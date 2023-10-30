Need some vegan Thanksgiving desserts to round out your holiday spread? I’ve got plenty of options for you from cakes and bars to pies and even flan! gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free options.

Whether you’re planning a whole vegan Thanksgiving menu or just want to add a couple of vegan Thanksgiving desserts to your spread to accommodate some vegan guests, there are tons of festive options here!

In fact, these desserts will impress all of your guests – vegan or otherwise! I’ve even got allergy-friendly options, like gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free throughout this list.





Use the Table of Contents above to jump to the dessert category you’re looking for: Cakes and Bars; Pies, Tarts, and Crisps; Cookies; and Puddings.

Pies, Tarts, and Crisps

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Easy Vegan Pumpkin Pie with a few ingredients and a rustic crust. Can be made gluten-free. Serve with whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream. TRY THIS RECIPE

Pumpkin Pie Crisp Pumpkin crisp has all of the amazingly delicious flavors and texture of pumpkin pie without the need to make a crust. Instead, it has a crunchy streusel crumble topping that comes together in a single bowl. Serve it warm or chilled topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for a decadent fall or winter dessert. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie with Dates and Chai spice. All the pecan pie with chocolate. Vegan Pecan Pie Derby Pie. Glutenfree with gf crust. Soyfree Recipe. Makes a 9 inch pie TRY THIS RECIPE

No Bake Vegan Pumpkin Pie with Gluten-free Gingerbread Crust This Pumpkin Pie is No Bake, and comes together within minutes. Serve with a dollop of whipped non dairy cream. Gluten-free Dairy-free Soy-free. This Crust is so delicious that you will want to eat it by itself. It has candied ginger, cinnamon, cloves, almond, coconut, oats and maple. Roll it up into snack balls if not making the Pie TRY THIS RECIPE

Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Tarts These are perfect decadent Peanut Chocolate tarts! A simple chocolate crust filled with creamy rich peanut butter filling and topped with some melted chocolate and roasted peanuts! This is what dreams are made of! Glutenfree , makes 3 mini tarts (4 inch tartlet pans) TRY THIS RECIPE

Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust. Vegan Glutenfree No Bake This Vegan Salted Caramel Pie has layers of Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Mousse and Almond Hemp Chocolate Crust. No Bake Gluten-free palm oil free Makes 1 9 inch pie or tart pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Pie This rich vegan chocolate pumpkin pie is perfect for you’re craving something a little different this holiday season. An easy almond flour crust filled with a silky-smooth filling packed with the cozy flavors of chocolate, pumpkin and pumpkin spice. Free of dairy, egg, corn, soy, and gluten. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake with graham cracker style crust. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake to please everyone. Gluten-free with gluten free crust. Soy-free Recipe.

Makes one 9 inch pie pan, 8 inch will work too TRY THIS RECIPE

Mini Vegan and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pies – Date Sweetened Surprise your Thanksgiving dinner guests with a mini gluten free vegan pumpkin pie for each! An individual dessert that is naturally sweetened with dates, easy to make and perfect for fall-themed dinner parties or the holidays. Oil-free refined sugar free. Makes 4 mini 4.5 inch tart/pie pans TRY THIS RECIPE

Cakes and Bars

No-Bake Carrot Halwa Cheesecake This carrot halwa cheesecake is grain-free and doesn’t need to be baked! You make the carrot halwa crust with cardamom spiced shredded carrots on the stove and the cheesecake mixture in your blender. Then chill this cake to set it up, then slice and serve. Nut-free option TRY THIS RECIPE

Sweet Potato Pie Bars with Cinnamony Crust Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Bars. Spiced Sweet Potato Pie layered over cinnamony snickerdoodle crust. Make this into a pie for decadent holiday dessert. Gluten-free option. Makes 1 9 by 5 inch loaf pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Apple Pie Bars These Vegan Apple Pie Bars come together so quickly and easily. Almond Butter in crust and crumble topping make these taste extra special. Options for Glutenfree and Nutfree TRY THIS RECIPE

Carrot Cake Bars These vegan carrot cake bars are easy to make, moist, loaded with caramelized shredded carrots, perfectly spiced, and topped with a generous crumb topping made with pecans, cinnamon and brown sugar. Gluten-free Nutfree options TRY THIS RECIPE

Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake Vegan Gluten free Recipe. No Bake, No Palm oil Decadent Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake /Pie has a Chocolate almond crust, a dark Chocolate mousse, a lighter mousse. No palm oil Makes 1 8 inch pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Gluten free Coffee Cake – Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake Vegan Gluten free Coffee Cake – Simple Fall Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake with Pumpkin pie spices. Warm Cozy slice of cake. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Pecan Crumb Vegan Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Pecan Crumb. Easy 1 Bowl Pumpkin Cake, topped with Chai Spice Pecan Streusel. Just 15 mins prep. Soft, Spiced, Delicious. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Makes 1 9 by 9 or 8 by 8 inch brownie pan TRY THIS RECIPE

Baked Vegan Cheesecake (Date Sweetened} Vegan Baked Cheesecake. 8 Ingredients, no refined sugar. No prep and soaking needed. Perfectly creamy Date sweetened Cheesecake with Cashew butter. Easily Glutenfree with a glutenfree crust. Vegan Soyfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Mini Apple Pie Cheesecakes (Single Serve Vegan Apple Pie Cheesecake) Bite sized vegan apple cheesecake! These are easy and delicious! You don’t have to prebake the crust or precook the apple pie filling! The perfect mini dessert for the holidays. Gluten-free. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard The best fluffy Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard. Easy Apple Cake that is soft and light. Served with a creamy vegan vanilla custard. Soyfree Recipe. Nut-free Gluten-free Options. Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan or square baking dish or 9 by 9 inch TRY THIS RECIPE

Cookies

Pumpkin Spice Roll Cookies Pumpkin spice roll cookies are like a pumpkin cinnamon roll in cookie form! They’re soft, moist cookies with crisp edges and lots of pumpkin spice and even real pumpkin. These gluten-free almond flour pumpkin cookies are perfect for fall. TRY THIS RECIPE

Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies Vegan These easy vegan Peanut Butter cookies require no flour, need just 6 ingredients, and are the Peanuttiest! Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a sprinkling of crunchy chopped peanuts on top. The best Gluten-free vegan flourless Peanut butter cookie TRY THIS RECIPE

Gluten-free Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies Vegan Vegan Glutenfree Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies are the perfect addition to your holiday cookie platter. Made with almond flour and oat flour, sweetened with maple syrup, and filled with chocolate, these cookies aren’t too sweet and have an addictive texture. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Cookies – Oilfree Vegan Cinnamon Roll Cookies. Soft shortbread like cookie dough dusted with cinnamon sugar, rolled, sliced and baked for delicious cinnamon roll bites. Refined Oil-free Vegan Recipe. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Coconut Oil Shortbread Cookies with Pumpkin Pie Spice Easy Vegan Coconut Oil Shortbread Cookies with Pumpkin Pie Spice. These Vegan Shortbread Cookies use coconut oil and non dairy yogurt. No palm oil! Add dried fruits of choice or nuts of choice. Use other shapes!. Holiday Cookie Makes 22 to 24 cookies TRY THIS RECIPE

Almond Flour Ginger Cookies Almond Flour Ginger Molasses Cookies – these are bursting with flavor of ground ginger, cinnamon, allspice and brown sugar and are wonderfully soft and chewy. Grainfree 1 Bowl Vegan Paleo. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles or No Bake Pumpkin Donut Holes. 7 Ingredient No oil, No Refined Sugar. These fudgy bites are perfect for fall. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe TRY THIS RECIPE

Puddings

Vegan Chocolate Pudding This easy vegan chocolate pudding has a layer of creamy chocolate mousse and a thicker, dark chocolate layer that makes it super decadent. Top it with cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate for a dreamy dessert. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Lemon Pudding Creamy, vibrant vegan lemon pudding is such an easy dessert! 5 ingredient no cook no stirring. Just blend, pour, chill, and eat! I love to serve this topped with coconut cream or vegan vanilla ice cream and a little lemon zest! TRY THIS RECIPE

Boston Cream Pie Pudding Vegan Boston Cream Pie Pudding Parfaits. Creamy Almond flavored pudding layered with smooth chocolate. Serve as pudding cups or add other layers of vanilla wafers or vanilla sponge cake to make Parfaits. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Can be made nut-free. TRY THIS RECIPE