one casserole dish along with onion, tomatoes & warming spices. Such a comforting meal served with rice or any bread of your choice. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Masoor Dal Tadka Indian Split Red Lentil Dal Restaurant-Style Masoor Dal Tadka (Indian split Red lentil Dal tempered with whole spices) is easy and to make, super comforting, creamy, and oh so flavorful! Glutenfree Soyfree nutfree coconutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Honorable mentions