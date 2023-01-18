Vegan Richa
20 Best Vegan Casseroles

Published: by Vegan Richa Support Leave a Comment

20 Easy and Hearty Vegan casseroles from breakfast to weeknight Dinners! Pastas, breakfast casseroles, protein meals, cornbread chili casserole, curry casseroles and more! Gf Soyfree Nutfree options

a collage of different vegan casserole dishes

I always crave a hearty casserole dish on a cold winter night. There’s something about a big, steaming helping of rigatoni or baked curry that always warms me up from the inside and satisfies heart and tummy alike.

Casseroles are most times super easy to put together and family-friendly and they travel well, making them perfect for potlucks and dinner parties! While trends come and go casseroles have clearly stood the test of time. I also converted some of my Indian recipes to casseroles! So all cook in just 1 pan.

Here is a collection of my favorite casserole dishes. They are all super simple so make and easy to prepare in advance! We’re starting with some sweet and savory breakfast casseroles before looking at some choices for lunch and dinner.

Breakfast Casseroles

Vegan Mexican Egg Casserole with Tofu Eggs
This Vegan Mexican Egg casserole gets a delicious Mexican flair with layers of roasted potatoes, onion and bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes, cheese, and fluffy tofu eggs seasoned with taco spice.  You while family will gobble this easy brunch recipe up! Nut-free + gluten-free option.
TRY THIS RECIPE
a serving of vegan Mexican egg casserole
Vegan Eggs Benedict Casserole
This Vegan Egg Breakfast Casserole is loaded with veggie goodness baked in one pan along with an easy vegan "egg" sauce made from tofu. Mushrooms add a touch of earthy flavor and savoriness to this vegan breakfast casserole.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Snickers Baked Oats Vegan
This Vegan Snickers Baked Oatmeal recipe will be your new favorite breakfast meal prep! It takes only minutes of prep time and tastes like your favorite chocolate bar! Sweet, nutty, caramelly - the best way to start the day. Gluten-free Soyfree. Nutfree option
TRY THIS RECIPE

Many More Baked oatmeal here.


Vegan French Toast with Blueberries (Baked French Toast)
Vegan Baked French Toast is a simple sweet breakfast bake you need to add to the weekend morning rotation! Gluten-free option added. No standing around the stove flipping each toast! Soyfree recipe.
TRY THIS RECIPE

