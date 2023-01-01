18 Best Vegan Recipes of 2022

These are some of your favorite recipes from 2022! Easy vegan recipes like my gluten-free almond flour Naan, spicy urad Dal, snickers baked oatmeal, Samosa pie, liquid mozzarella and more!
It’s a wrap – the best recipes of 2022 are in. This year I put out 130 new recipes! I also put out a new cookbook! My instant pot cookbook has 150 recipes, several with variations that means more than 150 meals!, it’s 400 pages, thick 2.5 lb heavy, lots of photos and great print! A few popular recipes from the book include mushroom stroganoff, masoor dal, red beans, mason jar pancakes!, Mac and cheese, Alfredo fettucine, Palak tofu, dum aloo(potatoes in curries sauce), baingan bharta(Indian spiced eggplant) and strawberry cheesecake!
This blog roundup includes some popular dishes and some vegan takes on regional Indian dishes. This year I am hoping to make more regional Indian food, make some longer videos with tips and details about the recipes and hopefully do more lives and Q&As.
Let’s get to your faves of the year…
Best Vegan Recipes of 2022 on VeganRicha.com
Honorable mentions
