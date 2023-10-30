Vegan Richa
30 Vegan Thanksgiving Desserts

Published: by 2 Comments

Need some vegan Thanksgiving desserts to round out your holiday spread? I’ve got plenty of options for you from cakes and bars to pies and even flan! gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free options.

image collage of vegan thanksgiving desserts: cheesecake, pudding, tarts, pies
Table of Contents

Whether you’re planning a whole vegan Thanksgiving menu or just want to add a couple of vegan Thanksgiving desserts to your spread to accommodate some vegan guests, there are tons of festive options here!

In fact, these desserts will impress all of your guests – vegan or otherwise! I’ve even got allergy-friendly options, like gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free throughout this list.


Use the Table of Contents above to jump to the dessert category you’re looking for: Cakes and Bars; Pies, Tarts, and Crisps; Cookies; and Puddings.

Pies, Tarts, and Crisps

Vegan Pumpkin Pie
Easy Vegan Pumpkin Pie with a few ingredients and a rustic crust. Can be made gluten-free. Serve with whipped coconut cream or vanilla ice cream.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Pumpkin Pie Crisp
Pumpkin crisp has all of the amazingly delicious flavors and texture of pumpkin pie without the need to make a crust. Instead, it has a crunchy streusel crumble topping that comes together in a single bowl. Serve it warm or chilled topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for a decadent fall or winter dessert.
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of slice of pumpkin crisp on a white plate with ice cream on top
Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie
Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie with Dates and Chai spice. All the pecan pie with chocolate. Vegan Pecan Pie Derby Pie. Glutenfree with gf crust. Soyfree Recipe.  Makes a 9 inch pie
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Chocolate Pecan Pie with Dates and Chai spice. All the pecan pie with chocolate. Vegan Derby Pie. Glutenfree with gf crust. Soyfree Recipe. #vegan #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
No Bake Vegan Pumpkin Pie with Gluten-free Gingerbread Crust
This Pumpkin Pie is No Bake, and comes together within minutes. Serve with a dollop of whipped non dairy cream. Gluten-free Dairy-free Soy-free. This Crust is so delicious that you will want to eat it by itself. It has candied ginger, cinnamon, cloves, almond, coconut, oats and maple. Roll it up into snack balls if not making the Pie
TRY THIS RECIPE
Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Tarts
These are perfect decadent Peanut Chocolate tarts! A simple chocolate crust filled with creamy rich peanut butter filling and topped with some melted chocolate and roasted peanuts! This is what dreams are made of! Glutenfree , makes 3 mini tarts (4 inch tartlet pans)
TRY THIS RECIPE
Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust. Vegan Glutenfree No Bake
This Vegan Salted Caramel Pie has layers of Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Mousse and Almond Hemp Chocolate Crust. No Bake Gluten-free palm oil free Makes 1 9 inch pie or tart pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
This rich vegan chocolate pumpkin pie is perfect for you’re craving something a little different this holiday season. An easy almond flour crust filled with a silky-smooth filling packed with the cozy flavors of chocolate, pumpkin and pumpkin spice. Free of dairy, egg, corn, soy, and gluten.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Chocolate Pumpkin Pie | Vegan Richa
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake with graham cracker style crust. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake to please everyone. Gluten-free with gluten free crust. Soy-free Recipe.
Makes one 9 inch pie pan, 8 inch will work too
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake with graham cracker style crust. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Cheesecake to please everyone. Gluten-free with gluten free crust.# Soyfree #Recipe #vegan #pumpkinheesecake #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Mini Vegan and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pies – Date Sweetened
Surprise your Thanksgiving dinner guests with a mini gluten free vegan pumpkin pie for each! An individual dessert that is naturally sweetened with dates, easy to make and perfect for fall-themed dinner parties or the holidays. Oil-free refined sugar free. Makes 4 mini 4.5 inch tart/pie pans
TRY THIS RECIPE

Cakes and Bars

No-Bake Carrot Halwa Cheesecake
This carrot halwa cheesecake is grain-free and doesn’t need to be baked! You make the carrot halwa crust with cardamom spiced shredded carrots on the stove and the cheesecake mixture in your blender. Then chill this cake to set it up, then slice and serve. Nut-free option
TRY THIS RECIPE
close-up of carrot cake cheesecake cut into slices
Sweet Potato Pie Bars with Cinnamony Crust
Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Bars. Spiced Sweet Potato Pie layered over cinnamony snickerdoodle crust. Make this into a pie for decadent holiday dessert. Gluten-free option. Makes 1 9 by 5 inch loaf pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Bars. Spiced Sweet Potato Pie layered over cinnamony snickerdoodle crust. Make this into a pie for decadent holiday dessert . GF option | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Apple Pie Bars
These Vegan Apple Pie Bars come together so quickly and easily. Almond Butter in crust and crumble topping make these taste extra special.  Options for Glutenfree and Nutfree 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Carrot Cake Bars
These vegan carrot cake bars are easy to make, moist, loaded with caramelized shredded carrots, perfectly spiced, and topped with a generous crumb topping made with pecans, cinnamon and brown sugar. Gluten-free Nutfree options 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake Vegan Gluten free Recipe. No Bake, No Palm oil
Decadent Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake /Pie has a Chocolate almond crust, a dark Chocolate mousse, a lighter mousse. No palm oil Makes 1 8 inch pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten free Coffee Cake – Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake
Vegan Gluten free Coffee Cake – Simple Fall Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake with Pumpkin pie spices. Warm Cozy slice of cake. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Gluten free Coffee Cake - Simple Fall Sweet Potato Pecan Crumb Cake with Pumpkin pie spices. Warm Cozy slice of cake. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe.  | VeganRicha.com
Vegan Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Pecan Crumb
Vegan Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Pecan Crumb. Easy 1 Bowl Pumpkin Cake, topped with Chai Spice Pecan Streusel. Just 15 mins prep. Soft, Spiced, Delicious. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Makes 1 9 by 9 or 8 by 8 inch brownie pan
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Pecan Crumb. Easy 1 Bowl Pumpkin Cake, topped with Chai Spice Pecan Streusel. Just 15 mins prep. Soft, Spiced, Delicious. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. | VeganRicha.com
Baked Vegan Cheesecake (Date Sweetened}
Vegan Baked Cheesecake. 8 Ingredients, no refined sugar. No prep and soaking needed. Perfectly creamy Date sweetened Cheesecake with Cashew butter. Easily Glutenfree with a glutenfree crust. Vegan Soyfree Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Baked Cheesecake
Mini Apple Pie Cheesecakes (Single Serve Vegan Apple Pie Cheesecake)
Bite sized vegan apple cheesecake! These are easy and delicious! You don’t have to prebake the crust or precook the apple pie filling! The perfect mini dessert for the holidays. Gluten-free. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard
The best fluffy Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard. Easy Apple Cake that is soft and light. Served with a creamy vegan vanilla custard. Soyfree Recipe. Nut-free Gluten-free Options.
Makes 8 by 8 inch brownie pan or square baking dish or 9 by 9 inch
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Apple Cake with Cinnamon Custard. Easy Apple Cake that is soft and light. Served with a creamy vegan vanilla custard.#VEgan #VeganRicha #VeganAppleCake #Soyfree #Recipe Nut-free Gluten-free Options

Cookies

Pumpkin Spice Roll Cookies
Pumpkin spice roll cookies are like a pumpkin cinnamon roll in cookie form! They’re soft, moist cookies with crisp edges and lots of pumpkin spice and even real pumpkin. These gluten-free almond flour pumpkin cookies are perfect for fall.
TRY THIS RECIPE
pumpkin spice roll cookies on a wooden tray
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies Vegan
These easy vegan Peanut Butter cookies require no flour, need just 6 ingredients, and are the Peanuttiest! Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a sprinkling of crunchy chopped peanuts on top. The best Gluten-free vegan flourless Peanut butter cookie 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Gluten-free Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies Vegan
Vegan Glutenfree Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies are the perfect addition to your holiday cookie platter. Made with almond flour and oat flour, sweetened with maple syrup, and filled with chocolate, these cookies aren’t too sweet and have an addictive texture.
TRY THIS RECIPE
vegan glutenfree chocolate thumbprint cookies on a white plate
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Cookies – Oilfree
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Cookies. Soft shortbread like cookie dough dusted with cinnamon sugar, rolled, sliced and baked for delicious cinnamon roll bites. Refined Oil-free Vegan Recipe. 
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Cinnamon Roll Cookies. Soft shortbread like cookie dough dusted with cinnamon sugar, rolled, sliced and baked for cinnamon roll bites. #Vegan #Soyfree #VeganRicha #Recipe. 
Vegan Coconut Oil Shortbread Cookies with Pumpkin Pie Spice
Easy Vegan Coconut Oil Shortbread Cookies with Pumpkin Pie Spice. These Vegan Shortbread Cookies use coconut oil and non dairy yogurt. No palm oil! Add dried fruits of choice or nuts of choice. Use other shapes!. Holiday Cookie Makes 22 to 24 cookies
TRY THIS RECIPE
Almond Flour Ginger Cookies
Almond Flour Ginger Molasses Cookies – these are bursting with flavor of ground ginger, cinnamon, allspice and brown sugar and are wonderfully soft and chewy. Grainfree 1 Bowl Vegan Paleo.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles or No Bake Pumpkin Donut Holes. 7 Ingredient No oil, No Refined Sugar. These fudgy bites are perfect for fall. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Truffles or No Bake Pumpkin Donut Holes. These fudgy bites are perfect for fall. #VeganRicha #Vegan #Glutenfree #Soyfree #Recipe

Puddings

Vegan Chocolate Pudding
This easy vegan chocolate pudding has a layer of creamy chocolate mousse and a thicker, dark chocolate layer that makes it super decadent. Top it with cocoa powder or grated dark chocolate for a dreamy dessert.
TRY THIS RECIPE
cup of two-layer vegan chocolate pudding with chocolate shavings on top
Vegan Lemon Pudding
Creamy, vibrant vegan lemon pudding is such an easy dessert! 5 ingredient no cook no stirring. Just blend, pour, chill, and eat! I love to serve this topped with coconut cream or vegan vanilla ice cream and a little lemon zest!
TRY THIS RECIPE
cups of vegan lemon pudding topped with vanilla ice cream on a wooden table
Boston Cream Pie Pudding
Vegan Boston Cream Pie Pudding Parfaits. Creamy Almond flavored pudding layered with smooth chocolate. Serve as pudding cups or add other layers of vanilla wafers or vanilla sponge cake to make Parfaits. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Can be made nut-free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Lemon Flan. Vegan Flan Recipe
Lemon Flan. Vegan Flan Recipe. No Bake No Egg No agar Custard flan with caramelized coconut sugar. Spanish Custard flan or Creme Caramel. Vegan gluten-free Soy-free Oil-free Recipe. Makes 2-3 ramekins. I used two 3.5 inch ramekins.
TRY THIS RECIPE

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Emily

    Such a fabukous Spread !

    Reply

    • Richa

      Thanks

      Reply