Lunch & Dinner Vegan Casseroles

Vegan Tex Mex Rice Casserole
This Tex Mex Rice Casserole makes for a delicious one-pan meal your whole family will love! It’s family-friendly, budget-friendly, gluten-free, packed with simple and easily modifiable ingredients! Also perfect for meal prep. Gluten-free nutfree soyfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Baked Peanut Butter Noodles Casserole
This Thai-inspired peanut butter noodle casserole with tofu and a sweet and spicy creamy peanut butter sauce makes for the perfect easy one pot weeknight dinner. Gluten-free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Taco Mac and Cheese Bake
Vegan Mac and Cheese Taco Bake with Walnut Taco Meat and Vegan Cashew Queso combines two family favorites into one epic vegan casserole that comes together quickly! Make it tonight.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Baked Rigatoni with Vegan Lentil Meat Sauce
Vegan Baked Rigatoni is an easy weeknight meal ! No pre-cooking the pasta, no precooking the lentils needed for This comforting one-dish pasta made with rigatoni, lentil bolognese and cheesy tofu mozzarella topping. Gluten free option, Nutfree option . 
TRY THIS RECIPE
vegan baked rigatoni in a white casserole
BBQ Lentil Farro Cauliflower Bake. BBQ Casserole
BBQ Lentil Farro Cauliflower Casserole. BBQ Casserole with Red Lentils, Farro, Veggies, Spinach, Cauliflower all layered and baked. Amazing Flavors! Vegan Nutfree Recipe. Can be Soyfree, Glutenfree with rice, quinoa or steel cut oats
TRY THIS RECIPE
BBQ Lentil Farro Cauliflower Casserole. BBQ Casserole with Red Lentils, Farro, Veggies, Spinach, Cauliflower all layered and baked. Amazing Flavors! #Vegan #Glutenfree #Nutfree #Recipe. Can be soyfree #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Enchiladas with Cauliflower Taco Meat
Vegan Enchiladas filled with Cauliflower Taco Meat, beans and chilies and topped with homemade Enchilada Sauce makes for an amazing plant-based dinner. Soyfree recipe. Gluten-free and Nutfree option. makes 5-6 6-7 inch tortillas
TRY THIS RECIPE
Shahi Tofu Kofta Casserole
This Shahi Tofu Kofta curry is made in just 1 Casserole dish! The koftas are baked in the dish then sauce is baked along. Decadent and delicious. Juicy, flavorful tofu kofta in a creamy dairy-free tomato sauce. Gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree options included.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Madras Curry Tofu Casserole
Dinner just got easier with this Madras Curry Tofu Casserole! A simple one-pot meal with baked tofu in a flavorful Indian gravy! 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Baked Tofu Curry (Vegan Tofu Makhani)
The easiest, simplified and hands-off version of butter tofu curry! No tempering spices, no sauteeing onions, no frying tofu. The oven takes care of everything for a fabulous silky Baked Tofu curry! Serve with rice for a delicious vegan dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree option
TRY THIS RECIPE
Lentil Curry Casserole
Make this easy Vegan Curry Lentil Casserole whenever that craving for restaurant-style creamy Indian lentil dishes hits. Brown lentils simmered in a fragrant coconut curry broth, served over rice! So easy, so delicious. Gluten-free, too. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Baked Chickpea Sweet Potato Curry Vegan
Baked Chickpea Sweet Potato Curry - a one-pot wonder made in one casserole dish. So easy to make, so perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. No standing around and sautéing needed. Glutenfree, soy-free, nut-free option.
TRY THIS RECIPE
South Indian Eggplant Curry Baked Recipe
This South Indian Baked Eggplant Curry is made in the oven instead of the skillet.  Eggplant / aubergines and red lentils are baked in a fragrant spiced tomato coconut milk sauce. So good served over rice or as soup! It's Glutenfree, nutfree and also soyfree.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Jalapeno Chili Cornbread Casserole
Jalapeno Cornbread Chili Casserole is an easy vegan comfort food casserole recipe with a quick jalapeño cheddar cornbread crust baked right on top of the lentil chili. It’s warm and savory and comes together in one dish.  Nutfree soyfree. Glutenfree option.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Baked Tofu Parmesan
This Tofu Parmesan Bake has layers of pressed tofu with spinach, cheese and marinara sauce for the perfect comfort food dinner. Vegan Parmigiana Nutfree. Gluten-free option
TRY THIS RECIPE

Sides

Baked Mushroom Rice
This Baked Mushroom Rice comes together quickly and easily in one casserole dish. Everything is baked in the oven to fluffy, flavorful perfection. No standing around sautéeing. Glutenfree Nutfree. Soyfree option
TRY THIS RECIPE
Spiced Lentil Rice Casserole or Kitchari Casserole
This Baked Kitchari Casserole is made with a combination of rice, red lentils, and warming spices that help with digestion, and nourish your body. A baked version of Indian Lentil Rice Casserole that is simple and also great for meal prep! Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
Chana Pulao Casserole or Baked Spiced Chickpea Rice Casserole
Baked Chana Pulao is a simple and easy, baked chickpea rice pilaf that comes together quickly but is loaded with flavors. Serve with my quick raita. Gluten-free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Baked Veggie Curry Casserole
Up your weeknight dinner casserole with this easy vegan vegetable curry casserole loaded with Indian spices and creamy tomato gravy! All in 1 dish!
TRY THIS RECIPE

 

 

 

 

 

Sharing is caring!

«


⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

