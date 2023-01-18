20 Best Vegan Casseroles

20 Easy and Hearty Vegan casseroles from breakfast to weeknight Dinners! Pastas, breakfast casseroles, protein meals, cornbread chili casserole, curry casseroles and more! Gf Soyfree Nutfree options

I always crave a hearty casserole dish on a cold winter night. There’s something about a big, steaming helping of rigatoni or baked curry that always warms me up from the inside and satisfies heart and tummy alike.

Casseroles are most times super easy to put together and family-friendly and they travel well, making them perfect for potlucks and dinner parties! While trends come and go casseroles have clearly stood the test of time. I also converted some of my Indian recipes to casseroles! So all cook in just 1 pan.

Here is a collection of my favorite casserole dishes. They are all super simple so make and easy to prepare in advance! We’re starting with some sweet and savory breakfast casseroles before looking at some choices for lunch and dinner.

Breakfast Casseroles

Vegan Mexican Egg Casserole with Tofu Eggs This Vegan Mexican Egg casserole gets a delicious Mexican flair with layers of roasted potatoes, onion and bell peppers, spinach, tomatoes, cheese, and fluffy tofu eggs seasoned with taco spice. You while family will gobble this easy brunch recipe up! Nut-free + gluten-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Eggs Benedict Casserole This Vegan Egg Breakfast Casserole is loaded with veggie goodness baked in one pan along with an easy vegan "egg" sauce made from tofu. Mushrooms add a touch of earthy flavor and savoriness to this vegan breakfast casserole. TRY THIS RECIPE

Snickers Baked Oats Vegan This Vegan Snickers Baked Oatmeal recipe will be your new favorite breakfast meal prep! It takes only minutes of prep time and tastes like your favorite chocolate bar! Sweet, nutty, caramelly - the best way to start the day. Gluten-free Soyfree. Nutfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Many More Baked oatmeal here.





Vegan French Toast with Blueberries (Baked French Toast) Vegan Baked French Toast is a simple sweet breakfast bake you need to add to the weekend morning rotation! Gluten-free option added. No standing around the stove flipping each toast! Soyfree recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Lunch & Dinner Vegan Casseroles

Vegan Tex Mex Rice Casserole This Tex Mex Rice Casserole makes for a delicious one-pan meal your whole family will love! It’s family-friendly, budget-friendly, gluten-free, packed with simple and easily modifiable ingredients! Also perfect for meal prep. Gluten-free nutfree soyfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Baked Peanut Butter Noodles Casserole This Thai-inspired peanut butter noodle casserole with tofu and a sweet and spicy creamy peanut butter sauce makes for the perfect easy one pot weeknight dinner. Gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Taco Mac and Cheese Bake Vegan Mac and Cheese Taco Bake with Walnut Taco Meat and Vegan Cashew Queso combines two family favorites into one epic vegan casserole that comes together quickly! Make it tonight. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Baked Rigatoni with Vegan Lentil Meat Sauce Vegan Baked Rigatoni is an easy weeknight meal ! No pre-cooking the pasta, no precooking the lentils needed for This comforting one-dish pasta made with rigatoni, lentil bolognese and cheesy tofu mozzarella topping. Gluten free option, Nutfree option . TRY THIS RECIPE

BBQ Lentil Farro Cauliflower Bake. BBQ Casserole BBQ Lentil Farro Cauliflower Casserole. BBQ Casserole with Red Lentils, Farro, Veggies, Spinach, Cauliflower all layered and baked. Amazing Flavors! Vegan Nutfree Recipe. Can be Soyfree, Glutenfree with rice, quinoa or steel cut oats

TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Enchiladas with Cauliflower Taco Meat Vegan Enchiladas filled with Cauliflower Taco Meat, beans and chilies and topped with homemade Enchilada Sauce makes for an amazing plant-based dinner. Soyfree recipe. Gluten-free and Nutfree option. makes 5-6 6-7 inch tortillas TRY THIS RECIPE

Shahi Tofu Kofta Casserole This Shahi Tofu Kofta curry is made in just 1 Casserole dish! The koftas are baked in the dish then sauce is baked along. Decadent and delicious. Juicy, flavorful tofu kofta in a creamy dairy-free tomato sauce. Gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree options included. TRY THIS RECIPE

Madras Curry Tofu Casserole Dinner just got easier with this Madras Curry Tofu Casserole! A simple one-pot meal with baked tofu in a flavorful Indian gravy! TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Tofu Curry (Vegan Tofu Makhani) The easiest, simplified and hands-off version of butter tofu curry! No tempering spices, no sauteeing onions, no frying tofu. The oven takes care of everything for a fabulous silky Baked Tofu curry! Serve with rice for a delicious vegan dinner. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Lentil Curry Casserole Make this easy Vegan Curry Lentil Casserole whenever that craving for restaurant-style creamy Indian lentil dishes hits. Brown lentils simmered in a fragrant coconut curry broth, served over rice! So easy, so delicious. Gluten-free, too. TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Chickpea Sweet Potato Curry Vegan Baked Chickpea Sweet Potato Curry - a one-pot wonder made in one casserole dish. So easy to make, so perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. No standing around and sautéing needed. Glutenfree, soy-free, nut-free option. TRY THIS RECIPE

South Indian Eggplant Curry Baked Recipe This South Indian Baked Eggplant Curry is made in the oven instead of the skillet. Eggplant / aubergines and red lentils are baked in a fragrant spiced tomato coconut milk sauce. So good served over rice or as soup! It's Glutenfree, nutfree and also soyfree. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Jalapeno Chili Cornbread Casserole Jalapeno Cornbread Chili Casserole is an easy vegan comfort food casserole recipe with a quick jalapeño cheddar cornbread crust baked right on top of the lentil chili. It’s warm and savory and comes together in one dish. Nutfree soyfree. Glutenfree option. TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Tofu Parmesan This Tofu Parmesan Bake has layers of pressed tofu with spinach, cheese and marinara sauce for the perfect comfort food dinner. Vegan Parmigiana Nutfree. Gluten-free option TRY THIS RECIPE

Sides

Baked Mushroom Rice This Baked Mushroom Rice comes together quickly and easily in one casserole dish. Everything is baked in the oven to fluffy, flavorful perfection. No standing around sautéeing. Glutenfree Nutfree. Soyfree option TRY THIS RECIPE

Spiced Lentil Rice Casserole or Kitchari Casserole This Baked Kitchari Casserole is made with a combination of rice, red lentils, and warming spices that help with digestion, and nourish your body. A baked version of Indian Lentil Rice Casserole that is simple and also great for meal prep! Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Chana Pulao Casserole or Baked Spiced Chickpea Rice Casserole Baked Chana Pulao is a simple and easy, baked chickpea rice pilaf that comes together quickly but is loaded with flavors. Serve with my quick raita. Gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE